Atlas Copco's (ATLCF) CEO Ronnie Leten on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Atlas Copco AB ADR (OTCPK:ATLCF) Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call April 26, 2017 8:00 AM ET

Executives

Hans Ola Meyer - SVP, Controlling and Finance

Ronnie Leten - President & CEO

Analysts

Klas Bergelind - Citi

Guillermo Peigneux - UBS

Peder Frolen - Handelsbanken Capital Markets

Lars Brorson - Barclays

Markus Almerud - Kepler Cheuvreux

Ben Maslen - Morgan Stanley

Ellen Shrager - Bank of America, Merrill Lynch

Andreas Willi - JPMorgan

Graham Phillips - Jefferies

Viks Mattie - Bernburg

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Atlas Copco Q1 Report 2017. Today, I am pleased to present the CFO, Hans Ola Meyer. For the first part of this call, all participants will be in listen-only mode. Afterwards there will be a question-and- answer session.

Speakers please begin.

Hans Ola Meyer

Thank you very much. And actually where we are sitting today we hear you a little bit badly, operator. I hope the rest of the participants have a clearer line. But I just wanted to say that if anyone else is having the same problem, we'll try to see if we can fix it. But anyway before that welcome also from my side, Hans Ola Meyer, the CFO with the Group. I have with me as usual, well until today at least as usual Ronnie Leten, our CEO, will take over in a few seconds. Today, we also have our annual general meeting and it starts in very short time. So this call we will have to restrict to one hour exactly. So we will try to be a little bit short but also for the Q&A session, I suggest that all of you lined up ask one question and then we'll see how we can continue on to give some chance to more people than a few to post their specific questions.

So with that I hand over to Ronnie to take us through the first couple of slides.

Ronnie Leten

Yes. So thank you Hans Ola, and good afternoon to all of you. And maybe I can start to summarize the quarter. I believe that was this time a very solid quarter and to stay a bit in a tradition, I am very happy but as you all know not satisfied yet as I know there is always a better way. So we believe we can always do a bit better on that side. But anyhow it was a very strong growth in all business areas. Record orders in equipment as well as in service, otherwise you will not make SEK31 billion. It was double digit growth in all regions and that was since long that we haven't seen that. And it was particularly strong order growth in vacuum as well as in mining. Solid order operating profit 37% up, of course we are held by currency, we should not deny that. And you'll see that later on in the flow through bridges and of course we are also positively affected by the volume. So I am very, very happy to see this development. If I go then to slide with the figures where you can see the orders received, organic growth 18%, it was a long time ago that we got that making it almost SEK32 billion in the quarter. It was great to see that operating profit which was if we take adjusted for items affecting comparability and you know this is the long FDI program that we have with auctions. It was almost SEK5.9 billion and 21% which was a very, very solid operating profit. Later on Hans Ola will elaborate a bit on the cash flow on the quarter. So I'll not elaborate more on the figures. If you look on the geographical spread, next slide, I think the good takeaway is that we see that every continent has a double digit development and that is great even South America where we know that Brazil is still not growing as all of us would have liked hoped. But the rest is really doing extremely well.

If we take the order, organic order growth per quarter you see that the last three quarters we see a continuous recovery and that continue so that is good to see. And if you really go back you see that mid-2012 actually that was the time it really flipped over and of course on the wrong -- to the wrong direction. But now we see definitely continuation of the recovery. So were really good CapEx, posted CapEx cycle.

Sales bridge, structural changes is mainly Leybold and CSK where we have a good development in these two acquisitions and we've got a smaller one but it's good. Currency is big mainly also it coming from the Swedish Krona and still a good solid dollar. Price is slightly positive but I believe that is something what we'll see in the quarters to come. And then volume I've already elaborated that but very strong orders received and also when you look to the revenue SEK28 billion is a long time we got that one.

I'll go immediately then to compression technique, a very robust organic growth almost double digit just below that, this is very solid steady growth for service and you know that is really what we like to see. And then the yellow canneries, the medium -- the small to medium size compressors had a double digit growth and I think that is a very good sign. We like to see that part and also an increase in all regions as you see on the slide.

