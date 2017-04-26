GlaxoSmithKline: Good News, 2016's Positive Momentum Continues

2016 was a key year for GSK, marking what appears to be an inflection point in its growth story.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) is one of my largest (and longest held) investments. Over the years, therefore, I have watched them very closely indeed. In recent quarters, I have had the pleasant job of reporting significant upticks in their near- and long-term prospects. Their FY2016 results impressed me immensely. What is more, news that a generic version of GSK's blockbuster Advair drug from rival pharma giant Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) had been delayed by the FDA raised the prospect of an even more improved cash flow situation for GSK as we entered 2017.

Now we have their Q1 2017 results before us, would we be right to remain as happy with their performance in 2017 so far? I take a closer look and come to the conclusion that things do indeed look increasingly attractive for investors today.

A Continuing Trend

Although both constant-currency revenue and operating profit growth slowed in Q1 2017 compared to last year it remains at around 5% revenue and 9% operating profit growth (Data sources: GSK Quarterly Reports):

This is an attractive continuance of the trend seen in 2016. The positive headline narrative was, however, a little less broad-based than in Q1 2016.

Both Pharma and Vaccines continued their strong run since 2015 from both a top and bottom line perspective. Yet Consumer Healthcare (the most defensive segment in many ways) appeared to take a nosedive especially on the operating profit front.

A little worry to open the article? Not quite. This was due to a combination of issues. Not being organic growth data, they were impacted in part by the Q3 2016 disposal of their Nigerian beverages business (which held rights to the Lucozade and Ribena brands and contributed over half the revenues from the key African country). Other things also impacted comparisons, a later allergy season and changed promotional phasing also impacted the results.

Of course, Consumer Healthcare has increasingly taken up a larger share of total revenue (Data sources: GSK Quarterly Reports):

As a result, the fact that even after a slowdown to just 2% revenue growth in Q1 2017 left total GSK revenue growth just behind last year at 5% shows how well the company continues to perform in its other major segments.

New Pharma Still Firing

Looking at the stronger-performing Pharma and Vaccines segments there was another important trend which continued to leave a good impression on readers. GSK's new pharma and vaccine products continue to grow rapidly in their overall revenue contribution. In Q1 2017 they contributed over £1.4 billion to total revenue at the company. This is considerably ahead of the £800 million they provided in Q1 2016 and noticeably ahead of Q4 2016 too (Data sources: GSK Quarterly Reports):

This is, of course, great to see. It is these products which will continue to drive GSK's future performance.

The company were also able to report some positive trial data from the quarter. Their asthma drug, Nucala, came out of its MUSCA study with a positive set of results. Similarly, the SWORD study of the combined dolutegravir and rilpivirine treatment for HIV received positive results. The in-house ZOSTER-048 study also saw GSK's shingles vaccine, Shingrix, perform well against Merck's (NYSE:MRK) leading rival Zostavax. Just over a week ago, too, they made a regulatory submission for Shingrix in Japan.

The company still expects to see these new pharma and vaccine products generating £6 billion of revenues per annum (in constant-currency) by 2018. I can fully understand that confidence as the run-rate from Q1 2017's results suggests that reported revenue will sit at over £5.66 billion even without any additional growth. Of course, this also includes the benefits of currency headwinds which certainly contributed a noticeable amount in Q1 2017 (Data source: Q1 2017 Results):

Nonetheless, it certainly bodes well for their target. Again, investors can take added comfort from the fact that the new products which are contributing to this impressive revenue growth are nicely diversified across the particular areas of expertise at GSK (Sources: Adjusted from Q1 2016 and Q1 2017 Results):

What is certainly true is that GSK's HIV assets remains key drivers of this growth. Yet their respiratory assets are also looking very well-placed. Their main potential future blockbuster product Relvar, in particular, continued its stomp higher and Nucala has seen a significant uptick on this time last year.

Respiratory: Breathing a Sigh of Relief

Of course, respiratory needs to continue to perform well on the new product front. As I noted recently, the failure of Mylan's generic Advair rival to sail through the regulatory process at the first attempt is a helpful delay for GSK to allow it more time to replace its Advair revenue with new product lines. Nonetheless, a generic is on its way. Besides Mylan's above product there are others in the pipeline. Another rival (their VR315 program) from Hikma (OTCPK:HKMPY) and Vectura (OTCPK:VEGPF) will have its fate decided by 10 May. Novartis's (NYSE:NVS) generic segment (Sandoz) is also working on a generic version.

