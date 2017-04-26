Advertising Is Cyclical, And That's A Good Thing For Alphabet Earnings (Video)

Companies claim to not work toward such a short-term goal as quarterly earnings, which is especially true when it comes to Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL). During the fourth quarter of last year Google took on a $320 million equipment charge. This is largely believed to be related to the Fiber business. Investors are now wondering what will happen during the first quarter because of macroeconomic themes (rising wages) and other small potential headwinds.

The main story for Google continues to be the paid per click and cost per click figures. Paid per click is the amount of times that someone clicks on an advertisement. Cost per click is the amount of money Google revenues from an advertisement view. The recent trend in earnings releases has been a decline in cost per click and an uptick in paid per click. In Ben's personal research, the increase in paid per click has more than compensated for the declining cost per click trend.

Companies have been pulling their advertising from YouTube due to "objectionable" content. Although these actions made headlines, we fully expect Alphabet to show that there was no material impact made to their business. What is expected to make an impact in the coming quarters is the ability for companies to invest in marketing. Once company A invests it will drive company B to do the same, a major catalyst for Alphabet.