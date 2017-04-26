Superior Energy Services' (SPN) CEO David Dunlap on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

April 26, 2017 09:00 AM ET

Executives

Paul Vincent - President of Investor Relations

David Dunlap - Chief Executive Officer

Robert Taylor - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Sean Meakim - JP Morgan

Jim Wicklund - Credit Suisse

Chase Mulvehill - Wolfe Research

Kurt Hallead - RBC

Marshall Adkins - Raymond James

Bill Herbert - Simmons Investments

Stephen Gengaro - Loop Capital

Blake Hutchinson - Howard Weil

Jud Bailey - Wells Fargo

Daniel Burke - Johnson Rice

Operator

Good day. And welcome to the Superior Energy Services First Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. Today’s conference is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Paul Vincent, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, Paul.

Paul Vincent

Thank you, and good morning. Thank you for joining Superior Energy's first quarter 2017 conference call. With me today are Superior's President and CEO, Dave Dunlap; and CFO, Robert Taylor.

During this conference call, management may make forward-looking statements regarding future expectations about the company's business, management's plans for future operations, or similar matters. The company's actual results could differ materially due to several important factors, including those described in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Management will refer to non-GAAP financial measures during this call. In accordance with Regulation G, the company provides a reconciliation of these measures on its website.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Dave Dunlap.

David Dunlap

Thank you, Paul. Good morning to everyone listening to our call today. We'll begin with the brief review of the first quarter activity. Robert will discuss segment results, and I'll wrap up with thoughts on strategy and outlook before turning the call over for Q&A.

For the first quarter of 2017, Superior Energy generated revenue of $401 million, EBITDA of $3 million, and a loss from continuing operations of $90 million or $0.59 per share.

Effectively all of our sequential revenue increase is a result of increased U.S. land activity which led to U.S. land revenue increasing 29% sequentially, driven by a 49% increase in pressure pumping revenue.

U.S. land now comprises 65% of our total revenue and my comments will be largely directed towards those businesses and more specifically towards our pressure pumping business which accounted for approximately 30% of our first quarter revenue.

U.S. land markets continued to experience activity increases throughout the quarter which is ultimately very positive for the outlook of our business. Over the near-term the pace of drilling and completion activity has increased and will continue to cause equipment costs and equipment startup related inefficiencies in the second quarter, although we do see those inefficiencies diminishing as the second quarter progresses.

Our priority is always to address the needs of our customers and provide a high quality service and execution. This priority is challenged during period such as we are in now, not only by the day-to-day difficulties of our business, but also by transitory inefficiencies caused by rapidly expanding input and last mile costs, as well as low service pricing. All these issues must be overcome before meaningful margin expansion can occur.

During the quarter the largest single item weighing on our business was the rapid increase of sand prices which actually began during the fourth quarter. Sand prices have increased along with customer demand for pressure pumping and at a faster rate than we have been able to pass those increases on to our customers, while this situation is improving, it has impacted margins as we work through to resolve it.

Highlighting the magnitude of this transitory issue, approximately 35% of our sequential increase in pressure pumping revenue during the quarter was associated with increased sand sales.

From the beginning of the quarter through today we work very closely with our customers to reach a point where input costs such as sand are being incorporated into the price of the completion, which is what we have referred to as cost recovery.

We believe that at the end of the first quarter we were in a much more favorable position related to sand price recovery as compared to the beginning of the quarter. Further exacerbating transitory inefficiency is been our customers expanding areas of development, particularly in the Permian basin.

As initial estimates for operating cost in these areas commonly referred to as last mile costs proved to be too low. We’ve had to engage with our customers and discussions related to recovery of those costs as well.

While our customers have been very helpful in adapting to the economic realities of their operation, these types of discussions around input and cost recovery take time to achieve.

We also need to increase our service pricing to achieve acceptable margins on the work we perform. But again, we believe we achieve vital improvement in this area, but the impact of any service pricing increases will be reflected more so in the second and third quarter as a better balance is found between our customers and the realities of a tightening supply chain.

Control of cost and elimination of inefficiency have clearly been our focus early in his recovery, but make no mistake. We believe the market for U.S. land completion services has tightened significantly and that reasonable price increases over the coming months can lead to acceptable margin sometime in 2018 and perhaps toward the end of this year.

Operationally, our deployed pressure pumping fleet was approximately 550,000 horsepower at the end of the quarter. We prompt approximately 35% more profit than during the fourth quarter and saw stage cut increases of 64% and 31% and West Texas in South Texas respectively.

We spent a little over $7 million on horsepower reactivation and startup during the quarter, down from nearly $15 million related to similar spending in the fourth quarter. We anticipate spending at least as much on further reactivation during the second quarter and response to continued activity increases in customer demand.

To a lesser degree other completion related product lines have also been responding to market recovery, Well servicing and coiled tubing activity both increase during the quarter and while both product lines remain extremely competitive as it relates to pricing. We’re encouraged by the progress they have demonstrated.

Our Gulf of Mexico revenue remained relatively flat quarter-over-quarter as deep water completion activity offset lower drilling activity. We expect this activity to continue through the third quarter and also expect to begin a subsea intervention project later in Q2.

Activity levels internationally continued to soften during the quarter impacting our results negatively. International customers have not yet responded to higher oil prices as U.S. land oriented companies have and we don't expect them to until sometime during the second half of the year at the earliest.

Until then, we’ll continue to manage our cost structure and focus on developing business in areas to present opportunities for long-term growth.

I’ll now turn the call over to Robert for our first quarter financial review.

Robert Taylor

Thank you, Dave. Discussing our operating segment all sequential comparisons are being made to fourth quarter results which were adjusted to exclude the impact of special item previously disclosed in our fourth quarter earnings release.

Drilling Product and Service segment revenue decreased 1% to $68 million with a loss from operations of $30 million compared to an adjusted loss from operations of $60 million in the fourth quarter 2016.

Due to a favorable shift in product mix margins did improve in this segment despite lower sequential revenue. U.S. land revenue increased 20% to $21 million as the rig count continues to grow throughout the quarter and demand for bottom hole assemblies and premium drill pipe increase.

