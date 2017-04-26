Highwoods Properties' (HIW) CEO Ed Fritsch on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

April 26, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Brendan Maiorana – Senior Vice President, Finance & Investor Relations

Ed Fritsch – President and Chief Executive Officer

Ted Klinck – Chief Operating & Investment Officer

Mark Mulhern – Chief Financial Officer

Jamie Feldman – Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Emmanuel Korchman – Citigroup

Jed Reagan – Green Street Advisors

Richard Schiller – Robert W. Baird

Dave Rodgers – Robert W. Baird

Erin Aslakson – Stifel

Good morning, and welcome to the Highwoods Properties Conference Call. During the presentation, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. Afterwards, we will conduct a question-and-answer session.

It is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to Mr. Brendan Maiorana.

Brendan Maiorana

Thanks and good morning. I am Brendan Maiorana, Senior Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations. Joining me on the call this morning are Ed Fritsch, President and Chief Executive Officer; Ted Klinck, Chief Operating and Investment Officer; and Mark Mulhern, Chief Financial Officer. As is our custom, today's prepared remarks have been posted on the web. If any of you have not received yesterday's earnings release or supplemental, they're both available on the IR section of our website at highwoods.com.

On today's call, our review will include non-GAAP measures such as FFO, NOI and EBITDA. Also, the release and supplemental include the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Before I turn the call to Ed, a quick reminder that any forward-looking statements made during today's call are subject to the risks and uncertainties, and these are discussed at length in our annual and quarterly SEC filings. As you know, actual events and results can differ materially from these forward-looking statements. The company does not undertake a duty to update any forward-looking statements.

I'll now turn the call to Ed.

Ed Fritsch

Thanks Brendan, and good morning everyone. Business conditions remain good for our customers and prospects and for Highwoods. We continue to see steady demand for our well-located BBD office product as many office users continue to grow their businesses in a prudent need-based manner.

The overriding economic question continues to be, how long will this expansion last or the proverbial, what inning are we in? We'll leave picking the inning or the length of the game to others, but the slow, steady cadence of positive economic growth has given us an economic cycle a longer duration than most prior cycles. Therefore, we expect more at bats and the key drivers that support this belief are the solid fundamentals that remain in place, such as: southeast population and job growth continue to significantly outpace the national average; our footprint continues to enjoy business friendly environments; our markets continue to experience positive net absorption; new supply remains limited and finally rents continue to rise.

Further, the capital markets remain healthy for our customers and for us. While interest rates have trended up since the U.S. ten-year bottomed out at 1.4% last summer, they still remain well below long-term averages. While the consensus forecast indicates a modest increase in long-term rates going forward, even if the forecast becomes reality, borrowing rates should still be relatively low. This healthy capital markets environment continues to support the outlook for our business.

First, our view is customers and prospects are generally comfortable about growing their businesses, whether it's an existing customer needing to expand or a build-to-suit prospect looking to relocate and/or consolidate multiple locations into one modern-day facility. Second, our access to capital as demonstrated by ongoing support from our equity and fixed income investors and banking partners, bolsters our growth initiatives, particularly in funding our development pipeline.

Turning to the first quarter, we delivered a clean $0.80 of FFO per share. This is a solid year-over-year increase in our core performance, with significantly lower average leverage. With this strong starts to the year, combined with sound business conditions expected for the remainder of the year, we increased the low-end of our FFO outlook despite a penny of dilution from a disposition that wasn't previously included in our forecast.

In addition, we raised our outlook for same property NOI growth by 25 bps. In short, we are delivering higher core FFO per share with improved portfolio quality, a stronger balance sheet, and a further simplified platform.

On the operational front, we posted strong same property cash NOI growth. Cash rent spreads on signed leases were positive 4.4% and GAAP rent spreads were positive 16.6%. Net effective rents were $15.28 per square foot, more than 10% above our prior five quarter average.

