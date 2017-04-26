United Community Financial's (UCFC) CEO Gary Small on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC)

Good morning and welcome to United Community’s Financial Corp.’s First Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all lines are in listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow this presentation and at that time, I will provide instructions to you on asking questions. Please note this event is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Tim Esson, Chief Financial Officer of UCFC and Home Savings. Please go ahead.

Tim Esson

Good morning and thank you for participating in today’s conference call. As always, before we begin, I would like to take the time to refer you to the company’s forward-looking statements and risk factors, which are on the screen in front of you or can be found on our Investor Relations website at ir.ucfconline.com. This statement provides the standard cautionary language required by the Securities and Exchange Commission for forward-looking statements that may be included in today’s call. Also, a copy of the first quarter earnings release can be obtained at the same website. Again it’s ir.ucfconline.com.

I would now like to introduce Gary Small, President and CEO of both UCFC and Home Savings.

Gary Small

Thank you, Tim and good morning everyone. Thanks for joining us today. Throughout Home Savings, we’ve had a very productive first quarter and I’m pleased to report this progress from both the financial and a franchise value perspective. During the quarter, we successfully completed the combination of Premier Bank & Trust. We had our legal close occur on January 31, and the bank system integration and the process around that was completed during the last week of March. It was a great effort by our team and we maintained excellent business momentum throughout the process. Now the addition of the talented Premier team and the opportunity to expand our presence in the Akron and Canton market is a very exciting thing for us.

During the integration, we achieved our initial goals relative to revenue retention and cost realignment, each of those will continue to be monitored as we go forward and we’re positioned well for growth. Currently, we’re adding talent throughout the network to take advantage of the opportunities that are now available to us in the wealth management sector and we continue to add to our residential mortgage compliment. In the first quarter, we also saw a change in Home Savings legal charter. We’ve converted from an SNL to a state bank. I would note that we still have the same [indiscernible] of free regulators so no change there. This change better reflects our operating model and is indicative of Home Savings full product and service capability.

We’re more diversified organization in terms of revenue generation and business line contribution and that’s making us a much more resilient organization today than ever before. Our commercial and consumer balances from a loan perspective account for over 50% of our portfolio and you should expect us to move closer to 60% on that note over the next 18 months. As mentioned earlier, during the quarter, the team in the field did an excellent job of keeping their eye on the ball on Q1. For the period, organic growth top 20% on an annualized basis. Commercial outstandings were leading the charge and we’re on target to meet our 2017 loan growth expectations.

Moving to earnings for the quarter, we posted $1.5 million in net income and $4.8 million when you exclude one-time acquisition related costs. This is right on plan internally for the quarter. First quarter performance results due contain noise due to the acquisition. Second quarter will reflect a full quarter of revenue from Premier, we only had two months worth in the first quarter and cost savings will begin to be realized in Q2. There was very little cost benefit realized in Q1 with the integration actually not occurring until the end of March. Home Savings Balance sheet is very much in line with our expectations for the quarter. Commercial, consumer and residential mortgage activity is strong and you’re going to hear more about that on the call. From a credit perspective, our metrics look very good at quarter’s end.

Non-performing loans that resetted about 65 basis points of our portfolio, delinquencies are down to 81 basis points and these numbers or thereabout should be our norm going forward. In January, we exited the last material pre-downturn trouble credit in our portfolio as we outlined in our January fourth quarter release. The credit was fully reserved for at the end of 12.31.16 and the exit had no meaningful impact on first quarter reported earnings. Full year earnings expectations remain unchanged for Home Savings. The new business underway in the quarter.

On the insurance agency front, we had some additions within the local firms here in the Youngstown market and should add about 25% in revenue and profitability to that business group. On the residential mortgage front, we continue to expand. We’ve got additional – through our footprint and we have new builder relationships that are important to us in some key markets that should add 6% to 8% in additional originations for the year and we had a pretty strong year loaded to start with. We are expanding our private banking and trust teams as we speak and we’ve got four folks committed and onboard at this point to take advantage of our new capabilities.

On the investment management front, we’ve seen growth in assets under management of 14% during the first quarter and I know that Denis has much in her pipeline, second quarter should we strong as well. Business banking activity is really expanding in the market. This is a capability we spent some time in energy to put in place so that when we rolled it out, it’d be profitable and well received in the market and we’re really seeing uptick in activity over the last four months. And there’s more commercial loan activity in the first quarter 2017 in terms of opportunities brought to us, going through committee and being approved and accepted by the client than ever before. In the first quarter, we did as many relationships as we did for the full year in 2014. So this gives by order of magnitude how much business has grown.