Operating profit 22.5% very solid, I am very pleased to see that type of development especially when you take into account that we have a bit of negative effect from some of the acquisitions we've done lately. So we dragged the profitability a little bit down but it is definitely closing to our magic 23%.

Then vacuum, what can I say on that? Very pleased, I am very pleased with the development. If you see on the graph, now we have over the last two-three years almost double that business of course by acquisitions and also by organic growth. So a strong growth for the semiconductors in the logic as well as in the memory. And we also see a good development in industrial vacuum as well as in the high vacuum.

Leybold, our latest bigger acquisition if I can say that is on track as well as CSK in Korea is in fact so the integration work and the plans what we had before the acquisitions are on track. And the operating margin we had a very good flow through which also Hans Ola elaborates a bit on that later. But made it almost 25% on operating margin.

And taking even -- taking to account the acquisition of Leybold and CSK with rigida [ph]. Industrial Technique continues to develop good double digit growth 16% which is a very good to see in all the different areas but of course strong still in automotive but we see a bit of same sign as we see on the small to medium size compressor, see also in general industry doing well and service continuous and the operating margin is solid, rock solid 23 plus EBIT margin.

Mining and Rock Excavation, 28% organic growth which is great as you know we have significant business in service and consumables goods and these businesses are not growing 30%, 40%, 50% but this time we had a double digit growth in the service and consumer goods which is very good. That's an understatement I'd say but I am very pleased to see that but the grip in orders almost doubled. So we missed we've got percent is the doubling compared to quarter one, 2016 so which is a very strong order income for equipment. And the profitability, a very good improvement is coming from 15% to 20% which is seeing that we definitely can have a good development in mining and rock excavation. So I am very pleased to see this development going through and we are looking forward to next good quarters in that area.

Construction Technique, this is operating without Dynapac divestment so hopefully for everybody clear but also here we see a good order up double digit 10% as it says, strong equipment demand but also what is good to see that specialty rental is coming back with a good growth as you know that was a bit affected by the oil and gases in Houston and in the Middle East but that is more or less recovered and good development all service. Operating profit, a very solid 16.4%.

And by this I'd hand over to Hans Ola elaborate a bit on the P&L.

Hans Ola Meyer

Yes. I'll take a few slides from there and then come back to Ronnie. On the slide number 13, you see the numbers that you've already seeing, the strong improvement on the operating profit margin. Well, we'll come back to that in a second. On the financial items which then is between the pro operating profit and profit before tax. We have a slight increase compared to a year ago and it basically comes down that we have actually a little bit more gross debt we borrowed very handsomely long 10 year money last year, which were not at all displeased with at this moment. But it means that since extra cash that we also have in a balance sheet doesn't pay very much right now. We have a little bit higher interest net than last year. Going forward I think we've taken into dividends and what not that comes out. It will not have any big impact because we are taking it primarily from cash. But somewhere in the same region as that we are talking right now I'd guess is a good estimate.

Then if we turn to the tax items, of course in absolute tax goes up quite heavily but in line with the profit improvement. So that the effective tax rate stays exactly the same at 27.2%. As long as the situation continues as we know it right now i.e. for the next couple of quarters you should expect something similar for the near term going forward on the tax side as well. We move then to the next slide number 14, what Ronnie touched upon. You can say this way you are separating currency and one time items and acquisitions and LTI program effect gives us so to speak the organic improvement. And that is a very strong almost 40% flow through which I think is indicating that we have seen some very recent strong increases when it comes to revenues and activity in the company. And then of course the flow through of profit is specifically strong in that phase of the upturn. And particularly on the next slide you can see that two business areas. More than the others even though all of them are having a nice flow through of profit. And it's vacuum technique and mining and rock excavation that I am talking about. And here of course the revenue levels have quickly come up very strong even more than the other business areas suddenly and then the flow through is very strong I'd say.

When we go to the next slide, the balance sheet we come to the cash flow also but really you can see on the balance sheet that the cash generation is there and of course before we give back some dividend, it has increased the balance sheet quite a lot only from that. The other thing to note from last year is of course acquisitions gave more fixed assets and that you can clearly see compared to last year. And on the passive side it's not much drama to be honest. You can see that there is certain impact of a weaker Swedish Krona on all line but also this increase across debt that I talked about before.