As expected, our occupancy dropped from year-end, primarily driven by HCA's move-out in Nashville on January 1st. We've made decent progress with the backfill of their space, signing 37% of the space and having a strong prospect for another 7%.

Disposition and acquisition activity was quiet in the first quarter. On dispositions, we sold a single-customer, somewhat specialized building in East Memphis for $13 million. We have additional non-core properties in various stages of marketing that would put us towards the high-end of our $50 to $150 million outlook. Reinvesting non-core disposition proceeds into our accretive development pipeline remains a core component of our strategic plan.

On acquisitions, we've kept our outlook unchanged at zero to $200 million, as there is not a lot of institutional quality assets on the market right now. For the few assets that we've seen in the market, pricing for BBD-located Class A office properties remains competitive with initial cap rates carrying a five handle. We continue to evaluate on and off-market opportunities with a focus on prudent investing.

We had a very active quarter with our development program. We placed $96 million of 93% leased development in service during the quarter. In addition, we announced $126 million of new projects this quarter, which are 86% pre-leased. Further, we signed a total of 398,000 square feet of first gen leases. Our development pipeline now encompasses 1.8 million square feet, with a total anticipated investment of $549 million, and is 83% pre-leased on a dollar weighted basis.

The largest of our first quarter development announcements is the $96 million, 224,000 square foot, U.S. headquarters for Mars Petcare at Ovation in Nashville. After an extensive process of master planning, re-zoning, and constructing the project's infrastructure, this is a terrific announcement to kick-off our planned 1.4 million square foot office portion of Ovation. We are excited that a large internationally recognized brand with such strong financials has chosen Ovation for its U.S. headquarters. We are flattered to be working with the good people at Mars Petcare and their endorsement of Ovation should further heighten the attractiveness of the project to other potential users.

We placed two buildings in service during the quarter. First is Seven Springs West in Nashville, a $59 million seven story multi-customer building in our 707,000 square foot Seven Springs complex. This building is 91% leased and we are working with a strong prospect that will take us to 95%. Second is GlenLake V in Raleigh, a $37 million multi-customer building that is 96% leased.

On April 7th, we hosted a topping out celebration at our 34 story Bridgestone Americas headquarters building in Nashville. Vertical construction is nearing substantial completion and infill is well underway. We are now in the process of turning over lower level floors to our customer for FF&E installations.

At Riverwood 200 in Atlanta, we're now 79% pre-leased with more than two years until pro forma stabilization. This $107 million project will deliver next quarter. At 5000 CentreGreen in Raleigh, the building has taken shape, which has driven an increase in prospect activity, as evidenced by our 43,000 square feet of leasing during the quarter. This building is now 26% pre-leased and we have a strong prospect for another 13%. As a reminder, we have pro forma'd the building to stabilize in the quarter of 2019.

We continue to see a steady pipeline of potential build-to-suit and/or anchor customers for development projects. While it's always difficult to forecast if and when a sizable user will commit to a development, we are very comfortable with our outlook of $126 to $220 million of announcements and the continued replenishment of our development pipeline. Development continues to be a core competency for us and an ongoing engine of strengthening cash flow and earnings growth.

The combination of strong operating fundamentals, additional savings from more maturing high coupon debt, a strong balance sheet, and scheduled delivery of development projects sets the table for continued growth in our earnings, cash flow, and NAV over the next several years.

Ted?

Ted Klinck

Thanks Ed. Good morning. As Ed noted, we had solid activity this quarter with strong leasing economics. We leased 715,000 square feet of second gen office space, and year-over-year asking rents continue to increase. Average in-place cash rental rates across our office portfolio grew to $24.40 per square foot, 4.4% higher than a year ago.

Office occupancy in our same property portfolio was up 10 basis points compared to one year ago, while overall portfolio occupancy dropped 40 basis points since the end of 2016, driven by the move-out of HCA, partially offset by additional leasing in the portfolio.