Now I’ll turn the call over to Matt Garrity to outline our lending progress in a little more detail.

Matt Garrity

Thanks, Gary. As Gary mentioned a moment ago, we are very pleased to report that our core businesses continue to deliver strong results while asset quality continues to perform consistent with our expectations. In addition, we are excited to be engaged in the greater Akron and Canton markets in a more meaningful way with our recently completed acquisition of Premier Bank & Trust. In our commercial business, we delivered another strong quarter of loan production and balance growth, with overall performance in the business consistent with recent quarters. Origination activity was very good with organic production for the commercial business coming in 7% ahead of the first quarter of 2016.

While the Premier acquisition did not close until January 31, we are already beginning to see good activity from the commercial team from five commercial bankers. This takes our commercial sales team up to 24. With respect to balance growth, the addition of Premier brings total commercial balances to over $713 million. Organic growth for the first quarter was very strong as we delivered over $52 million of commercial portfolio growth of growth rate of over 10% for the quarter. This continued balance growth is consistent with our strategy to develop greater balance within the loan portfolio which historically has been related towards residential mortgage balances. As of March 31, residential balances now make up less than 50% of the total portfolio.

While we are pleased with our organic first quarter balance growth, it was in line with our expectations and does not change our overall balance growth outlook for 2017 communicated on our last call. Pipeline levels remain solid. Levels of unfunded commitments continue to grow and we remain optimistic on our ability to achieve our 2017 goals in this business. In our residential mortgage business, we had another strong quarter in loan originations. First quarter loan production grew over 15% when compared to the first quarter of 2016. We are pleased with the first quarter activity in our markets particularly when considering the headwinds faced by the industry with respect to reduced refinanced activity. To-date, we’ve been able to offset this challenge with increased activity in the purchase business and construction perm segments both of which delivered improved year-over-year performance.

Overall, the mortgage business performed in line with expectations and while we expect refinance activity to remain below 2016 levels, we are encouraged by our purchase and construction perm activity going forward. In consumer lending, we continue to generate organic loan growth in our core portfolio as balances grew close to 3% for the first quarter. With respect to asset quality, we remained pleased with our continued improvement in payment delinquency, non-performing loans and non-performing assets.

When excluding non-performing loans brought on as part of the Premier acquisition, our core non-performing loan totals decreased by over 37% during the first quarter and by over 68% within the last 12 months. Charge-offs were somewhat elevated during the first quarter. This was largely driven by the resolution of a non-performing commercial real-estate loan that was mentioned in our previous investor call. With respect to the recently acquired Premier loan, the portfolio has performed consistent with the expectations established during due diligence during the summer of 2016.

I would now like to turn the call over to Tim Esson who will discuss our financial performance in greater detail.

Tim Esson

Thank you, Matt. What I’d like to do now is touch on a number of highlights from the first quarter. As Gary referenced, we saw the acquisition of Premier Bank & Trust legally closed at the end of January and become fully integrated into our company at the end of March. These two dates are important because essentially we have the cost of operating Premier and our financial statements as a standalone for two months before integration. Subsequent to the integration, at the end of March, these operating costs will reduce, the most significant being personnel efficiencies. Our earnings release was made available last night. Performance was presented with and without cost of the acquisition.

Going forward, we feel we will obtain our financial target associated with this acquisition. When we look at the first quarter, absent of acquisition cost, net income totaled $4.8 million compared to $3.3 million in Q1 last year. Keep in mind, because of the difference in legal close date and the integration date, we had to incur operating cost relative to Premier which will begin to stay during the second quarter. As Matt pointed out, we’ve experienced solid loan growth in the quarter with organic growth of approximately 23% this period, including the acquisition balances, net loans along with loans held for sale increased $344 million in the first quarter to $1.9 billion.

On the other side of the balance sheet, total deposits increased $378 million from the end of the year with approximately $266 million in deposits being assumed from the acquisition of Premier. Public funds also increased from $106 million at December 31 to $129 million at March 31 of this year. On a limited basis, the company also increased to choose appropriate deposits during the quarter. These dollars were used to pay down FHLB advances and to help diversify funding sources. The cost of all deposits declined from 45 basis points for the quarter ended March ‘16 to 37 basis points for the current quarter. We continue to manage our cost while also generating a growth needed to support lending initiatives.