All that profit and balance sheet items turn into cash flow or should at least and I think we are happy to see that it does. Of course SEK3.5 billion in operating cash flow is very nice even though it doesn't compare so strong towards Q4 where we had a record generation of cash. There are two items basically. The profit is fine up to indicate a strong cash generation. And then we have net financial items which only partly is seen in the profit and loss statement, but from a cash point of view we have a number of internal currency exposures that we hatch with internal loans et cetera and when you roll this over from time to time it creates also movements on cash that over time will be compensated, but you can see that it swings quite heavily from one quarter one year to the same quarter next year. And the other point is the working capital. It's not surprising of course that we consume working capital when the business is growing like it is right now. But I should also point out that it is not the strongest quarter for cash generation from working capital in Q1. We always have a little bit of negative. Why didn't we see that last year Q1? Well, at that time the underlying business was actually shrinking. And now it is growing. So for us this is a solid to use a good word from Ronnie, solid performance in our mind.

So with that keep it short and I leave it over to you with general note.

Ronnie Leten

Okay, Hans Ola. And then we come to the near term outlook slide with same as one sentence where we said that we believe that the demand go to improve somewhat. Now just to elaborate a bit on that and also to make everybody clear how to read that first I think when we talked about demand so the environment of the business where we are living in and this is also sequential development. So that is I think is important to understand but to elaborate a bit more on that, we've seen in and during Q1 and we saw that already in Q4 actually that we saw solid improvement and we saw that also that improvement confirmed. Now for Q2, we expect this improvement to continue so for the climate overall in the business we see that. However, one should not forget that some of the customer segments already on a very high level. So that I think you should bear in mind when you integrate this very -- we should say critical sentence but I think to give a short sentence may be better one to hold to read that. Then I am sure during the call you will get couple questions around this. So that this I would like to say about this.

Hans Ola Meyer

Excellent. Thanks, Ronnie. And slight before we turn into Q&A just one quick one that will spare us a few questions on it. So I'll take it right away. I forgot to say that the impact of currency which we saw in the first quarter to be about SEK570 million on the operating profit level, the best estimate we have today is that it will stay roughly on that level comparing Q2 last year to Q2 in 2017 this year. So roughly about the same. That's what we expect. Thanks a lot.

With that, operator, can I ask you to repeat the procedures for the questions please?

Our first question comes from the Klas Bergelind from Citi. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Klas Bergelind

Yes. Hi, Ronnie and Hans Ola. It's Klas from Citi. My first question is on pricing there in mining and rock. Very strong demand and this has been ongoing since the third quarter of last year. And we are hearing a little bit about lead time getting a bit extended not across the whole mining space but where you are operating in underground hard rock where demand is very strong. Despite it we are looking at pricing being set for you in the quarter which is a little bit surprising to me. Could you talk more about what you are seeing in terms of price negotiations in mining and rock? And whether we should see pricing improve here next couple of quarters?

Ronnie Leten

Yes. Good question, Klas. Of course that on pricing and pricing is all has to do with two things. I think pricing has to do when you create more value for the customer coming from innovation and I think you have heard me saying this already many times. So that is spot where we see that we get compensating for the value we create for the customer and second is a bit the competitive landscape where we are in. I believe when the business get a little bit better that all the players in the market get a little bit more disciplined. And that will lead to some price inflation for us that is what I see coming of course but what I'd like to see and that is also how you should read our price index here is in the service part and in the consumable part we need to bit of inflation about that to get that. I think on the equipment, competition is still there. But I must say I don't hear our guys to be too negative on the price. So I expect some positive outcome in the quarters to come like I already mentioned when I did the call quarter. But we are still living in a competitive world. So don't under estimate and the volumes are not there where they used to be.

