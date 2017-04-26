Central European Media Enterprises' (CETV) CEO Michael Del Nin And Christoph Mainusch On Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

April 26, 2017 9:00 AM ET

Executives

Mark Kobal – Head-IR

Michael Del Nin - Co-Chief Executive Officer

Christoph Mainusch - Co-Chief Executive Officer

David Sturgeon – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Pavel Ryska – J&T

Matthew Harrigan – Wunderlich Securities

Richard Mirátský – KB Richard

Mark Kobal

Thank you, Alison. Good afternoon and good morning everyone and welcome to CME's first quarter 2017 earnings conference call. We issued our earnings press release earlier today, a copy of which is available on our website, cme.net, along with a brief presentation that we will refer to during this call. On the call today are Michael Del Nin and Christoph Mainusch, Co-Chief Executive Officers of CME; David Sturgeon, Chief Financial Officer; and Daniel Penn, General Counsel.

Our presentation today will contain forward-looking statements. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied due to various factors. Important factors that contribute to such risks include, but are not limited to, the risk factors and other cautionary statements in our SEC filings, including the Form 10-Q filed earlier today. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

During this call, we will also refer to certain financial information that is not in U.S. GAAP. A description of these non-GAAP financial measures, as well as reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures, is available on our website and the appendix to the Earnings Call Presentation. Additional information may also be found in Note 18 to our financial statements in the Form 10-Q.

With that, I will hand the call over to Michael and Christoph.

Michael Del Nin

Thanks, Mark and thanks to all of you for joining us on the call today. We are thrilled with the way the year has started. These great financial results combined with the recent transaction to lower the cost of all of our outstanding debt have made the first quarter one a significant progress and achievement.

Causing us to be very optimistic about the rest of 2017. We are confident that we are on track for yet another year of strong earnings growth and significant deleveraging. There is a lot to point to in Q1 because there is reason to be optimistic about this year. We saw healthy growth in TV advertising in the majority of our footprint. This includes a truly remarkable achievement in Romania, with 35% growth in our TV ad revenues at constant rates during the quarter drove significant margin expansion.

This means that on a trailing 12-month basis our TV ad revenues in Romania have grown 22%. While this rate of growth won't continue during the rest of the year, especially given difficult comps in Q2 and Q3 of 2016. It has established a much higher level of profitability for this business going forward.

Steady growth in TV ad revenues continued in the Czech Republic and Slovenia and we were pleased to see a return to growth in Bulgaria. Our carriage fees and subscription revenues increased significantly, thanks to a surge in revenues from Slovakia and Slovenia, now that our channels there have been distributed exclusively on cable satellite and IPTV platforms since January.

Although we increased spending on programming to successfully attract larger audience shares in almost all countries. Our disciplined approach to the cost structure together with the impressive growth in revenues resulted in a Q1 OIBDA a margin that expanded over 300 basis points compared to last year and it is nearly double that of two years ago. Lastly, our net leverage ratio decreased to 6.3 times down more than half a turn from 6.9 times in just the last three months.

Turning to the full results, net revenues increased 8% at constant exchange rates during the first quarter to $135 million. OIBDA for the quarter was $22 million, an increase of 35% over last year. The resulting margin of 16% this quarter up from 13% in 2016 means margins have been expanding continuously for more than three years now. And was the highest Q1 margin in the last eight years.

The business generated unlevered free cash flow of $52 million in the first three months of 2017, an increase of 13% compared to last year. Resulting primarily from an increase in cash collections following the improvement in net revenues we saw at the tail end of 2016.

Last month we announced the repricing of the guarantee fees on all of our currently outstanding debt, introducing grid pricing across the entire debt structure from the beginning of March. This is the fifth refinancing we’ve done over the last three years. And the second major repricing of our debt in the last 12 months. It speaks to how focused we are on taking advantage of our improved financial performance to reduce our borrowing costs, which have declined by an average of 450 basis points since the start of last year.

I'll now hand the call over to Christoph.

Christoph Mainusch

Thank you, Michael. Good afternoon and good morning to everyone. Our popular local content had to improve the competitive positioning of our channel portfolios with increasing audience performance during the quarter in all countries except for Slovakia, which was negatively impacted by the DTT transition and had some programming challenges. But even with that we have maintained our all day leadership through the quarter.

The DTT transition in both Slovakia and Slovenia contributed to carriage fee and subscription revenues increasing 15% at constant rates during the quarter. During the remainder of 2017, we expect to maintain double-digit growth in consolidated carriage fee and subscription revenues.

In fact as more households transitioned to cable, satellite and IPTV platforms at additional contracts become effective we think the quarterly revenue in Slovakia and Slovenia for the remainder of the year will be even larger than it was in Q1. This together with remarkable cost savings is expected to drive significant margin expansion in these countries this year. A strong start to the spring season benefited our prime time and all day audience shares increasing our lead over the competition in five countries as our teams remained focused on improving our existing titles and developing new and more attractive formats to provide more variety in our program offering.

The improvement in the Czech Republic, was driven by stronger performance of original content on the main channel as well as higher audience shares from our portfolio of niche channels which – where we branded at the beginning of February to align them under the Nova brand umbrella.

In Romania, an outstanding performance from both local fiction and entertainment programming including Got Talent and our comedy series [indiscernible] led to record results for the month of March. Strong brands in Slovakia such as [indiscernible] launched at the end of the quarter helped restore our prime time leadership after an additional initial decline.

In Bulgaria the strong mix, of blockbuster format such as the The Voice and MasterChef combined with improvements of some of the niche channel resulted in stronger performance of the whole portfolio. This strengthens the schedule in Slovenia, which maintained our ratings during the smooth transition of our channels to cable, satellite and IPTV platform. And in Croatia that had benefited from the success of international brands on the main channel as well as from improved programming on the niche channel.

Turning to TV ads market we estimate that spending in our country has increased by 9% on average during quarter. In the Czech Republic our TV ad revenue grew 4% while the market grew 6% as more advertising was sold and average prices increased slightly. The market in Romania grew 32% and our TV ad revenue outperformed this 35% due to an continuation of strong demand for advertising that started in the second quarter of 2016.

In Slovakia the market declined following the end of spending on an informational and political campaigns that took place from the second half of 2015 to the first half of 2016. If this spending in the first quarter of 2016 is excluded, we estimate the market grew 7% reflecting continued strong demand by the private sector.

In Bulgaria, we estimate that our commercial broadcasters increased the average prices leading to a market growth of 6%. In Slovenia the market grew 7% as higher spending reflected the anticipation of faster growth in private consumption during the year resulting in higher average prices.

The market decline in Croatia related to lower spending from the largest private company and advertiser in the country as it addresses significant issues with its liquidity and associated potential, restructuring as well as market consolidation in the retail segment.

I’ll now turn things over to Dave to walk us through the segment results.

David Sturgeon

Thanks, Christoph. Our segment results begin on Slide 11 of our presentation. TV ad revenues in the Czech Republic increased by 4% at constant rates in the first three months of 2017. As we sold more GRPs at slightly higher average prices. Carriage fees and subscription revenues increased by 8% due to an agreement for high definition versions of our channel that became effective subsequent to Q1 2016.

Costs increased primarily due to a 3% increase in content cost as the mix of programming shifted to reality and entertainment format. This was partially offset by decreasing costs, foreign content and local fiction.

In Romania TV ad revenues increased by 35% due to the increased demand we have seen for the last several quarters and reflected in part a flat market in the first quarter of 2016. Carriage fees and subscription revenues grew due to an increase in the number of subscribers. Costs increased primarily due to a 12% increase in content costs as we invested more in the local production of popular entertainment format.

TV ad revenues in Slovakia decreased by 7% following the end of spending on informational and political campaigns. If the spending in the first quarter of 2016 is excluded our TV ad revenues actually increased by 1%. This was slower than the market due to the DTT exit. But this changed in the way our channels have distributed, delivered a significant increase in carriage fee and subscription revenues and a cost reduction from significantly lower transmission costs.

However, these costs savings were more than offset by the increasing content cost as you made targeted adjustments in the programming line-up during the transition period. There were also additional expenses from related marketing activity.

In Bulgaria, TV ad revenues increased by 1% at constant rate due to higher prices in our sales policy for the year, which more than offsets a reduction in the volume of inventory sold. Carriage fees and subscription revenues increased due to higher reported subscribers. Costs were lower as content costs declined by 2% primarily due to savings in foreign fiction. We add more cost effective titles during Q1 2017 because our lineup of local content increased ratings during the period and improved both all day and primetime audience share.

Our TV ad revenues in Slovenia increased by 4% reflecting price inflation from strong demand, which more than offset a decline in the volume of GRPs sold. Carriage fees and subscription revenues increased significantly due to new agreements with cable, satellite and IPTV operators following the DTT exit in that country.

Cost increased primarily due to increasing content costs from more popular foreign titles ad during the transition period, which was partially offset by savings from entertainment programming.

And in Croatia TV ad revenues decreased due to lower average prices and fewer GRPs sold. Cost decreased due to savings in foreign programming as well as a later start to certain local programming, in the spring season impacted 2016.

I'll hand the call back to Michael.

Michael Del Nin

Thanks, Dave. As you've heard today, we are very pleased with the performance of our business and remain encouraged by its future prospects. The economies of the countries in which we operate continue to improve maintaining growth rates that exceed more developed markets in Western Europe. Indeed Romania our second largest market continues to be a standout in the EU.

We think this bodes well for growth in our TV ad markets and we anticipate overall improvement across the region. Growth may not be realized in every market as financial difficulties for the largest advertising in Croatia may result in less spending there.

In Romania our main channel broadcast matches the extremely popular European Football Championship in the months of June and July last year. And to give you a sense of its impact, the tournament contributed around 10% of Romania’s TV ad revenues in Q2 and Q3 of 2016. Making it more difficult to grow in those periods this year.

But despites this, thanks for the robust market we have been seeing since then. We still expect to increase our revenues in Romania this year, contributing to overall market growth for the full year.

The effective FX fluctuations may be more of a factor than it was last year. As a result of both the volatility of the euro over the last few months and the decision by the Czech National Bank to end its intervention in currency markets during April, which led to a modest strengthening of the Czech crown.

While these conflicting factors make it more difficult to forecast earnings at actual rate, it should be noted that the euro is currently trading around 2% below the average of full-year 2016 and each percentage point of difference in the average rate of the euro versus the dollar is worth less than $2 million of OIBDA over the full year.

Factoring in what we know today, we expect consolidated OIBDA growth at constant rate to be around mid-teens this year, ranging from 13% to 17% off a base of $150 million in 2016. This reflects yet another year of strong earnings growth for the Company. And this improvement in OIBDA will also benefit unlevered free cash flow generation, which we expect will which reach between $105 million and $110 million at actual rates in 2017.

That assumes CapEx spending this year will be similar to last year, while cash paid for income taxes will increase to around $10 million reflecting higher levels of profitability from our operations. In terms of free cash flow, we are now required to pay a portion of the guarantee fees related to all of the senior term credit facilities in cash.

However we anticipate the total amount of cash paid for interests and guarantee fees will decrease significantly in 2017 to about $58 million. This leaves around $50 million dollars of free cash flow and provides excess cash to begin making repayments of the principal outstanding on the 2018 euro term loan in November.

Furthermore, we believe there is a path to our net leverage ratio falling below six times during the course of 2017 leading to an additional 125 basis point reduction in our borrowing costs to 6%. A rate that is almost half what it was in Q1 of last year. This will ensure - much more of the increasing amount of cash generated by the business accrues to the benefit of our shareholders.

With that I'll turn things back over the Christoph for a few closing words.

Christoph Mainusch

Thank you Michael. We are pleased to report a great set of result to you today and we look forward to sharing the highlights of the second quarter and spring season with you in summer. I will now turn things back over to Mark, so we can take your questions.

Mark Kobal

Thank you Christoph. That concludes our prepared remarks and we will now move to the Q&A portion of the call. So Alison please open the lines for questions.

Mark Kobal

Thank you our first caller today is coming from Pavel Ryska with J&T Bank. Pavel?

Pavel Ryska

Good afternoon, everybody first obviously congratulations for a very good quarter. My first question is pretty straightforward and that's Romania. I have some detailed question basically, but I would just like to ask how we should, more closely understand what's going on in Romania because the rate of growth is really very fast and I'm not sure at the moment if one should consider this to be let's say a new normal for Romania, let's say this year and next year.

And now of course excluding the special factors such as the championship last year et cetera. But I mean the – like the underlying growth in the advertising market or if there are some one of factors such as special campaigns by some big advertisers and the like. So that's my first question.

