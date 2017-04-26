NovoCure: An Under-The-Radar Biotech With Successful New Trials And Revenue Growth, Part 1

The new trial successes combined with past successful trials is overcoming early skepticism about the new treatment. Awareness of the treatment will accelerate.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) is a commercial-stage medical company that has a proprietary therapy called TTFields for the treatment of solid tumor cancers.

In the past, doctors have usually treated patients with solid tumors using surgery, radiation and/or pharmacological therapies. Though there have been some advances in those modalities, cancer remains by far one of the largest killers of people in the U.S. and in the world. There is still a high level of need and a very large market of patients.

NovoCure believes it will establish TTFields as an important new treatment modality for a variety of solid cancer tumors by increasing survival without increasing side effects when used in combination with other modalities.

Cancers grow because their cells spread by dividing. TTFields uses low-intensity, alternating electric fields to exert physical forces on key molecules inside cancer cells, disrupting the machinery necessary for cell division, leading to cancer cell death. The treatment has no serious side effects because it only targets cells that divide, and most healthy cells don't divide. Brain cells, for example, don't divide so they are not affected.

Trials have shown no serious side effects, with the most common reported side effect being skin irritation, which is minor compared to the side effects of many treatments. You can read an extensive amount of information about the technology here.

Key background

In 2011, the FDA approved the company's TTFields product named Optune as a stand alone therapy for glioblastoma (GBM) brain cancer patients whose cancer came back after chemotherapy, a market that is fairly small. The company initiated plans to sell the product and also began a Phase 3 pivotal trial for Optune in combination with chemotherapy for newly diagnosed GBM.

In November 2014, interim data of the phase 3 trial showed strong efficacy with significant increases in prolonging both progression-free and overall survival. As this medical journal article explains, the trial was the first large-scale trial in a decade to show a survival benefit for patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma. You can also read more about trial here.

The company went public in October 2015 at an IPO price of $22 per share. After an initial dip, after ten days the stock was at $25.88 and after ten weeks in mid-December was at $28.11 for a 27% gain. However, as the chart below shows, the stock was slammed during the market sell-off of January 2016, dropping all the way to $10.3 on no real news related to the company:

Besides a short-term bounce, it has not truly recovered since then based on investor fears in three areas. Those three fears will soon be in the rear-view mirror based on recent important announcements by the company that address them:

1) Patient growth and sales growth

This article at Seeking Alpha by APBK Capital at the time of the IPO said: "NovoCure has many of the same risks as a clinical trial stage biotech. Expenses are drastically outstripping any revenue the company is able to make."

APBK Capital recommended NVCR, but also noted a concern over whether NovoCure would be able to commercialize this new and novel treatment in the area of its first indication. In NovoCure's recent earnings report, the company announced significant progress on both fronts including:

Revenues for the quarter increased 243% compared to the previous year's quarter. The number of active patients at year end increased by about 80% compared to the prior year. The company said the number of prescriptions grew significantly in the U.S. and dramatically overseas.

The loss for the quarter was lowered to $22.2 million, compared to $32.9 million for the same quarter the year before, a reduction of 32%.

Perhaps most importantly, the number of people with insurance coverage for Optune grew to over 180 million, an increase of about 50 million. Earlier in 2017, NovoCure announced Optune had become available at over 500 cancer treatment centers in the U.S.

The company can still make serious gains in coverage as it's in the early stages of getting coverage approval in many countries. In addition, with the success of its most recent three trials, the number of insurance companies covering Optune in the U.S. will continue to grow.

Probable Medicare Boost

In addition, Medicare does not currently cover Optune, and that coverage will be a major boost. This boost will occur both in: a) future prescriptions; and b) short-term monetary gains as Novocure would most likely get reimbursements for providing its device through an assistance program to some Medicare patients over the last 12 months.

The Medicare factor is not understood by many investors. It's somewhat complex, but I'll do my best to explain it.

