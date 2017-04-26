Neff's (NEFF) CEO Graham Hood on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Neff Corporation (NYSE:NEFF)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

April 26, 2017 10:00 a.m. ET

Executives

Graham Hood - CEO

Mark Irion - CFO

Analysts

George Tong - Piper Jaffray

Jonathan Chin - Private Management Group

Ross Gilardi - Banc of America Merrill Lynch

Justin Jordan - Jefferies

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the First Quarter 2017 Neff Corporation Conference Call. My name is (Virgil), and I will be your coordinator for today. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded for replay purposes. On the call with me today are Graham Hood, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Mark Irion, Chief Financial Officer. Graham and Mark will be reviewing the first quarter results and also providing an update on the company’s strategy and outlook for 2017. Following our prepared remarks, we will open the call to questions.

This call is being webcast, and the accompanying earnings presentation can be found on Neff’s website at neffrental.com. The presentation material can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the website, under the Events and Presentations tab. The webcast will be posted at the company’s website for replay approximately two hours following the end of this call. The replay will stay on the site for on-demand review for the next several months.

Before we get started, I need to review the Safe Harbor statement with you. Any statements in this call regarding the business that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, and future results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements made today. Statements that include words such as anticipate, expect, believe, intend, and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address matters that involve risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause the company’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including risks and uncertainties identified in our press release and in Item 1A, Risk Factors, in our annual report on Form 10-K and in other SEC filings. You should not place undue reliance on these statements.

The company undertakes no obligation to publicly state or revise any forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by law. The inclusion of any statements on this conference call does not constitute an admission by the company or any other person that the events or circumstances described in such statement are material. The company will also discuss non-US GAAP financial measures on this conference call. A reconciliation of non-US GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable US GAAP financial measures and other information relating to these measures can be found in the earnings press release and our earnings presentation.

And now, I’d like to turn the call over to Graham to begin the discussion.

Graham Hood

Thank you, operator and good morning, everyone. I want to start by welcoming all of our investors and thanking you for joining our first quarter earnings call. This morning, I’ll provide an overview of our first quarter performance and also discuss activity within our regions and current market conditions. Mark will then review our first quarter financial results in more detail. After that, we’ll be happy to take your questions.

The first quarter of 2017 was another very good quarter for Neff’s rental business. We grew our rental revenues by 5.3% to a first quarter record of $85.5 million and we grew adjusted EBITDA by 5.3% to $43.6 million, which was another record result for the first quarter. We're particularly encouraged by what were able to accomplish regarding rate growth. After seeing a breakthrough, the positive rate growth in Q4 of last year, rates in Q1 increased by 1% on a year over year basis. Our time realization for Q1 was 62.9%, down from 65.1% in the first quarter of 2016, but still a solid result in a seasonally affected quarter.

We saw strong construction activity and good demand for our rental equipment throughout our network of branches, putting approximately $17.4 million more equipment on rent in the first quarter of 2017 than we did in the first quarter of 2016. Our markets remained solid, with the dollar value of projects under construction that we track through our CRM system up by 3.9% in 2017 over what were very strong 2016 levels. So we remain excited and optimistic about business conditions and our ability to generate good results over the remainder of 2017.

Slide 6 and 7 we believe show the macro environment is favorable for us and we believe it sets the stage for continued growth and strong performance for the rental industry in general, as well as for Neff specifically. The construction industry continues to grow and the steady recovery in the latest MFI outlook is for 5.7% growth in total US construction spending for 2017. In addition, leading indicators like the ABI and the Dodge Momentum index, point toward an ongoing expansion in construction spending in our markets. There are few, if any, negative macro data points regarding US construction for the short to medium term in the markets we serve. We continue to see solid construction demand in most of our markets, and expect that demand to remain strong for the remainder of 2017. Our first quarter results are a validation of the strength that we see and further supports our favorable view for the full year.

