Beware The 'Rolling Blackout'

But more importantly, here's a pretty astonishing statistic and visual you (probably) haven't seen before.

Now's a good time to remind you that one of my favorite punching bags is (still) not a compelling investment.

As regular readers know, I'm a big fan of high yield.

I mean, what's not to like?

Yes, we're talking about junk bonds. And yes, they've rallied massively over the past 14 or so months.

And yes, they exhibit a really annoying correlation with crude when oil prices drop.

(Deutsche Bank)

And yes, if you own them through an ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG), you've probably set yourself up to be the victim of a liquidity-mismatched nightmare in the event there's a panic.

And yes, spreads are completely disconnected from "trivial" things like the underlying companies' ability to service their debt.

(NYSE:IMF)

And finally, yes, when everyone gets spooked like they did in mid-March, the outflows tend to approximate what one might describe as a "mass exodus":

(BofAML)

But other than all of that, this is a really great time to own junk.

So obviously there's a "bit" of sarcasm there, and I think it's completely warranted because all of that is true, which means that this is a pretty precarious market in which to be dipping one's toes.

Needless to say, high yield has rallied this week alongside other risk assets and amid an epic VIX crush on Monday and a USDJPY ignition on Tuesday:

That comes on the heels of weaker flows in the previous week.

So the question now is whether you should jump into junk as a way of riding the risk-on wave. Believe me when I tell you that's a question a lot of folks are asking.

Well, BofAML is out on Wednesday with a little perspective that I think is exceptionally valuable. Consider this:

The Q2 rally has started in earnest. Yesterday we had the Macron rally. Today we have the earnings rally and tomorrow's promise of President Trump's long awaited tax reform bill could fuel markets for some time. In high yield, the primary market has slowed, further creating a bid for secondaries, and those who are coming to market are lower quality and first time issuer. In our opinion, this suggests the FOMO attitude is likely to express itself for at least a little while longer. Furthermore, should high yield realize several days of strong returns, we think the lackluster flows from retail funds could change for the positive; and coupled with high cash balances and a scarcity of paper, bonds are likely to rally. Though higher rates this quarter could hurt higher quality high yield, we think CCCs will lead the way for the next several weeks and make up for any underperformance in BBs. We would fade the move, however, as many measures we look at have now retraced back down towards 2014 levels and we think in all likelihood spreads are approaching their tights. Although markets can remain toppy for a period of time, we think a better buying opportunity will present itself after a summer backup and would prefer selling into strength until then. As mentioned above, by many measures the high yield market today is more similar to the tights of 2014 than the wides of 2016. With an economy that is still stuck in neutral, however, have markets gotten ahead of themselves? Or even worse, could the business cycle revert back to late 2015/early 2016 levels, reigniting our rolling blackout scenario where individual sectors realize moments of distress, which in turn takes the overall market wider? Admittedly, we're beginning to get a bit nervous. Though we continue to think 2017 remains one defined by economic optimism, a low default rate, and decent earnings, we also continue to expect volatility and disappointment around tax and infrastructure reform. Our base case has been that after a first half that generates about 5% returns, a rocky summer will depress gains by a couple percent as the market recalibrates its optimism. However, we have also maintained that investors will come back after Labor Day and realize that even without the "growth agenda" panning out the way they thought, the economy and corporate fundamentals aren't so bad. And with wider spreads and higher yields drawing buyers in, high yield likely recoups some of the summer's losses and ends the year with a mid-single digit return.

So if you read that correctly, it essentially says that the best you can hope for if you're buying now is not to lose anything by the end of the year.

That's obviously not a glowing review, but I would caution that in reality it's extremely optimistic and assumes that nothing goes wrong. Have a look at this chart:

(BofAML)

That's basically dispersion. That is, the difference between how the market is, on average, pricing the least risky credits versus the most risky credits. That spread has collapsed from 865 basis points to just 336 basis points in the space of 13 months.

Not to put too fine a point on it, but that's astonishing. Here's the brain teaser-ish explanation: what you see above suggests that the most risky credits are now the least risky compared to the least risky credits since October of 2014. And no, there are no typos in there.

Simply put, to quote BofAML again, this is "indicative of very little idiosyncratic risk currently being priced across issuers."

That is a bright red, stoplight. And it's one I wouldn't try to run, because just as the bank notes in the excerpted passages above, if people start to get the idea that the cycle is turning, what you'll get is a sudden repricing of idiosyncratic risk, which in turn triggers the bank's "rolling blackout scenario."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.