Net interest margin improved from 3.21% in Q1 ‘16 to 3.28% in Q2 ‘17 as improvement in the yield on earnings assets lifted the margin during this period. We expect the net interest margin to continue to improve as we enter the second quarter. As a result of the increased net interest margin, growth in earnings assets due to the Premier acquisition and organic growth, net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis has increased to $18.7 million for the quarter ended March of ‘17 from $15 million for the quarter ended last year. The provision for loan losses in the first quarter of ‘17 totaled $1.5 million and was down $680,000 from the first quarter of ‘16. Non-performing loans decreased $1.9 million during the quarter due to the resolution of a long-held $3.6 million commercial loan offset by the addition of $1.5 million in non-performing loans acquired with Premier.

The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans improved to 0.65% at March 31, 2017, compared to 1.48% in the first quarter of ‘16. Looking at non-interest income, results for this category improved to $5.4 million in Q1 of ‘17 compared to $4.7 million in Q1 of ‘16. Favorably affecting this change was the addition of Premier’s fee income for two months including the $282,000 in trust fees recognized during the quarter. We also saw a negative change of $435,000 in the first quarter of ‘16 related to a mortgage servicing valuation adjustment that we did not have in the current quarter.

Non-interest expense increased to $20 million in Q1 of ‘17 compared to $12.5 million during the first quarter of ‘16. Excluding the $5 million of acquisition related expense, non-interest income was up $2.8 million for the quarter compared to the same period last year. Cost savings associated with the acquisition will begin to materialize in the second quarter of ‘17 and the efficiency ratio should return to a more normal level at the same time.

With that, I would like to hand the call back to Gary Small.

Gary Small

Thanks, Tim. Lot to digest for our first quarter. From an outlook perspective, we continue to expect our performance to outpace peer over the three year strategic planning horizon and in ‘17. For ‘17, I’ll refer to some information that we’ve provided back in January call. Organic loan growth 12% plus is still our number. Organic commercial growth will be north of 20% and is trending higher than that. Double-digit growth in the consumer lending portfolio, per plan, we would expect only a modest growth in the residential mortgage portfolio. And net interest margin should settle in beginning next quarter, one of the 3.31% maybe 3.32% range, we’ll have a full quarter’s worth of the purchase accounting lift that you get and we’ve also shrunk the balance sheet per plan by about $40 million that was not reflected in the averages for the first quarter, we did it toward the end of March. Each of those issues we’ll see our margin grow.

Also margin is also always influenced by what happens or doesn’t happen with the Fed and in the short term, we think that all the scenarios are easily managed through from a net income perspective through the end of the year. For the full year, net charge-off expectations are still below 20% and very much like last year, we have one issue to deal with, we dealt with in the first quarter and so you’ll see a much easier pace relative to net charge-offs during the year.

For those of you who work in the models part, I’ll refer to our effective tax rate discussion that we had in January 32% on an FTE basis 30% on a GAAP basis, little different than we actually reported during the first quarter. We took a very cautious approach regarding the post-election period and as we talked about in January, on our corporate tax rate, mortgage rate and the effect it might have on us and also any favorable impact that might come our way relative to regulatory changes and healthcare and so forth. We took abundance of caution and cooked nothing into our expectations for ‘17. We remain committed to that view, so anything on that front will be appreciated and helpful to the cause.

With that, I’ll turn it over to the operator. We’ll take questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from Scott Siefers of Sandler O’Neill & Partners. Please go ahead.

Scott Siefers

Good morning, guys.

Gary Small

Good morning, Scott.

Scott Siefers

So Gary, quick question just on cost base I guess it will be little sort of lumpy through the year because of cost savings from Premier. Just curious if you still think $60 million on a core basis is the right number for the full year and then just given the no cost savings in the first quarter but we should start seeing in the second quarter, what’s your best guess for how the trajectory turns throughout the year?

Gary Small

Scott, I think that’s the correct story and Tim correct me if I get off base here, but with the -- our assumption on the Premier transaction and what we announced last year cost savings wise, you should expect $800,000 to $900,000 relative to the cost issue versus what you’ve seen in the path as far as reduction and we really didn’t have anything on the first quarter and expected that. And the full year run rate, I think we will come comfortably below the $60 million number, that was again sort of an abundance of caution but we think we will have no problem achieving that.

Scott Siefers

Yeah, okay good. So then pretty much a step down of some order of magnitude from the first quarter’s core base, the outlook?

Gary Small

I think so. When we ran the finances, it was aggressive but appropriate work that we did with Premier and we were coming up with about 40% plus on the phase sides, so you can do the math off of that.

Scott Siefers

Okay, then that’s perfect. Thank you. And then could you, you said you shrink the balance sheet by roughly $30 million to $40 million, so I guess net-net it might be kind of a smaller balance sheet accretive to margins, but just curious what you did and what your thinking was behind that?