Gulf of Mexico revenue decreased 9% to $23 million and international revenue decreased 8% to $24 million in overall activity levels in both regions were lower. In the onshore completion and work over services segment which is comprised of product lines that are exclusively serve U.S. land market, revenue increased 36% to $205 million, a little over half of our total consolidated revenue.

The segment recorded a loss from operations of $63 million compared to an adjusted loss from operations of $75 million in the fourth quarter. All product lines in this segment experienced revenue growth sequentially.

Pressure pumping was the large contributor of revenue growth as it is increased by approximately 49% and accounted for approximately 30% of the consolidated revenue.

As Dave noted, the market continued to transition during quarter causing us to reactivate idle equipment and expand capacity primarily a pressure pumping business to satisfy increased customer demand.

In addition to the business inefficiency that can weigh on margins during transition period, we also spent a little over $7 million during the quarter related to equipment reactivation.

Presently, we expect to spend at least that amount during the second quarter through r reactivation. Should recovery continue has it currently is training, it is also likely we will begin to allocate additional capital expenditures toward our pressure pumping business before the end of the year.

Our production services segment revenue decreased 15% to $59 million which resulted in a loss from operations of $29 million, compared to an adjusted loss from operations of $21 million in the fourth quarter.

U.S. land revenue increased 17% to $24 million due primarily to increase coiled tubing activity. Gulf of Mexico revenue decreased 20% to $18 million as hydraulic workover and snubbing, specialty rental and electric line activity were all over doing the quarter.

The Gulf of Mexico revenues in this segment are typically impacted by seasonality during the first quarter. International revenue decreased 29% to $27 million due to lower hydraulic workover and snubbing activities, as well as lower well intervention activity.

In the technical solutions segment revenue increased 10% to $59 million resulting in a loss from operations of $5 million compared to an adjusted loss from operations of $14 million in the fourth quarter.

U.S. land revenue decreased 25% to $9 million and international revenue decreased 10% to $16 million, in both cases due to lower completion tools and products activity. Gulf of Mexico revenue increased 43% to $34 million driven by a high profile completion project in which we deployed our patented flow valves and established several depth records with our completion tools.

Also related to this segment and anticipated early second quarter deployment of subsea intervention system has been reschedule for later in the quarter. We will utilize the time provided by this change to conduct maintenance and recertification of our system which was scheduled for the fourth quarter of this year.

Turning to the balance sheet, our debt to capital ratio at the end of the quarter was approximately 52%, and our total debt at quarter end remained at $1.3 billion. We ended the quarter with $152 million of cash, subsequent to the end of this quarter we’ll receive a federal income tax refund in amount $120 million which we applied for during the first quarter.

Capital expenditures during the quarter were approximately $21 million. We currently expect second quarter capital expenditures to increase from first quarter level as we continue to expand our capabilities in U.S. land market and progress is made on the fabrication of our second subsea intervention system.

We continue to expect total of 2017 capital expenditures to be less than $100 million. Before turning the call back to Dave, here are few modeling related item. Our G&A for the quarter was $75 million which was a bit below the lower range of our guidance and reflects our continual effort to control expenses.

There were no major items that speak out, but they do include infrastructure items such as communication, insurance and IT as well as legal and bad debt expenses. We expect Q2 G&A to be in the range of $75 million to $80 million. We expect DD&A to be in the range of $110 million to $115 million for the second quarter. Second quarter interest expense should be in the range of $24 million to $26 million. Our effective income tax rate for the first quarter was 33%, and we expect the rate of 2017 to remain between 33% to 35%.

Thank you. And I’ll now turn the call back over to Dave for closing comments.

David Dunlap

Okay. Thank you, Robert. The label that has been affixed to our industry for the first quarter of 2017 is transition, as we continue to transition the mood and sentiments that we have for the remainder of 2017 and the second quarter specifically is dictated by the by the product pace and progress of constructive business improvements that we witness in U.S. land markets from the beginning of the first quarter through the end of March.

I feel good about the progress that we made during Q1 with our customers and achieving cost recovery and price increases. Further price increases are needed in order for us to have confidence in new investment, but the first steps are behind this and it is clear that there are more price improvement opportunities in front of us.

Although, salient incremental margins in our U.S. land business are not obvious in our Q1 results. I believe that our early actions to hire crews and reactivate equipment which began in Q3 and Q4 of 2016 will cause us to experience robust incremental margins in our business as Q2 progresses.

Much of our recent focus has been on hydraulic fracturing. However, our customers desire to drill longer laterals will increase utilization and pricing of many of our completions related services, including service rigs and coiled tubing, as well as large diameter premium drill pipe. As premium drill pipe revenue continues to grow incremental margins will be very high due to the low fixed cost nature of this business and the relatively uncluttered competitive landscape.

As per incremental margins and completion related services, such as service rigs and coiled tubing I expect moderate price increases as utilization improves. Aside from improved prices I also expect margin expansion in these product lines resulting from the integration of a wide range of services, which significantly transformed our cost structure.

Internationally, we believe that Q1 2017 marks the low point for revenue in this cycle and expect improving revenue in Continental Europe, as well as the Middle East in Q2. Our hydraulic workover business was very slow during Q1 and projects which were pushed into the second quarter are already underway.

In the Gulf of Mexico, we continue to believe that deepwater drilling activity will remain challenged for the remainder of 2017. However, superior energy will benefit from strong completion services activity, as well as subsea intervention activity.

Before turning the call over to Q&A, a few thoughts on strategy! We believe that over the near-term the best opportunity to create shareholder value lies in focusing on the businesses where we have competitive and operational advantages. These include pressure pumping, our suite of well service product lines and premium drill pipe. Longer-term, exporting service lines which we execute well on the US to international market is the best way for us to diversify our earnings over time.

We’ve spent the past two years reorganizing our operating structure to adapt to significant market changes resulting from the abrupt end to a multiyear up cycle. In order to fully exploit the next up cycle will need to focus on our financial and capital structures as well, particularly as it relates to leverage. Through the next cycle expect us to reduce our debt levels.

