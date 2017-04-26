The S&P 500 Has Broken Out - The March To 2550 Is On!

The beginning of the week has seen the equity market come back to life, with the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) surging from around 2350 on Friday, April 21st, to 2393 as of this writing on April 26th, a move well over 1 percent. The more important piece of the equation is that S&P 500 has now broken out of its more recent downtrend.

(Interactive Brokers TWS)

Anyone who has been following us knows we have been calling for the equity market bull run to continue. In fact, over the past two weeks have been discussing the strengthening case for S&P 500 to make a run to around 2,550.

Why are we not surprised by the recent move higher in equity prices? Because we pay attention to what the internals part of the overall markets is telling us.

Sectors

First, we will explore going through the sectors within the equity market.

(Mott Capital Management, LLC)

The chart above points to just one sector in 2017 that is down, Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE), which is now down nearly 9% year to date. The second-worst performing group in the list is the Hedged Japanese ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ), that is a topic for another day. The second-worst US performing sector is the Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF), which is up over 2.75%. Over the past three months, one sector is down, which is the energy sector again. Otherwise, every major sector is higher.

The top three sectors in 2017 are not just any sectors; they are the risk-on parts of the market. Just look, Semiconductors (NASDAQ:SOXX) +12.19%, Technology (NYSEARCA:XLK) +11.83%, Biotech (NASDAQ:IBB) +11.37 and Consumer Discretionary (NYSEARCA:XLY) +9.98%. These are all growth sectors that trade at higher multiples and can have a much higher level volatility.

These sectors aren't just year-to-date wonders either. The Semis and Tech sectors have been raging for over a year now.

(Mott Capital Management, LLC)

Below are charts of the best-performing groups in 2017. All of the charts show that each was in consolidation phase and is now breaking out.

Technology

XLK data by YCharts

Semis

SOXX data by YCharts

Discretionary

XLY data by YCharts

Biotech 3-Year

IBB data by YCharts

All of the charts depict sectors that have been consolidating and appear to be breaking out, and do not appear to be ready to roll over.

If you want to get your bull juices really flowing, just look at Biotech chart closely.

IBB data by YCharts

I see a chart, where the 50-day exponential moving average (EMA) just crossed the 200-Day EMA, this is a bullish sign. So, although this move happened towards the beginning of March, we need to realize this is important change. It indicates that perhaps the trend and the direction of the trend within the sector are beginning to shift. It is also a bullish indicator known as Golden Cross.

S&P 500

The chart of the S&P 500 above shows it has successfully bounced two times off its 50-day EMA. Additionally, we can also clearly see a clean break higher. The graph below shows the simple moving average so you can see the difference. Also, notice the contraction in the Bollinger Band Width.

S&P 500 3 Year

(Mott Capital Management, LLC)

S&P 500 YTD

The Bollinger Band Width is tight, suggesting volatility is low and consolidation is occurring in the market. It is clear as day in the three-year chart that during periods of volatility the Bollinger Band Width explodes higher, and during times of consolidation, it tightens. Volatility can occur when the market goes UP OR DOWN! Standard deviation is used to measure volatility from the mean; nothing is better to use to measure volatility than Bollinger Band and its Width. Bollinger Band represents two standard deviations from the 20-day moving average. Thus when volatility increases, the bands widen, and when volatility subsides the width contracts.

The tightness in Bollinger Band Width suggests volatility will return and likely push markets higher, as the S&P 500 exits this consolidation phase.

Summary

To start the week, we have seen the equity market break-out above its recent downward sloping trend since the beginning of March. Additionally, we have seen confirmation across some of the most risk-on sectors of the market.

Bollinger Band Width has just begun to expand, which means the market is likely just beginning its next phase of its push to 2,550.

