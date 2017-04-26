Fortinet: The Road To Market Dominance Begins

A few months back, Fortinet (FTNT) faced some challenges while trying to brand itself as a provider of security firewalls for both small and large enterprises. While breaking ground, and innovating in the UTM (unified threat management) segment, fear arose that the company might be sending the wrong message about the capabilities of its firewalls and its ability to serve bigger enterprises.

Then, I talked about the channel innovation that was being brewed. This entailed bridging the gap between the pricing structure of enterprise firewalls and UTMs targeted at SMEs.

The problem arose when cheaply priced firewalls were being targeted at large enterprises. This has a detrimental effect of disrupting high-end premium-priced firewalls.

Initially, the fear for Fortinet arose when the mix shift of its deals was heavily loaded toward smaller enterprises. As a result, it was vulnerable to lags in its sales efficiency. This happens when we hold OPEX and COGS constant and we end up with a sales force converting relatively smaller deals.

Regardless, of the efficiency of the sales team, the cost of capital will keep getting ahead of ROIC until management finds a way to enlarge those deal sizes. This can be achieved by cross selling into more security offerings or rebranding into a premium firewall manufacturer targeted at large networks and data centers.

However, after recording a rebound in sales efficiency in the last earnings report, the latest numbers from the UTM segment paints an entirely different picture.

Source: IDC

The chart above demonstrates the growth in the network security appliance segment. Demand-side tailwinds have ensured all top players grew revenue YoY. However, few top players have been able to grow market share.

The top two security vendors both witnessed market share erosion with Cisco (CSCO) shedding 0.9% and Check Point (CHKP) losing 500 basis points.

In third place is Palo Alto Networks (PANW), which grew market share at the fastest pace. Palo Alto builds firewalls largely targeted at big enterprises. These are the so-called NGFWs (next generation firewalls).

Added to this is a growing number of security subscriptions in threat intelligence, cloud security, virtual firewalls, SIEM, endpoint and advanced threat solutions (malware sandboxes inclusive).

Fortinet shares strong similarities in terms of product capabilities and offerings. In addition to the Fortigate firewalls, it has offerings in Wi-Fi, endpoint, cloud, web security and advanced threat security.

However, while Palo Alto’s market share gains can be attributed to its ballooning OPEX which has led to its large SBC, Fortinet’s gains can be attributed to its channel innovation.

At the heart of this innovation is the UTM market which tripled in size over the last three years. According to IDC, the UTM market has been the largest contributor to growth in terms of network appliance sales in 2016. The growth from the UTM sub-segment surpassed numbers from the broad firewall and IPS market. Remember Fortinet has the largest market share of the UTM sub-segment.

This confirms the thesis that Fortinet is bridging the gap between UTMs for price conscious enterprises and NGFWs for enterprises who would write seven-figure checks to secure their network.

This channel innovation also can be explained by the growing demand for simpler and fewer boxes with more capabilities and less service and support requirements. These are cloud-based and virtual firewalls which are automated and AI-driven. This consolidation is an attempt to do away with redundant boxes that expand the attack surface of a network when they are deployed to do the opposite.

In product capabilities, both FTNT and PANW have products with similar throughput and block detection rate.

Source: NSS

In terms of throughput, Fortinet has products with a higher bandwidth with its recent release of the first 1 terabyte firewall surpassing all industry offerings there are.

TCO (total cost of ownership), a leading driver of a security company’s ability to manage cost of capital while delivering value within industry benchmarks, indicates a large disparity when we compare the pricing structure of Palo Alto’s and Fortinet's breach detection systems with their overall block rate. As indicated in the chart above, Fortinet leads the competition in its ability to deliver value to its clients.

This explains the recent trend in price action for both stocks given that they target the same market, hence the same macro-risk exposure. When it boils down to the risk premium investors are willing to pay for each stock, Fortinet’s profitability and cash flow ratios are rewriting the valuation narrative which has previously favored Palo Alto and other security companies with a faster growth trajectory.

This is indicated by the EV/EBITDA trend which is now narrowing. Investors are now willing to pay more to own Fortinet compared to Palo Alto.

Valuation

Going forward, I project Fortinet to continue to generate returns in excess of invested capital given its healthy balance sheet, global presence, and superior innovation which will ensure a steady stream of cash flows.

I reiterate my price target of $40/share as I believe short-term catalysts from the growing security industry will continue to be supportive of more multiples expansion.