In addition to using free cash flow to reduce debt levels we are also at a point in the cycle where it makes sense for us to consider the divestitures of product lines. We routinely evaluate the suitability of the product lines in our portfolio. As we determine that certain product lines would be best owned by others, we will pursue divestiture. Funds raised from any asset divestiture activity can also be used to reduce our debt levels.

We don’t control macroeconomic conditions, but we do control who we work with. Our most meaningful customers are large E&Ps and IOCs with Tier 1 positions and the most prolific shell formations in the U.S. These customers are committed to development of their assets and present long-term partnership opportunities to companies like ours who deliver consistent execution and results day in and day out regardless of market conditions.

We are as hopeful as anyone that the market will continue to recover and that conditions will improve, but as I have made clear hope is not our strategy. We will remain discipline in controlling our costs and we won't hesitate to retreat from market and businesses that proved to be fundamentally unsound from an economic perspective.

Before I turn the call over to Q&A, just a few comments! Let's be very clear. We feel very good about the earnings growth opportunity with this better market environment presents for us. I think that we have made very wise tactical decisions. In the downturn that’s indicative of our experience and intimate understanding of the market. We’re doing a fantastic job of execution in the field with experienced, well, trained people and the highest quality assets.

Investors should feel very good about the leadership in the field and the great employees that we have at superior. After a tough couple of years we are ready to win.

And operator will now turn the call over to Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions]. And we will take our first question from Sean Meakim with JP Morgan. Please go ahead.

Sean Meakim

Gentlemen, hey, good morning.

David Dunlap

Hey, Sean!

Sean Meakim

Hey, Dave. Something we could start talking a little bit more about the premium drill pipe opportunity in North America. You highlighted some why the economics are so favorable as we think about the recount is really ramped, I think faster than most people expected at the start of the year and now are thinking of shift towards completion is now for E&Ps and clearly that’s benefiting the pressure pumping business. Just how we think about that mix and to how material could this be for your North American business as we kind of get further to the year, even if perhaps recount growth start to flow a bit. Could this still be a great opportunity on the mix for that premium drill pipe uptake?

David Dunlap

Yes. I mean, I think that there is continued growth in premium drill pipe and remember this is the drive to larger pipe sizes and with premium connection has been driven by longer laterals and I think those operators that are choosing to use premium connections and not just API pipe, even in the larger drill pipe sizes are finding that they’ve got lower risk, the longer the lateral is. So, I think this is very much levered along longer laterals. I think that the overall link of laterals probably average in the market continues to increase.

Let’s not to say that every operator increase is some or pretty far out there now, but I think there are still some operators that can do longer laterals and well, and all of that points to higher demand for the premium drill pipe and higher demand for a bottom hole assemblies. Remember this segment was U.S. revenue was a third of total revenue in this segment, as recently as 2014. So, there is quite a bit of revenue growth that is available to us, even at the rig count that we see today Sean.

Sean Meakim

Got it! Yes that makes sense. And then, so thinking about pressure pumping, you guys are pretty vocal to the downturn that you were potentially strategic buyer just depending on that the market came, do you want evaluation and now it seems picked up, because you’re reactivating fleets and putting more capital into the business. I just thought it would be great to get a little bit more perspective on how you think about the market today given the influx of capital that’s coming in, what the competition is doing in terms of reactivation, new bills that are certainly coming in the market, how you see that landscape evolving versus maybe what you would have thought cost six months ago and then how that informs, [Robert] talked maybe putting more capital in the work second half of the year. Just kind of how that landscape is affecting your vision of how to drive your pressure pumping business through the rest of the year?

David Dunlap

Yes. We’re just to address your kind of – the kind of last question first of our potential capital allocated to that business in the second half of the year. This is consistent with what we’ve talked about in our opportunity for fracturing fleet reactivation and same thing we’ve talked about in the last few years. Our initial reactivations were related to expenses, mainly engine change outs and we’ve got some total rebuilds to do in order to get the overall fleet size up to 750,000 horsepower. That’s the opportunity, that’s available for us and to execute that we would need to allocate a bit of capital in that business in the second half of the year. That’s not expanding beyond 750, that’s getting two 750,000 horsepower.

As far as some of the other parts of your question here – yes, we were very vocal about our desire to be an acquirer of fracturing assets during this downturn. Clearly, we didn’t execute on that. We looked at a lot of things and we placed value on a lot of things, but when we did this we placed value on assets and clearly there were others out there that thought differently about the value of assets than we did, because we didn’t come out as a buyer in any of these processes.

So, what’s important to us and what everybody should gain from the commentary that we’ve made, we understand how to execute very well in fracturing. We’ve got very high execution quality and very high execution standards and it’s very much driven by equipment and people, and starts with that equipment and so we’re going to maintain very high standards what we put out in the field.

Sean Meakim

Fair enough. Thanks David. Appreciate it.

Operator

And we will take our next question from Jim Wicklund with Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

James Wicklund

Good morning guys.

David Dunlap

Hey Jim!

James Wicklund

David in context of Sean’s question can you remind us how much horsepower you have left to reactivate, how much it’s going to cost, can you give us an idea what you expect that pace of reactivations to be and we’ve listen to Halliburton talk about their accelerated rollout reactivation of equipment. Everybody seems to be doubling capacity by the middle of the year. I am just curious to know where you guys stand on timing, cost and horsepower.

David Dunlap

Yes, thanks Jim. I mean, I will remind everybody of the progress we’ve made so far. So, exiting the second quarter of 2016 we had 350,000 horsepower, exiting first quarter of '17 we’re at 550,000 horsepower. That 200,000 horsepower consumed about $30 million in expenses in order to reactivate. We have another kind of $7 million or $8 million in expenses to get from 550,000 to 600,000 horsepower and then we will have some capital expenditures, thinking total on the order of around 50-60 million in order to go from 600,000 to 750,000.

