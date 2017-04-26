This Is A Major Problem For AT&T

As you know AT&T (NYSE:T) has done some things to evolve its business that are simply mindblowing. When I say this, I am talking about given the focus on innovation and growth the company now has. I had discussed in the past the path to 5G, moving DirecTV to mobile, competitive plans, forays into social media experiments and of course a pending deal with Time Warner (NYSE:TWX). The latter is a massive catalyst, but the company has to focus on what it currently is doing. It must ensure that it is moving forward at a manageable pace, while continuing to gain customers, bring in more subscribers to DirecTV and manage its cash and debt situation. Here is the problem. In order to support the share price growth, we have to look at the performance of the company. Coming into 2017, AT&T has had a history of so-so quarters, but the quarters have also rarely been poor or rarely been astounding. That is good. I like predictability. I just prefer top and bottom line beats of course. However, in its most recent quarter, AT&T delivered what was in my opinion an unexpectedly weak quarter. Let us discuss.

In its just reported Q4, AT&T delivered performance that fell short of my expectations slightly, and completely whiffed on analyst estimates as well for sales. I was looking for revenue of $41 billion, but the company came in well short of this mark. I was disappointed to see revenues came in at $just 39.4 billion. Not only was it short a massive $1.2 billion, it was down year over year by 2.8%. A rather disgusting miss on the surface. Of course, this is just a headline number and doesn't tell us much, so we have to dig deeper.

I have told you I was on the lookout for expenses rising and weighing on margins. Well, compared with Q1 2016, operating expenses were $32.5 billion versus $33.4 billion. This year-over-year decline was a touch surprising considering the number of moves made in the past year on AT&T's path to innovation. However, with a decline in revenues it is favorable that the cost to generate those revenues fell. This obviously matters when we talk about operating income. However, operating income did fall on the back of those declining revenues. Operating income fell to $6.9 billion versus $7.1 billion last year. This hurts. That said, there have been a lot of merger and acquisition costs. So if we adjust for merger expenses, operating income was $8.2 billion versus $8.1 billion, while operating income margin was 20.7%, rising 80 basis points. So despite the terrible headline revenue number, these key metrics were strong, and improved.

Taking into account revenues and expenses, net income was $3.5 billion, or $0.56 per share, compared to $3.8 billion, or $0.61 per share last year. This is a GAAP number which is meaningful, but we need to take adjustments into consideration. If we adjust for $0.18 of costs primarily for merger and integration-related items, earnings per share was $0.74 compared to an adjusted $0.72 in the year-ago quarter. This was in line with analyst estimates. I also told you several times that I would be watching cash flows closely in the coming quarters. There was strong cash flow of $9.2 billion and $3.2 billion in free cash flow after capital expenditures, rising 19.2%. The dividend payout ratio was a bit scary, coming in at 93.9% of cash flows. We want that number at 70% or less. This is not only a safety margin, ensuring potential raises, with cash flow covering the entire dividend, but is also the goal of the company.

What can we expect for the rest of 2017? Assuming no merger with Time Warner, the company will see the growth that we have become accustomed to in this dividend machine. Very low but reliable growth. Revenue growth was initially expected in the low-single digits, but not the company won't guide thanks to the volatility in wireless handset sales. That is a major problem for me, and for the company. This tells me we could see some more misses on this number versus estimates. Let's be real here, revenues missed by a massive margin, with sales down in all segments except International. While churn was positive in the US, about 350,000 postpaid subscribers were lost. That said, thanks to the winning of a major contract, adjusted earnings growth will be in the mid-single digits. Margins are expected to expand, which shows that the company will be spending wisely and efficiently, adjusting for merger expenditure, but does plan to spend $22 billion in capital expenditures. As for cash flows, the company is aiming for $18 billion for the year.

I hate to say this, but I hope this quarter knocks the stock down. I am in this for the long-term and want to accumulate. The company is in a rough patch thanks to stiff competition and the ever-changing landscape of its business scope. The innovation is astounding, but the company needed to focus on its bread and butter. As far as Time Warner, it's important, but we should operate as investors under the assumption it won't happen, but be prepared for the changes in expectations if it does occur. Keep buying on big dips, and let this one help you retire, despite the short-term headwinds.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.