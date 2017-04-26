Closed-End Fund Discounts Continue To Fall: CEF Weekly Update

The last week has been structurally positive for closed-end funds((CEFs)), particularly those specializing in equities and corporate bonds. At the same time, a relatively flat municipal bond market has left municipal bond CEFs relatively unchanged. The iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:MUB) rose 0.11% in the week ending April 21, and the average discount for municipal bond CEFs remained relatively stable from the prior week at 3.4%.

Highest Discounts

The largest discounts by the end of last week were in a variety of different types of funds, with the RMR Real Estate Income Fund (NYSEMKT:RIF) seeing the largest discount of 18.3% while offering a 6.1% dividend yield:

Symbol Management Fee + Interest Expense NAV Price %Premium/Discount %Yield on Price RIF 2.24% 26.35 21.52 -18.33 6.13 DNI 1.69% 14.69 12.01 -18.24 5 GDL 4.68% 11.8 9.85 -16.53 6.5 BIF 1.43% 11.16 9.32 -16.49 4.4 CAF 1.89% 23.26 19.52 -16.08 0.79 ADX 0.62% 16.32 13.79 -15.5 0.36 GAM 1.24% 39.69 33.58 -15.39 0.86 USA 1.08% 6.41 5.49 -14.35 9.47 GGZ 1.63% 13.32 11.43 -14.19 0.44 PEO 0.79% 22.39 19.22 -14.16 0.52

Close behind RIF was the Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DNI) with an 18.2% discount and a 5% yield and the GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) with a 16.5% discount and a 6.5% yield. Thus the most discounted CEFs represent three very different corners of the market: real estate, dividend-yielding stocks, and opportunistic merger/arbitrage investing.

The Boulder Growth & Income Fund (NYSE:BIF) has seen its discount shrink slightly to 16.5% thanks in part to a 6.2% gain to its market value year to date. BIF has gained more investor attention since initiating a monthly dividend policy in late 2015, which has helped the fund see its average traded volume rise considerably to an excess of 250,000 by the end of 2016. However, volumes have fallen considerably in the last two months to about 143,000 shares on average by the middle of April 2017. BIF's investment strategy of investing heavily in Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-A, BRK-B) and similar value investments has remained unchanged despite the new, more aggressive dividend policy. That dividend policy has helped it approach yields in line with many CEFs.

Highest Premiums

The largest premiums to NAV in CEFs have largely remained focused on many of the highest yielding funds, including the Cornerstone Total Return Fund (NYSEMKT:CRF) and the Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (NYSEMKT:CLM), which yield 16.7% and 17% respectively.

Symbol Management Fee + Interest Expense NAV Price %Premium/Discount %Yield on Price PGP 2.75% 10.59 17.9 69.03 9.83 RCS 1.28% 7.71 9.85 27.76 8.77 PHK 1.08% 6.75 8.6 27.41 11.26 CRF 1.45% 12.83 16.27 26.81 16.88 CLM 1.30% 13.19 16.4 24.34 17.02 PZC 1.33% 9.82 12.17 23.93 5.92 GUT 1.67% 5.46 6.71 22.89 8.94 NOM 1.96% 13.8 16.3 18.12 4.12 DMO 2.58% 21.11 24.87 17.81 11.34 PCQ 1.29% 14.12 16.59 17.49 5.57

In addition to favoring these two high-yielding funds, CEF investors have placed a very high premium on Pimco funds, with Pimco Global Stocksplus Income (NYSE:PGP) having the highest premium, at 69%, followed by other Pimco funds: the Pimco Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:RCS), the Pimco High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) and the Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ). Gabelli Funds, which also has one of the most discounted funds, also has one fund trading at one of the biggest premiums in the market: the Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT). With few exceptions, including the Gabelli fund, most of the funds attracting the highest premiums focus on corporate bonds, junk bonds, or other taxable bonds.

Average Trends for Funds

The average discount for CEFs has fallen since reaching its highest point in the middle of March, currently standing at 4.5%; the median discount is 5.8% for the same period. That is a slightly lower discount than the average discount of 5.2% and 5.9% at the end of January 2017.

Source: Closed-End Fund Association

Equity funds offered bigger discounts than bond funds for the week ending April 21, as one would expect when looking at the largest NAV premiums and discounts for CEFs. By the end of the week, equity CEFs saw their discounts fall to 5.7% on average (median 7.1%) versus 7.7% average and 9.2% median at the end of January 2017:

Source: Closed-End Fund Association

Meanwhile, bond funds (including municipal and corporate bond funds) saw their discounts fall to 3.5% on average (5.1% median) by the end of last week versus an average 3.3% discount (4.9% median) for the week ending January 27:

Source: Closed-End Fund Association

The fund of funds Saba Closed-end funds ETF ended the week at $20.50, up 0.5% including a 13 cent dividend pay out on April 20. CEFS's price return is 3.1% year to date.