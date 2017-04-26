Omnicell: Mediocre Financials, Best In Class Products

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) is currently a very underestimated stock in terms of long-term growth potential. The company is currently not best-in-class in terms of fundamentals, but its expansion strategy is. While fundamentals are meeting industry averages, Omnicell's growth strategy includes horizontal integration to capture more market share. This is a proprietary strategy in medical adherence automation.

The healthcare automation industry currently has high competition, but Omnicell has the capability of rising to the top. This is because of recent acquisitions in the 2016 fiscal year. Both Ateb and Aesynt were acquired, giving Omnicell the absolute competitive advantage of providing the only complete medication automation system on the market. By combining all aspects together under a single system, healthcare facilities can reduce costs and improve efficiency. Omnicell offers systems that assist with tasks such as making medications to dispensing them, with different operations that can adapt to meet customers' needs whether it be at a hospital or for in-home care.

Part of Omnicell's product structure includes systems for its equipment. This is where Omnicell's competitive advantage really shines. The systems would integrate each working piece of the automation process to allow smooth and accurate transitions between machines, as well as unparalleled inventory management. Other systems on the market need to be integrated into current systems, which requires training and significant implementation costs.

Part of the entire system being sold together includes a significant revenue boost from an average of three to four times the cost of machinery to customers, but increased margins. I will touch on this in a minute.

Omnicell should become extremely profitable soon, as it focuses on improving operating costs. That is a key reason for all its recent acquisitions. EBITA margins trend upwards on years after acquisitions at a rate around 1-2%. Prior acquisitions were not as large in scale, so a lower-cost model has to be accepted when valuing Omnicell. Estimates suggest a 5% increase in operating profit margin. The margins getting larger will bring OMCL to the top of its competitors in the market as well.

In the prior three years, Omnicell's EBITA margin was beating the industry average at 14.33%. Again, this is without reaping the benefits of its most recent acquisitions. EBITA growth last year was roughly 12%, which matches the industry average, even with significantly skewed financials including significant SG&A accounts for expanding the marketing team. That expense will be justified as it enters India, Europe and South America by the end of 2018, and its revenue growth continues at a compounded double-digit rate. When these cognitive functions start fluently working together, OMCL will be the front runner of the competition in the market and in hospitals, leaving others in a race to match it.

Estimates suggest 8-12% growth in 2017, but I believe this is low with its product scaling, backlog growth and plans to enter three new markets. This is where I believe investors can capitalize. If we look at past data for future projections guidance, the company historically grows revenue at an annual rate of 18.7%, which will not slow down. Last year alone, Omnicell grew at 47%. Analysts suggest a 15.9% CAGR in the IT healthcare sector until 2021. The corporate guidance is tapering off its growth, but that is too soon, and we can continue to expect double-digit growth for at least four years.

On top of the favorable sector outlook, Omnicell has been growing its backlog sales significantly as of last year, 47% in fact, while maintaining a 30% conversion ratio. If it were to maintain the conversion rate alone, Omnicell would beat its 2017 revenue growth projections.

Overall, the company offers best-in-class products, followed by a solid business model that will allow it to capture a greater market share. It is also going to be best in class for financial ratios that competitors will not be able to match. Based on its potential to grow individually, as well as the macroeconomic outlook for the sector, it is an absolute must to add Omnicell to your portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OMCL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.