For office leases signed in the fourth quarter, starting cash rent increased 4.4% while GAAP rent grew 16.6%. Importantly, net effective rents, which include the full load for OpEx, TIs, leasing commissions and free rent were $15.28 per square foot, or more than 10% higher than our prior five quarter average. The average term was 5.3 years, and while this is down modestly from our recent trend, it was driven lower by three fairly sizable shorter term renewals.

Turning to our operational performance in the quarter, we grew same property cash NOI by 5.5% compared to a year ago. This growth was driven by higher rents on new deals signed, annual in-place rent bumps, and unusually low operating expenses. While we expect NOI growth will moderate in subsequent quarters as operating expenses normalize, the strong start in Q1 and solid outlook for the remainder of the year caused us to increase our same property NOI outlook to 2.75% to 3.5%.

We ended the quarter at 92.7% occupancy. We have good customer and prospect activity, but as we mentioned on our last call we have some upcoming known move-outs in Buckhead and Richmond, and therefore we expect occupancy to dip to around 92% in Q2 and Q3 and recover in Q4. Based on the current pipeline of leasing activity, we remain comfortable with our year-end occupancy projection of 92.2% to 93.2%. We don't provide guidance on rent economics, but we feel good about the health of our markets and the ability to continue to garner improving net effective rents.

Now, turning to our markets. While there is always some noise in the quarterly stats, the outlook for rents and absorption across our footprint continues to be positive. Over the past few years, Tampa and Orlando's job growth have consistently ranked high versus the national average. While the recovery in the Florida office markets has been slower than our other southeastern cities, Tampa is picking up steam and Orlando is showing promise.

Our occupancy in Tampa is now 92%, up 370 basis points over the past 12 months, with continued solid customer and prospect activity. According to JLL, asking rents across the city are up 3.9% over the past 12 months and vacancy is down 240 basis points. With no new speculative office construction, we expect solid fundamentals to continue.

In comparison to our other markets, our occupancy in Orlando at 87.7% has lagged, but we're seeing improved activity and we forecast occupancy to clip 89% by year-end. The bright side of our low occupancy in Orlando is that it represents a meaningful opportunity for internal growth.

In Raleigh, rents continue to move steadily higher. Per Avison Young, Class A rents increased 3.8% year-over-year. Further, vacancy dropped 160 basis points to 8% and first quarter net absorption totaled 535,000 square feet. New supply in Raleigh is higher than most of our other markets at 2.1 million square feet, but at 4.8% of total inventory, 39% pre-leased and spread across several submarkets, we believe new supply is basically in sync with demand.

In our portfolio, we signed 80,000 square feet of second gen deals in the quarter with GAAP rent growth of 22.5%. Our quarter end occupancy was 92.5%, and we project occupancy to move higher during the balance of the year. At Charter Square, the 65% occupied building we acquired in CBD Raleigh last September, we have signed leases and LOIs that will take occupancy to 82%.

Turning to Atlanta, first and foremost the collapse of a small section of I-85 has been national news, while an unfortunate event, the commutes to and from our buildings have been largely unaffected. The currently disclosed outside date for completion is June 15th, with heavy incentives to finish earlier. In our portfolio, we continue to generate strong rents as evidenced by GAAP rent spreads of positive 16.7% on signed deals in Q1.

As we noted on the last call, we expect occupancy in Atlanta to dip in the middle of the year as there are two larger customers moving out in Buckhead. We anticipate releasing the space at rental rates 10% plus higher than expiring rates. Our Riverwood 200 project is scheduled to deliver at the end of Q2. We are now 79% pre-leased, up 600 basis points during the quarter, and we pro forma'd stabilization in Q2 2019.

In Nashville, leasing activity and rents continue to be strong. The market's vacancy rate is 6.9%, well below the 10-year historical average of 9.7%. Class A average asking rents increased 4% quarter-over-quarter. Occupancy in our portfolio was 94.2% at the end of the quarter, down from 99.6% at the end of the year driven by the HCA move-out, but we expect occupancy to improve in subsequent quarters.