And my second question is, concerns Slovakia, where we see a drop in the OIBDA margin. And my question is if I get it right that’s – this should be reversed in the rest of the year because you stated that. The changes should lead to higher margins in Slovakia and Slovenia. So that would be the second question.

Thank you.

Mark Kobal

I will start with Michael on the first one.

Michael Del Nin

Pavel thank you very much. Look Romania I think that with – obviously we’re thrilled with the way that that business has developed especially over the last four quarters. As we noted, we've got at constant rates more than 20% of television advertising growth there on a trailing 12-month basis. Margins have expanded, very significantly during that period of time and that's been the result I think of an outstanding effort on the part of management in that country but also benefiting obviously from an improved macro environment, which we saw – growth pick up in GDP, which was followed by a pickup in demand by consumers, which I think has flowed into the advertising market.

In calling out the difficult comps that we have obviously in Q2 and Q3 I think that we did want to signal that 35% growth is not a new normal that people should expect going forward. And as we point out 10% of the revenues that were generated in that country in the middle two quarters of last year were in time periods where we had the extremely successful European Football Championship on the main network.

So factoring that and obviously it makes it more difficult to achieve growth at all in Q2 and Q3 but we are in a situation where the markets are obviously very robust and not only is the market strong but we have been out delivering the market. A testament to the great job that the sales team are doing in Romania at the moment.

So the factoring in the bump that we saw in Q2 and Q3 of last year, I think you should also realize that Q1 is a relatively small quarter compared to obviously what we would expect in Q2 and Q4 in terms of overall television advertising spend, that may skew a little bit the growth rates that we see as small quarters. So you don't want to extrapolate too much as well on that front.

So look bottom lining it we’re very happy with the progress of the business. We think that it is a very robust market. We're coming into a couple of quarters now, where we're lapping strong growth and some one off events that definitely benefited the topline even more than it did EBITDA in those quarters.

So we do think that we can grow overall revenues for the year despite that but I don't want to send the theme of it and our new normal is that level of growth.

Mark Kobal

And on the margins in Slovakia. Christoph

Christoph Mainusch

For your second question Pavel, as you know we have started in January to distribute our channels in Slovakia exclusively on cables, IPTV and satellite and due to this transition period we have invested more in program and the delivery of GRP’s went down to – of the transition on program was higher. So if you look into the remainder of 2017, we anticipate even an additional growth in carriage fees and subscription revenues of that market and at the same time, you saw already the backdrop of the audience performance. So we expect that the margin improvement in Slovakia will be in the remainder of the year, so and we believe that the margins will be at least on the level of the last year.

Pavel Ryska

Okay, thank you.

Mark Kobal

Thanks Pavel. Next question is coming from Matthew Harrigan with Wunderlich Securities. Matthew

Matthew Harrigan

Well, thank you. I was curious if you could provide a little bit more granularity and inputs in the Czech market, which I don't think you spoke about as much. And I know you've got some anomalies in Romania and Croatia and all that but so since its your largest market and then secondly particular long-term macro-driver. Category advertising performance, breaking that out whether you have any commentary there and then lastly out of [indiscernible] by NBC we're really talking a lot about social media integration and fostering a lot of interest it shows particularly reality shows competition shows and certainly you don't have the competitive stresses that the U.S. networks have but nonetheless a lot of your shows blend themselves very well toward social media integration and even synchronicity and I'm curious if you could comment on that because it seems like you could do holistically that you could get even more traction for viewers. Policies would be a little for both.

Mark Kobal

Thanks Matt.

Michael Del Nin

I guess starting with your question with Czech and Christoph and I look at tagging this a little bit but I think that generally speaking the market in the Czech Republic, we saw another solid quarter. We've seen I think very pleasing results both in terms of audience generation during the quarter we saw. Our audience share improve, the gap between ourselves and the competition while enduring Q1 and I think we're very pleased with the rollout of the spring schedule, which included the successful return of a number of long running shows but also some very successful new launches, which have helped to refresh the schedule.

So I think in terms of the foundations of the market. In terms of the business, that all seems extremely positive. And Christoph should point to some specifics interms of that.

Christoph Mainusch

Czech Republic had two driver this year which brought the significant increase not only in our absolute numbers but also increased the gap between up and our commercial competitor. First it is in the continuation of the strategy of improving our local content and to have a higher quality in the production and to have more local content in prime time which has led to the increase of 2.4 percentage points.

