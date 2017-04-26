Buy Or Sell Tupperware Brands Stock Today?

By Rob Otman

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) is a mid-cap company that operates within the household durables industry. Its market cap is $4 billion today, and the total one-year return is 31.76% for shareholders.

Tupperware Brands stock is beating the market, but does that make it a good buy today? To answer this question, we've turned to the Investment U Stock Grader. Our research team built this system to diagnose the financial health of a company.

Our system looks at six key metrics...

Earnings Per Share (EPS) Growth: Tupperware Brands reported a recent EPS growth rate of 9.3%. That's below the household durables industry average of 82.43%. That's not a good sign. We like to see companies that have higher earnings growth.

Price-to-Earnings (P/E): The average price-to-earnings ratio of the household durables industry is 44.04. And Tupperware Brands' ratio comes in at 17.49. It's trading at a better value than many of its competitors.

Debt-to-Equity : The debt-to-equity ratio for Tupperware Brands stock is 334.54. That's above the household durables industry average of 46.4. That's not a good sign. Tupperware Brands' debt levels should be lower.

Free Cash Flow Per Share Growth : Tupperware Brands' FCF has been higher than its competitors over the last year. That's good for investors. In general, if a company is growing its FCF, it will be able to pay down debt, buy back stock, pay out more in dividends and/or invest money back into the business to help boost growth. It's one of our most important fundamental factors.

Profit Margins : The profit margin of Tupperware Brands comes in at 8.54% today. And generally, the higher, the better. We also like to see this margin above that of its competitors. Tupperware Brands' profit margin is below the household durables average of 8.86%. So that's a negative indicator for investors.

Return on Equity : Return on equity tells us how much profit a company produces with the money shareholders invest. The ROE for Tupperware Brands is 119.64%, and that's above its industry average ROE of 18.06%.

Tupperware Brands stock passes three of our six key metrics today. That's why our Investment U Stock Grader rates it as a hold.

Please note that our fundamental factor checklist is just the first step in performing your own due diligence. There are many other factors you should consider before investing.