How does this occur? What we’ve suggested in the past is that our pace of spin would be dependent on the pace of conversations and progress that we saw from a pricing standpoint. I have been pleased with what we have seen in the first quarter. I think as the second quarter progresses that we’ll be making the call on whether or not we want to go ahead and expand those dollars this year or not. I mean, if I had to handicap it right now I would say, we probably do it today. I feel pretty good about the pace of conversations and the types of conversations we’ve had on pricing with customers, but it could be as much as 750,000 horsepower by the end of the year.

James Wicklund

Okay. And my follow up, first of all you mentioned expenses is that not counting dollars that are capitalized. Is that just dollars that are expensed and really that’s actually a tag on to my first question. My second question is really about sand and you guys you mentioned the issues you had with sand in the first quarter. You guys have a favorable relationship in your own internal sand, where do you stand on your internal capabilities with your preferred supplier and are you having to go outside of that to meet sand demand, because it’s going through the roof.

David Dunlap

Well, generally we do through our preferred supplier on sand and I think that we’ve been able to manage our way through this pretty well. I think it’s aided by the fact that about half of the sand that we pump is actually procured by our customers, and some of that is actually mined by our customers. In other cases they are out in the market in the same way that we are.

So, our exposure to buying sand is perhaps not what other service companies experienced that are procuring 100% of our own. It’s tied out there and there have been moments in time during the course of last quarter where we were concerned about whether or not we’re going to have enough sand for next week or the week after, but it’s getting better. We think as the year progresses that this tightness in this [audio gap]

Operator

And we will take our next question from Chase Mulvehill with Wolfe Research. Please go ahead.

Chase Mulvehill

Hey, good morning Dave.

David Dunlap

Good morning.

Chase Mulvehill

I guess the first thing I wanted to talk about was kind of the 2Q outlook and as we think about EBITDA margins, do you think it’s possible to think about 2Q consolidated EBITDA margins in the mid-single digits?

David Dunlap

I don’t know. I am not sure I have thought about it in terms of the margin itself, but I think that what we do expect to see Chase is, we saw nice improvement in the business as Q1 progress and as I think about where our exit rate is in March then I feel good about moving to a point where we’re seeing better incremental margins in the second quarter and certainly EBITDA growth from Q1 to Q2. I’d rather not get specific as to what we would expect the overall margin to be.

Chase Mulvehill

Could you help us maybe with March – how much EBITDA you generated in March. Do you have a sense of that?

David Dunlap

No we don’t report the results on a monthly basis. I think just too much that could be misleading in that. I will point to this confidence level that we see as a result of the way we progressed during the second quarter.

Chase Mulvehill

Okay. Maybe you could help us on the top-line a little bit on Gulf of Mexico and international. Do you expect continued pressure? I think you said continued pressure in international revenues in 2Q, could you help us quantify that and then also in the Gulf of Mexico in Q1 what would you expect?

David Dunlap

Yes. So, I mean internationally with the comments that we made is that we thought that revenues would actually come up in the second quarter from moreover in Q2. Q1 was a very slow quarter in hydraulic workover. A number of international projects that pushed out into Q2 that we’ve already started to activate on, so I feel good about Q2 international revenue being driven up as a result of kind of a return to normalcy for international revenue in hydraulic workover.

In the Gulf of Mexico we are in a pretty strong position from a completion services standpoint and I think completion service is kind of carry that day for us with Gulf of Mexico revenue overall in the second quarter. Aided by the fact that I think by the end of the second quarter will be deployed on our next subsea intervention job.

So, we are kind of working against the rig count here. I don’t think rig count is going to help us in the Gulf in the second quarter, but I think we’ve got product lines that will outperform rig count and keep our Gulf of Mexico revenue propped up in the second quarter.

Chase Mulvehill

Okay. Does that P&A to work all the way into the fourth quarter or through the end of the year now?

David Dunlap

Yes, I think so. I mean, we originally had about a six months scope of work that we thought would began late in the first quarter and it pushed out. It mainly pushed out due to customer’s desire to use a particular vessel that they have under contract, which they’ve got tied up on some other things until late this quarter, but I think what that does for us is a kind of put six months of business in the book for us in the second half of the year. That second system is going to be delivered in the third quarter and I would expect as we move through the year we start to get a little bit of better visibility on building a regular book of business in total for subsea intervention. I know it’s been a bit choppy, but I think it’s going to start a look a little bit better as we move forward.

Chase Mulvehill

Okay, last one and then I will jump back in. Could you talk about deleveraging the balance sheet, the past to deleveraging the balance sheet and is there a targeted net debt when you think about it?

David Dunlap

Well, I don’t want to talk about a specific target, what would I like to talk about is the fact that I’d feel better about overall debt level in this company being lower. We have reduced debt since 2012 and we’ve done it with free cash flow and in 2013 and 2014 when we reduced capital spending significantly, mainly as a result of margins and returns that had flattened out on a U.S. land business we took that cash and used it predominantly to pay down debt.

Look for us to do the same thing going forward. Also, mentioned that there are certain businesses which we’re in, which I think are probably owned by someone else, better by someone else and so look for us to execute on some divestitures and I think any cash that we will get out of those divestitures would go towards debt repayment.

I want to give you a specific level, but just a comment here. I think everyone should see now after the cycle that we’ve been through U.S. land only businesses can really afford to carry very little debt. What allows us to carry debt are more stable international and Gulf of Mexico businesses and I know international and Gulf of Mexico is not the topic, [Indiscernible] but the fact of the matter is that these are businesses which have continued to perform in an EBITDA, in many cases cash flow positive fashion during this downturn.

So, part of my rationale is the amount of debt that’s superior going to forward is based on how much international and Gulf of Mexico earnings we produce.

Chase Mulvehill

Okay, awesome. Thanks Dave. More you go [ph].

Operator

And we will take our next question from Kurt Hallead with RBC. Please go ahead.

Kurt Hallead

Hey good morning Dave.

David Dunlap

Hey Kurt!

