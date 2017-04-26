AT&T: Q1 Results Highlight Competitive Threats

The 5% dividend yield isn't appealing enough as cash flows are under pressure.

On Tuesday, AT&T (NYSE:T) reported a surprisingly dismal quarter. Somehow the wireless giant missed revenue estimates by over $1 billion.

The stock though is a different story trading up on the day. Investors are compelled to own the stock based on the nearly 5% dividend yield, but is this a wise move?

As mentioned above, the biggest issue with the Q1 '17 results was the massive revenue miss blamed on wireless equipment sales. The issue was so bad that AT&T doesn't plan to provide revenue estimates going forward.

The wireless giant met EPS targets, so the market was able to get past the revenue issues. The problem is the trends in subscribers questions the investment thesis here.

The DirecTV merger was built on growing pay-TV customers while lowering content costs. The reality is that net linear video subscribers were down every quarter with the largest dip during Q1. Even worse, DirecTV failed to grow last quarter again supporting the theory that AT&T bought the satellite service provider at the top of the market.

Source: AT&T Q1 '17 investor briefing

The wireless subscriber metrics were equally bleak. The company lost 348,000 postpaid phone subs and saw a total wireless subscriber dip of roughly 700,000 from the peak of 134.9 million subs at the end of Q4.

Ultimately, the story comes down to cash flows. AT&T produced free Q1 cash flow of $3.2 billion while dividend payouts were $3.0 billion. The company forecasts free cash flow for the year of $18.0 billion.

Source: AT&T Q117 investor briefing

The payout ratio is getting rather high when the wireless and pay-TV business is starting to dip. At the same time, AT&T is purchasing Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) at what again appears a peak in that particular segment.

Numerous OTT and social-media services are grabbing customers' time leaving a media network competitor like ESPN owned by Disney (NYSE:DIS) to again laying off employees. The timing of paying up for a media network doesn't add up.

The key investor takeaway is that not much value exists in owning AT&T above $40 with the business under attack on all fronts. Lots of investors are attracted to the 5% dividend yield, but the yield isn't attractive enough with the business under attack and the company focused on integrating legacy businesses.

My recommendation is to let the dust settle and look for some consolidation in the industry before owning this stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TWX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.