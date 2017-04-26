Noble Corp. Is A Great Way To Play The Inevitable Rebound In The Offshore Drilling Sector

Noble Corp (NYSE:NE) is a British company that owns and leases offshore drilling rigs to exploration and production companies such as Shell (NYSE:RDS.A), Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Petrobras (NYSE:PBR), and Saudi Aramco (Private:ARMCO). While oil prices have doubled from their lows set over a year ago, one sector that has failed to recover is the offshore drilling sector. The rise in oil prices has been welcome, but a continued glut of oil inventory and drilling rigs is pressuring the sector. Even as Noble has endured a heavy amount of stress, they are free cash flow positive, they have a decent backlog of contracted work, and they have no liquidity issues for the next few years. Noble's stock represents an enticing opportunity for high risk tolerant investors, while their bonds offer a much more conservative way to play the inevitable rebound in the sector which, to put it simply, is essential to the global economy.

Noble's bonds, which fall into the world of "junk" bonds, are a great way to take advantage of the opportunity caused by the cyclical downturn in oil prices as well as in offshore drilling. With only a surface look it appears that Noble is in danger financially. A deeper look shows this company is much more stable than many think. For example, Noble produced cumulative free cash flow in 2015 and 2016 of $1.78 billion. While current free cash flow is much lower, Noble has used a good portion of 2015-2016 free cash flow to repay debt and build cash in anticipation of this down cycle being far worse than previous down cycles.

The tables below shows Noble's debt falling, as well as their cash balance rising in recent years.

Year Total Debt 2013 $5.53 billion 2014 $4.84 billion 2015 $4.46 billion 2016 $4.34 billion 2017 (estimate) $4.04 billion

Cash and cash equivalents, on the other hand, have been rising.

Year Cash & Cash Equivalents 2013 $114 million 2014 $68 million 2015 $512 million 2016 $725 million

The current $725 million of cash on hand is nearly equal to the total debt maturities for 2017 through 2019 of $750 million. Essentially, Noble has cleared the runway for the next few years and should have no liquidity problems at any point during the next few years. They are also easily in compliance with all of their debt covenants, and with both total and net debt declining, there should be no concern going forward about violating any covenants.

In the meantime, Noble is free cash flow positive right now and is expected to remain so throughout 2017. We can confidently estimate this by looking at GAAP estimates, depreciation, and capital expenditures.

CapEx is budgeted at $115 million for 2017 against estimated depreciation of $600 million. Even after deducting the estimated GAAP loss of $1.25 per share, Noble could have operating cash flow of around $245 million for 2017, leaving plenty of room to remain free cash flow positive after spending the budgeted $115 million on CapEx.

Estimated free cash flow

GAAP loss $1.25/share X 244 million shares = ($305 million) Depreciation $550 million CapEx ($115 million) Estimated Free Cash Flow $130 million

If cash from operations come in at $245 million and capex stays on budget at $115 million, free cash flow for 2017 will be roughly $130 million. Noble has 244 million shares outstanding, which would imply $0.53 per share of free cash flow for 2017. This equates to a 10.1% free cash flow yield, but more importantly, it goes a long way towards supporting the company during this period of stress.

The $130 million of estimated free cash flow will likely be used to build cash or repurchase debt. Many of Noble's bonds trade at significant discounts to their face value. For example, Noble has nearly $1 billion of 7.75% notes due in January of 2024. These notes trade at 91 cents on the dollar, giving them a yield of over 9%.

Longer duration bonds have even steeper discounts, such as the 2041 bonds which trade at 72 cents on the dollar and the 2042 bonds currently trade at 65 cents on the dollar. The questions to ask ourselves before diving into these non-investment grade bonds are, how likely is Noble to default on them, and what will the sector look like in the future.

Given that the company is free cash flow positive in addition to having enough cash on hand to repay the next three years of maturities, there is no imminent danger of default. The real threat would come after the year 2020 if the offshore drilling market fails to recover. With pessimism very extreme, it is natural to worry about the future of this industry, but the reality is that offshore oil production represents a very large and very stable portion of total global oil production. With total offshore production in the 27 million barrels per day range, it amounts to nearly 30% of global supply. This is not the type of industry that simply goes away, no matter how pessimistic the market gets about the companies within the industry.

The rise in shale oil production is often cited as the disruptive technology that is going to be the preferred source for future oil production. It needs to be understood however that shale is not a technology that has the capacity to replace offshore. This is partly evidenced by the fact that shale today only represents about 5% of total global oil production, and further evidenced by statistics surrounding the natural decline of oil wells, which is referred to as depletion.

Recently, Exxon Mobil announced that they will be dedicating half of their 2018 drilling budget to shale production, yet the estimated output of shale as a percentage of their total production is not even expected to reach 20% by 2025.

If Exxon Mobil is actually spending 50% of their drilling budget on shale, then why is their shale output only projected to be 750,000 barrels per day of production? Exxon Mobil's total production is currently around 4.1 million barrels per day. If total production remains where it is today, 750,000 barrels per day would amount to only 18% of production. If total production grows, the shale output becomes even smaller on a percentage basis. How is it possible to spend so much yet increase production so little?

The answer reveals an ugly truth about shale. A recent article on Oilprice.com highlights the fact that in the Bakken shale region of North Dakota, the number of wells pumping oil is near an all time high, yet oil production is 25% lower than it was years ago. Shale, is a rapidly depleting asset. In any given year a shale well can deplete by up to 50%, which is significantly higher than the depletion rates in traditional onshore or in deepwater. With depletion rates like this, it appears completely impossible for shale output to both ramp up dramatically and sustain at higher levels.

Not only is shale unable to significantly increase and sustain production going forward, the global appetite for oil has relentlessly grown year after year for what seems like forever. The chart below, another from the EIA shows global demand for oil steadily rising by at least one million barrels per day each year. This is continuation of a trend that has existed for decades, only occasionally and temporarily being interrupted by recessions.

With global demand for oil growing every single year, and with depletion a naturally occurring and very real problem, the world will need oil from every source possible in the future, including continued, heavy investment in offshore production. This is where the confidence comes from to allow one to make an investment in a sector that has been completely decimated. The offshore drilling sector simply has to survive. Noble Corp is going to be one of the survivors. They have the balance sheet, the backlog, and the cash flow to survive. The stock is a great way for risk tolerant investors to participate, and the bonds offer a safe way to play the eventual rebound that should begin to appear in the near future.

