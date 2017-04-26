Speedway Motorsports' (TRK) CEO Marcus Smith on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:TRK)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

April 26, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Marcus Smith – Chief Executive Officer and President

Bill Brooks – Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Matthew Brooks – Macquarie

Jack Ripsteen – Potrero Capital

Barry Lucas – Gabelli & Company

Marcus Smith

Thank you, Kelly. And good morning, ladies and gentlemen, thank you for joining us on today’s call. SMI’s racing season is off to a solid start with first quarter results within our expectations. During the quarter, following successful preseason NASCAR Media Tour in January, we hosted back to back NASCAR race weekends in March. In Atlanta Motor Speedway, we hosted all three major national NASCAR Series with the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 Monster Energy Cup race and the Rinnai 250 Xfinity race and the Active Pest Control 200 Camping World Truck Series race.

And then at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, we hosed the Kobalt 400 Cup Series race and the Boyd Gaming 300. We recently announced that in 2018 Las Vegas Motor Speedway will become the first facility on the NASCAR schedule to host two annual NASCAR event weekends with all three national touring series. SMI will realign the September Monster Energy Cup Series and the Camping World Truck Series races from New Hampshire Motor Speedway and the September Xfinity Series race from Kentucky Speedway to create the additional triple-header weekend in Las Vegas.

We have pursued the second Monster Energy Cup Series race for quite some time for Las Vegas. And this is a tremendous opportunity for SMI and Las Vegas Motor Speedway to grow our sport in one of the world's premier travel destinations. Our event entitlements continue to generate interest in reaching consumers. We currently have only one NASCAR Cup Series entitlement that is on sold and one that we expect will be announced in the near future. We also have only one remaining Xfinity race entitlement available this season. This puts us ahead of where we were at this time, last year with entitlements and we remain confident that we will secure sponsors for the available events.

We continue to modernize our facilities for additional fan enhancements and new marketing options. We currently have plans to renovate select seating in fan areas at Charlotte, Kentucky and New Hampshire. As an example, last week we announced a creation of an innovative solar panel hospitality area and motor home area at Charlotte Motor Speedway. We continue to offer ticket prices and at lower ticket prices for families and children at our 2017 NASCAR event weekends. We also recently announced that the October Bank of America 500 race at Charlotte will move from Saturday night to a traditional Sunday afternoon start.

In order to be more family-friendly and create a race that in the fall, according to drivers will be even more competitive on the track. Our long-term business model remains strong and our long-term strategic initiatives of debt reduction, capital improvements, fan enhancements, dividends and share repurchases remain a primary focus.

I’ll now turn the call over to Bill, who will give you a further financial review.

Bill Brooks

Thank you, Marcus. We recorded some accelerated depreciation during the first quarter in connection with speedway modernizations which adversely affects the comparability with first quarter of 2016. Hopefully, our non-GAAP reconciliation is assisting this comparison. Our non-GAAP results for the quarters ended March 31, 2017 and March 31, 2016 are $0.02 per share but the composition of the two periods is somewhat different. Admissions revenues declined $689,000 during the first quarter which we attributed to poor weather in the prior year. A strong U.S. dollar negatively affecting our non-U.S. customers and some continued weakness in attendance plaguing most live sporting events.

We also experienced declines in our event-related revenues of about $2.8 million year-over-year. Our expectation is that a significant portion of this shortfall results from the timing of some large track rentals which should take place in the second quarter 2017. The balance of the shortfall reflects continued advertising weakness apart from event entitlements which were steady.

The various revenue shortfalls were somewhat mitigated by lower direct, general and administrative interest and tax expenses. Comparing the three months ended March 31, 2017 to the three months ended March 31, 2016 total revenues decreased by $2.9 million or 3.4%. Admissions for the three months ended March 31, 2017 decreased by $689,000 or 4.5% due primarily to lower attendance in NASCAR racing events.

Event-related revenue for the three months decreased by $2.8 million or 12.8%. This decrease is due to primarily to lower advertising and entertainment revenues including the associated impact of lower overall attendance in NASCAR racing events. Decrease also reflects some lower track rentals and driving school revenues at some of our speedway.

NASCAR broadcast revenue for the three months increased by $1.4 million or 3.6% from higher contracted broadcast rights fees for NASCAR-sanctioned racing events. Other operating revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2017 decreased by $755,000 or 8.8% because of lower Legend Car revenues into a lesser extent lower natural gas royalty revenues.

Our direct expense of events decreased by $603,000 or 6% reflecting reduced advertising and operating costs from the lower attendance and certain of our event-related revenues for NASCAR races. As expected to NASCAR event management fee for the three months ended March 31, 2017 decreased by $762,000 or 3.4%.

Other operating expenses for the three months decreased about $449,000 or 8% primarily due to decreased operating costs at Legends Cars. General and administrative expense for the three months decreased by $1.5 million or 6.2%. Mostly from lower property taxes into a lesser extent lower professional fee. As we mentioned the depreciation expense for the quarter increased by 4.1% because we recorded accelerated depreciation and some retired assets in the current period.