Medicare allows Optune users to retroactively apply for reimbursement of its cost and handles them on a case by case basis, but has largely rejected them. NovoCure's assistance program is somewhat complex, but my understanding of it in a nutshell is: the company provides the device to Medicare patients at a serious discount (and often free) through its assistance program. NovoCure assists in the reimbursement application process with the understanding that NovoCure will get most or all of the reimbursement.

On the last earnings call, the company said that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (NYSE:CMS) currently has a large backlog in its reimbursement request system. If Medicare covers Optune, it's likely that all of the backlog of reimbursement applications will be covered, providing an instant boost in revenues that will all go directly to the bottom line.

In addition, the company said that 20% to 25% of Optune users are Medicare patients, so Medicare coverage will provide a very large financial boost to the company. It will go from losing sizable amounts on 1/4 of its customers to making sizable profits on them. That will have a major effect on its bottom line.

On the call, Chief Science Officer Eilon Kirson said: "Many of the accomplishments in 2016 ... have been extremely important for our discussions with Medicare. Principle among them were the JAMA publication of the interim results, and then the NCCN Guideline listing, and then finally, the final analysis, as I said that unequivocally showed the benefits, the long-term benefits for the patient population. We now have the opportunity to provide all of those data to the senior members of CMS. .... I think that we're in the strongest position we ever have been with CMS."

He also pointed out that commercial adoption usually leads Medicare coverage, and that NovoCure has now achieve commercial adoption: "And also remind everybody that this is a process. And by that I mean that when something new like Optune therapy is introduced in the market the first step is to establish the commercial adoption, and commercial reimbursement and coverage rates. We've substantially done that now in the fourth quarter. And I think that now leaves in a position where we can finish our business with CMS."

Medicare covering Optune appears to only be a matter time. When and if the company announces Medicare has covered Optune, I forecast the stock will gain over 15% within a week due to the effect on the company's short-term and long-term bottom lines. GBM cancer tends to strike people late in life, so a sizable percentage of patients will always be Medicare recipients.

The percentage of domestic Optune users who are on Medicare will probably increase because at present they have to jump through hoops of NovoCure's assistance program to get the device. Once it's approved, that burden will be removed and more people will choose to use it.

Also, NovoCure gives the device for free to Medicare patients who don't have the financial means to pay for it. But patients need to demonstrate financial need. I assume this means that people with healthy bank accounts or incomes don't get much assistance and would have to pay for most or all of the cost out of their pocket to get it, which of course would reduce the number of users. When something is free, people will more easily try it than if they need to spend $20,000 per month.

Note that despite the concerns it noted, APBK Capital wrote that NVCR was a "great value" at its IPO price of $22. While investors haven't listened to it, APBK Capital appears to be right based on the data above and the recent additional trial results.

2) Successful phase 3 trial and two successful phase 2 trials related to far larger markets

The biggest fear among investors has been that the company would be limited to a single product for a very small market. As APBK Capital wrote: "Optune was approved as a stand alone therapy for brain cancer patients after recurrence post-chemotherapy. As a result, the current indication is only limited to patients whose cancer comes back after surgery and chemotherapy.

This represents only a subset of the entire brain cancer market. Even though NovoCure's Optune has been approved for a single indication, it is unlikely the limited market will present enough opportunity to make NovoCure's a good investment. Investors are still betting on the fact that Optune is approved for other indications and is able to gain market share once expanded."

When the stock was slammed in the market sell-off of early 2016, investors became fearful that TTFields indications for larger sized markets would fail. However, NovoCure recently announced the final results of its trial for Optune with temozolomide chemotherapy with very strong results.

It said Optune showed "consistent and maintained improvement in overall survival at two, three, four and five years" and "are the best results reported for newly diagnosed GBM patients in a phase 3 trial" ever done. The two-year survival rate increased from 30 percent to 43 percent, and the five-year survival rate increased from five percent to 13 percent, an improvement of 140%.

