Neurotrope BioScience: An Interesting Binary Event

By Zahra Rawji

1 Summary

Neurotrope BioScience (NASDAQ:NTRP) is a small biotech company specializing in Alzheimer's drug treatment. NTRP has three drugs under development, with the primary candidate pending Phase IIb results at the end of the second quarter of 2017. The drug under development is a novel Alzheimer's treatment with a unique mechanism. The company has a well-respected team of scientists at the forefront of development and Alzheimer's research.

Right now, NTRP's market cap is $119.18M, with 7.44M shares outstanding (source: Yahoo Finance). NTRP listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange on March 31.

As with any drug under trial, the most likely outcome is failure. However, NTRP stands a favorable chance of beating the odds and yielding successful Phase IIb results. Phase IIb results are set to be released at the end of this month (April 2017). This pitch is a bet on Phase II being successful; after evaluation of the primary and secondary endpoints, further analysis will be conducted to determine whether a position in Phase III should be initiated.

NTRP Units: Price (04/25/2017) $15.50 Diluted Shares Outstanding 7.44M Market Cap $119.18M (-) Cash (adj.) $25.8M (+) Debt $0 Enterprise Value $93.38M

2 Industry Overview

Currently, there are only five FDA-approved drugs that treat the symptoms of Alzheimer's, which all attempt to alleviate some of the symptoms of the disease. Several companies are racing to find more efficacious drugs for Alzheimer's Disease (AD). From 2002 to 2012, only one in 244 compounds was approved for treatment of AD. There is a 99.6% failure rate associated with Alzheimer's Disease drug trials.

Figure 1.1: All drugs in the pipeline right now target amyloid plaques or neurotransmitters. NTRP offers a unique target and potentially more efficacious treatment of mild to severe AD.

3 Drug Pipeline Primer

3.1 Overview of Clinical Trial Pipeline

There are three main phases in the drug development pipeline. Phase I, which lasts several months, is when drug safety is tested. The trials focus on making sure the drug is safe for human use. Phase II lasts several months to two years and is when general effectiveness and side effects of the drug are assessed. In this phase, researchers determine the correct dosage and mode of delivery. Phase III, which lasts from one to four years, tests the drug's efficacy in a much larger group. It is important to note that with a larger test group, researchers are more likely to see failure than with a smaller cohort. After a drug is approved, there is Phase IV, which is the post-market surveillance phase. During this phase, long-term effects, risk, and benefits are monitored.

Figure 3.1: Overview of the drug development pipeline. (Source)

These are general numbers and not specific to high-profile diseases such as AD.

3.2 Where is NTRP in the Pipeline?

NTRP is currently in Phase IIb of clinical trials. Results are expected to come out in April at the end of the second quarter of 2017.

"In October 2015, we announced the initiation of a Phase 2 clinical trial to evaluate bryostatin for the treatment of patients with moderately severe to severe AD. We have completed enrollment, randomization and dosing of 148 patients in this double-blind, placebo-controlled study at 29 sites in the United States. As planned in the original protocol, the primary efficacy outcome will occur at Week 13, and does not change with the amendment. The primary efficacy endpoint is based on the Severe Impairment Battery scale, a well-validated assessment used extensively in severe AD drug trials. Secondary efficacy endpoints include Activities of Daily Living, Neuropsychiatric Inventory and Mini-Mental State Exam. As a result of the amendment, we expect to report top line data in the second quarter of 2017." (From Company SEC Filings)

4 Alzheimer's Disease

4.1 What Happens Inside the Brain?

With AD, there are two main effects: amyloid-Beta plaques and tau neurofibrillary tangles. Aß plaques aggregate extracellularly in the grey matter of the brain and are toxic to neurons. The plaque deposits lead to the tau tangles that mark severe AD. In neurons, the tau protein provides structural support to microtubules, which are the transport pathways inside the brain. Hyperphosphorylation of these proteins leads to the destabilization of tau and thus the disintegration of these microtubules. The physical manifestation we see in brain scans of the tangles is due to the tangled microtubules inside of neurons. Without a mechanism for transport in the cell, the cell undergoes apoptosis.

Figure 4.1: This is a PET scan that illustrates the plaque deposits and tau tangles in an AD patient. (Source)

5 Long Thesis

5.1 Strong and Experienced Management

Behind the success of any biotech or pharmaceutical company is a strong team. The team is critical to execution of a clinical trial. Drug failures are due to numerous reasons aside from inefficacious drugs, including poor execution of clinical trial, lack of funding, improper dosage, etc. The lead researcher behind Bryostatin 1 is Dr. Daniel Alkon. Dr. Alkon is a Cornell MD who has over 30 years of experience conducting research at the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Following his career at the NIH, Dr. Alkon became the founding Scientific Director of the Blanchette Rockefeller Neurosciences Institute where he conducted multidisciplinary research on the molecular and biophysical mechanisms of memory and memory dysfunction in psychiatric and neurological disorders, particularly AD. Evidently, AD is not a new field of research for Dr. Alkon. He has published over 350 peer-reviewed scientific papers and authored several books.