Hans Ola Meyer

Thank you, Klas. I hate to interrupt. I hear almost without you are saying that you have more questions but can we turn to the next question please. And then we'll circle back it if we have time, Klas.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Guillermo Peigneux from UBS. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Guillermo Peigneux

Good afternoon. Guillermo Peigneux from UBS. Good afternoon, Ronnie. Good afternoon, Hans Ola. I wish you the best of luck Ronnie and to Mats. You have busy comps going forward as I see them. So I wanted to ask couple of questions actually. One regarding the vacuum technique backlog. Can you quantify the backlog as it stands now in terms of and maybe size relative to sales? And also pipeline of projects going forward.

Ronnie Leten

Yes. First, when it comes to luck, Guill, I think the more I train the more luck I have. So luck is not in our business. It's hard work and I am sure also Mats thinks the same on that one. When it comes to - I had to say this Guill on this, this was an opening. Yes, on the vacuum, of course there is still a good pipeline and you know I know it's not always easy to read for all of us what's going on here but when you come to the vacuum, when it comes to the logic and the memory, we still see a good pipeline in the market. So our visibility is not say 12 months but our visibility is a couple months and we still see a continuous good development in that market. I think on the industrial vacuum there I think it's more or less the same behavior as we’ve seen on the small to medium size compressor. So we see a positive trend there and that we also believe to continue that goes together with the CapEx cycle what we see happening seems to be in the world. Of course, we have a couple of businesses which have sporadic demand that you can be on solar or it can flat screen. And that visibility with all the respect for everybody is very difficult. This time we had some good orders for flat screen so that made a very solid even better quarter than I had expected. But on the other hand the base business, industrial vacuum as well as logics and memory are doing well.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Peder Frolen from Handelsbanken Capital Markets. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Peder Frolen

Thank you. So my question will also circle around the vacuum business and the impressive profitability. You mentioned still dilution obviously from Leybold. Maybe could help out here to understand the large margin improvement? Is it Leybold also doing much better and how much is actually mix here helping and how much is then the high drop to revenues coming before you add fixed cost? Please could you help us to understand the sustainability in the high end margin here?

Ronnie Leten

Okay, Peder. Yes, I think a question which we had always expected of course when we saw that but one thing is and we go back to our capital markets, was it November in end where we were guiding a bit and where we also were we just got Leybold and CSK under the belt. So we were still working on that. One thing we can say that the acquisitions, these two acquisitions do much better than I had expected. They do better in two ways. They do better on top line development so that means also there is some positive flow through and utilization. And second also the integration goes smoother than we had expected. So we were able already to do a couple of changes which have to improve the bottom line. So the leakage is still there but it is less. So that's one. Then second, the margin, we see a very solid high development of sales in the logic and in the memory that leads that all factories are well utilized so you can say 24x7 you remember my statement last quarter, Friday, Friday, Friday that still happening. So we get an extremely high flow through and you can I think also when you look back to the flow through bridge Hans Ola presented, you see that and of course that comes through the bottom line. So and that is -- so we have less leakages from acquisitions, high flow through a bit due to high utilization meaning and then also in the right mix meaning in the semi which is where we have -- yes to date the high margin leading to this type of profitability. But coming back to the other question from the previous Guillermo that I think we see for the next coming quarter still a good utilization of our factories and so the output will still be at a good level or something must happen whatever you never know when the geopolitical thing but let's take that the way. So this is the -- let's talk about the controllable and not about uncontrollable.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Lars Brorson from Barclays. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Lars Brorson

Hi, Ronnie and Hans Ola. Last day today, Ronnie. Good luck. It has job well done. I did just want to follow up quickly on the pricing trend more so across the group and from mining specific. A little bit surprise to see flat pricing across and particularly the BA that have been strong for a while and where the supply chain is tightening not least of course in BT. Could you help us a little bit with how you see pricing trends to the rest of the year more broadly across the group outside of mining? And maybe as a follow up to that, the flow through in CT is currently 30%. Obviously good to see margins up this quarter after disappointing trend in 2016. Do you think is leg up here in terms of incremental as price increases come through and presumably mix improves?