It therefore remains a looming threat. Seeing as respiratory still contributes the lion's share of their pharma revenue with Advair, in particular, the chief contributor of that investors will understandably be watching GSK's rivals' progress closely (Data source: Q1 2017 Results):

Advair, indeed, provides nearly 10% of all GSK's revenue with over 4.3% coming from US sales of the product (currently the most vulnerable to generic competition):

Advair's potential blockbuster replacements Relvar, therefore, needs to be able to be able to take up the slack from the older drug. Fortunately, it is certainly making a lot of progress in mopping up for lost revenue from Advair.

Although the generic delay has helped suspend any dramatic fall in revenue in the short term and currency tailwinds have helped keep total Advair revenue in-line with 2016's figures, the looming arrival of it has ensured that demand is becoming increasingly muted. But Revlar's growth is more than making up for this at present (Data source: Q1 2017 Results):

What is more, the rest of the respiratory segment is also performing strongly. This has fed what was a strong constant-currency growth in the sub-segment of 5% (Data sources: GSK Quarterly Reports):

Respiratory continues to be a particular area of expertise for GSK. It is encouraging, therefore, that this segments performance is starting to show a sustained period of growth. Although an Advair generic will likely cause this growth to stumble in the short term, it appears that momentum has really begun to build in their respiratory business to drive long-term revenue higher. This is very good news indeed.

Vaccines Still Powering Ahead

Turning back to the new pharma and vaccine growth, their meningitis vaccine Bexsero again saw a strong doubling of revenue. This continues to be a particular highlight for the company. Back at the end of 2016 GSK's CFO, Simon Dingemans, noted that Bexsero was still seeing demand considerably outstrip supply. At the time he highlighted that:

We continue to invest to expand production capacity [for Bexsero] but this is a long cycle process and supply is likely to remain tight for some time.

There is still therefore strong underlying demand for Bexsero which should keep revenue growing strongly for some time to come.

Indeed, vaccines continues to be an exciting area for the company long term. Bexsero may well be a standout right now. Yet they are investing heavily in the next generation of products in this space. Indeed, in December 2016 they opened a new global vaccines R&D centre in Rockville, Maryland. In the meantime, their Shingrix shingles vaccine has been filed for approval in the US (October 2016), EU (November 2016) and Japan (April 2017) and they have five Phase II trial vaccines in the pipeline.

It is still fairly early days for GSK's vaccine business after the Novartis asset swap deal, but I am certainly very excited about its long-term prospects for generating both growth and more reliable cash flow.

Nonetheless, investors should bear in mind that the segment remains a lumpy one. Although again the US and International business saw significant double-digit growth, Europe saw more modest rates (Data source: Q1 2017 Results):

The reason for the disparity between the two rates of growth was "phasing of shipments in Emerging Markets" and "favourable year-on-year US CDC [Center for Disease Control & prevention] stockpile movements." Despite these helpful short-term tailwinds, the vaccines business looks like an attractive, long-term global growth driver for the business.

Consumer Health

As noted earlier, Consumer Healthcare was a noteworthy underperformer in Q1 2017. Nonetheless, a significant detractor to results was their nutrition business due to the disposal of their Nigerian beverages business. This hit the nutrition segment quite significantly in Q4 2016 and Q1 2017 (Q4 2016 was also impacted heavily by Indian demonetization as GSK's Horlicks brand is a big seller in the country) (Data sources: GSK Quarterly Reports):

Q1 2017 also saw a slowdown in their two main Consumer Healthcare segments (Wellness and Oral Health) which contribute over 83% of total Consumer Healthcare revenue (Data source: Q1 2017 Results):

This is certainly something to watch closely. Although headline Consumer Healthcare growth is unlikely to bounce back until we lap Q4 2016's results later this year, I will be watching their Wellness and Oral Health results very closely in coming quarters. Their Q1 2017 results did not, unfortunately, provide a breakdown of the volume and pricing split which affected overall Consumer Healthcare growth. Should they release this data again, I will be interested to see whether any marked shift in consumer trends is reflected in that.

