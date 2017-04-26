Updating The $100,000 7% CEF Portfolio

This is the second update on a prior article published on July 27, 2016 which can be reviewed here. The final $100,000.00 portfolio from that article is shown below:

Fund No. of Shares Ave Price per Share Total Percent of Portfolio Yield Fund Type HYB 1250 $8.00 $10,000 10% 8.3% Bond RNP 500 $20.00 $10,000 10% 7.1% REITs RFI 400 $13.00 $5,200 5% 7.1% UTF 500 $20.00 $10,000 10% 7.6% Utility UTG 175 $28.00 $5,000 5% 6.5% HQH 400 $25.00 $10,000 10% 7.8% Healthcare HQL 540 $18.50 $10,000 10% 8.0% FIF 570 $17.50 $10,000 10% 7.4% Energy BTO 200 $24.00 $5,000 5% 6.1% BDCs ETO 400 $21.00 $8,400 8.4% 9.7% Tax Advantaged Funds HTD 300 $22.00 $6,600 6.6% 6.6% JTD 370 $13.50 $5.000 5% 8.5%

Source: Seeking Alpha Web Site

Since that time many of the issues in that portfolio increased in market price and some changes were made and the portfolio was updated on 1/11/17 which can be viewed here. The January changes to the portfolio are shown in the table below:

Source: Seeking Alpha Web Site

It is time to update this portfolio again because some of these CEFs have risen in price and others seem to have lost their ability to keep up. The portfolio with updated prices is shown below:

Source: Author's work

ETO and HTD are selling higher than NAV which signals sell to me so both have been removed from my portfolios. AMZA's dividend is currently depleting its NAV which placed it on my sell list and it is gone. I am concerned that the run up in the Utility sector is losing its legs and so I am reducing UTF to 300 shares with 400 shares being sold. Finally I have sold all of HYB because of my concern over the bond market. There appears to be a good chance the bond market will take a hit with investor concerns over interest rates. Here is what the portfolio looks like after these adjustments.

Source: Author's work

Even with 1/3 of the portfolio in cash, it still yields just shy of 6%. My suggestion for cash is to put it into 6 months CDs so that the money will be available again in the fall. There are CDs available from brokers like TD Ameritrade and Fidelity that are offering .85% for 6 months which would add a bit more income to the portfolio. " Sell in May and go away is a well-known trading adage that warns investors to sell their stock holdings in May to avoid a seasonal decline in equity markets." Since this portfolio has already offered 15% in capital gains over and above the dividends in less than a year, it makes sense at this point to keep some powder dry for fall when there may be more clarity as to where one should place one's money going forward.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RNP, RFI, HQL, HQH, JTD, FIF, ETJ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.