Ronnie Leten

Yes. On the pricing like I said in the beginning and then Klas from Citi was asking the question, I believe this will finally come to a more positive part because the market is flipping as you can see and you also have seen other businesses because we are not the only one who have got the better orders received but you hear it also I see our suppliers talking about pricing so that topic is coming back on the agenda. You can say okay why is it not there yet? I am sure we also are spreading the gospel in price increases that is always a bit of lagging on that but it's definitely moving to a positive price development which maybe if you remember two -- if we take it two years ago I think maybe we could say the trend was going down, now I see the trend going up. That is one. Then on the flow through bridge from CT and the 30%, I am pleased -- I am not so worried about CT and I hinted also that there is a bit of dilution on acquisitions and a bit here and there. We are cruising around 23 plus part on that, of course we take a bit here and there what we need to do but there is a good development going on. So that I think is not something to worry about. It's still a rock solid and but of course we and you know we still have the gas in process part where that drags it down a bit. As long as that is not yet there okay you have a bit of dilution but on the other hand you get a positive one on the small to medium size on the all free -- we service coming up. So one is compensating a little bit on that one. But you know I always put the magic 23 there for CT which is if we do a bit of adoption for acquisition, it's definitely there. We continue with the questions please.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Markus Almerud from Kepler Cheuvreux. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Markus Almerud

Quick question about mining and rock. So SEK7.9 billion order is actually the fourth highest quarter you had in terms order and taking about through term even including 2010, 2011 and 2012 and can you talk a little bit about -- if the current metal prices sustain is there a lot of -- do you see a lot of pent-up demand out that? Do you expect the current levels to kind of be sustainable with if metal prices stay where they are? And that replacement investment will continue and also if you could talk a little bit about which metals are primarily driving right now?

Ronnie Leten

Yes. Which metals I think is quite obvious I think it is the copper, the zinc that -- and may bit of gold there and there which is coming on replacement. Yes, you can -- Hans Ola say yes so bit of gold there. But that I think that is where we are main -- it's not the iron or area which is bringing and of course one should know this is mainly for underground because we don't see really the surface business coming up that still at the very low level. This is replacement underground and you know mid 2012 it really dropped. So we are now what is five years further that brings it yes I think it in certain moment I have to come to make concession to replace these machines. The metal prices, I think when what I see on the zinc and copper, they are good. I think that is not a problem. I think the mine is making profit so that is not I think the major issue. So I believe also when you look to our orders received which is still the biggest part is service and consumables which I still believe we can do better there especially on the service part. We still don't service all our equipment and I am not talking about competition but even our own equipment. So we still have a long way to go there to harvest that also on the consumable there is a still lot where we can be work on that and I am top of that then we get automation and all that part. So I am looking for the time being or if nothing is happening I still see a reasonable development on the mining side. So I am less conservative as and you know me on that one, don't trusts all the time to mining sector, but I see know when here, I am reasonable positive here.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Ben Maslen from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Ben Maslen

Yes. Thank you. Hi, Ronnie. Hi, Hans Ola. Can you talk a bit about the separation of Nico and how that's progressing? What's customer feedback been since you announced it? And are you incurring any extra cost related to the split at the moment? And then Hans Ola, when -- I'll point our members, will you give us an update on tax and balance sheet and implications of it? Thank you.

Ronnie Leten

Yes. May be I take it quick first on the customers and our people, of course in the beginning especially internally as there were no rumors leaking, no gossips going on of course then yes it was a thunderstorm with yes with the blue sky. So but that was a couple days. I must say today all the organization is back in town focusing on the customer winning, winning orders and focusing on the future. So from that point of view with I don't see any deflection from the separation and the business development. And now by this I'll hand over to Hans Ola of course as he would logically the talisman.