Nonetheless, although short-term headwinds have led to somewhat lackluster Q1 2017 performances from the Consumer Healthcare segment it remains a strong and healthy part of the business which will likely contribute a consistent rate of growth long into the future.

Cash Flow Improving

Trading performance was, therefore, pretty nice reading. There was more to like too when we actually look at their cash flow and balance sheet position. Take FCF as an example. Q1 2016 saw the company with a cash outflow. In contrast, Q1 2017 saw a significant amount of positive FCF coming in the door:

Now, of course, part of this was due to unusual activity affecting Q1 2016's results. As the company reported, Q1 2016's FCF was affected by:

timing of payments for returns and rebates and reduced tax payments on the sale of the Oncology business to Novartis (£117 million in Q1 2016). Q1 2016 free cash flow was also impacted by the costs of acquiring the HIV Clinical assets from BMS for £221 million, which were treated as intangible assets purchases.

These had a significant effect on FCF performance in Q1 2016. However, even adjusting for these two major impactors shows that GSK still saw a dramatic improvement in FCF generation in Q1 2017:

The reason for this improvement was also very encouraging indeed. The company explained that this cash flow boost:

primarily reflected the improved operating performance across all segments, as well as a positive currency benefit.

Now, elsewhere I have highlighted that the weakness in the GBP will help GSK's support its generous dividend in the short-term (in addition to the help from the delayed Advair generic) whilst their new products set about boosting cash flow. The reality is that the company is still falling short of covering their dividend with FCF (dividend payments in Q1 2017 amounted to £925 million compared to the £728 million FCF above).

Better, certainly, but still some way to go. Fortunately, FCF generation should continue to improve well into the future even if we should still expect a post-Advair generic dip. For me, however, I am happy to see that the trajectory towards increased FCF generation levels is very welcome. Hopefully this should continue to be reflected across the rest of 2017 and beyond.

Debt Drop Continues

Improving FCF generation also helped GSK in another way: debt levels. Q1 2017 saw debt continue its decline since it spiked in Q2 2016 (Data sources: GSK Quarterly Reports):

Naturally, a large part of the sharp rise in debt levels in Q2 2016 (which was the three months ending on 30 June 2016) was the sharp decline in GBP compared to the USD after the Brexit vote on 24 June 2016. As GSK holds a lot of debt in USD, the nominal value of its debt in its reported currency rose substantially.

The fact that debt levels are lower today than at Q2 2016 time is, therefore, even more encouraging considering GBP is weaker still against the USD than it was at that time. This suggests that they have been paying down the underlying debt to a fairly noticeable extent.

Conclusion

GSK's Q1 2017 results do not leave me any less impressed than their FY2016 ones had. Performance across their segments remains on track to build the growth momentum we (finally) saw emerge last year. Pharmaceuticals and Vaccines may well have been the standout performers so far this year. Nonetheless, I'd expect to see the normal service from the Consumer Healthcare segment return shortly as we circle round some notable hits to reported results.

Perhaps even more encouraging is their improving financial position. After all, even though trading had improvement markedly in 2016 the fundamental cash generation at the company remained weak and debt levels looked ominously huge. Now that the turnaround is starting to make its effects felt across the board at the company I hope to see the positive changes in cash flow and debt levels continue throughout 2017 and beyond.

GSK is now well positioned to enter a new period of prolonged growth. Its new products are continuing their growth charge and should easily see the company hit their £6 billion in revenue from new pharma and vaccine products by 2018. Having already been pushed forward from their original predicted 2020 there may even be scope for this to edge forward into 2017. This we will have to see, however. Even if not, though, this would still cap what has been an impressive performance from their new products business.

In the short-term there are still some "uglier" things to watch. With FCF still falling short of covering their dividend and debt levels still elevated (if reducing slowly) they have a little way to go to present a truly cast-iron looking long-term financial position. Judging from their recent performance, however, I can completely understand why investors may feel that day is coming very soon indeed. I do hope so. Nonetheless, for now I remain even more happy to be a shareholder and even more happy about the long-term place it has in my portfolio.

