Natural Gas Fundamentals Update

What are the traders saying?

May natural gas prices are currently trading just below $3.03/MMBtu or $0.17 cents below when the traders we talk to started piling on bearish short positions. The volatility spreads they sold are all well out of the money, and the traders are starting to cover most of their positions with some remaining short volatility.

One trader told us that supportive weather in the first week of May (colder than normal) could see some support for natural gas prices in the near term. If there is a rebound of any kind, that's a good time to take a look at shorting volatility again. Until then, the trade is almost at the target price of $3/MMBtu, and given where fundamentals currently are, they don't see too much more downside from here.

"Logic wouldn't push natural gas prices below $3/MMBtu, but we could see more weakness in June contracts."

There won't be any bearish fundamental catalyst to push the price lower, so the move would be mostly technical in nature.

Traders are now moving onto the sidelines.

What are the fundamentals saying?

Storage

Storage changes were bullish with storage injections lower by 20 Bcf over the next 4 weeks. We revised the first week of May lower as colder than expected weather would propel higher residential/commercial demand, and tighten the overall balance.

Current readings this week show 38 Bcf and on pace to hit the 55 injection figure.

Demand

On the demand side, Mexico gas exports are now completely back with current readings today of 4.15 Bcf/d. LNG remains at 1.6 Bcf/d while power burn moved up to 23 Bcf/d. Overall balance was much tighter given the higher demand and lackluster supply.

Supply

Big story of the day today is the drop in US gas production to sub-69 Bcf/d. Most of the drop came from Northeast production, which was down significantly this morning as pipeline maintenance take its toll. The pipeline that's under maintenance is Dominion's Line TL-400, which runs through Ohio and the maintenance is expected to run through 4/28. The drop on the Dominion was around 0.3 Bcf/d. Simultaneously, Marcellus Wet production receipts are down 0.4 Bcf/d with declines across various pipelines in the region.

Fundamental Conclusion

The fundamental changes continue to support $3/MMBtu, and if weather does turn supportive post the first week of May, we could see the level rise back to $3.10/MMBtu.