As we've stated in the past, we keep a watchful eye on development activity in Nashville. We're tracking about 2.5 million square feet or roughly 5% of stock under construction that is approximately two-thirds pre-leased. The market's steady demand suggests the remainder of this product will be appropriately absorbed.

In conclusion, while we have some backfill opportunities ahead of us, leasing volumes continue to be solid, reflecting positive momentum in our markets and demand for our well-located BBD office product.

Mark?

Mark Mulhern

Thanks Ted. We have had a positive start to the year as indicated by our first quarter financial results. As Ed outlined, we delivered FFO of $0.80 per share. Last year's first quarter FFO of $0.82 included $0.03 of land sale gains and term fees, and another $0.02 from owning Country Club Plaza for 60 days with 45% overall leverage.

Adjusted for the unusual items and temporary high leverage in last year's first quarter, we delivered strong core FFO growth this quarter. The increase was driven by higher rents across the portfolio, lower operating expenses and added NOI from development that came online.

Turning to our balance sheet and financing activities, we ended the quarter with leverage of 36.2% and debt-to-EBITDA of 5.05 turns. These metrics are up modestly from the end of the year, which is largely attributable to the payment of the $0.80 per share special dividend in January. We remain in the middle of our stated comfort range of 4.5 to 5.5 times debt-to-EBITDA and are well positioned to fund our growth initiatives.

We raised $300 million in a 10-year bond deal in March that was priced to yield 4.04%. The effective interest rate of the bonds is 3.78% after factoring in a $7.3 million gain from our prior hedge of $150 million of the underlying treasury at 1.90%. Those proceeds were used to pay off a $380 million maturity with an effective interest rate of 5.88%.

We also expanded a five-year unsecured bank term loan by another $50 million at LIBOR plus 110 basis points. We had two financing transactions after quarter-end. The first is a new $100 million secured loan that closed earlier this week. The loan has a twelve-year term with a 4.0% coupon and is secured by our Pinnacle building in Nashville. Those proceeds will be used next Monday to pay off a $108 million maturing secured loan on the PPG buildings in Pittsburgh with an effective interest rate of 4.2%. This refinancing extends out our maturity ladder at a competitive fixed rate while improving our unencumbered NOI to 95%. Second, also this week, we obtained $150 million of forward starting swaps that lock the underlying 10-year treasury at 2.44% in advance of a potential financing before May 15th of 2018.

As Ed mentioned, we tightened our FFO outlook to $3.29 to $3.40 per share, and increased our range of growth in same property cash NOI by 25 basis points for the full year. In keeping with our long-standing practice, the revised FFO outlook includes $0.01 per share of dilution from the sale of a property in Memphis that wasn't previously included in our outlook.

It's worth considering a couple of modeling items in addition to the scheduled development deliveries and movement in our operating portfolio NOI. First, we will receive approximately $8 million in early possession rent from Bridgestone in Q2 and Q3 ahead of the scheduled completion of their U.S. headquarters building in Nashville late in Q3. Second, we will receive interest expense savings from the bond refinancing completed late in the first quarter.

Our Q1 same property cash NOI growth was 5.5% primarily driven by higher rents and lower operating costs. We project a more normalized pattern of operating expenses for the remainder of 2017 which should put our same property cash NOI growth for the year inside our upwardly revised range of 2.75% to 3.5%.

Before we take your questions, a few other items to note; our first quarter G&A costs are approximately $3 million higher than the run rate for the next three quarters due to the routine first quarter expensing of annual long term equity grants. The GAAP income statement for Q1 2016 reflects the very significant book gain of approximately $420 million, or $4.22 per share, primarily driven from the sale of our Country Club Plaza assets distorting the year-over-year net income comparison.

And finally, as Ed noted, we expect to be in the mid-to-high end of outlook on dispositions and consistent with our past practice, we do not include in our outlook the FFO impact from potential acquisitions or dispositions until such transactions are announced.

So operator, we are now ready for your questions.

