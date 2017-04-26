Fear Is Your Friend

When markets sell off in fear, that is the time to put the contrarian hat on and buy for outsized returns. Want proof? Keep reading.

Very few would touch Russian stocks in 2014 during the conflict in Crimea. Those very few who did now look very smart.

I hate to lead a post with a quote from the Oracle of Omaha because it is too easy and ubiquitous but circumstances compel me to paraphrase his words: "When share prices tank, gobble them up." Okay, that’s a far cry from the simplistic beauty of be greedy when others are fearful, but no one ever mistook me for Warren Buffett…I’m much more handsome than he is of course.

They say fear is a great motivator, and to me that’s typically when I login to my brokerage account and put some dough to work.

I do not believe I have ever bought shares of a company on a green day. I have averaged up in securities, but I have a fundamental aversion to buying when the herd is doing the same. I suppose I am the antithesis of a momentum trader. I seize opportunity during bleak times, I don’t try to ride the coattails of a technical breakout.

Well whoopdeedoo you say. Congratulations. What does that have to do with making money in the stock market?

Glad you asked. They say the stock market hates uncertainty and geopolitical conflict is often a lightning rod where indexes fall dramatically in short spans. Let’s take a look at two headlines leading up to Brexit.

The article above states: “Based on the stress test scenario, we expect a drop of 24% in U.K. equities over two to three months.”

Below is another gem:

The article above states: “In response to the British vote to leave the European Union, the American stock markets have moved more than they have in response to any presidential election over the past 60 years.”

What happened to the British Pound during that time? Well, like the London Bridge, it fell down. And down. And down. However it has recovered modestly the past month and a half and stocks purchased during the past few months are sitting pretty.

Source: Image

What was all that racket about: A lot of noise. A lot of hyperbole. A lot of nonsense. During this time frame I started buying two dependable high-yield British companies: National Grid (NGG) and United Utilities Group (OTCPK:UUGRY). As usual, I started layering into the names as all British stocks indiscriminately sold off. These are the sell-offs that you can truly leverage to your advantage. When no fundamentals change -- just economic or political upheaval knocking market cap off just about everyone. Below is a snippet into my purchases of UUGRY. You can see I started buying a few months after the vote and continued to add through the early part of this year. The current share price is $25.52. My cost basis is $24.01. My NGG shares purchases parallel this chart.

Predating Brexit was the Russian conflict in Crimea which caused Russian indexes to fall substantively. Below is a snapshot of what transpired during that period in 2014.

Source: Image

Fast forward to today and we find that buying during that bleak time chock full of fear was a lucrative idea (MICEX Index). The arrow below points to the section from the chart above.

The United States embraced its own form of irrational fear producing election jitters summarized below in two headlines from that November evening:



Sources: Headline 1, Headline 2

You’d think after Donald Trump shocked the world with his win - and the surging bull market that stampeded over the brief pothole that was election night - that folks would see past the same irrational selling fear emanating into the French paradigm.

You’d be wrong.

You’d think the recovery in the U.K. and Russia demonstrated above would telegraph that there is no need to be fearful and sell your stake.

Again, you’d be wrong. Fear won.

Fast forward to today and France is experiencing its own set of ardent nationalism. Marine Le Pen faces a run-off election with political lightweight Emmanuel Macron and is poised to lose the dual. I began looking at high-yielding French utility companies the past few months (since American stocks look frothy) and found four gems I started averaging into. Below is one such purchase of Engie (OTCPK:ENGIY). I haven’t made any subsequent purchases of this particular utility, but I averaged deep into three other ones. I wrote about two of them here and here.

So what happened after the election? Stocks rallied. Big time. All the fear was priced in, and the market turned upbeat that France will live one day more.

Conclusion:

I may be no Warren Buffett, but I can sense opportunity created from fear. Geopolitical tensions are often ephemeral and the astute investor can swoop in during these times to buy shares at a discount. Quite simply, fear is an investor’s friend. I believe many of the French companies I purchased remain undervalued and still offer compelling returns today. If Le Pen sneaks up in the polls and stocks begin to head south I will buy more.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UUGRY, NGG, ENGIY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.