Kurt Hallead

So, appreciate all the update and transparency, this question I have for you we’ve gone through this harsh downturn, it had a lot of companies struggling through that process. Now, there is a ray of hope here coming off the bottom. So, what’s your assessment is as the prospect for some potential consolidation in the U.S. frac business from this point forward?

Robert Taylor

I don’t know, I mean, I think that, I’ve been little bit surprised that we hadn't see more consolidation than we have, but we had some that’s occurred, and I think that’s helpful in the market. I don't know how other companies think about fracturing and consolidation. We think about that is a business were at, the type assets, the quality assets are very important. And what we found in the past few years is that consolidation is difficult because there are very many operators that have service companies that have assets that look exactly like ours.

So, I know, other people may think about that differently and perhaps that allows them to be more constructive from consolidation standpoint. We clearly have our own thoughts on this and choose to execute with assets that we know are going to deliver quality for us in the fields. So maybe there's some risk aversion there from our standpoint. There certainly have been some risk aversion from our standpoint in valuations and I’m not been able to get comfortable with some of the evaluations that would have been required for us to be a consolidator.

So, I don’t know, I was not very vocal, Kurt, in the last two years about wanting to consolidate. We just -- we have been unwilling to risk future returns, but what we saw is valuations that were too high.

Kurt Hallead

Yes. That’s fair. Then you guys have taken a very methodical approach during your tenure on the international expansion front. As we come out of this downturn and look toward the next cycle upturn, what kind of opportunities internationally do you see? And what kind of things you take out of this experience through the downturn. Are you in the right market, in the right product lines? What kind of changes might you expect to see in this next cycle upturn from your international approach?

David Dunlap

Yes, sure. So, I feel very good about the product lines that we have available us to accomplish international expansion. Let me kind of walk through the way. I’d see this sequencing over the next few years we’ll call it. I think that near-term the best growth opportunities for us are in the Middle East, and we focus quite a bit here in the last year, year and a half on Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. I think the team that we have hired there in the Middle East is making very good progress. And I think those will be some near-term growth opportunities for us perhaps before the end of 2017.

I think after that we begin to see some improvement in recovery in some markets that we’ve already invested in. So I’ll throw Argentina into the mix that Argentina has been a bit rocky here for the last few quarters, but it seems very clear that the Vaca Muerta shale is attracting a lot of attention from some of our larger IOCs and I fully expect as we move into 2018 that we start to see a more robust market in Argentina primarily driven by an unconventional opportunity.

Then, I think as you kind of work your way through 2018, I think Brazil starts to come back by the time we get to 2019. And we’ve got a great footprint in Brazil. A business that is obviously been down for the last several years, some of that due to Petrobras related problems and then oil related problems. So, and I think that by the time we get up to 2019 we get some propelling for -- we propel as a result the growth that comes from Brazil. So a good mix I think of continued revenue growth opportunities for the company. Some areas where we’ll need to make some more investment like in the Middle East and in other cases in areas where we already made an investment that can produce more for us.

Kurt Hallead

Great. Thanks. And then maybe just one additional one on as the U.S. market comes out of this trough, can you talk through some of the challenges in getting labor and training and kind of lead like relationship to get them onto a generating revenue?

David Dunlap

Yes. Well, I mean, we were in the labor market pretty early as we began equipment reactivations particular in fracturing sooner than a lot of other companies that I'm glad that we were because that gives a little bit easier to source labor in 2016 than it is today. What we did during the downturn is we maintain an investment in a very robust training and on-boarding effort and that was not very productive for us as an investment in 2015 and 2016 but it's proving to be a very productive for us today.

So, very confident in the way that we are accessing people and the way were on-boarding people, it’s certainly getting tighter to hire people in places like the Permian Basin and in Oklahoma, but to this point we’ve been able to keep up with labor demand. How that looks six months from now or year from now? I guess we'll find out. But I do feel very confident in our ability to bring people on board and getting trained in our business. In a lot of cases these are people that don't have a lot of experience in industry. I don't know that we’re averse to that at all. We kind of like to train and to do things our way.

Kurt Hallead

Thanks a lot, Dave. Appreciate it.

David Dunlap

You’re welcome.

Operator

And we’ll take our next question from Marshall Adkins with Raymond James. Please go ahead.

Marshall Adkins

Good morning, Dave. I want to follow-up on one of Jim's questions that the expensing versus capitalizing, it sounds like you spent like 30 million so far to go from 350,000 to 550,000 horsepower. Out of 30 million how much was expense versus capitalized, just roughly?

David Dunlap

100% was expense. We’ve not had significant capital expenses associated with that reactivation. There been a few things, Marshall on things like manifold trailers. We had the some accessory equipment like blenders that we’ve had some capital spend on over the last three quarters, but the fracturing pumps themselves, that $30 million is all been expensed associated with fracturing pump or the bulk of it with fracturing pumps anyway. And a lot of that’s related engines. And I mean engines are a big wear and tear item in the fracturing fleet. We’ve got engines that are, that were pushing two hours that are well beyond where the OEM would suggest.

And we’ve done some things with our equipment on air intake systems that I think allow us to get, and of course general maintenance will allow to get better hours out of the equipment, but engines are good if you're running 24x7 and pumping 50 million pounds a month and engines only last you for four and half years. And when we reach end-of-life on an engine and we still have depreciation left on the overall trailer we expense that engine.

Marshall Adkins

Right. That sounds clear. That’s been hurting your margins if you’re expensing all that. How about going from the 600 to 750, is a lot -- is more that going to expand just because it's more involves lot more replacement equipment?

David Dunlap

So, actually greater percentage of it will become capital. So to get from 550,000 horsepower to 600,000 horsepower we have expenses that are kind of similar to what we experienced in the first quarter of 2017 in the neighborhood of $7 million, $8 million. To go from 600 to 750, we’ve get full rebuilds. So, that remaining 150,000 horsepower will be will be capitalized. So I know, if this sounds odd to listeners we prioritize the expenses first because from a total cash standpoint it consumes less cash.

I know it's not helpful to our margins and its adding operating expense to the business, but it also disappears once a second quarter is completed. So, from an overall cash standpoint we get more horsepower deployed with less cash. That the reason why expenses were prioritized.