Moving on to our end markets update on Slide 7, we have a diversified mix of revenues and are focused on some of the most active segments of the overall market. We believe that we're positioned well in the Sunbelt region and in the highest projected growth areas for rental industry revenues in the country. Construction growth in the Sunbelt states where our branches are concentrated, is forecast at 4.4% for 2017, which is a stronger growth rate than is forecast for the states where we do not have a presence. Our first quarter growth rate for rental revenue exceeded those projections. As you can see in the chart on the right hand side, infrastructure, non-residential construction, municipal and residential construction end markets continue to drive our business. We remain excited about the activity in these end markets for the remainder of 2017 and are looking forward to delivering what we believe will be continued growth and good results.

Turning to slide 8, I'll give you a quick overview of our fleet. We have made significant investments in our fleet of more than $843 million since 2011. This has allowed us to manage the fleet size to meet the steady increase in demand, as well as manage our fleet age to an average of 49 months. It has also positioned us to significantly reduce our CapEx requirements for 2017 as we focus on running a tighter fleet and creating a better environment to impact rental rates. Our earthmoving focus remains clear, with earthmoving comprising 54% of our fleet. Earthmoving continues to be the least penetrated category of equipment and we believe that we have the most upside potential for further penetration of our earthmoving fleet going forward. Earthmoving provides significant strategic value to our business as it has a liquid after market, drives our highest margins and fits well with the most active market segments we pursue.

I’ll now turn it over to Mark for a more detailed review of the financial results in the quarter. Mark?

Mark Irion

Thank you, Graham, and good morning, everyone. If you would turn to Slide 10, we have some of the highlights of our first quarter results. Rental revenues for the first quarter of 2017 were $85.5 million, up 5.3% from the same period last year. The increase in rental revenues was primarily due to an increase in the amount of equipment on rent, as well as an increase in rental rates that was possibly offset by a decrease in timing utilization. The average OEC of our rental fleet was $832.5 million in Q1, a 7% increase over the first quarter of 2016. Rental rate growth increased 1% in the quarter while time utilization decreased to 62.9% from 65.1% in the first quarter of 2016.

In terms of our cost performance for the quarter, rental depreciation was relatively unchanged at $22.2 million and cost of rental revenues increased 11.7% to $22.3 million for the first quarter of 2017 compared to the prior year quarter. The increase in cost of rental revenues was primarily a result of increased payroll and payroll related expenses, rental equipment repair costs, fuel and rental split expenses.

SG&A for the first quarter of 2017 remained relatively consistent at $24.5 million. Employee salaries, benefits and related employee expenses, increased $0.6 million, primarily as a result of higher headcount salaries and payroll taxes. This increase was partially offset by a decrease in bad debt expenses and public company expenses, which decreased by $0.4 million year over year.

Adjusted EBITDA was $43.6 million in the first quarter of 2017, an increase of $2.2 million or 5.3% compared to the first quarter of 2016. The Adjusted EBITDA margin of 45.5% decreased slightly compared to 46.2% a year ago.

Our return on invested capital remained solid and increased to 11.1% for the 12 months ended March 31, 2017.

Looking at our rental fleet, the average fleet size in terms of original equipment cost or OEC for the quarter, increased 7% over 2016 to $832.5 million. The average age of our renal fleet increased slightly to 49 months from 45 months at March 31, 2016. Our growth CapEx for rental fleet and PP&E was $22.2 million and net CapEx was $15 million.

With regard to our ABL, the balance outstanding on our revolving credit facility at the end of Q1 was $224 million. And as noted on Slide 11, availability under the borrowing base is approximately $223.8 million as of March 31, 2017. Our total leverage was 3.5 times also at March 31, 2017.

In the first quarter, we had an unrealized gain on interest rate swap mark-to-market of $0.4 million and as a result, there was a net unrealized loss of $1.6 million on the balance sheet at the end of March. Also in the first quarter, we booked a $0.1 million increase to the payable due under the tax receivable agreement. Excluding any additional share repurchases or exchanges, the further we move from our IPO, the adjustment we record on a quarterly basis should continue to decrease.

