ETFs And ETPs Listed In Europe Reach A New Record Of 640 Billion US Dollars At The End Of Q1 2017

Assets invested in ETFs/ETPs listed in Europe reached a new record high of US$640 billion at the end Q1 2017.

LONDON - April 26, 2017 - ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm on trends in the global ETF/ETP ecosystem, reported today assets invested in ETFs/ETPs listed in Europe reached a new record high of US$640 billion at the end Q1 2017 surpassing the prior record of US$620 billion set at the end of February 2017.

ETFs and ETPs listed in Europe gathered net inflows of US$11.36 Bn in March marking the 31st month of positive net new asset flows. Year to date, net inflows stand at US$35,37 Bn. At this point last year there were net inflows of US$10.97 Bn, according to preliminary data from ETFGI's Q1 2017 global ETF and ETP industry insights report. At the end of March 2017, the European ETF/ETP industry had 2,241 ETFs/ETPs, with 7,055 listings, assets of US$640 Bn, from 59 providers listed on 26 exchanges in 21 countries.

"Investors have favoured equities over fixed income and commodities as equity markets have performed positively in March and in the first quarter of 2017. The S&P 500 gained 0.1% in March and 6.1% during the first quarter. International equity markets performed strongly in March and in the first quarter with the international markets ex US up 2.6% in March and 7.5% in Q1 and emerging markets up 2.1% in March and 11.1% in Q1. With the first round of the French elections looming in the next few weeks, European volatility expectations increased," according to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner and a founder of ETFGI.

Equity ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of US$6.64 Bn in March, bringing year to date net inflows to US$21.23 Bn, which is greater than the net outflows of US$3.58 Bn over the same period last year. In March European equity ETFs/ETPs gathered the largest net inflows with US$2.34 Bn, followed by ETFs/ETPs providing exposure to North American equity indices with US$2.26 Bn, and global equity ETFs/ETPs with US$1.24 Bn, while developed Asia Pacific equity ETFs/ETPs experienced the largest net outflows with US$329 Mn.

Fixed income ETFs and ETPs experienced net inflows of US$2.99 Bn in March, growing year to date net inflows to US$7.82 Bn, which is less than the same period last year which saw net inflows of US$9.21 Bn.

Commodity ETFs/ETPs accumulated net inflows of US$1,34 Bn in March. Year to date, net inflows are at US$4.72 Bn, compared to net inflows of US$4.42 Bn over the same period last year.

iShares gathered the largest net ETF/ETP inflows in March with US$3.01 Bn, followed by db x/db ETC with US$1.64 Bn and UBS ETFs with US$1.54 Bn in net inflows.

In Q1, iShares gathered the largest net ETF/ETP inflows with US$10.20 Bn, followed by Lyxor AM with US$4.60 Bn and UBS ETFs with US$3.82 Bn net inflows.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.