IHS Markit: War Chest Is Refilled For Acquisitions

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) is a company well poised for the Big Data era. The merger last year between IHS and Markit brought together a company strong in resources and automotive insights, and another a leader in financial information. Both were companies that high-growth or growth-at-a-reasonable-price (GARP) investors clamor for. The premise remains valid after the merger of the two companies. As you would see from the chart below, the share price of IHS Markit tends to move in tandem with the revenue.

INFO data by YCharts

Acquisition-Driven Growth

For those familiar with the legacy IHS and Markit, you would know of their respective acquisitive streaks when they were on their own before their merger. There was the perennial concern that the companies were turning too gigantic for a data company to continue their well-run nature. In addition, the ongoing consolidation brought about by their acquisition also could lead to cannibalization of revenues. However, using the enterprise value as a proxy for a company size and complexity, you would find that IHS Markit, even after the merger of the two, remains smaller by a distance to its peers, RELX PLC (NYSE:RELX) and Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI). It would take a doubling of the enterprise value of IHS Markit to reach the levels of RELX and Thomson Reuters. If the two are not considered to be unwieldy, then IHS Markit being the smaller player should still have some way to go before it faces the challenges of saturated growth.

INFO Enterprise Value data by YCharts

War Chest Refilled

The steep reduction in cash in 2016 has been explained by management as attributable primarily to the acquisitions of CARPROOF and OPIS in the first quarter of 2016. In the latest quarter (Q1 2017), cash and cash equivalents have halted the decline. On the other hand, both the net operating cash flow and free cash flow have been rising since Q3 2016. This means that cash and cash equivalents have the potential to increase further, enlarging the war chest of IHS Markit for acquisitions.

(Source: Charts by ALT Perspective, data from company filings)

The steady rise in net operating cash flow has been supported by an uptrend in deferred revenue. As IHS Markit seeks to lock-in clients on a longer-term basis, the tactic is to sell them multi-year packages rather than subscriptions that expire after a year. It is also cost-efficient as the marketing staff does not need to follow up with clients annually to secure renewals. The company also gains revenue visibility over a longer term as deferred revenue eventually get recognized as income. Most importantly, the advanced receipts help cash flow which the company could use for acquisitions or pay down debt. In return, the company entices clients with savings over the annual subscription format and reduced renewal administrative hassle.

(Source: Charts by ALT Perspective, data from company filings)

With all that cash, what could IHS Markit be eyeing? During the Investor Day webcast, management provided a succinct table showcasing their strengths versus analytics start-ups and big technology companies. Interestingly, it acknowledges its deficiency in analytics compared with the latter. Analytics start-ups are certainly more palatable to IHS Markit as big tech companies would be too big to swallow. It is, therefore, an area which the company could be targeting to raise its competitiveness and complete its suite of services.

(Source: IHS Markit Investor Day 2017)

Ongoing Cost Savings/Synergies From Integration Post-Merger

IHS Markit expects to continue seeing cost savings/synergies in integration efforts. In my initial write-up on the company, I noted that the Q4 2016 results have already shown signs that the merger is bearing fruits. From more than $50 million this year, the figure is forecasted to rise to more than $125 million. The workforce is undergoing right sizing given the inevitable duplication post-merger. Consolidation of offices under one roof appears to still see room for "optimization." IT infrastructure is in the process of rationalization. All these positive developments meant more cash would be freed up for more fulfilling initiatives or acquisitions.

(Source: IHS Markit Investor Day 2017)

Technical Analysis and Conclusion

From the technical charting point of view, the share price of IHS Markit has broken out of a triangular channel convincingly and is establishing a new uptrend. Any downside appears to be well supported by the rising 200-day moving average which is now around $38. Investors are expected to pile into the company shares as long as management continues to grow its top line. Besides using the growing cash pile for acquisitions, the company also has set aside cash for share repurchases. $2.2 billion worth of shares is targeted for repurchase in 2017-2018. Thereafter, around $500 million is allocated for share repurchasing annually. Given the sustained rise in the share price, the past repurchasing exercises proved to be well spent. With the acquisitive nature of the legacy IHS and Markit, and the swelling war chest, it is a matter of time when IHS Markit returns to the M&A scene to accelerate its revenue growth and subsequently boost the share price further.

INFO data by YCharts

