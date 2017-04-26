Mexico Hedges Against An Oil Market Failure

If the cuts are extended as is likely, U.S. production will offset them by year-end.

In one month, on May 25th, OPEC will hold its 172nd (ordinary) meeting in Vienna at which it is expected to decide whether it, together with non-OPEC producers, will extend its production cuts to the second half of 2017, or take some other decision, such as a third-quarter cut.

OPEC has not formally decided what it will do, and the Russian minister said he needs to consult with the Federation's oil companies. Without an agreement to extend the cuts, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady said:

"According to investment programs of (Russian) companies, it is possible Russian oil production will increase once the deal expires."

According to preliminary data for March, Russia's compliance with its promised cut of 300,000 b/d was just about 60%, around the same as the average for all non-OPEC producers taken together (63%).

OPEC's compliance with promised cuts was 103% for March in the aggregate. But those compliance numbers mask actual participation figures. Only 50-percent of OPEC members complied with their promises, and only 36% of non-OPEC producers complied.

In addition, the figures in the table below do not include OPEC members who did not agree to cut (Iran, Nigeria and Libya). And the cuts promised do not bring production down to the 32.5 ceiling for OPEC (including Indonesia), as agreed on November 30th.

March 2017 Production (mbd) OPEC Promised Actual Saudi Arabia -486 -550 Iraq -210 -159 UAE -139 -118 Kuwait -131 -136 Venezuela -95 -95 Angola -78 -137 Algeria -50 -33 Qatar -30 -36 Ecuador -26 -22 Gabon -9 -4 Subtotal -1254 -1290 103% Non-OPEC Promised Actual Russia -300 -177 Mexico -100 -107 Oman -45 -46 Azerbaijan -35 -71 Malaysia -20 24 Kazakhstan -20 42 Eq. Guinea -12 -6 Bahrain -10 -4 South Sudan -8 3 Sudan -4 5 Brunei -4 -15 Subtotal -558 -352 63% Totals -1812 -1642 91% Sources: OPEC secondary sources; IEA preliminary estimates.

Pemex Hedging

Mexico's state oil company, Pemex, has reportedly hedged its income from May to December 2017, spending $134 million. Pemex CFO Juan Pablo Newman says that there is a "very high" probability that oil prices will fall below $42/bbl this year in an interview with Formula Financiera. Mexico is one of the non-OPEC countries participating in the cuts. Maybe it knows something more as an insider?

Conclusions

Crude oil prices have returned to levels where they were when the deal was just announced. Because the cuts supported oil prices, they had the effect of bringing on new production in the U.S. in particular. According to the U.S. Energy Department's preliminary weekly statistics, the rise in domestic crude production from when the OPEC/non-OPEC cuts went into effect has offset the cut promised by Saudi Arabia. I believe we shall see U.S. production rising enough to offset the cuts before the end of 2017, as more long-cycle production comes online, as well as more shale production from drilled but uncompleted wells.

