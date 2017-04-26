Cash In On This Rocket And Switch To A Better FRC Preferred Stock

Cash in on FRC-C and switch to a better alternative - FRC-D or FRC-G - for the higher yield-to-worst.

One of them skyrocketed and is aiming to the moon - FRC-C.

Founded in 1985, First Republic (NYSE:FRC) and its subsidiaries offer private banking, private business banking and private wealth management, including investment, trust and brokerage services.

This article's main purpose is to alert investors who already have exposure to a certain FRC preferred stock and might want to save a buck by switching to a better alternative. Preferred stocks in general are financial instruments subject to capital loss risk when interest rates rise, and this is not to be taken as an advice to acquire FRC preferred stocks.

The Rocket

The bank has six preferred stocks outstanding. They are trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

This is what the group looks like:

Ticker Issue /Call Price Current Price Coupon Earliest Call Date S&P Rating Moody's Rating 15% Tax Rate Current Yield Yield to Worst FRC-B $25.00 $25.75 6.20% 06/01/17 BBB- Baa3 Yes 6.02% -3.00% FRC-C $25.00 $26.86 5.63% 12/29/17 BBB- Baa3 Yes 5.24% -5.33% FRC-D $25.00 $25.44 5.50% 06/29/18 BBB- Baa3 Yes 5.40% 4.13% FRC-E $25.00 $27.18 7.00% 12/28/18 BBB- Baa3 Yes 6.44% 1.82% FRC-F $25.00 $26.18 5.70% 06/30/20 BBB- Baa3 Yes 5.44% 4.22% FRC-G $25.00 $25.44 5.50% 03/30/21 BBB- Baa3 Yes 5.40% 5.03%

The rocket in question is FRC-C:

Source: BarChart.com

The preferred stock is callable on 29th December, 2017. The security is trading in the unusual $26.50-26.90 range in the recent days. The large buyer pushed the price of the preferred stock to a negative yield-to-worst territory. There is a high probability this large buyer is the iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFF). PFF rebalances its portfolio every quarter, and in the most recent one, it added FRC-C. This move in price shows what could happen when a large buyer faces insufficient supply of shares. For the most recent PFF rebalancing results, visit this link: PFF rebalancing results.

The Switch

Investors that already own this preferred stock might want to cash in right now in the generous trading range of $26.20-27.00. The freed-up funds could be used by investors to switch to a cheaper preferred stock that has a better yield-to-worst. From the group, I favor FRC-G and FRC-D the most for their higher yield-to-worst and relatively low prices of around $25.40 and $25.50, respectively. Acquiring FRC-G and FRC-D below a price of $25.70 should prove easy in the days to follow. This move will keep the investor's exposure to FRC in the preferred slice of the capital structure while saving a buck in the process.

The Adventurous Short

An arbitrage trading logic based on this price discrepancy would suggest doing a pair-trade by borrowing FRC-C short while acquiring FRC-D and/or FRC-G long. I would not advocate establishing such a trade however profitable it might prove. The reason is that the borrowing cost of FRC-C might prove too expensive and there could be a shortage of shares available to borrow in order to establish this trade.

Conclusion

The iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF presented investors in FRC-C with an opportunity to save a buck. It only seems reasonable for the FRC-C investor to react quickly and take advantage of the situation by switching to the higher-yielding preferred stock: FRC-D or FRC-G.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FRC-D, FRC-G.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.