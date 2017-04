Today, the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) released the latest results of its monthly house price index (HPI) showing that in February, nationally, home prices increased 0.79% from January, rising 6.43% above the level seen in February 2016.

The FHFA monthly HPI is formulated from home purchase information collected from mortgages that have been sold to or guaranteed by Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC).