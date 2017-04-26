Odd-Lot Tender

Small odd-lot opportunity (about $30-100 profit opportunity) or play the larger tender offer.

Voluntary tender offer expires on May 5th at 5 PM.

Summary of Opportunity

Company: Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC)

Ticker: GECC

Market Cap: ~$150mm

Size of Action: up to $10mm

Type of Transaction: Tender offer with odd-lot provision

Current Price: $11.30

Tender Price: $11.50 to $12.17 + 8c dividend

Potential Gain (%): 2-7%

Expiration: May 5th, 5 PM

Tender Limit (Shares): 99

Max Investment ($): $1,130

Max Gain ($): ~$100 - Odd-lots will not be prorated

Offer/Trade Details: Great Elm Capital is offering to buy up to $10mm of its shares between $11.50 and $12.17, and holders will receive an 8c dividend. The stock is currently trading at $11.30. In order to participate, one needs to purchase up to 99 shares of GECC before the May 5th, 2017, deadline and properly tender the shares via their broker. As long as you own < 100 shares, you will not be subject to proration and will sell the 99 shares you purchase at $11.30 in the tender offer at price ranging from $11.30 to $12.17 + an 8c dividend.

Here is the key excerpt from the SEC filing outlining the terms in summary:

Summary Term Sheet

"Any shares accepted for payment in the tender offer will be purchased at the same purchase price, regardless of whether they were tendered at a lower price. Upon the terms and subject to the conditions of the tender offer, stockholders will receive the purchase price in cash, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, for shares properly tendered (and not properly withdrawn) at prices equal to or less than the purchase price. If shares are tendered at prices at or below the purchase price with an aggregate purchase price of more than $10,000,000, tendering stockholders whose shares are tendered at or below the purchase price owning fewer than 100 shares, or "odd lot" holders, will have their shares purchased without proration and all other tendered shares will be purchased on a pro rata basis, subject to the conditional tender provisions which will be described in the Offer to Purchase."

Conclusion: By investing in the GECC odd lot tender offer, a small investor will be able to realize a return of 2-7% ($30-100) by the May 5th deadline, utilizing $1,125 of capital.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.