Interest expense for the three months was $3 million compared to $3.3 million for the same period last year reflecting lower outstanding debt, interest income associated with some property tax settlements. This was offset by lower capitalized interest cost. Our other expenses were $580,000 2017 compared to $68,000 in the same period last year primarily reflecting removal costs associated with the previously mentioned retired assets.

Our income tax provision or benefit had effective rates of 51.7% and 37.5% respectively. 2017 rate reflects some adjustments to reduced deferred income tax liabilities or anticipated lower state income tax rates associated with race day realignment. Partially offset by reduced valuation allowances for deferred tax assets associated with certain state net operating loss carryover. These adjustments resulted in net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2017 of $1.9 million compared to net income of $861,000 for the same period last year.

Looking at our balance sheet, we noticed that our 3/31/2017 cash balance of $53.6 million declined $25.7 million and the $79.3 million balance March 31, 2016. About half of the climate decline is timing and most of the race reflects the 2016 Battle at Bristol Football game. Our long-term debt of $264 million at March 31, 2017 declined $55.2 million, the $319.2 million balance in prior year.

The deferred race revenue declined from $92.3 million on March 31, 2016, the $69.5 million on March 31, 2017 were $22.8 million. Most of this decline we ascribe to the Battle at Bristol Football game held in September of 2016.

Our capital expenditures in 2017, year-to-date was $7.1 million. We expect the capital expenditures of $20 million to $30 million from all of 2017.

At this time, Kelly, please allow our participants to ask any questions they may have.

Matthew Brooks

Good morning, guys. I think it was announced yesterday that Dale Earnhardt is going to retire at the end of the year. Just wondering if you think this will give you a boost in the races throughout the end of the season, especially if he becomes more competitive and whether that causes a thought of hangover next year similar to when Jeff Gordon retire?

Marcus Smith

Great question and it's certainly something that we thought about the Dale Jr.’s announcement yesterday is significant, its similar to when Michael Jordan decided to, it was time for him to retire from basketball. And so the opportunity for fans to see Dale Jr. race one more time, its certainly special and something we expect will be inspiring to a lot of fans to come to races. And then on the flip side for the out years, Dale also expressed his desire to stay involved in the significant way in NASCAR.

So we think that that will continue to have a positive impact as well. In addition to that it gives opportunities for the new stars of NASCAR to really shine. And we saw a lot of that this weekend in the extended weekend on Monday racing at Bristol Motor Speedway where you had a lot of the new young stars at NASCAR do really well and it’s exciting to see them take a place on the main stage.

Matthew Brooks

That’s a good color there. And just a one follow-up before I jump in the queue. Can you say anything about advance ticket sales or how are you going in the second quarter at this stage?

Bill Brooks

Matthew, the second quarter is troubled a little bit because of our inclement weather in the last weekend. As you can see if you watched the broadcast, we are not sold out and we had some continued weakness beyond that I don’t have any mathematical or it’s just no subjective of questions.

Matthew Brooks

Okay, thank you. I’ll jump in the queue.

Bill Brooks

Okay.

Jack Ripsteen

Hi, good morning, thanks. Could we get a little more color on attendance and the ancillary spending at the track you called out the track rental fees as part of the issue? But I was wondering if you can give us some idea on ticket pricing as well as spend at the track. And then also does your guidance for the year, does that contemplate the recent weakness at Bristol? Thanks.

Bill Brooks

The last question first, Jack, the guidance we hope conservative and it does include some inclement weather during the course of the year. So hopefully, this is it for us. As regard to the spend, people are spending about the same as used to when come to the speedway on food, spending a little bit less, are averaging a couple of dollars perhaps on souvenirs on average. As far as the actual attendance we were actually up a little bit in Atlanta down a little bit, in Vegas it’s a mixed bag depending on what race it is, what the weather was, a year ago because so many people buy their tickets close to the event what’s the forecast quickly days and days out from them those are similar factors that influence it toward makes it more difficult.

Jack Ripsteen

So I’m just trying to understand through last year’s Vegas weather was also was postponed hence you are saying last year impacted this year, I’m just trying to understand that comment I think you made on the prepared remarks.

Bill Brooks

Yes, it did, it was not so much postponed but delayed and it was very windy and cold. When I say very windy it was blowing computers off of the pit boxes where the crew chicks [ph] are talking about 50 just 60 mile an hour winds. And what we’ve experienced over the years is that when people spend a bunch money to come to an event, they don’t have a good time because the weather is bad that frequently impacts their desire to come back the next year. That’s why I say that I think it was some fall over from last year’s poor weather and I expect was some of that punishment for other events.

