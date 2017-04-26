Prebrief On Glu Mobile's FY17 Q1 Earning Report

Trends with respect to cash, cash flow and the creative turnaround plan will also throw color on future earnings.

But Design Home sustained its strong launch quarter. Its performance will be key.

MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2017 launched well but at the very end of the earning period.

On Wednesday, 3 May, Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) will announce its FY17 Q1 financial report for the three months ending 31 March 2017.

Guidance for the period predicts bookings in the range of $53 to $55 million.

This compares to $58 million of bookings in FY16 Q1, and $58 million in FY16 Q4, although that period was artificially lifted by $2.7 million thanks to an additional week of revenue recorded from the Apple App Store.

In this article, we're going to look at the performance of Glu's key games during the period and highlight what we expect to see reflected in the earnings.

Slow start

In general, Glu Mobile expects 2017 to be another slow and loss-making year, with bookings in the range of $215 to $225 million.

This compares to $214 million in FY16.

(Source: Chart created by author based on data supplied by company 10-Q filings)

Glu only plans to launch a handful of new games, one of which - MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2017 - is a refresh of a previous game (Tap Sports Baseball 2016), with the addition of the MLB and Kris Bryant licenses.

Another is a game based on the singer Taylor Swift, although very little information about it is available. Glu has commented its impact on full-year results has been "modeled conservatively".

This follows the failure of previous celebrity games such as Britney Spears: American Dream and Nicki Minaj: The Empire, which generated sub-$1 million quarterly revenue.

In terms of new releases during FY16 Q1, MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2017 has been the only one, but given it was launched in the key US market on 29 March (it was previously in soft launch in Canada), it can't materially impact bookings during the period.

Key drivers

Instead, Glu's earnings will be generated by legacy titles such as Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, Gordon Ramsay DASH, Racing Rivals and Deer Hunter 2017, as well as the two titles it acquired through the purchase of US developer Crowdstar in November 2016 - Covet Fashion (released in 2013) and Design Home.

The latter two provided the surprise of the FY16 Q4 period, generating $8 million and $4 million in bookings, respectively, during the two-month period following the acquisition.

Given Glu expects them to contribute between $60 and $70 million of 2017's turnover (at least 27 percent), the performance of both titles is critical.

However, since the start of 2017, Covet Fashion's ranking on the US iPhone top grossing chart has dropped. The game hasn't been within the top 100 (which is a good marker of ability to generate meaningful revenue) since late January and now sits in the range 125 to 150.

(source: App Annie - free but registration required)

In contrast, Design Home, which was released in late 2016, has maintained its top 50 to 75 ranking on the US iPhone top grossing chart, even breaking into the top 50 on two short occasions.

(source: App Annie - free but registration required)

Clearly, one key indicator of whether Glu can meet its FY17 guidance will be whether these two games can meet their nominal $15 million quarterly booking target in Q1.

Managed decline

Looking at what Glu now calls its evergreen titles, two of Glu Mobile's strongest performing IPs during 2016 were Cooking Dash and the celebrity-licensed Gordon Ramsay DASH.

Cooking Dash generated $34 million of bookings in FY16. However, by the end of the year, it was outside the US iPhone top grossing 200 chart, which is pretty much where it has continued to sit ever since.

(source: App Annie - free but registration required)

Of course, the US isn't the only market where the game has been successful, but both on the Apple App Store and Google Play store, it has been Cooking Dash's best performing territory, with a significantly higher placement than the UK, Germany, France, Australia and Canada.

More generally, North America accounts for around 80 percent of Glu's revenue.

It's a similar situation with the celebrity-branded Gordon Ramsay DASH. It's been in the range of 150 to 200 on the US iPhone top grossing chart in 2017.

(source: App Annie - free but registration required)

In FY16 Q4, these two games' combined bookings were $14.7 million, so while Q1 is expected to be a slower quarter than the previous holiday season, they can't slip too much without impacting overall bookings.

At this stage, it's also worth pointing out 17 percent of Glu's FY16 bookings were generated from in-game advertising, something that's not captured in these App Store charts.

However, given Q1 is generally Glu's weakest quarter in terms of advertising revenue, it's unlikely advertising will provide any surprising upwards momentum in the Q1 figures.

Better news

Glu's all-time top game, generating around $200 million of revenue to-date, is Kim Kardashian: Hollywood. Now approaching its third birthday, the game continues to be a solid performer, generating $6.7 million in bookings in FY16 Q3 and $6.9 million in Q4.

Indeed, the game had a strong December, breaking back into the US iPhone top 100 grossing chart. With some decline, this strength extended into mid-February, but since then it's been outside the top 100 and occasionally outside the top 125.

(source: App Annie - free but registration required)

Another veteran evergreen for Glu is Deer Hunter. The 2016 version has been rebranded as 2017 and provides one positive trend.

As recently as October 2016, it ranked 250 on the US iPhone grossing chart, but by the end of January 2017 had risen to #106.

It generated $3.6 million of bookings in FY16 Q4. It has declined somewhat since but remains in the range of 150 to 200.

(source: App Annie - free but registration required)

On the other hand, Racing Rivals was a disaster in 2016. In FY15, it generated $40 million in bookings, which due to operational issues, dropped 42 percent during FY16 and has resulted in Glu shuttering its development team and handing over responsibility to a new studio.

That's had some impact, with the game climbing the US iPhone grossing chart from outside the top 400 into the top 200, but as this improvement occurred in April, it won't be reflected in the FY17 Q1 figures.

(source: App Annie - free but registration required)

Troubled times

All-in-all then, FY17 Q1 looks like it will be a difficult quarter for Glu Mobile.

MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2017 has performed well but isn't captured in this period, nor is the modest turnaround for Racing Rivals.

Home Design looks like it's sustaining its strong launch, but most of Glu's other titles appear to have declined in terms of US App Store grossing position compared to Q4. The generally weak advertising period means Glu's advertising revenue will be down quarter on quarter too.

Of course, this sort of decline won't be a surprise to long-term Glu watchers. Bookings have been down year on year for the past six quarters, something that's seen its share price drop from a 52-week high of $2.95 to a low of $1.73 in November 2016.

The shares have been below the psychologically-loaded $2 mark on two further occasions since. Treated by some as a buy signal, they've since bounced back, although Glu's stock hasn't been over $2.50 since July 2016

(source: Google Finance)

Other metrics to look out for during the earning report include cash flows used in operations, which have been negative for six of the past eight quarters, and the cash and equivalents total.

As Glu pointed out in its previous earnings, during FY17 it expects to pay $26 million in royalty licenses, of which $20 million was pushed from FY16 Q4 into FY17 Q1. Currently with $102 million in the bank, Glu expects to end FY17 with around $45 million in cash.

On that basis, cash shouldn't be a pressing issue during 2017, but given Glu's trajectory, it's certainly something to keep an eye on.

Finally, new CEO Nick Earl spent some time in the previous earning call talking about his new strategy to build a new creative ethos at Glu.

With respect to the promised upside in 2018, it will be interesting to hear what progress has been made in terms of hiring new "creative leader candidates" and embedding the new ethos.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.