Sonic: Challenged At The Moment

Conclusion: Sonic Corp. (SONC) is a well run franchised chain, with all the advantages of the fashionable asset light structure. While they are here to stay, to be sure, and the most recent introduction of new “Custard Concretes” could help to recover the recent sales downturn, but it is unclear where sustainable future “juice” will come from. This is especially true in the increasingly competitive environment and the continuing economic squeeze for middle class consumers. The Company has “played” the re-franchising card, as well as largely exhausting their appetite to repurchase stock. The returns to franchised operators is not so outstanding as to re-ignite new store growth. Since unit growth will be constrained, and same store sales hard to come by, earnings per share growth is likely to be modest at best even after the current down year. We consider SONC stock fully valued, especially after the recent 10% move, from $24.39 on the table below to $27.16 as this is written, close to a six month high. The dividend could be increased at some point, which would protect a shareholder’s downside, but we fail to see much upside potential from here.

Source of Revenues Sonic Corp. operates and franchises a chain of 3,562 drive-in restaurants (93% franchised) in 45 states, serving about 3M customers daily and generating system-wide sales of about $4.5B. In the TTM through SONC’s 17Q2 (ended 2/28/17), consolidated revenues were $557.1M, of which the 233 company stores contributed $378.0M (68%), royalties & fees $168.8M (30%) and lease revenues from franchisees and other $10.1M (2%).

SONC has always been heavily franchised but in June 2016 it announced plans to increase the franchised percentage of the fleet from its traditional 88-89% levels to 95% by 17Q3. As of its 17Q2 it was closing in on its goal with 93.5% of the system franchised. This is being accomplished through a mix of modest new franchised store growth and refranchising (with the company typically retaining a 25% minority stake of the refranchised units). SONC has an unusual progressive rate royalty structure which effectively links rates to sales productivity. The rate is 2% on the first $5,000 average monthly sales (AMS) increasing in steps to a top rate of 5% for AMS over $25K. As such, the effective royalty rate had been inching up gradually to 4.12% in FY16, on positive sales productivity, but fell back to 3.99% in 17Q2 on negative comps and a drop in productivity.

Menu and Dayparts The company offers a core menu of made-to-order burgers and chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, hand-made onion rings, tater tots and all day breakfast items such as breakfast burritos. The brand is probably best known for its fountain beverage specialties, such as cherry limeades, shakes and ice cream slushies, which constitute 39% of sales, its largest food category. Sonic serves in all dayparts, but unlike most QSR’s, where about 60% of sales are in the lunch and dinner dayparts, just under half of sales occur in the lunch and dinner dayparts, while nearly a quarter occur in the afternoon and about 16% in the after dinner daypart, both over 2X the QSR averages. The higher proportion of sales outside lunch and dinner is driven largely by the beverage and fountain specialties.

Unit Level Economics The drive-in design of the restaurants is another distinctive feature of the chain. At a typical traditional Sonic Drive-In (about 1,500 square feet), a customer parks in one of 16 to 24 covered drive-in spaces and orders through an intercom speaker system. A carhop (on skates at some locations) then delivers the customer’s food directly to the customer’s vehicle. It also includes a drive-thru lane and a patio and may include an enclosed patio or indoor seating. In 2016 system AUV’s were AUV’s were $1,284K ($1,142K company, $1,261K franchised). Though franchised store AUV’s are about 10% greater than company stores, we estimate their unit level EBITDA margins, net of royalties and fees, averaged about 15.1% in FY2016 compared with 16.2% for company stores. We also estimate the cash outlay for a traditional drive-in including pre-opening costs ranges from about $1,042K to $1,139K. At the range mid-point of $1,091K, the EBITDA cash-cash-on cash return is about 17.0% for company stores and about 18.0% for franchised units.

Company Strategy Growth has been relatively tepid in the past 10 years, with system sales growing at a 2.8% CAGR driven by growth in AUV’s and net locations at annual rates of 1.6% and 1.1%, respectively. In the same period, margins are little changed. TTM Operating, EBITDA margins and ROIC at FY17Q2 were 21.9%, 29.5% and 19.0%, respectively, virtually the same as they were in FY 2006. To spur sales growth and margin expansion management has long utilized TV advertising which it is now augmenting with social media marketing initiatives. It is investing heavily in new point of purchase technology (Point of Personalized Service or “POPS”) at its drive-in stalls to improve service, and also to communicate promotions and featured new or premium offerings. Sonic is also developing its version of mobile order and pay. Like most other restaurant chains, Sonic’s applications will feature personalized messaging and offers. As of 17Q2, POPS have been installed in 75% of system drive-ins.