On Slide 13, we have reaffirmed our 2017 full year guidance. Our first quarter results were generally in line with expectations and we believe we are on track to achieve results within the guidance we previously provided. We remain optimistic about most of our markets for the rest of 2017. We heading into the prime summer construction months and expect to see robust activity in our footprint and have confidence that 2017 will prove to be an excellent year for Neff. We continue to take a conservative, yet flexible approach to CapEx and expect to generate free cash flow with which we expect to pay down debt.

Thank you for your time today. Let me hand you back to Graham before we take questions.

Graham Hood

Thanks, Mark. Before we open the call to questions, let me close by saying that we continue to manage our business operations well and we remain excited about the strength we see in construction activity and in rental demand. Our outlook for the remainder of 2017 and beyond remains positive as we believe our company will continue to benefit from the significant growth expected in the US construction market, particularly in our Sunbelt states.

Thank you for your time and support today. At this time, we’d like take your questions. Operator, please provide instructions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And your first question comes from the line of George Tong from Piper Jaffray. Please go ahead.

George Tong

Thanks. Good morning. Rental rate growth improved in the quarter, but time utilization came down from the year ago period. Can you discuss how you're balancing rates and time utilization and which you're currently prioritizing for improvement as you move through the year?

Graham Hood

Yes. I think we've always said it. I mean we’ll typically sacrifice time utilization for rate growth and I'm sure we passed on a few transactions that would have positively impacted time ut, but negatively impacted rate. But we've always sort of had that strategy. So we're going to continue to focus on rate. It’s a priority for the company. I think our focus has proven to be successful and we think we can continue to impact rate. We certainly have our eye on time utilization, not really concerned about it and we’re coming out of Q1, which is the most seasonally affected quarter that we have in the year. So our focus is on both, but rate is a priority.

George Tong

Got it. Very helpful. And then secondly, could you talk about some of the factors that may have contributed to gross margin compression in the quarter?

Mark Irion

Most of it was due to I think change in mix. So if you sort of isolate out the volume of used equipment sales and just focus on the rental business, I think margins are relatively flat. There was an increase in rental maintenance expenses during the quarter, a lot of that coming from repairs to the fleet. There’s nothing really there that we can get our hands on that we are really concerned about, but that is something we will focus on for the remainder of the year. We don’t anticipate the level of the increase to remain the same as it was for Q1.

George Tong

Got it. Very helpful. Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Your next question comes from the line of Jonathan Chin from Private Management Group. Please go ahead.

Jonathan Chin

Hey guys. In the past, you guys have repurchased shares at obviously very nice valuations and as you kind of start getting over the hill toward your leverage targets, I guess all things being equal within M&A, what do you guys see from a capital allocation standpoint? If you can spend a minute talking about that. Thanks.

Mark Irion

Hi. I think our focus has been consistent since our first conference call as a public company and that has been to deliver. We’re continuing to focus on deleveraging and paying down debt. We've got guidance out there for continued deleveraging during 2017 and we’ll reassess where we are at the end of the year and think about capital allocation. But for the short to medium term, the primary focus will be on applying free cash flow to reduce our outstanding debt.

Jonathan Chin

Okay. Thanks.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Ross Gilardi from Banc of America Merrill Lynch. Please go ahead.

Ross Gilardi

Thanks. Morning guys. Just on the rate outlook, you needed 1% in the first quarter and you seem confident for the rest of the year, how your full year outlook sort of implies the rates, if anything will tail off. So was that conservatism? Anything you're seeing in your pricing right now or why wouldn't rate actually improve as the year unfolds?

Graham Hood

Well, I mean generally speaking, rates remain under pressure and they certainly remain a challenge for us. Q1 is probably the toughest quarter for us, but like I said, we're focused on it and we've already made some progress, and we'll see what the rest of the year brings. You would think with solid market demand and as time ramps up in the high season, there's no reason we can't continue to see rate growth. But with just Q1 behind us, we're not prepared to really project anything beyond our guidance of 0% to 1%.