Gary Small

Well we didn’t do it in a rush right after January 31, because we wanted to sort of let the balance sheet settled in and make sure we analyze the impulse, but we knew the Premier balance sheet coming over was a bit inflated because Rick always had to go out and secure liquidity at the beginning of the year before he needed it right? So he had quite a bit of liquidity at a given price on this balance sheet and it was just invested in overnight. So the net income impact was zero but this balance sheet was blown up by that $30 million or $40 million and then we paired down as the year moved on. So that -- we expected that that would be the case and we’ve taken action, doesn’t tick off that little off the top.

Scott Siefers

Okay. That makes sense. And then final one, sort of ticky tack, I guess it’s less relevant since you’ve fund the 32% FTE tax rate for the full year, but was curious why the tax rate at least if my calculations are correct came in a little higher this quarter than I had anticipated. Just curious if there’s anything kind of wonky in there?

Gary Small

Tim, you want to handle the wonky question?

Tim Esson

I would say there’s nothing wonky in the tax calculation in the first quarter.

Scott Siefers

It sounds like it comes back down more in line with your guidance starting on the 2Q I imagine though?

Tim Esson

I believe so, it’s just the timing of any one quarter could be a bit off and with the net income so low, you get sort of an exaggerated impact to some of the permanent differences.

Scott Siefers

All right. That sounds good. Thank you guys very much.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. And our next question comes from Scott Beury of Boenning & Scattergood. Please go ahead.

Scott Beury

Hey good morning, guys.

Gary Small

Good morning, Scott. Thanks for joining.

Scott Beury

I was just curious I don’t talk about it at calls but if you can kind of give a refresher on your liquidity strategy, the loan to deposit ratio is still kind of hovering there around 100% and just any updates to your thoughts on how to gather funding and how you’re going to approach that given the higher rates?

Gary Small

Yeah, Scott you saw that we took one of our half a dozen steps relative to liquidity a bit in the first quarter where we expanded our use of Ohio and some places where we could get solid predictable deposits at a cost that’s only a few basis points different if we were at the federal home loan window. It’s one of the tools we have because we really hadn’t gone down that avenue at all and we will have a certain percentage of our balance that will go there. We still see that we’ll make good strides on public funds in the municipalities particularly in the Akron-Canton market which will be new for our group down there and our market that we have not capped into very hard to this point in time. On the commercial front, we continue to see good double-digit growth and that will be a contributor. We’ll also be selling down our securities portfolio to the – of $30 million or $40 million maybe beyond the normal run off for the portfolio to provide additional liquidity on the lending side. All these or the levers that we had at our disposal so that we can keep doing all the good loan business that we see and we think that those levers will work very well over the next 18 months, but it’s not -- each one of them is worth X amount, not one dominates the approach.

Scott Beury

Okay. I mean that’s certainly helpful. And I mean I guess as it pertains to the public funds, I guess what I’m trying to get at is there anything that you can give me in terms of what you’re seeing is the potential impact on going into these new markets and the competition approaching on those deposits?

Gary Small

Well it’s kind of the opposite. The pricing is getting a little tighter but it’s still versus the alternative funding source, still very attractive to be in. But we have found that on the bid site, we see the competition bidding up a bit, but we’re talking about, if you’re at the overnight window, you’re there at 90-95 basis points, you can still do public funds at something less than that and we’ve just seen that gap’s closed a little bit. But on an incremental funding basis, those are the sort of numbers that we look for there and we still get operating accounts and fee income out of those same municipal groups. But right now we carry south of $150 million on average from a public funds perspective for an organization our size and with the opportunity we have, our target over the planning horizon is going to be more of a $250 million player in that space, on an average, it’s always a little bumpy. So we’ve got room on our balance sheet to grow that funding source and we’ve got folks on the field making that happen.

Scott Beury

Got it, that’s very helpful. And then I guess just one other one, kind of switch gears, you might have said this in your prepared remarks and I might have missed it, but what was the fee income contribution from Premier in Q1?

Gary Small

Very little. We took again a very customer centric approach relative to hard dollar fees on the conversion. So around treasury management which is always one of the trickier integrations that you do because everything is custom priced and so forth, an adjustment was made and I’d seen it on prior integrations as well where we kind of turned off the switch and said you’re free on board for a couple of months until we could run the before and after and make sure we like the answer that we’re going to give you. So, again sort of an abundance of caution, we don’t want to shock the customer in any way and so, if anything, you’ll see as we enter into the second quarter we will work through any issues that might pop up and turn the switch back on, more fee income coming out of Premier on that front. But by design, the Premier franchise was very focused on deposit gathering and the fee component was not an overwhelming component from a deposit side; very strong on the wealth management side, but not so much on the deposit.