And secondly we have recently rebranded FFA previously all of these channels and put them all under the brand of Nova and that brought and contributed to that 2 percentage points increase of small channels. The advertising market for us, to finish on the Czech Republic went up by 6% and we could defend in that perspective of premium pricing policy, so that we could grow by 4% and therefore we believe as well in the Czech Republic that we have a solid outlook.

Michael Del Nin

And then I guess the question regarding the adaptability of our programming in a social media environment, it’s something that we definitely spend a lot of energy and management time in the local countries much as in the Czech Republic but across all six markets. You’re absolutely right there are certain programs that we have in the schedule especially the reality and entertainment type that lend themselves very well to both promotion and increased engagement in the social media.

And in fact we have a number of projects related to several our hit shows in those markets. So it’s absolutely something that we’re focused on, I think at the moment it’s not something that we think we would flag as necessarily leading to any significant increase in revenues. But on overall engagement on insuring the people interact more intensively with those brands, we do spend a lot of time on that.

Matthew Harrigan

[indiscernible]

Mark Kobal

You’re breaking up a bit Matt, can you start the last bit again.

Matthew Harrigan

I’m sorry, Mark. And then lastly on the advertising, in the categories are you seeing any channel doing particularly well other than traditional main states on the consumer and the products. Do you see as an inflection point? When you look at the market like Romania that is basically almost exponential growth at least for a little while, what categories were really standout in driving that type of growth anomaly. Thanks.

Michael Del Nin

We continue to see an overall increase in spending from retail as well as FMCG and automotive clients in certain territories and it is tied to the healthy economic growth and expectations for higher levels of private consumption. And with having said that, there was some consolidation in the retail sector in Croatia with reduced budget there and the lower level of spending in Slovakia was also influenced by lower spending on information complaints took place in the first half in 2016.

Matt Harrigan

Thanks, Michael. Thanks, Christoph.

Christoph Mainusch

Thank you, Matt.

Michael Del Nin

You’re welcome.

Mark Kobal

Our next question is coming from Richard Mirátský at KB. Richard?

Richard Mirátský

Good afternoon. I have one question considering that you’re planning to start decreasing your leverage which is something that probably most of us was – were looking for. Do you have any level of leverage that you would feel comfortable to start considering paying out dividends?

Michael Del Nin

We’ve never said publicly what our target level would be. Clearly the focus over the last few years has been and was seen as we – we mentioned earlier on the call we’ve done five refinancings in the last three years, two major ones just in the last four months, and that’s had a really significant impact on our average borrowing cost bringing it down by 450 basis points last year.

We see a further part deleveraging this year to get below 6 times, which as we pointed out 125 basis point impact on the cost of the entire balance sheet as a result of the refinancing that we did. So to get to the point we would be a dividend state is still think that we have a wall to go. But, what we want to underline is the enormous focus that that gets in terms of management time. We have really worked to take advantage of the improved financial performance, we’ve done that both by being very active on the refinancing side, but also when we do refinance, we build-in as much flexibility as we possibly can that includes flexibility to refinance in the future.

But also as we’ve seen from the grid pricing that we’ve managed to negotiate and announce about a month or so ago. We get an immediate benefit from further deleveraging. And so, that excess cash that we will generate during the course of this year and we have earmarked for – deleveraging we do expect it will out of stock, shipping away at the 2018 maturity, I mean the fourth quarter of this year.

And, so I think that we’re very pleased with the progress that we’ve made the more than half a turn in just three months. But there is still more to do. And so without putting a number out there. I think that let’s to see how things progress in the coming quarters and then maybe we can talk about that at some point in the future.

Richard Mirátský

So even if you get into the lowest bucket of your refinancing metrics you would still focus on deleveraging.

Michael Del Nin

Yes. So the lowest bucket would at 5 times, below at 5 times I would still think at that point we are focused on deleveraging. That’s correct.

Richard Mirátský

Okay. Yes, thanks a lot.

Mark Kobal

Thanks, Richard. Thank you for the questions today. Thanks everyone for joining us. As a quick reminder, you can keep up to date and follow our progress between earnings calls on our website, cme.net, because we routinely post important information there about the Company and its operations. We’re also available for your feedback and additional questions anytime. Have a great day.