Thank you. [Operator Instruction] And our first question comes from the line of Jamie Feldman with Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please proceed with your question.

Jamie Feldman

Thank you. Good morning.

Ed Fritsch

Good morning, Jamie.

Jamie Feldman

I guess, going back to your comments on – I know, you mentioned Raleigh in Nashville, you talked about supply there. But can you give a little bit more color in terms of, I guess the test were if supply starting to hit the market is rent growth? Maybe talk to us about your thoughts on rent growth across the markets going forward? And I think in other markets we're seeing a differentiation in the types of demand supply, whether it's tower or more low-rise. Maybe can you talk to us about that across your markets, like where is the tenant demand just as we can frame, you know how to think about the risk over the next couple of years?

Mark Mulhern

Sure. I'll start Jamie. So, on rent growth we are not seeing much change from what we've talked about in the last 18 to 24 months where we continue to see on average, 3% to 5% in rent growth per year with some hot spots worth better than 10% to 15%, another's worth on the lower end. But I'll say on the blended basis across the portfolio, we are still comfortable with the 3% to 5%. On the new construction rents, we continue to see a significant gap between the costs of first gen space versus second gen space, obviously driven by construction dollars.

Then with regards to demand type, it really comes down to the prospect is. We're in conversation with a solid handful of suspects/ prospects for development projects and it's a blend, some of it is tower, CBD, urban, and other is specifically more very suburban type campus environment. So, it really comes down to the type of customer. Bridgestone, as you know is a monumental defining trophy asset in the core of SoBro of downtown Nashville, while Mars Petcare and MetLife has been somewhat the antithesis, so they're trying to create their own campus in a more relaxed setting.

Jamie Feldman

Okay. And then, I guess, thinking specifically about market, you had mentioned still a pretty good pipeline of potential development starts or anchors for development. Are there certain markets they're more focused on than others?

Ed Fritsch

Well, right now our development pipeline represents 1.8 million square feet, nine buildings in five different markets, the handful to full handful of conversations that I referenced are across six different markets. So, we continue to see potential developments pretty much across the footprint.

Jamie Feldman

Okay. And then finally, we saw the news about Coke laying off a good chunk of its sales force employee base. Can you talk about any early implications on the Atlanta market, and maybe just help us think through what markets might be impacted?

Ted Klinck

Hi Jamie, it's Ted. Part of the statistics of this quarterly absorption numbers in Atlanta did take a hit a little bit with Coca-Cola. They are consolidated out of the building in the northwest sub market down to existing both owned and leased space. So, there was a couple of 100 thousand feet. Other than that, I think that's northwest submarket. Other than that, I am not sure it's going to be a whole lot more impact lease that we've seen early on that we can tell. A lot of their staff is in their owned headquarters building, as well as a long-term lease they've got downtown. So, I am not sure there is going to be a ton other impact in the Atlanta market.

Jamie Feldman

Okay. All right. Thank you.

Ed Fritsch

Thanks Jamie.

Our next question comes from the line of Emmanuel Korchman with Citigroup. Please proceed with your question.

Emmanuel Korchman

Hi guys, good morning. Just wondering if you could help me understand how you think about disposition targets in the current environment? Is it assets where you can sort of tap at the high dollar margin and really is extra proceeds or is that the weaker asset you think are going to have upward growth or more out to somewhere in between?

Ted Klinck

Hi Emmanuel, it's Ted. It's much more the latter door number two. We have continued to stay focused on selling from the bottom of the portfolio. So we routinely maintain August runs on all of our portfolio, and we force rank buildings and we look at buildings that we feel are of lesser quality and not in the BBDs. And so that's exactly what we have in the marketplace today. So as you know, we closed one building this far this year. We have another dozen buildings in the markets that we are testing and we expect as I said my comments to be closer to the upper end of our disposition guidance than the lower end, but it's much more the latter type of space.

And just as a footnote reminder, we haven't sold any assets, because we need to proceeds in order to meet some expiring debt instruments or some other obligation, it's strictly from portfolio strategic purposes.

Emmanuel Korchman

And then, a question maybe for Mark, just if we dig into the 25 basis point increase in same store expectations, was that just a benefit of leases rolling better than you expected in 1Q or are you seeing something else throughout the years that gives you more confidence in boosting it? And then a second part to that, how much cushions is there for additional increases for the year?

Mark Mulhern

Emmanuel, good question. We obviously posted a good number for the first quarter of 5.5% which reflected some seasonal cost savings in our minds. We have very favorable weather. In the first quarter, we didn't have any snow removal of any consequence, so those contributed to the maybe outsized 5.5% number for the year. But based on some of that, our expectation is going forward, we did just guidance upwards. We were obviously carefully watching it and paying attention and managing operating expenses best we can, but we had good rent growth and good comparison. So, I mean we are comfortable that number will see as we get further into it if we get more upside, but right now that's kind of where we're expecting to land in that range.

Emmanuel Korchman

Thanks guys.

Our next question comes from the line of Jed Reagan with Green Street Advisors. Please proceed with your question.

Jed Reagan

Good morning guys.

Ed Fritsch

Hi, Jed.

Jed Reagan

Are you seeing any changes in terms of overseas buyer demands in your markets and is that impacting asset pricing at all?

Ed Fritsch

No. I think the biggest change that we've seen is just the depth of the buyer pool is more shallow but there is no shortage of capable cash flush buyers.

Jed Reagan

Okay. And you talked in the past about focusing on markets with strong demographics and job growth, are any of your existing markets showing trend lines where you think about maybe moving at different direction and no longer meet your expectations? And then I guess, on the flip side there are other markets that are emerging on your radar that kind of do meet those requirements that have interest?

Ed Fritsch

So, we feel like the markets that we're in continue to do well. The Richmond and Memphis aren't Nashville and Atlanta, but they are very good for our diversification. They've been very steady providers and we continued to see development opportunities akin to the 100% pre-leased build-to-suit we are doing for Virginia Urology. So, we like to term those as you know they are very good number 6, 7, 8 batters, and they continue to provide us I think with very good diversity, not only geographically where we don't have any city right now that represents more than 19% of total revenues, but also from a customer base and industry base. So the simple answer – my long answer never bowl, the word would be to be no.

And then, as far as other markets that we look at, we make routine of looking at other markets and the same three sophomoric criteria. We are not going to go into a one of the sexy six gateway markets because we can establish in our view good brand and market position there. We want to go into a new market that would be even relative proximity to our existing footprint. And in third, the comment that you made, you know demographics that typically outperform national averages. So, we routinely look for opportunities so we can find an opportunity that's up scale and justifies us going into that that market, and where in the BBD and what are our development and acquisition growth opportunities to grow once we get in, akin to what we've been able to do in Pittsburgh.

Jed Reagan

Okay. That's helpful. And maybe just last one for me, just looking at the Ovation project now kind of its Mars Petcare lined up. Certainly looking at the phasing beyond that, should we think about that as a sort of a three to five-year type of phase out or is that more 10-plus year phase out on the office, and then one of other property type starts to kick in?

Ed Fritsch

This is a good question. It really depends. We decided early on that we didn't want to launch that with the spec project. And so, we've invested significant time as I mentioned in my comments with master planning and laying it out, and then going for the rezoning and we're on the cusp now of completing all the infrastructure with regard to the Dutch [ph] banks for all the data and fiber and utilities and the spine roads and carbon gutter, entrances all that is nearing completion. And so, we're thrilled to kick it off with somebody of Morris quality.

How the other gets consumed, will in part depend on how we meet success with pursuing other significant anchor customers or build-to-suit prospects, but we are not in the mode of launching a spec building out there. So, I would say, given it's a 1.4 million square feet, that'd be in – it kind of take one end if your question and tie it to the other and I say in the five to 10-year range, just depending on how the absorption goes.