Scott Beury

Right. So from here you’re correctly – taking a little bit of latency approach to kind of weigh that balance between customer retention and the associated fees that you could earn. I mean…

Gary Small

I’ll give you an insider baseball. From a treasury management position, we sort of position our fees at the bottom end of the range, as we’ve been trying to expand our business. And what we would say that over the couple of months period we’ll find out if anybody will feel like they may have had a shock to the system relative to fee and we’ll go out and sit down and chat with them about, and here’s the fee that we have and you could chop that with any competitor in the marketplace if you wanted to and we’ll still be well below. It may be a - higher than you were experiencing, but it’s still very much ahead of what most competitive banks would bring to the marketplace. And that’s a one-on-one dialog as needed with those clients that would be impacted, I don’t want to oversell how many are impacted but we want to make sure that we have the chance to position any movement fee appropriately.

Scott Beury

Right, right. That makes a lot of sense. I appreciate that. I guess lastly on that, I’m sure it’s going to be an ongoing kind of process, but should that be something that could be realized in Q2, I mean those kind of conversations as you alluded to or we can start chasing those fee come in?

Gary Small

I think so, I think Q2 and it’s the same on the expense side, we still have folks in the house through the first half of April post that integration, so there’s a few dollars on expense that will still be there but not many. And on the revenue side, you should start to see a move relative to that. Will it be 100% of what the normal quarter will be? No. But it would be – the switches will be back on and we would feel that impact.

Scott Beury

Great. Thank you guys. Appreciate it.

Operator

Our next question comes from Michael Perito of KBW. Please go ahead.

Michael Perito

Hey, good morning, gentlemen.

Gary Small

Good morning, Mike.

Michael Perito

Gary, sorry if I missed this, I’ve been jumping back and forth in a couple of calls, but I was curious now with the Premier on board and what sounds like robust organic growth opportunities and earning that should kind of be clear enough as the year progresses here. Can you give us maybe an update on how you’re thinking about capital deployment for the remainder of 2017 and beyond and where some of the opportunities you think that you guys can have a shot at?

Gary Small

Well, we would still say that the earning asset growth excluding the impact of Premier, it would still be in the 8% to 9% range and so the – we’ll have a use of capital relative to that internal growth. And we’re not at this point, I would not envision that we’ll move off our 30% dividend payout as a percentage of earnings, we still like that. We’ll do our normal dividend review towards the mid year. We still feel that we got things to do with our excess capital, there’s still opportunities in the marketplace, so whether it’s fee business or the right organization from a banking standpoint, we would not hesitate to have that discussion and have had discussions very much the same as we have over the last 18 months.

Michael Perito

And has there been any notable shift I guess in the -- do you see the amount of opportunities are out there, over the last three or four months now, I mean I know because you’re probably focused on converting, closing Premier but obviously since the Trump bump, there’s been a little bit of a shift in outlook on the bank sector. So are you seeing more willing sellers on the bank side or is it still pretty much the same as it was over the last six to nine months?

Gary Small

I think you saw some folks come to the market once they saw the multiples move. Have all those deals cleared the market? I think for the most part they’ve had no problem and hope in the multiples that affected the pricing. So to the extent we’re trading now as on any given day at 1.60 or 1.70 are tangible, three years ago we could have made hay with that currency, but now it’s still at a discount to some of the other folks. So, we’re still very selective but that currency is strong enough that the numbers work well enough if it’s something we’re interested in. Having said that, there have been some deals in our marketplace – sort of the Ohio, Western PA and Indiana marketplace is that where the multiples that we projected and what we’re – have, we just passed on the deal. They’re going to take full advantage of the market and we’re not quite there with them. But we’ve been looking at deals all the way through. If we decided to do a deal today Mike, it would take four months of discussion and another 10 months before you close, so we never really took our foot off the review process. And I would say the pace of deals doesn’t feel totally dissimilar than the last couple of years but certainly pricing expectation and so forth, does.

Michael Perito

Okay. Good color. Thanks, Gary. Appreciate it.

Gary Small

You bet.

Operator

This concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Gary Small for any closing remarks.

Gary Small

Well, again I thank you all for joining us on the call. We did throw you a breaking ball I guess and that’s a baseball analogy and that we moved our call a week further back but hopefully that made it a little easier for you to digest and certainly we wanted to have the time to analyze our numbers and be as forthcoming with all the noise as we could. If anyone has any follow-up questions, or think some detail would help, never hesitate to call, Tim’s got all the goods and we’re happy to share as appropriate. So thanks very much and look forward to talking with you all in July.

Operator

The conference is now concluded. Thank you for attending today’s presentation. You may now disconnect.