It also said the benefits were seen "across all patient subgroups including young versus elderly patients, patients with methylated versus unmethylated MGMT promoter and patients who underwent any extent of tumor resection."

Perhaps more importantly, the company also announced the successful results of two phase 2 trials for ovarian cancer and pancreatic cancer.

For the ovarian cancer trial, median progression free survival in the TTFields-treated group was 8.9 months compared to 3.9 months in paclitaxel alone historical controls, which is 128% better. The company also announced it is developing a phase 3 pivotal trial for ovarian cancer. Ovarian cancer is the fifth most common cause of cancer death in women in the United States.

For the pancreatic cancer trial, median progression free survival was 12.7 months compared to 5.5 months in historical controls. The one-year survival rate was 72 percent compared to 35 percent in historical controls. Both are improvements of over 100%. The company is enrolling patients in a pivotal phase 3 trial for the treatment in the 2nd half of 2017, and results will be known 18 months after the last patient is enrolled.

Pancreatic cancer is the fourth leading cause of cancer death in the U.S. In addition, NovoCure already has ongoing phase 3 trials for treatments of non-small cell lung cancer and brain metastasis.

Here's a chart of the pipeline:

Novocure's pipeline page states, "For the most up-to-date clinical trial information, including protocol details, please visit the U.S. National Institutes of Health's website at clinicaltrials.gov.

A search of the NIH website shows 11 different trials involving Novocure products that are currently recruiting patients. That's a very high number for a company of Novocure's market cap and shows how strong their pipeline is. It also means many more announcements will be coming in the future.

3) Overcoming early skepticism by many doctors

Many doctors have been skeptical of TTF in part because it is fairly new, and in part out of concern that maybe the company was not conducting legitimate trials.

For a small trial of 20 to 30 patients, it would be possible for a company to cook the results. For example, a few Seeking Alpha articles including this excellent article by famed short seller Andrew Left of Citron Research have fairly focused on a small biotech start-up named Avexis (NASDAQ:AVXS) that has a market cap of $2.1 billion with only a single phase 1 trial that only had 15 patients.

In a case like that, I think skepticism is highly warranted. I agree with Citron and I've established a short position in it myself. This recent article does a great job explaining the company. Avexis hasn't even started a phase 2 yet, let alone a phase 3.

However, with NovoCure's newly announced trial results, for the total number of people it has now had in successful trials over the course of numerous years, it would be pretty much impossible. The recent phase 3 trial had 695 patients. It's had two successful phase 3 trials, four successful phase 2 trials and a successful phase 1 trial. Yet, it's trading at a market cap of only $950m, which is less than half of Avexis' market cap.

In addition, the total addressable market for NovoCure is far, far larger than that of Avexis, given that cancer is one of the largest killers in the world. Nor does Avexis have any other products for any other disease in their pipeline.

As Citron and others note, there is already an approved competitor drug for the disease Avexis is trying to treat. The market cap difference between the two companies is so out of whack that for those open to short selling, I think being long NovoCure and short Avexis makes an excellent pair trade.

NovoCure also has pre-clinical data for use of its Tumor Treating Fields on 9 other cancers:

The newly released results of the three trials is going to greatly reduce skepticism. For example, an independent expert, Dr. Antonio Chiocca, neurosurgery chief at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, said on April 2 after the announcement: "You cannot argue with them - they're great results."

Prior to the final data from phase 3, some doctors said they wanted to wait to see what the long-term survival rates are. The final data is in and the 5-year survival rates are that a person is more than twice as likely to live for five years if they use Optune.

"The device is now impossible to ignore ... it absolutely is an advance," said Dr. Andrew Lassman, brain tumor chief at the Columbia University Medical Center/New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

"I think one of the remaining questions that the community had was, what was the long-term benefit of the therapy? For instance ... was this something that was somehow provided maybe a benefit early in therapy, but that benefit would dissipate overtime. And I think that the new data resoundingly showed that that was not the case, but in fact the survival benefit that we've seen at the interim analysis if anything the statistics improved in the long-term analysis. And so I think that was ... an important fact for the community. And I think it's been extremely well received, said Chief Science Officer of NovoCure Eilon Kirson.