And then, the other product that they're refining their designs for the residential, the hotel and the retail, and we would hope that they would commence their portion of it sometime within the next 12 months.

Jed Reagan

Great. Thanks very much.

Ed Fritsch

Thanks Jed.

[Operator Instruction]. Our next question comes from the line of Richard Schiller with Robert W. Baird. Please proceed with your question.

Richard Schiller

Good morning guys. I noticed here the activity is gone on back filling the HCA space and maybe at Monarch as well and Buckhead with Towers Watson and Morgan Stanley leaving?

Ted Klinck

Sure. So HCA, just a reminder, they left January 1 this year about 211,000 feet. So far we've signed 78,000 feet or about 39% of the space. We have strong prospects for another 14,000 feet or about 7%. So, we feel pretty good on where we are, just four months into the vacancy. One of the buildings that came out of two buildings, one of them were pretty much complete with our advertising, we're doing some common area rehab and the other building sort of right in the middle of it, and we still have some work to do. But I think we are comfortable in thinking we can get a lease 50% re-let by the end of this year.

In terms of Buckhead, just to remind you the two Towers Watson and Morgan Stanley. Towers Watson is about 75,000 feet and they are leaving August 31, we'll get that space back very beginning in September. Their leave is a result of really merger and consolidation over into another submarket. So we just started to show that space. We still got about five or six months until that comes back to us, and Morgan Stanley leaves August 1. So we still got a few months there as well. Very similar in both buildings, good spaces in both buildings, but we are just on the front end of starting to show this space.

Richard Schiller

Great. Thank you. That's helpful. We also heard you guys have some list of assets for sale in Memphis and Raleigh. Do you have any comments there and what's the activity on the sales there?

Ed Fritsch

Hi, Rich, it's Ed. We do, as I mentioned in prior answer, we do have product about a dozen buildings in total in the market today in Memphis, Raleigh and Orlando. In Orlando it's a joint venture interest that we have. So those are in the market, we prefer not to speak to our expectations with regard the pricing as we don't want influence how the bidding may go, but we have a fairly high level of confidence that we'll be able to close these assets somewhere in mid-year range, early third quarter.

Richard Schiller

Okay, great. Thank you.

Ed Fritsch

You're welcome.

We have another question from the line of Jamie Feldman with Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please go ahead.

Jamie Feldman

Great. Thank you. I think you guys have talked about also an expiration in Richmond at the end of the year. Can you address that? And then also just as we think you head to 2018 any known big move out?

Ted Klinck

In Richmond its SCI, it's about 163,000 square feet and we'll get back August 1, Jamie. We've already re-let 63,000 feet of that or 39%. There is well we have a strong prospect for another 5,000 or 3%, so pretty much think we high confidence that we're in the low forties percent re-leased on that already.

Mark Mulhern

And then Jamie, there is a footnote, in Inchbrook we have 1.4 million square feet, it's 94.2% occupied. And then Inchbrook as a whole is 90% occupied, so we continue to think it's the best submarket within all Richmond.

Jamie Feldman

Okay. Is that August of 2017 or 2018?

Ted Klinck

Yeah, this year.

Jamie Feldman

2017, okay. And then in terms of any 2018 no move outs?

Ted Klinck

The largest there is known for 2018 is 51,000 square feet in Atlanta.

Jamie Feldman

Okay. And then can you just talk generally about Buckhead just demand there with some move outs and its look like some availability. Just how – prices, if rents have been rising, just how is that market holding up competitively versus others sub markets in the city?

Ed Fritsch

Jamie, Buckhead continues. We still see a good demand in Buckhead, certainly with delivery of Three Alliance, their lease met up about 50%, but our guys are still very active, good activity. We don't have any strong prospects yet for either Towers Perrin or Morgan Stanley, but they're just aren't in a lot of good blocks of space. These building blocks about mid building, they got great views. So we feel very confident. We're going to be able to re-lease those in a reasonable amount of time, but continue to see good activity, good tours. So we like Buckhead and continued to perform pretty well.