On the business side of Neurotrope BioScience sits Dr. Susanne Wilke. Dr. Wilke is the acting CEO of NTRP. She has had several years of biotechnology experience with a focus on pharmaceuticals, diagnostics, and therapeutics. Dr. Wilke has served as president and CEO of CrossBridge International, LLC, an advisory firm specializing in integrating proprietary scientific developments with marketing and financial planning services. Prior to her role at CrossBridge, she worked as a consultant for Life Sciences companies and a venture capitalist at Schroder Ventures Life Sciences.

The team at NTRP is extremely qualified and, we believe, has the intellectual capital to make Bryostatin-1 a successful drug.

5.2 Proven Mechanism of Action

NTRP's drug candidate, Bryostatin-1, is extremely unique from other drugs under development. It is a neuroprotective drug that targets an enzyme known as Protein Kinase C (PKC). PKC modulates the activity of several other critical proteins, including some closely associated with memory formation. Currently, other drugs in Phase III of the pipeline and the vast majority of drugs in Phase II are targeting beta amyloid plaques in the brain using human-derived drivers, which are common among neurodegenerative disorders. PKC targets several biochemical pathways linked to AD, which is why it is such an attractive target for treatment. Bryostatin-1 is a complex organic molecule that has been isolated from Bugula neritina, a sea coral. PKC inhibition is known to decrease memory formation, but was not previously associated with other pathways related to AD. This link was established at Dr. Alkon's lab, the Blanchette Rockefeller Neurosciences Institute.

Bryostatin-1 has multiple targets:

Synaptic Growth

Bryostatin-1 activates several growth factors associated with synapse growth such as BDNF, NGF, and IGF.

Reduction in Aß plaque formation

Bryostatin-1 activates alpha secretase and beta-amyloid c, two enzymes that process amyloid precursor protein (APP) in the non-amyloidogenic pathway. The drug also actives three different Aß degrading enzymes (ECE, Neprilysin, and IDE).

Reduction in tau protein phosphorylation

The drug reduces tangles by normalizing GSK3-ß, a protein that causes the phosphorylation of tau.

Stimulation of ApoE3

This gene is responsible for production of PKCε, which regulates all of these neuroprotective effects named above.

Inhibition of ApoE4

ApoE4 is a gene associated with high-risk of AD; it reduces BDNF levels and thus synaptic growth. Bryostatin-1 inhibits expression of this gene.

Synaptic loss is a critical characteristic of AD and is heavily associated with memory loss. Essentially, PKC reduces the damage caused by beta amyloid plaques and tau tangles while simultaneously promoting synapse formation and repair. This multi-pronged approach is unique from other drugs under development.

"Although the pathologic hallmarks of Alzheimer's disease, extracellular plaques and intracellular tangles at autopsy, are essential to identify those demented patients who had Alzheimer's dementia, plaques and tangles are not closely related to functional decline. In contrast, the loss of synaptic networks has been found, with numerous autopsy studies, to correlate with the severity of cognitive dysfunction and disease progression," stated Dr. Alkon. "We, at Neurotrope, believe that the regenerative effects of bryostatin's treatment on the synapses, as well as bryostatin's prevention of amyloid and plaque deposition, may not just reduce, but potentially reverse the symptoms, by addressing for the first time many of the major early causes of this devastating disease." - Dr. Alkon

5.3 Positive Efficacy from Compassionate Use

Compassionate Use, or Expanded Access, is an FDA-approved use of drug outside of a clinical trial of an investigational medical product. Drugs can be approved for Compassionate Use if patient enrollment in a clinical trial is not possible but the patient has severe symptoms. NTRP currently has three patients under this program. Anecdotal accounts demonstrate remarkable improvements in quality of life, including improvements in complex motor function, speech, and memory. These results are very encouraging and give credence to the success of the Phase IIb results.

Patient 1 - 95 y/o♂ (J.T) - disoriented, intermittent coma, non-verbal

Course: Became alert, attentive; remembered date, place, time; mind active, engaged, watching TV, requested to return to work

Patient 2 - 38 y/o♀ (J.S) - familial Early-Onset AD due to PSEN1 mutation Non-verbal, drooling, unable to swallow (fed with gastrostomy), attention grossly impaired, spasticity, inability to move

Course: Return of some language and vocalization, swallowing, increased attentiveness to environment & persons, increased range of motion

Patient 3 - 76 y/o white (F.C)

Course: MMSE: 2-3 improves to 10-12; recognizes, vocalizes words ADCS-ADL-sev score: 18 improves to 33; Hallucinations: reduced; Return of complex motor skills - e.g. swimming, billiards

- From Corporate Presentation

5.4 Low Cash Burn

Cash burn is the rate at which a company is losing money. This metric is used to calculate runway (cash balance/cash burn), allowing us to see how long a company has before it runs out of money. If NTRP fails Phase II or even Phase III, it has enough cash on its books to pursue trials for Fragile X Syndrome.

