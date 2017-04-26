Seagate: Buy On The Drop?

That said, the macroeconomic environment appears to be on the rise, which could keep the stock moving higher.

The company reported third quarter earnings that were fine but apparently not what the market was hoping for.

This article is the 53rd installment in a segment called "Buy on the Drop?," in which I choose a stock that recently experienced a large decrease in price and give a recommendation on whether investors should "buy on the drop" or not. The recommendations are Sell, Hold, Speculative Buy, Buy, and Strong Buy.

Seagate Gets Bricked

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) is down more than 16% in Wednesday trading after reporting third quarter earnings before the market open, leaving investors wondering whether this is an opportunity to buy. Despite the fall, STX is still up 58% over the last 12 months and about 130% off 52-week lows:

STX data by YCharts

Improving market conditions have allowed Seagate to make a convincing recovery from sharply declining earnings and collapsing share price to prove the bears wrong. I myself was, and still am to an extent, one of those bears. I wrote two article last year saying that STX was a dividend yield trap and that they needed to cut the dividend, yet here we are in 2017 and the stock is outperforming. I still think the dividend should be cut, but we'll get to that in a bit.

Let's first summarize the Q3 report to try and isolate the cause for this steep price decline. Revenue for the quarter $2.67 billion, which missed consensus estimates by $40 million and represents a 3% year-over-year ("YoY") increase, and EPS was $1.10, which beat estimates by 3 cents and was an impressive $0.88 improvement over Q3 2016 EPS. Seagate also generated $426 million in operating cash flow, paid $186 million in dividends, and raised another $1.25 billion in debt.

Nothing here really seems like it could have caused such a big drop, so perhaps guidance can answer that question. On the company's conference call Seagate guided for Q4 2017 revenue of between $2.5 billion and $2.6 billion, gross margin of 31%, cash flow slightly down sequentially, and EPS of $4.50 for fiscal year 2017 (implying EPS of $1.03 for Q4 2017). The midpoint of revenue guidance is about 6% below consensus estimates, and while FY2017 EPS of $4.50 is in-line with estimates, Q4 EPS of $1.03 is slightly below the average estimate of $1.08.

Again, none of this is particularly unexpected or awful. A 6% revenue miss that doesn't affect earnings expectations isn't much to worry about, and the slight miss in Q4 2017 EPS seems to be due to variance between analyst estimates as FY2017 EPS if expected to be in-line with estimates.

If it wasn't the current quarterly results and it wasn't guidance, what was the reason for a 16% drop in share price? While it's impossible to know for sure, the most likely explanation is that STX's big gains over the last few months have driven up market expectations. Just meeting estimates isn't enough when a stock is up huge and expectations for the sector as a whole are flying high.

It's important to remember that just because a stock drops, that doesn't mean it is necessarily a buying opportunity. STX could have been overvalued and is now fairly valued, so don't immediately view this drop as the market acting irrationally to a good earnings report.

Seagate's earnings recovery has done wonders for its valuation, and it appears that there might be yet more room to run purely from a bottom line perspective. STX is trading at about 10 times expected FY2017 earnings, a bit under 10 times FY2018 estimated earnings, and an EV/EBITDA of about 9, which is better than Western Digital (NYSE:WDC) and the market as a whole.

However, I still have one issue with Seagate: its dividend. Cash flow has been insufficient to cover the dividend payments for a while now, and even with the sharp recovery in earnings, Seagate cannot organically cover its dividend payments with free cash flow. It was way worse when earnings were in the gutter last year, but it was still a problem in Q3 2017, even with $1.10 in earnings per share.

Last quarter, Seagate's best quarter in years, the company had plenty of free cash flow to cover the quarterly dividend, but in this quarter, free cash flow was only $96 million, well below the $186 million dividend payment. This trend has led to the need to continuously raise debt:

STX Net Total Long Term Debt (Annual) data by YCharts

That criss-cross pattern at the end is the opposite of an investor should want to see. As free cash flow has gone lower, Seagate has increased its debt position to compensate and to continue paying its loft dividend. This is unsustainable.

Seagate does not have a very higher revenue ceiling in its current market in my opinion. The hard disk drive market may remain constant for a while, but it is unlikely to increase. What this means is that Seagate could have trouble covering its dividend for the foreseeable future, which will require either adding more and more debt, or cutting the dividend.

Personally, I wouldn't invest in a business in this situation, but that doesn't mean that one should sell stock in STX either. There is still potential upside here based on earnings potential compared to the current valuation, and I would like the stock even more if the dividend was slashed. Therefore, I will not rate the stock a Sell. However, because of the likely unsustainability of the dividend and the rising debt needed to finance it, I also will not rate the stock a Buy. Basically, for investors that already hold STX, I don't think selling after this drop is necessary, but I also wouldn't be rushing to boost my position either. Therefore, I rate Seagate Technology a Hold on the drop.