Hans Ola Meyer

Yes. It's - as we've said before it is a project that is not about splitting operations really, it's about splitting legal entities and information systems. And of course that sounds easy in a way, it's not I can tell you it's million details that have to be planned and that have to be executed in the right order. But it's good of course that it doesn't affect directly those that are concerned with the customers as Ronnie said. We haven't worked up a lot of costs as of yet related to the transaction so it's not meaningful even to talk about it in Q1. As we move forward Q2, Q3, Q4 we might indicate or even give some indications of how the cost is developing. We've said all along that don't expect it to be a hugely costly exercise even though the size of the two companies is rather substantial. But still we will keep you posted on that but it's not something to take into consideration right now. On that we can also say that we still expect that the majority of the transaction cost will happen in the tax area where you can avoid certain tax leakages when you cut out businesses in different parts of the world. But we will come back and when it's meaningful, we will give you some numbers on that. When it comes to the capital, I say it's on the balance sheet going forward of the two companies, we don't want to preempt too much what the world will look like at that time. And how the different development happens during 2017. What we know is that when we come to the fourth quarter and where you know we'll always have our Capital Markets Day, we'll be much more specific about what we intend and what the ambitions for this type ratios will be. That's where we are. I could say right away that the project as such is progressing well. I already commented that is 100 million things, perhaps 1 million is too short. But it's progressing and we will be in time to do it as planned and be able to present the dividend proposal of new go through to the AGM in exactly one year's time from now.

Ronnie Leten

So if I ask now, Ben, I will ask an extra question for you. Do you see a difference between what we expected in January and now already?

Hans Ola Meyer

He is asking me Ben just so that you know, no, I don't see it very differently than we ask in January. So there you got some help then without asking a second question. So that's a good.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of [Ellen Shrager], Bank of America, Merrill Lynch Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Ellen Shrager

Thanks very much. Good afternoon, gentlemen. Just a quick one, Ronnie. I wondered if you might talk a little about the demand outlook. I think you gave the same overall demand outlook with the Q4 results. And obviously Q1 was a lot stronger than expected so what can we read into or how would you characterize perhaps some of the underlying demand this captured within your mid term demand outlook? Is there a reflection of catch up in replacement, is it a fact that we are stocking that you expect perhaps to be less of an impact or any color around that will be very helpful. Thank you.

Ronnie Leten

Yes. First, I think of course when it comes to the Q1 outlook you can say Ronnie you were wrong. I think maybe to improve somewhat maybe the somewhat was definitely wrong because it was more than I expected and that was mainly coming from the mining part and also the vacuum part. But also the rest -- the other business were yes stronger than I had expected. Okay, you can say its a little bit longer quarter. We have two working days more at the end that of course plays in service. But still if you make a correction for that I think I must say I was wrong on the right side. So to make a confession here. I think now I believe still in Q2 that when we listen to the market and see that yes that the whole climate, the business climate I think was another world for the demand, I still see developing in a positive way. I see a very, very solid Europe, of course you never know what happens with France now because we got the first tour of the election. But okay what can happen next. Okay, with this that the negative part okay, hallelujah, I don't know but still if I exclude that I think I see a solid development going on in Europe. I see the same in North America. I see that, I see still a good development in semicon when it comes to logics and memory because the internet of thing is at the beginning I'd say in the world that develops, China is doing what it needs to do. India is developing as maybe one country and we talked a little bit about where it's Brazil where it is still okay here and there and maybe you can then take another smaller one from the volume point of view South Africa. Are there maybe the two ones where we get to say yes it's difficult? When it comes to the oil and gas, we see some traction coming. We get here and there orders and that made us saying okay yes the demand, sequential demand is solid and we believe in that part. So of course again there are segments which are already on the high level. Yes, I can be wrong so it's not that I am here predicting an order 20% increase sequentially. That is not -- I have a positive outlook in the next quarter. I hope that gives you a bit better view on what we saw because it's not easy yet and this to predict but I am a reasonable positive and it's not that I am leaving now that is okay, Mats, here is yours thing and we debate this before, we put this on paper, we debated internally so it's not a vision from a Ronnie on its own so --

Operator

Question comes from Andreas Willi from JPMorgan. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Andreas Willi

Good afternoon, Hans Ola and Ronnie. I am not going to say good luck given your earlier comments that it's all about hard work. Wish you good training on your bicycle. To understand mining a little bit better, maybe you could help us there where are we in current equipment sales which were up, equipment order which were up 100%. Where are we in the current level there? What do you think is a normalized replacement level so which we will going to get a number of quarter where it's running ahead of that given the pent-up demand but how do you assess the normalized level for equipment relative to where orders are currently so we get a better idea where activity levels will be longer term when the pent-up demand has materialized? And also do you see early discussion for bigger CapEx project that could come in when maybe that replacement demand starts to fad a little bit?

