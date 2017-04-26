Andurand Stays Bullish On Oil, And Why We Think He's Right

Welcome to the hedge fund edition of Oil Markets Daily!

This year has been tough for commodity funds all around. Energy equities are the worst-performing sector this year with many of the reflation themed trades selling off to pre-Trump victory levels.

Pierre Andurand, the famed oil trader who called the 2006-2008 boom bust and 2014 to 2016 bust, was no different, with his fund down 11.6% for the first quarter. While the fund is still outperforming its peer index by 153.4% since inception in February 2013, the oil trader pointed to dismal price action and lackluster sentiment as the reasons why oil prices didn't reach $60.

(For a background on Andurand's track record, please read this article.)

In Andurand's Q1 letter, the oil trader goes on to point out several significant market developments that the consensus is currently ignoring.

Decline in Floating Storage

In the letter, Andurand points to a substantial decrease in global floating storage data and notes that the total drop between Iran and other floating storage around the world amounted to 75 million bbls.

In our article published on April 4 titled, "Floating Storage Paints a Different Supply and Demand Outlook," we said:

"The bulk of the inventory build we saw in January across the globe could be explained by the reduction in floating storage. According to some estimates we have seen, total drop in floating storage from November 2016 to January 2017 was 45 million bbls or just slightly lower than what IEA reported for total storage build in OECD. Iran's floating storage has dropped below 15 million bbls from more than 40 million bbls last year. Data on floating storage is hard to come by, but it's important for oil participants to understand that as storage fluctuates from one place to the next, the total volume has been in decline."

Our figure was 10 million bbls higher than Andurand's figure, but the precise amount is irrelevant in the context of the global supply picture. The key point is that the decline in floating storage is far often neglected, and the subsequent increase in global onshore storage is the one everyone pays attention to.

What's important here is the decline in total oil stockpile globally. Floating storage, being one of the most expensive form of storage, will decline first, and as a result, onshore storage will decline following that.

Saudi Inventory Decline

Andurand also pointed to a substantial decline in Saudi crude oil inventory over the last year as another explanation for why global onshore storage saw gains.

Here's a good chart from Warren Pies to illustrate the drop in inventory:

Most Important Thesis

Most importantly, Andurand points out the issue of depletion vs. decline across global conventional oil fields. He noted that US shale oil production will likely grow 1.2 million b/d by the end of 2018, but the resulting increase from shale will not offset the declines in non-OPEC ex-US production and the resulting demand increases.

The thesis of depletion versus decline rate is seldom understood because it requires the participant to understand the technical aspects of oil drilling.

We try our best to explain it here:

Source: PREMIUM REPORT - Daily Pain

In the process of producing oil, engineers and geologists make estimates on the EUR (estimated ultimate recovery) of the oil field. Maintenance capital expenditure (money) is needed each year to keep the field producing at an optimal level. There are various methods to do this, but like anything you do in life, it needs money.

Because most fields globally aren't anywhere near as profitable or prolific like the plays in Saudi Arabia, these producers started struggling to make budget needs when oil prices fell by more than 50%.

As a result, producers globally started cutting capex (money) on maintaining existing fields to optimal levels and in turn decided to keep production flat through various methods. All of the practical methods used in this process results in "short-term benefits, long-term loss." In essence, the result is that the EUR decreases because much of the production is brought forward (an analogy is like not spending proper maintenance capital on your car and thus reducing the longevity of the car). This is precisely why we are now starting to see depletion rates (a measurement for how fast the production is declining relative to the EUR) spike across the globe. In order to keep depletion rate stable, oil producers will need to decrease oil production.

This is the real bull oil thesis. And oil (NYSEARCA:USO) bears that do not address why depletion rates are spiking globally are in essence ignoring 50 million b/d of the supply.

Conclusion

Andurand makes the case for why oil prices should move higher, and we agree with him. Decline in floating storage explains the majority of why onshore storage saw a massive build in January. US shale oil production will grow, but rising servicing cost inflation will eat into its growth potential. And all the while, the most important oil thesis plays out which is where non-OPEC ex-US production begins to meet the wrath of science (depletion versus decline).

We remain very bullish on oil prices and believe oil prices will make a new 52-week high over the next several months.

We maintain our bullishness through our E&P holdings. If you are interested in what energy companies we have bought or our more detailed bullish oil analysis, you can click here.