Marshall Adkins

Right. That's why I was asking clearly your margin were depressed because of that. Second one here from me, in your commentary you talk -- it seems like a lot of the economic rent in the price increases you had so far is going to the sand companies in the last mile, guys. But it seems like you also have confidence with that changes going forward, in other words you see further -- you pass through more than that sand and last mile pricing. So overall pricing goes up, but you are going to capture more of the pricing. And did I understand that right, and could you kind of elaborate on what you're trying to say there?

David Dunlap

I think you’ve nailed and maybe you said it better than I did. If you think about how much sand prices have gone up over the course for the last couple of quarters, getting customers to understand and understand that those are not our cost increases, those are coming from our sand suppliers and when you walk in and show a customer, here's what sand is costing me. And I'm not going to subsidize it. I've subsidized it in the past. I'm not going to subsidize it anymore. I'm not trying to build a huge margin on the sand, but I just want to make sure you pay for it.

That sounds like a simple conversation. That's been a challenging conversation. And cost recovery has been the biggest thing that we needed to do in order to move what appears to be overall price up. And so those were conversations that we started late in the fourth quarter and there were tedious conversations, but at the end of the day once you brought a customer, the realization, here’s what sand cost and this is what you’re going to have to pay for, then you're there. And that's where we are.

So now, if we continue to see sand prices increase, and I think we probably been through the biggest ramp in sand prices already, but if we continue to see sand prices increase already, we get customer over the mental hurdle, you’re going to have pay for 100% of the sand. So now the conversations are more around our service cost, and it’s a simpler conversation related our need to generate cash to ultimately replaces equipment that were wearing out. So that bit elaboration there.

Marshall Adkins

Yes. Make sense. Thanks Dave.

Operator

And we’ll take our next question from Bill Herbert with Simmons Investments. Please go ahead.

Bill Herbert

Thanks. Robert, with regard to your capital spending guidance less than $100 million for the year, does that incorporate the likelihood of the capital spending associated with the reactivations in the second half of the year?

Robert Taylor

Let me jump in on that Bill. So there is some capital expenditure associated with fracturing that's included in that $100 million estimate if we chose to spend enough to get the 750,000 horse power, we will probably need a bit then a 100 million.

Bill Herbert

Okay.

Robert Taylor

But that something that we’re evaluating and something that we’ll be speaking to our board about before we move forward with it.

Bill Herbert

Your commentary I think coming out in the Q4 call indicated a $30 million upward bias in the event that the full 750,000 was reactivated. Is that still the likely neighborhood? And that it was not 100 million bucks. Okay. Got it. Cool. And then secondly Robert – okay, Robert if you could just put a little bit more precise I guess parameters for Q2 CapEx please. And you said it’s going to be up sequentially, but order of magnitude, what are we talking about?

Robert Taylor

25.

Bill Herbert

Okay, great. Thank you very much. I’m curious.

Robert Taylor

Thanks, Bill.

Operator

We’ll take our next question from Stephen Gengaro with Loop Capital. Please go ahead.

Stephen Gengaro

Thanks. Good morning, guys. I guess two questions. One, as I think about margin progression going forward in the different segments and you obviously told us a lot about the costs and the short term costs particular in onshore completions. How should we think about the progression, I mean, margins have improved a bit, but they haven't accelerated yet. How would you kind of categorize is it as we look segment by segment going forward where you see the best improvements and where you'd see small improvements over the next quarter or two?

David Dunlap

I mean, I think that there is improvement available in drilling products and services completions and production services in the U.S. land businesses. I think that cost recovery and pricing improvement that we’ve had frac to this point has been more substantial than what we've seen in some of the production services related businesses or in service rig.

So that pace has been more dramatic in the first quarter. I mean, I think that they both progress throughout the year, but probably most dramatic and completion services to this point. That being said, prices on premium drill pipe have gone up very nicely too. I think it’s a lower revenue number and certainly lower percentage of our total revenue mix than either the product lines and completion of oil production services. The reality is we probably see more price moving in premium drill pipe than anything that we've had over the last couple quarters.

Stephen Gengaro

Okay. Thanks. Just follow-on, when you look at the pressure pumping business, it was up almost 50% sequentially you noted. You if you take out the activation cost you’re seeing is it profitable right now?

David Dunlap

It is, yes, it would be profitable, yes.

Stephen Gengaro

On the operating income level. Okay.

David Dunlap

Yes.

Stephen Gengaro

And then just finally as a follow-up.

David Dunlap

That’s okay. Go ahead.

Stephen Gengaro

I was just saying the follow-up to prior questions. You mentioned divestitures in the context of deleveraging. Is that product line or geographic? Can you give us any color?

David Dunlap

Yes. I mean, that it product line and geographical related to U.S. land. These are things that we’ve talked about have been the infrastructure related businesses. Our fluid management business, our accommodations businesses are kind of in that mix. So these are things that I think we execute very well. They're not exportable product lines for us, so they really don't enhances from an international standpoint. And I think in general there things that investors don't place great value and being owned by company like Superior. So, love the businesses. I think that they’re great, but would think that they’re probably better in someone else's hands.

Stephen Gengaro

That’s helpful. Thank you, Dave.

David Dunlap

You’re welcome.

Operator

We’ll take our next question from Blake Hutchinson with Howard Weil. Please go ahead.

Blake Hutchinson

Good morning, guys.

David Dunlap

Hi, Blake.

Blake Hutchinson

Just a point on kind of clarification from the conversation so far, I mean, you did call out $7 million in Make Ready cost for the quarter. And we talked a lot about cost recovery and other inflationary buckets. Would it be safe to say that the inflationary cost recovery is a much larger factor maybe by a multiple in terms of recovering incremental margin as we look into 2Q?