Ronnie Leten

First, Andreas I think we should bear in mind that Q1, 2016 was weak and just to calibrate that was out because we get drifted away with the percentages but if we do -- because this is comparing quarter one last year with quarter one this year. So that's one thing. So it is weak that was the weakest one more or less what we had on equipment. But I still see good development as I said in previous question, and I see projects coming, people are talking different projects, replacement projects and that was also taking place in 2015-2016, and only the difference between 2015 and 2016 nothing landed, it was a lot of talks but nothing came. Now, we see definitely that the orders are released. On the other hand you see also on the exploration part, I think that we believe is still need to bump. So if you ask me, okay, do you expect something to common and the level where we are to continue is there is a peak and then we need to -- I hope I am right but I believe we are not on say one peak and then dropping again. I think we still continue at the good steady solid level on the equipment side. But bear in mind this is, the figures you see also has service as consumables and there we see also good development. There also we got double digit growth which is yes is best to see that. So that also gets attraction. And there are still some projects going on in the talk. So that develops at the good level. So now also and I'll ask then let go automation that is another part where you have mid live upgrades on automation. You get also replacement from equipment due to the fact that the new equipment has full automation and mines wants to go one step further. That is also helping the replacement cycle.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Graham Phillips from Jefferies. Please go ahead your line is now open.

Graham Phillips

Yes. Good afternoon. And all the best Ronnie. My question is on gas and process inside CT. Can you talk a little bit about how big that business is? What the drag is? And I'd say that your market share is not as great as that as it is in air compressor and what can you do when it is seems to be dominated by GE and Siemens?

Ronnie Leten

Yes. First, I think where Siemens and GE is we are even hardly competing with them because they start where we stop on the gas and process. In term of size, yes, that is a very niche; we had a very niche player in that area. But of course it used to be -- was it 15% -16% of our total revenue of the business which is no lower because yes the orders are not there. So from that point it is, yes, it is smaller part of our business but still significant number. We cannot say that 10%-15% is not big part of our business in part and that is definitely not from a profitability point of view and not on the level where it used to be. Do I see some changes here? Yes, you get one order here and a bit order here there but not much. I think you see where we were strong and still are strong but we don't see orders in the air separation, but air separation you need for making steel plants and okay who is building more steel plants no one. That was also we got a very good right for many, many years in China because we had a very good offer for air separation in China. Yes, that business is gone. Another business there we were strong and still strong are in fuel gas boosters yes but there are not many orders going on for fuel gas boosters. That is another one on the LG ships, yes, okay that is an area segment which is not there, yes, and there is an order even there. So we have certain sectors where we were strong which are today, yes, not active. And that is what yes we base of the say we live from the service in this area.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Klas Bergelind from Citi. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Klas Bergelind

Yes. Hi, Ronnie and Hans Ola. Just a quick follow up on demand on the industrial side and also in construction in Europe and in China. Can we get a sense if China is still improving quarter-on-quarter? I think Sandvik said that they were flat in China sequentially? And then you Europe obviously working days helping to grow there but would you say the underlying demand has improved for you as the quarter progressed in Europe? So if you could answer that. Thank you.

Ronnie Leten

Yes. I think when it comes to Europe it has developed positively and same on China. I am very pleased to see the development in China. Yes, there are still and you just heard me talking when I was giving the answer in gas and process, there are certain segments in China which are bad but we see also very good development in China and also in certain areas we gain some share. If you look to automotive, our industrial technique business is doing great in China. If you look to oil free compressors is doing great in China. We got some good orders on the mining and rock excavation business there in China. So there are sectors or segments in China we are doing well. If you are - of course exposed to steel or to the marine business like shipyards, yes, then it is those business -- the businesses which have been exploring so and moving your --, so we are looking to areas which are doing fine. And I was pleased with the quarter this time. And you see even service which is always also good indicated to see in China because if utilization goes down okay investment in service also going down but we saw a good utilization in China. So yes it was good quarter in China.