Ted Klinck

Jamie, I want to amend my answers to your prior question. I forgot that the FBI has an expiration date that's 2019, but they can vacate in 2018 and we expect them to do that. So that's 135,000 square feet in Atlanta next year.

Jamie Feldman

In Atlanta, okay.

Ted Klinck

Right.

Jamie Feldman

With submarkets?

Ted Klinck

Yes, it's in Century Center, so well inside the loop are right on 85.

Jamie Feldman

Okay. And then where are you pricing your vacancy in Buckhead versus Three Alliance?

Mark Mulhern

We tend the 15% below. If they're on a gross basis, most of the leases are going to be net, but if you grow for that, low 40s and we're going to be in high 30s.

Jamie Feldman

Okay. All right. Thank you.

We also have another question from the line of Richard Schiller with Robert W. Baird. Please proceed with your question.

Dave Rodgers

Hi guys, its Dave Rodgers. For Ed and Ted, I guess I want to ask a question that no one asked and where to put words in your mouth. If you were to bifurcate the new development side of the equation, the build-to-suit product that you've been very successful with and kind of the underlying existing portfolio, if you looked at that existing portfolio, do you feel that there is kind of a plateauing affect happening broadly across the markets that it seems like that a little bit, but I don't want to kind of read too much into it if we just have a temporary slowdown, and kind of love your comments and expand on that a little bit if you could?

Ed Fritsch

If I understand your question right, Dave, I think these build-to-suits that we've been able to win have been very meaningful high credit, large footprints, brand new product and clearly cash accretive, that's one of the most attractive aspects of them with the long-term leases. And in virtually every instance we've been able to do it on Highwoods land that we've been able to place in service. So the gain or the return that we are able to get on the incremental spend is heightened by another 75 bps or so as a result of on that.

But I do think that we've had a good blend also where we've had some – we've decided to do something spec or some anchor customer in it to provide us some inventory and then it's leased up fairly well. For example Riverwood 200, that's nearly 300,000 square feet and we started a third pre-leased and now we're looking at 80. Seven Springs we started at zero and now we're beyond the halfway point on that. 5000 CentreGreen we started at zero, we're now at 26% and looking at 40. So, I think it's been a fairly good blend for us to add inventory in modest chunks as well as winning some meaningful high credit sizable footprints.

As far as the handful that we're looking at going forward, it mirrors that MO right there. We have some sizable high credit build-to-suit as well as some others that would be an anchor customer that would give us some spec space in the submarket where we have limited amount of vacancy.

With regard to us on the organic portfolio growth, I think that we continue to have opportunities there with our existing customer base. Business is as we said in our comments is good. We haven't seen anybody starting to pull up stakes because they think the game is about to end.

[Operator Instructions]. Our next question comes from the line Erin Aslakson with Stifel. Please proceed with you question.

Erin Aslakson

So the 2018 FBI expiration, do you think that will lead to a redevelopment of more than just the currently occupied asset there at Century Center. I recall you guys have essentially been banking some land there for a while?

Ed Fritsch

That's good memory Erin. So, two things, The FBI building, we will – if they've been in there for long time, so it's a perfect advertising candidate and drawings are well underway and pricing has begun on that. So, yes, there will be – that building will be repositioned, outlaw the building directly across from it which is a mirror image of it where AT&T came out a number of years ago. We repositioned and it leased up very well.

With regard to the – there are four buildings in Century Center that are low-rise partly stick building and at some point in time, really we keep those buildings because of the land. It's attractive location, it's good infill and we would offer those as a build-to-suit candidate, if and when we got successful on that.

Operator

Ed Fritsch

Thank you operator and thanks everyone for dialing in. Of course, as always if you have any additional questions, please don't hesitate to give us a call. Thank you.

Ladies and gentlemen, that does conclude the call for today. And we thank you for your participation and ask that you please disconnect your lines.