As results become more widely known among patients, patients will increasingly ask their doctors for it, and it won't matter much what the doctor thinks. If a patient wants to use Optune and their doctor won't prescribe it, they can simply use another doctor who will. But with the final data in, I think few doctors will have the heart or the nerve to refuse their patient a path to doubling their chance of living, especially if their insurance covers it, which is now the case for most people. Likewise given that there are no safety concerns with it.

Increasing awareness of the treatment

There is some chance the company will do a secondary offering in about 6 to 18 months to raise funds to do additional trials and to increase sales and marketing. I believe the company will wait until 3 to 4 more quarters of sales growth occurs. That would result in a jump in the stock price, which would make the amount of dilution that comes from a secondary offering much smaller.

Based on the declines in the company's losses, I project it has enough cash for two years if it manages its cash burn well, at which point it will likely be profitable and not need to do a secondary. That said, I favor a secondary in about 12 months in order to increase the number of trials in additional cancer types. There would be some dilution for shareholders, but I think the gains would far outweigh the dilution.

I think the company will also explore getting money via debt, which would be the ideal option if it can get reasonable terms.

As with any company, there is a risk that the company's sales will stall. However, I think this risk is minor - all indications are that sales are going to grow. Awareness of this modality by patients and doctors is going to increase through five avenues:

A) Media coverage: I spent 10 years of my life as a journalist for a major daily newspaper and also for local media. The media likes writing stories about unique new things, especially medical breakthroughs. There will be an increasing number of articles about TTFields treatment in both the national media and local media.

B) Patient advocacy websites: There is some lag time between announcements of results and the information being featured on patient advocacy websites. Optune is now on many patient websites, and the number will go up. And the degree to which those websites recommend Optune will increase.

C) Word of mouth: Every time a person lives longer than the norm, the person and their family members will likely become advocates of the treatment: posting about it in discussion forums and talking about it in patient support groups. Up until recently, only a relatively small number of people had used Optune for more than a year or two. The numbers have grown significantly in the last year, so the word-of-mouth effect will increase.

D) NovoCure is doing a large amount of education of doctors about TTFields and Optune. They do doctor trainings, they meet with doctors to explain the treatment to them, they present information at conferences and publish information in medical journals. On the last earnings call, company Chairman Bill Doyle said: "We have expanded our salesforce over the course of the year to the point now where we think we have full coverage in the U.S. with approximately 50 reps." The company also said its close to full marketing staff in Germany.

E) Many third-parties independent of NovoCure have begun researching Optune, compiling data on it and presenting the data at conferences and in publications. Here are four recent examples. This not only increases awareness, but it also to some degree reduces NovoCure's research costs.

When third parties discover information on the best ways to use NovoCure's technology (such as putting the diodes in different spots on the head), that information increases the efficacy of the treatment for everyone, which will further increase sales.

The technology is only going to improve through more research and experimentation. So the current success of doubling the rates of survival will likely go even higher over time. It's important to note that there is a huge amount of funding for cancer research and cancer centers. They have large budgets to conduct their own research and experimentation on new treatments, and TTFields will increasingly be a modality they experiment with and study.

Besides increasing revenues, the increased awareness will also benefit the stock price. NovoCure has largely flown under the radar up until now. The things above will naturally make more investors aware of the company. In fact, many of the investors who comment on the comments threads of NVCR articles are doctors and others from the medical community who have discovered it sooner than others.

Part 2

In the next article, I will evaluate what the company should be valued at, and provide a 1-year price target and 3-year price target. For those who can't wait, I believe the 1-year price target of $25 given in this Seeking Alpha article is fair. I will go into more detail on valuation in the next article. I will also describe the company's patents which give it exclusive ownership of TTFields and should make it impossible for another company to enter this modality.