Klas Bergelind

And a very quick follow up on mining and rock and drop through. Given mining 4.0 autonomous, do you feel a need to make investment in R&D and in front going forward which might lower the drop through? Obviously, the drop they will naturally slow as cost go back in but will you have extra cost going forward as you ramp in automation?

Ronnie Leten

I will never going to give in on that. I think when it comes to a business when you develop a business and you opened the door that you can invest forever and you don't need to deliver, that is thin ice so yes do we need to invest for 4.0 on automation? I think you remember maybe the Capital Markets Day where Johan at that time did the presentation. I think yes and as we speak we do investments in this and we will definitely keep doing that investment. Do we need to do more? Yes, for sure. If we can do more but do you step to really as an alibi to justify lower margins, I would have difficulties to swallow that part. And I think that's not the case yet. And I hope never.

Hans Ola Meyer

But of course as you linked it to the flow through, Klas, of course there will be quarters when you won't see 50% flow through not because of what Ronnie is commenting now but generally speaking but investments will continue.

Ronnie Leten

Yes but the 50% is not --

Klas Bergelind

No, no. It is absolutely no. I do know that.

Ronnie Leten

It should normally what we see as automation and mining is a profitable business.

Hans Ola Meyer

Perhaps a few more follow ups and from the early questions but do you have more questions, operator?

Operator

We do have a couple of more questions in the queue. The next one comes from Guillermo Peigneux from UBS. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Guillermo Peigneux

Hi, Guillermo again. Thank you for taking my question. Just regarding to your commentary actually on mining and rock excavation and coming back to the questions on the mine sustainability, going back actually on your quarterly statements and services and consumables which were improving since the first quarter 2016 and probably leading the way to the equipment recovery. Now since we are losing some of the growth or still mean Q1 on a sequential basis I am talking about. Is there any seasonal commentary around that softness? I am not seeing any decline but it grows a slightly versus growth in the fourth quarter and the third quarter. Is this just basically a normalization of the growth rate towards protection at the mining sites or is there any trend that you want to highlight here?

Ronnie Leten

No, no and you really take us by sophistication because I looked to the utilization and of course you always have maybe more invoicing at the certain moment especially for consumables in certain region it goes on but there is nothing really as I am thinking as I am speaking on the consumable definitely not -- it continues to grow slightly up on that one. So that's one. I think also on the service because there I see utilization of people and hiring enough people and which is also positive. So it's still in the positive part. So on that one I am definitely not concerned or worried now.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of [Viks Mattie from Bernburg]. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Viks Mattie

Yes. Hi, Ronnie. Hi, Hans Ola. Just a quick one for me. Can you please give us the current split between after market and new equipment in your mining business? And then similar question for CT compressors. What is the proportion of small and medium size of compressors versus large ones now versus 2012 levels please.

Hans Ola Meyer

We take on the service side -- on mining and rock, we are still in that area of close to 70% represented by consumables and service. And then on talking revenues really when it comes to orders of course when you have the very strong quarter compared to the previous year then it might move a little bit and over time it will probably moderate a little bit from those high levels of service and consumables as equipment picks up. When it comes to the other, we don't disclose these numbers between large and small. What we know if you go back five years as you did, is that we have made further acquisitions in the small range. You asked about how much have these small compared to the big ones changes and I think that it's difficult and I certainly don't have it in my head about some organic comparison in that. But of the split either but we have made some acquisitions on the smaller and medium size compressors as you know. So in that respect the weight has shifted a little bit towards that without impairing the high profitability level as you have seen. So with that I am sorry to cut you a little bit on that last question. But I hope you got some answer back.

Hans Ola Meyer

Good. And then let me just finish off by thanking everybody for participation and the active interaction. And finally also even though I have other opportunities. Thank you, Ronnie, did well on this call but on many, many, many other calls as well. So thanks. Everyone say good luck.

Ronnie Leten

Yes. Thank you. Good luck. Yes, so thank you. Thank you guys all over there and just to give you a bit of comfort I stay shareholder. So I wish you all best and also wish Mats all the best in the years to come.

Hans Ola Meyer

So with that thanks a lot. Now we head towards the annual general meeting. Hope to speak to you again if not before in July when we release the second quarter results. Thank you.