Jack Ripsteen

Got it. And then one more follow-up if you don’t mind. You said in the prepared remarks that half of the cash decline was I think CapEx and the other half was I think you referenced the Battle at Bristol but that was in Q3 somewhat I’m failing to understand or maybe it just not clear how that impacted this quarter’s cash?

Bill Brooks

A lot of the cash was paid in advance for football tickets, we had the money but we didn’t conduct the event until September. A good portion of half of the cash shortfall involves the timing of the Atlanta race this year it was later. So that the broadcast revenues for that race were actually received in the second quarter, we recognized in the first quarter.

Jack Ripsteen

Got it. Okay, that’s helpful. Thanks for the clarification. That’s it for me. Thanks.

Barry Lucas

Thank you, good morning. Just a couple – I’m not sure, I was clear on the sort of the price mix question in Q1, Bill. So is it possible to breakout what the price average ticket prices was versus actual physical attendance?

Bill Brooks

Barry, we haven’t looked at it closely the bulk of the shortfall was physical attendance. There is some impact because of lower prices this year and the lower prices take the guys of $10 a ticket or children at all our events. So to the extent we had more children than we’ll have somewhat lower average but on balance this shortfall in admissions had predominant less attendance.

Barry Lucas

Okay. Thanks and if you look at the accelerated depreciation as you take some less desirable seating out of the tracks. And look forward how do you – how do you think about moving in that direction to try to get to a state of the equilibrium and not run the risk at some point maybe overshoot and take too much seating out. So philosophically how do you think about seat removal and things like that?

Bill Brooks

It doesn’t cost us lot to leave low demand seat just as they are right now. But it’s desirable to have a better match of demand and supply. So Marcus decided that we will make changes when we can find some alternate use for those areas that is a good fandom energy I think that’s a good strategy and perhaps you can see more to that.

Marcus Smith

Sure. Yes, I would also add to that, that its really about modernizing our facilities. Ideally we could just build a brand new speedway and if you look around at every sports and entertainment the ability they look much different than they did by design in replacing, that the new thing whatever it – and so while when we built our speedways years ago the common idea was to maximize the number of seats in a given area. And today’s consumer really wants more options. They don’t want to be squeezed in to the space and it doesn’t matter what sporting event you are talking about.

People want to have a little more freedom to move around and stand if they want, sit if they want. So really what this is about as much as anything else is modernizing our facilities. So every time we take down an Old Grandstand, we are putting something back that is really more modern and speaks to what the current consumer is seeing at other sporting facilities around the country.

Barry Lucas

Great. Thanks, Marcus. Just one more from me and going to the realignment in Las Vegas and the number of pro-teams that are moving there including the raters and other sports. So with increased hotel rooms and more sports is there a sense that you’re going to pick up more cash all traffic as visitation increases to the city, is that part of it?

Marcus Smith

Well, Las Vegas is a world-class entertainment destination. We think that in September, we’ll have a fantastic response from fans that want to see NASCAR racing and want to see it in Vegas. And when you look at Vegas now, the football announcement NHL coming online it’s certainly is a significant sports town. And Las Vegas Motor Speedway is really a sports and entertainment facility in town that’s extremely unique and use all the time. So as Vegas rose and more people enjoy whether its business travel or personal travel people are enjoying visiting, we think it’s good for Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Barry Lucas

Great. Thank you.

Matthew Brooks

Hi, again. Just two more questions from me. The schedule I think is coming out for NASCAR for 2018. You’ve obviously got the Vegas shift that’s occurred but is there anything else we can expect in terms of the timing of races especially if they move from one quarter to another in the next year.

Marcus Smith

You’re right. The announcement should be forthcoming from NASCAR and I don’t think it will be appropriate to speculate on that. Right now it's there are some things that are still in flux. So I think it would be best to wait and see that we do expect the schedule to be in out sometime in the next few weeks.

Matthew Brooks

Okay. The next one I think you're released in your comments you talked about removing seats at Charlotte, New Hampshire and Kentucky. Are you removing seats at other tracks at all, this one if you can expect some more accelerated depreciation there?

Bill Brooks

Matthew, we have reduced seating in some of our other speedways in the past, I think this is the extent of what we are going to do for this calendar year. But it is possible that there will be some other changes in future calendar year.

Matthew Brooks

Right. The last one, you mentioned I think track rentals and some of those other revenues were a bit wider, this quarter we expected to come in Q2, is that somehow like related to people doing something on the spring break and the shift towards that what's happening there?

Marcus Smith

It was just the scheduling of two or three large track rentals that in 2016 happened to occur late March and in 2017 occurred in early April it may have been related to the Easter time and people's break I’m not sure what their considerations were.

Matthew Brooks

Okay. Thank you very much, guys.

Marcus Smith

Thank you.

Bill Brooks

You’re welcome.

Marcus Smith

Okay. Thank you, Kelly. Thank you ladies and gentlemen for joining us today we look forward to speaking with you next quarter. Have a good day.