David Dunlap

That's a pretty big factor. Look, any deficiency related to and the fracturing business related to sand movements and sand cost has been a real burden on the business since the second half of 2016. And I think that some of that is driven by the escalation in sand prices, but lot of us been driven by last mile and the fact that particularly in the Permian Basin as we started stretching out further in the Delaware away from transload, the cost to move that sand at the location as sand volumes increases dramatically as they did were a real burden on the business. So, you get the cost recovery of those items and it makes a big difference from a margin standpoint.

Blake Hutchinson

Okay. And then, I think, Dave, you’ve talked in the past about and you made some comments in your preamble around acceptable margins. And I think maybe there's a jumping off point where you talked about fleet redeployment, acceptable margins maybe being in the high-teens from an EBITDA basis or at least promising it a quarter or two out. I think I heard you talk about actually earning maybe another level of acceptable margin just on the base business, a return on assets at some point during the second half. Is that in fact the case that maybe there's another kind of margin goal that you would hope to get to in terms of a fully formed business? Or normalize margin that your goal is for the second half of the year?

David Dunlap

I think about this is opposed to goal, Blake. I think about this very sequentially. So I mean where we need to be in the fracturing business in order to generate enough cash to pay for the constant rebuild of these assets is we need to be seen in EBITDA margin in our company of somewhere in the mid-teens. Basically what that does is that puts you from a return standpoint above cost to capital or maintain horsepower where it for us, In order to expand horsepower and place orders for new assets we need to be somewhere kind of low to mid 20s.

And I think that – those maybe margins that are unique to Superior because of our overall mix and mix of sand, but I think about our acceptable margins beginning with generating enough cash to constantly replace your assets is something that’s above cost of capital returns. Progress beyond that point I think is available to us. We’ve certainly seen that in this industry before and in up cycle based on where we’ve been we were been generating zero, it probably a little bit rambunctious for me to start thinking about margins beyond that replacement level at this point. But we’ve certainly seen those in this industry before, and we certainly hope we see it again.

Blake Hutchinson

Thanks. Appreciate it. I’ll turn it back.

Operator

Our next question comes from Jud Bailey with Wells Fargo. Please go ahead.

Jud Bailey

Thanks. Good morning. Just a quick follow-up on that last question and thinking about your answer, if we think about once you can get through some of the reactivation cost and pass-through cost by say, the fourth quarter is a med-teens EBITDA margin for onshore completion workover a reasonable goal in your mind based on kind of the way see the market evolving?

David Dunlap

Yes. I mean, I think it’s possible. I think that we clearly need to see some more price progression from where we are today in order to get to that point. I was clear in our own fourth quarter call on which they clear again. A lot of the margin improvement that we expect to see or need to see in this business is got to be driven by price. So I'm encouraged by what I've seen in the way of price movement to this point, but it's not enough. And so, what we would need to see really is continued price improvement in the second quarter and onto the third quarter in order to make me feel comfortable saying those are the kinds of margins that we’ll see, but is it possible? Is it out there? I think so.

Jud Bailey

Okay.

David Dunlap

Some real tightness developing on the market today.

Jud Bailey

All right. And I guess my follow-up is, it sounds like you are having some pretty serious discussions on reactivating the rest of your horsepower potentially by year end can you maybe give a little more color in terms of how you are thinking about margins and contract terms? Are you asking for or receiving kind of term contracts or how are those – how are you thinking about those being structured, would it be like a one year commitment, six months or can you talk a little bit about how you are thinking about the next 200,000 horsepower and how you would think about contracting those units?

David Dunlap

Yes, I think more than thinking about contracting those units I mean, I think that a lot will depend on and the operator that we want to work for. So what I would say about the customers that we are working for today we feel very confident in what they will be doing from an activity standpoint over the next few years. So they are large well capitalized companies that kind of threw commodity cycles are going to have a base load of work that we would feel comfortable with and confident in. I am a bit reluctant to tie into long term contracts today because they would be done at a price level that's probably similar to what we seeing today and as I pointed out it's not really the point that we want to, where we want to be. I think some of what goes into this Zed is not looking at where your price is right now but line of sight and so as we progress through the second quarter what I am hoping is that we see line of sight to pricing that gets us to point where we are generating the types of returns that I spoke of earlier, in this case to justify rebuilt which is I mentioned before kind of mid teens margins.

Jud Bailey

Okay. Got it. Well thanks for color Dave. I will turn it back. Thanks.

David Dunlap

I think before we get to the next question I just wanted some clarification, Bill however asked the question about capital spending in the second quarter. So capital spending will be up in the second quarter. We were around $20 million in the first quarter and if you think about something that's closer to 40 and $40 million - $45 million range in the second quarter that's about right. Just for clarification. Operator next question.

Operator

And we will take our next question from Daniel Burke with Johnson Rice. Please go ahead.

Daniel Burke

Hey thanks for squeezing in me guys. Two relatively straight forward, once if you will and Dave can you, on the 100,000 horsepower added in Q1 can you talk about when in the quarter you started to get effectively full contribution at least on the top line from that horsepower just trying to think about revenue growth into Q2?

David Dunlap

Yes, I mean I would say that the bulk of the addition began kind of in the first half of the quarter so before mid February. So obviously kind of added in bit overtime, but it was, most of it was deployed by mid way through first quarter.

Daniel Burke

Okay. That's helpful and then again one other hopefully straight forward. Can you – the [PNA] campaign, I mean just the economic contribution you contemplate this year is pretty similar to what you were able to realize in 2016?

David Dunlap

Yes, I think in 2016 we had more like three quarters, four quarters worth of work and this year is probably more like it would be like two full quarters worth of work. So on an absolute dollar basis it's a bit less but same type of contribution.

Daniel Burke

Okay. And then maybe one more just to tie onto that when you think about subsea technical solutions this year versus last given you have got somewhat similar subsea campaign going on and you got a nice, sounds like a nice workflow in the completion tool side I mean it sounds like that business should be up this year. I know those are not the only two parts of that business but should that business come positively this year?

David Dunlap

Yes, I mean I think the real change for us in performance of the completion services business which, we started out 2016 very well in completion services. It fell off towards middle of the year and we had some cost and efficiencies out there late in the year that we have been able to correct and then revenue levels have picked up. We picked up some nice projects. We have been very active with completion tools and deep water and look to be active for the remainder of the year, so completion tools has popped out nicely for us.