Drug Name Cash Burn NTRP $600K/month Anavex 2-73 $600K/month ELDN005 $573K/month Lundbeck* $1.8M/month Aducanumab $3.3M/month Eisai* $1.4M/month

* Indicates the company name, not drug name

5.5 Small-Cap, Under-the-Radar Stock

Compared to similar-sized companies, Neurotrope isn't even known. Looking at Google Trends data, we can see that Neurotrope is hardly ever searched for. A big part of the reason may be that the mechanistic action of Bryostatin-1 and corporate presentation weren't released until partway through Phase II. Additionally, NTRP was trading OTC until end of March 2017, thus free from big analyst inspection.

NTRP compared to similar sized comps

NTRP compared to large comps

Source: Google Trends data; search term: "Neurotrope"

6 Why Will This Drug Work?

Insights from primary research revealed several reasons as to why this drug specifically will work.

The vast majority of pharmaceutical companies are targeting the Aß plaques. The problem here is that a lot of elderly have this plaque in their brains but don't actually have Alzheimer's Disease or any memory loss, so it's not necessarily the right target. A lot of scientists are coming to this realization now - the Aß hypothesis doesn't hold much ground anymore.

The mechanisms of action of Bryostatin-1, on the other hand, are promising. Insider Financial expressed confidence in the mechanisms of the drug, stating that "sometimes in biotechnology, and especially at this end of the space, you've got to ignore everything else and have faith that the science underpinning a particular drug or program of drugs will win out… and with this one, the science is very strong."

The reason this drug seems so promising is not just because it targets synaptic growth but because this target attempts to reverse the disease all together. Bryostatin-1 attempts to attack the disease earlier in the process that other candidates out there like monoclonal antibodies. The evidence surrounding synaptic growth is encouraging; studies conducted in the mid-1990s showed the ApoE3 could stimulate synaptic growth and acts as a stimulator for PKCε which reduces plaques and tangles. Essentially, Bryostatin-1 ties all earlier theories together. If Bryostatin-1 works, it will solve an unmet medical need and have astounding impact. The current share price of NTRP reflects the binary risk associated with investing in a company at this early of a phase targeting an extremely challenging problem. There may be some more run-up in anticipation of Phase IIb results at the end of April, but the upside doesn't come until after positive results are released.

If primary endpoints do not show statistical significance when Phase IIb results are released, there may still be value in the company. NTRP is pursuing two orphan drug trials using Bryostatin-1. The results from Phase IIb have secondary endpoints that will indicate whether there is significant effect on these other pathways.

7 Valuation

7.1 Market Size

Potential Market Size 5,500 Market Penetration Rate 35% Estimated Market Size 1,925 Sales Price $18,000/year/person Peak Sales $34,650,000 Royalty Rate 15% Peak Annual Sales Revenues $5,197,500

Figure 7.2: Market size data

Assumptions:

Drug Price

The most expensive AD drug on the market costs $4,800/year per person. If Bryostatin-1 passes Phase III trials, it is very likely it will be much more expensive than this number, as it does not just treat symptoms retroactively but reverses the disease.

Revenue

Assume NTRP will collect royalties since it is a small company with little capital. Royalty of 15% is conservative based on Phase II stage.

Market Penetration

Although Bryostatin-1 would be the best drug on the market, we were very conservative in our estimates of market penetration in US, especially since drug is in injection form.

Keep in mind that DCF's for biotech companies with no previous revenues are very subjective analyses. Thus, the comparables analysis below will provide a more accurate, relative valuation of NTRP.

7.2 Comparables Analysis:

A comparables analysis was conducted to arrive at an implied share price. Two comps sets were used, one to compare NTRP to similar sized companies and another to assess market cap increase in response to positive results. Note that the comp sets assume that NTRP passes Phase II.

Small-Cap, Phase Driven Analysis:

*Market cap data for PRAN and AVXL are the historical values from when the companies were mid Phase II and I, respectively.

Event driven, relative analysis:

Price Target using Weighting:

This is a binary event, so the reward, like the downside, is sizable. The bear case in this case is close to $0 and very likely under $10. Please note that this valuation is based on the assumption that NTRP has positive Phase II results.

8 Catalysts

Aside from the major catalyst - positive Phase IIb results - additional catalysts leading to share price upside are as follows:

Uplisting to NASDAQ: The major near-term catalyst is NTRP's uplisting to NASDAQ. NTRP uplisted on March 31, 2017. NTRP was previously traded OTC, which is a deterrent to many individual and institutional investors due to lenient financial reporting guidelines. While there is less risk associated with NTRP trading OTC, since it has no source of revenues, there is inherent risk in the industry related to the low rates of success in the drug pipeline.

Bought out by Biotech giant: Phase III trials cost hundreds of millions of dollars. It is likely that NTRP will require additional private funding. Pending the results of Phase IIb trials in 2017, funding or acquisition is likely in the event of promising results.

9 Risks

Failure rate associated with AD drugs: 99% failure rate - cannot reiterate this enough, high risk investment but extremely high payout.

Competitors in Phase III beat NTRP to market: if successful, could take away significant market share from NTRP. Aducanumab, Biogen's (NASDAQ:BIIB) main AD drug, is currently in Phase III trials.

Negative Phase II results: obvious implications here. This is a high reward/high risk outcome - a binary event.