Mark Irion

We've also got tougher comps, Ross with sequential increases during 2016. So the market is a little bit higher during the year as well.

Ross Gilardi

Got it. Can you guys comment a little bit more on just kind of the nature of the rate pressure in any of your key regions where it's in? Is it more national account type business?

Graham Hood

I think it's everywhere. I mean there's always pricing pressure. It’s always competitive. It’s typically stronger in Q1 and this year was no different. As we’ve said on previous calls, in our opinion there's no reason there should be as much rate pressure as there is with demand as high as it is. But hopefully as the fleet continues to balance and as the season ramps up and time utilization ramps up, hopefully everybody will be rational and refocus on rate improvement. Obviously there's a little bit of market share grab going on, on some of the national accounts, but hopefully that will subside and hopefully we can get into a good rate environment for everybody.

Ross Gilardi

And just lastly, could you just talk a little more about what you're seeing with your oil and gas customers in particular? And maybe you could just compare and contrast that end market with other end markets on the Gulf Coast.

Graham Hood

Yes. I mean, certainly we're pleased with what we see so far in oil and gas. I mean we are getting a little bit of recovery. We’re getting positive trends. There is an uptick in demand, an uptick in pricing. We think that will continue. We’re not counting on any dramatic increase, but certainly the amount of work has increased in the Permian in particular and demand has improved. So hopefully that will spread to other oil plays and we’ll see what happens going forward.

Ross Gilardi

And just elsewhere, like on other key end markets on the Gulf Coast, is there anything you would say in Texas, Louisiana that you would say is different from what you just mentioned there?

Graham Hood

No. I think our demand is pretty broad based. We’re focused on infrastructure, non-res, res. all of those are good activity in all of our geographies. So we're excited about what's happening in the construction environment in general and we think that that will continue through 2017.

Ross Gilardi

And I guess just lastly, amongst your suppliers, you have the price competition in your own business, but are you finding fewer or greater discounts when you go to buy equipment these days?

Graham Hood

I think we've mentioned it on previous calls. I mean we experienced more favorable pricing in 2016 than we did it 2015 and I think we expect the same in 2017. Nothing crazy, but certainly more favorable pricing, whether that's through better negotiating or more availability, could be a combination of the two. I'm not sure.

Ross Gilardi

Got it. Thanks very much guys.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Your question comes from Justin Jordan from Jefferies. Please go ahead.

Justin Jordan

Good morning guys. I’ve just got a quick question just on the fleet CapEx and just starting on the disposals. When I look at your proceeds on sale of rental equipment in Q1 2017 and perhaps back to Q1 2016, your margin on disposal was down by some 90 basis points year over year. And I’m sort of just trying to understand that. Is that easing residuals here in the year or is that sort of different asset classes and so it's not an apples with apples comparison? Or is there something going on underlying here that we should be aware of?

Graham Hood

I don't think there's really much to read into it, Justin. It’s low volume and a lot of it is just due to the individual pieces that are going through and their condition or their age. The overall used equipment markets have been generally favorable. We’ve been getting good pricing and what we consider to be good margins on our equipment sales. So there's no real read through on a sort of slide (indiscernible) like that.

Justin Jordan

Okay, great. And just more generally on your $85 million to $90 million of net CapEx guidance for 2017, which is unchanged, should we expect the sort of same phasing bias for the first two quarters that you had in prior years?

Mark Irion

Yes. I mean we try - most of the fleet is coming in sort of right now, sort of March and April end time for the construction season. We always - 90% of it is a good rule of thumb to have it received and cashed out by the end of Q2. It’s heavily front loaded.

Justin Jordan

Great. Thanks a lot.

Operator

There are no further questions at this time. I turn the call back over to the presenters.

Graham Hood

Thank you, Operator. I want to thank everyone for being on the call today and for your ongoing interest in Neff. We look forward to speaking with you again on our next call. Have a great day.

Operator

This concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.