Daniel Burke

Okay. That's all I had left, thank you. Thank you guys for the time.

Operator

We will take our next question from [indiscernible] with Cowen & Co.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. If I just think about the U.S. land, it was up 30% in first Q with more completion activity as you are bringing on more horsepower, fair to think that Q2 U.S. land revenue growth, Q2 U.S. land revenue should outpace the Q1 revenue growth rate?

David Dunlap

Outpace it, no. I mean, we have got some more horsepower to activate during the second quarter, but I don't think revenue is going to maintain, I don’t think it will be up 49% from Q1 to Q2.

Unidentified Analyst

I was thinking overall U.S. land which was up 30%.

David Dunlap

I am sorry. Overall U.S. land. Yes so I mean overall U.S. land largely driven by fracturing I keep my comment the same. I don't think that we are going to see a repeat of the same kind of revenue growth in second quarter in fracturing which was a big driver of overall U.S. land as we did in the first quarter. I mean generally, I think about these completion related businesses is having a revenue trajectory that's going to be somewhere around rig count and some quarters it's going to outpace it and other quarters it maybe just below it but I mean it's probably a reasonable barometer.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. And if I think about the overall EBITDA incrementals about 25% in 1Q it sounds like it should be higher in 2Q. If 40%, if I think about it am I being too optimistic around that level?

David Dunlap

I don't know I mean I think that incremental in the second quarter will be better than what we saw in the first quarter largely as a result of some of the price recovery that we did not have early in the first quarter in fracturing which is going to be available to since second quarter.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay and last one if I may squeeze in just on Gulf of Mexico, fair to say because of the PNA tool all the studying late in 2Q the growth rate should be same or better in 2Q?

David Dunlap

Yes, I think you want to think about the subsea intervention not being deployed into all the end of the second quarter so really being more of a contributor in the third quarter. But completion tools will continue to be strong in the second quarter.

Unidentified Analyst

Alright that's all from me. Thank you for taking my question.

Operator

[Operator Instruction] We will take our next question from Brad Handler with Jefferies. Please go ahead.

Brad Handler

Thanks guys. Good morning and thanks for letting the call run a little bit. Just I have a few small questions in a couple of different areas. But if I start with frac as well, I guess what I have heard you talk about Dave is, is the lot of pricing recovery and I guess, but I would like to just ask it from a different perspective are there, if you talk about getting caught out with last mile as the distances have extended from trans-loads. Was there something in either your contract – your arrangement with customers or is there something you can do on the last mile side manage cost and perhaps keep some more of them the margin there?

David Dunlap

So, well let me kind of clarify this. Last mile cost are part of sand, right I mean this is all related to sand, whether it's the cost of sand at the mine or the transport of the sand to get to location that can involve rail, that can involve a truck, that involves trans-load. That last mile cost was probably most challenging for us in Delaware basin but when I think of overall sand price or sand cost recovery I am thinking about all of those elements. Not just the cost of the sand itself and these costs were challenging in the last half of 2016 those cost coming up and I know it seems like a long time ago but this is in a marketing environment where service industry was very challenged. And so, passed in those costs along the customers was difficult to do. You would be [indiscernible] frac job or series of frac job you tell the customer what sand was going to cost and if you were wrong you aid it. And I think the – estimating was hard.

Estimating was hard and I mean if you want to have election on this go back to the third quarter call our call some of our competitors calls where we were all very challenged in the Delaware basin on last mile cost as we really began to see a ramp up in activities out there.

Brad Handler

Okay.

David Dunlap

Yes, I don't think it’s unique to Superior, I think this has been an industry challenge for any of us that we were working on the Delaware basin at that point in time.

Brad Handler

Got it. Are you engaging in contracting either trucking issue or a sand sourcing issue but are you engaging in contract to lock in pricing?

David Dunlap

Well, I think that we take on different tactics in our procurement of sand and last mile on a regular basis and so I mean what we have tried to stay away from to this point are very, very long term commitments, as the market improves perhaps we gain some confidence and being able to do that. Or if we get contracts with customers at pricing that are long-term in nature, so we put some of that risk on those contracts and we probably open to doing that. But it's probably bit early to say we’re very active there.

Brad Handler

Okay. Can you comment on your frac calendar and how far out its booked?

David Dunlap

We’re not in the callout market per se with much to what we do in fracturing. We’re more on committed basis. And I think everything that we have now working is committed for as far out as I can see.

Brad Handler

Okay. The couple more please and I’ll try to make them very quick. Can you comment on what you think your customers spending in OpEx. So are those oil company OpEx spending that might drive your well servicing business that might drive part of coil, some of your intervention. Do you have a sense of what in the aggregate OpEx spending might be up in 2017 versus 2016 just we focus a lot on the BNC [ph] side, right? But not as much harder to get a sense of the OpEx side, so I’m curious for your prospect?

David Dunlap

Yes. I don't know that I have very good visibility on OpEx increases in 2017. I can give you an opinion though that as we move through 2017 and into 2018 I think that OpEx spending is going to have to increase as some of these longer lateral wells begin to have and then wells that we have drilled in the last year or so and will drill through remainder 2017 have need for changes in [Indiscernible] configurations, or changes in artificial lift configurations. And so, there is there is a point where OpEx needs to come up I don't know if it's going be -- we get great visibility on 2017 or something we see more likely in 2018.

Brad Handler

But I suppose what I don’t you saying is an OpEx spend on existing wells coming back to existing wells and doing something meaningful there?

David Dunlap

Yes. I can't say that we have seen any significant change in Customer behavior from the standpoint.

Brad Handler

Great. Got it. Okay. Thank you very much. I’ll turn it back.

Operator

And it appears there is no further question at this time. I’d like to turn the conference come back over for any additional or closing remarks.

David Dunlap

Well, thanks everyone for joining us. And we’ll talk to you next quarter.

Operator

And this concludes today's call. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.

