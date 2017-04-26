ConocoPhillips: Beware Of Risks

The value of the future dividend streams only produces an upside if one assumes COP will reset its dividend to pre-2016 levels within the next two years.

While the foundations of the dividend are shaky, the dividend is unlikely to be cut.

Introduction

Investors seem to rationalize buying ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by chanting that management is focused on dividends and stock buybacks. I argue that the foundations for the dividend are fragile, and even if management remains laser focused and becomes execution savvy, the future dividend streams are barely undervalued. Laser focused and execution savvy in the sense of setting the dividend at pre-2016 levels - i.e. tripling it - and growing it at its historical average rate of 7.8% annually. These inputs generate a possible upside potential of 15%, but these inputs are extremely optimistic. Investors have to ask themselves if a company is really worth investing in if the only upside case is based on very rosy assumptions. In other words, get it perfect and make 15%, do anything besides that and impair your principal.

Dividend not likely to be cut

The chart above displays the dividends paid and the free cash flow generated for the last five years. In every single year, the FCF was too low to pay the dividend. In fact, the free cash flow was negative for every year except 2013. Don't forget that this chart includes the boom of the oil cycle. It was only after the oil glut that management eventually cut the dividend from $2.96 to $1.00 per share. To assess whether the dividend will not be cut in 2017, we have to take a look at the company's debt load.

The company will have to pay about $1 billion in 2017. It'll be able to pay this sum with its free cash flow if the free cash flow in 2017 remains at least equal to that of 2016. On top of that, there's still enough cash on the balance sheet to pay the debt off in 2017. Second, the company has been selling of a bunch of assets so that it can pay of its debt. Lastly, management expects the free cash flow to grow. This was also stated in the transcript:

"The fourth quarter performance highlights the many changes we made to our business during the past two years which led us to cash flow neutrality in a $45 to $50 Brent environment. As we go forward you'll see sustainable improvements in both our cash flow and income drivers which will also drive improvements in free cash flow generation and in returns." - Ryan M. Lance, CEO

COP looks forward to generate FCF and grow its dividend, at least that's its intention, according to Ryan Lance:

"As we look at the market, we see some recovery in the market. We continue to, as Al said, operate really well and we'll continue to generate free cash flow as we go forward. So recognizing that priority, we're going to - we'll be growing our dividend, and that's our intention to do that. We're augmenting that right now with share repurchase as we generate the free cash flow, so I kind of view those together."

While it is quite unimaginable to me that a company that is in such a precarious position (lots of debt and little free cash flow) would even speak of growing the dividend, it is in fact able to do so. That begs the question: how much are these hard fought dividend streams worth?

Not much

By using the DDM model, we can calculate a possible stock price by making a few assumptions, starting with a dividend growth rate.

The chart above shows the dividend growth rate of the last nine years. The average growth rate was -0.4%, but this negative number was mainly caused by the huge dividend drop in 2016. The average dividend growth without the dividend cut in 2016 was 7.8%. If we take the average growth rate of -0.4% as input for the DDM model, we get an intrinsic share value of $12.01. This can be seen in the table below:

When using the average growth rate of -0.4%, the fair value would be $12.01. Thus, considering the current value of $47.91, the stock is pretty overvalued right now when just considering the dividend growth. Of course, this is not entirely fair since the dividend cut is really skewing the average growth rate in a negative way. Let's try again with a 7.8% historical growth rate.



This is a better, but still very negative result. Apparently investors are already taking into account that the revenue will grow again in the future, probably because of a higher oil price.

Let's assume that the last sentence of the last paragraph is true, and the company will reach a similar revenue as in 2015 just before the one-time huge dividend cut. The dividend in this year was $2.94 a share. By using trial and error for the growth rate, we can figure out that investors are currently expecting an average dividend growth of about 5% for the next nine years. This can be seen in the chart below:



If we assume a dividend reset and apply the average growth rate of 7.8%, we get an upside potential of 18%.



Conclusion

In order for investors to consider the company and its dividends to be fairly valued, they must assume that the dividend will be reset to pre-2016 levels and will be grown at a 3% annual rate. While the 3% annual growth rate is not necessarily unrealistic, resetting the dividend to pre-2015 might be. Even if the company does this, it does not produce any meaningful upside in relation the risks. Only by resetting the dividend and applying a growth rate of 7.8%, we get an upside of 15%. Investing based on this scenario would be highly irresponsible in my humble opinion since its assumptions are very optimistic.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.