Also after several years of underperformance, the company is achieving modest but growing drive-in development, consisting of new stores, relocated and rebuilt stores. In FY2017 it is guiding to 115-135 projects (50-60 relos & rebuilds, 65-75 new stores) up from 54 projects in FY2014 (14 relos & rebuilds, 40 new stores). These initiatives combined with technology investments represent franchisee investment of nearly $350M in FY2017 up from $106M in FY2014. Importantly, these investments reverse stalled and even contracting net store franchise store count. The company also notes that the 25% minority stake retained in refranchised units reinforces its alignment with franchisees.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Although SONC has increased debt by about $150M in the last 2 years, leverage is well below its highly franchised peers. The company’s ratios of debt to EBITDA and lease adjusted debt to EBITDAR are 3.8X and 4.1X, respectively, compared to the 4.4X and 4.9X of its 90% or more franchised peers. Given its target of 3.0X to 3.6X net debt to EBITDA, debt should remain at this level in the near term. On the other hand, cash flow from operations has declined in the TTM ending 17Q2 from over $130M eighteen months ago to $105M. This reduction, combined with increasing capex (mostly rebuilds and relo projects & to a lesser extent stepped up technology investment) has reduced TTM free cash flows to $48.5M down from nearly $100M a year and a half ago. Still, this represents a respectable 8.7% FCF margin and the prospect of a return to FCF margins over 15% when the current surge of investment is complete.

Shareholder Returns The company has been actively repurchasing shares and increasing its dividends. In the TTM the company returned $196.9M to shareholders consisting of $174.2M in share repurchases of 6.26M shares, at an average price of $27.8 and $22.9M in dividends. In the same period, the basic shares outstanding (per balance sheets) were reduced by 5.74M (-11.7%). At the end of FY17Q2 the remaining share repurchase authorization was $75.4M, and early in the fiscal year the company raised the quarterly dividend 27% from $0.11 to $0.14 per share. In the same TTM, the share price dropped 13.9%.

SONC: Current Developments:

Second quarter results, ending February, were disappointing. Systemwide same store sales declined 7.4%, 7.3% for franchisees and 8.9% At company locations. Since higher price was about 2.1%, traffic was that much worse. The shortfall was attributed to the sluggish consumer environment including late tax refunds, weather “headwinds”, and a difficult year ago (up 6.5%) and two year “stack” of 18% to comp against. As a result of the sales decline, company drive-in margins declined by 330 basis points. The re-franchising program was completed ahead of schedule with 54 units sold, while ten new drive-ins were opened. Breaking the quarter down by month, December was affected by severe weather, January was the best month, mid to late February was apparently the toughest comp comparison, continuing into the first half of March (early Q3). Not surprisingly, labor de-leveraged by 230 basis points, other operating expenses also, by 110 bp.

Expected earnings for the year ending 8/17 are now expected to be flat to down 7%, with same store sales flat to down 2%. With same store sales for Q1 and Q2 down 2.0% and 7.4% respectively, this implies a solid improvement in the seasonally stronger second half. The Company indicated that the sales decline had started to abate in mid to late March, to some extent because of easier comparisons. As shown in our table above, the one year comp comparisons are easier in Q3 and Q4. The Company points out that the two year “stack” comparison is even easier (10 points easier in Q3 and Q4 than in Q2). Lapping of the year ago food cost deflation in supermarkets is also expected to help. The same store sales forecast assumes continued negative traffic for the industry, offset by positive check. SONC will run about 1% price, from late spring into early summer (JUNE), no further price increases are planned, so Q4 same store sales will closely match traffic.

The Company discussed at some length its marketing strategy to balance “value offerings” with differentiated products that need not be discounted. A year ago, they apparently focused on “value” or price deals, and they are today transitioning to a better balance.

Relative to share repurchases, 1.8 million shares were bought in Q2, leaving $75 million remaining on the most recent $173 authorization. Free cash flow is expected to be $55-$60 million in the current fiscal year ending August, which is net income plus depreciation and stock compensation expense, less capex.

We consider the stock "fairly valued" at this point. Our more extensive conclusion is provided at the beginning of this discussion.

