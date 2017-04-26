It's Quiet... Too Quiet? REIT April Valuation Update

Intra-sector divergence has been significant since the beginning of 2017. Retail REITs have struggled while residential-focused REITs (apartments, single family rental, and storage REITs) have outperformed.

REITs are trading slightly below their five-year average FCF multiple. REITs appear cheap relative to high-yield bonds and equities and appear fairly valued relative to treasury and high-yield bonds.

Lower volatility may be the result of the GICS inclusion that occurred in late summer of 2016. REITs are historically a notoriously volatile asset class.

Volatility in the REIT sector has been on a sustained decline since mid-2016 despite the continued threat of rising interest rates.

Background on Relative Valuation Model

Our relative valuation model is based on Free Cash Flows, which, along with Net Asset Value, are the two most important metrics for real estate investors. We evaluate REITs based on both absolute and relative metrics. On the absolute level, we compare current REIT FCF multiples to historic FCF multiples. On the relative level, we recognize that REITs must be evaluated based on the current available investment alternatives: credit, equities, and treasury bonds. We analyze FCF yield spreads to other benchmark yield spreads in the treasury bond, credit bond, and equity markets. We focus on the post-recession period beginning in 2010 and note the limitations of this approach at the end of the document.

Turbulence Is Back After Calm Start to 2017

Since our last update on March 8, "Volatility Returns to the REIT Sector" REITs (VNQ and IYR) have rallied roughly 3% led by the industrial, data center, and hotel sectors. The volatility that we experienced in February, where we saw several weekly swings of over 4%, has completely subsided as interest rates have retreated back near 2017 lows.

Even including that one-month period of high volatility, the rolling average weekly volatility in the REIT sector has declined considerably since late 2016. This may be a result of the inclusion in the GICS index that occurred in late 2016. REITs are a notoriously volatile asset class, and a sustained and structural decrease in volatility could make the sector more attractive to some shorter-time-horizon investors, which could boost valuation levels.

The financial media narrative of "Rates up, REITs down," which we continue to say is an oversimplification of a complex issue, was incorrect over the past several months. As we've pointed out, much of the rise in interest rates has been a function of inflation expectations. Since real estate is seen as an inflation hedge, REITs have been largely immune from the rising nominal yields so far.

We show the regression between the REIT ETF and the intermediate-term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IEF). Rolling 120-day correlations are shown below. We pointed out in our last update that correlations had reached "extreme" levels that had not been seen since the Taper Tantrum of 2013. We see that correlations have decreased modestly the aftermath of the election, which may signal the beginning new "regime" of REIT correlations.

Looking at the sector level, we note the significant volatility seen within the sub-sectors. Not yet five months into 2017, we note a large 25% gap between the best performing REIT sector, single family rentals, and the worst performing sector, malls.

FCF Multiples

Currently, REITs trade at a 20.4x FCF multiple, which is slightly below the post-recession average. We noted last November that it was the first month in nearly a year that REITs traded below the 20x FCF multiple and theorized that the sector was cheap. REITs rallied 6% off those levels and now appear fairly valued, based on this particular view.

During the run-up to record highs in June through August of last year, REIT FCF multiples extended to levels unseen since the end of the recession. The five-year FCF multiple for REITs is roughly 20.6x. During the record highs of August, FCF multiples extended above 23.5x.

FCF Spreads to Benchmarks

We look at FCF yield spreads to evaluate REITs on a relative basis compared to nominal yields, real yields, and S&P 500 earnings yields. First, we look at FCF yield spreads relative to the 10-year yield. Relative to both real yields (purple) and nominal yields (blue), REITs are currently trading roughly in line with their post-recession averages. These spreads have tightened considerably since the election, though, as the 10-year nominal yield has increased roughly 50bps while REITs have actually rallied. Next, we look at REITs compared to the S&P 500 trailing 12-month earnings yield. Relative to the S&P 500 earnings yield, REITs have continued to appear cheaper in recent years.

(Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, Hoya Capital Real Estate, Multipl.com)

FCF Spreads to Credit

Historically, REITs have traded in close correlation with investment grade and high-yield bonds, perhaps their most appropriate alternatives. The risk profile of REITs, based on historical data, is slightly higher than investment grade bonds but lower than high-yield bonds. Investment grade bonds are more bond-like while high-yield bonds are more equity-like in their correlations and performance. The 2016 rally in high-yield bonds has continued into 2017, which has made REITs look cheap in comparison. Compared to investment grade bonds, REITs appear fairly valued.

(Bank of America Corporate BBB and A Index, Hoya Capital Real Estate)

Limitations of the Models

We note that free cash flow-based metrics are just one valuation tool in a REIT investor's toolbox. Historical spreads and correlations can change significantly over time, especially as we progress through different economic regimes. More importantly, using spreads to value REITs implies that REITs are very bond-like and predicable. For some REITs, this may be true, but in aggregate, REITs are historically very volatile, particularly over shorter-time horizons. Upside or downside surprises in REIT earnings can also significantly alter the relative valuations in very short order. It's important to keep these limitations in mind and use these models as a snapshot in time rather than a predictive model.

Bottom Line

Volatility in the REIT sector has been on a sustained decline since mid-2016 despite the continued threat of rising interest rates. Lower volatility may be the result of the GICS inclusion that occurred in late summer of 2016. REITs are historically a notoriously volatile asset class. REIT/Rate correlations, though, remain elevated. The role of REITs as a bond substitute presents short-term valuation issues if interest rates rise significantly in 2017. REITs are trading slightly below their five-year average FCF multiple.

REITs appear cheap relative to high-yield bonds and equities and appear fairly valued relative to treasury and high-yield bonds. Intra-sector divergence has been significant since the start of 2017. Retail REITs have struggled while residential-focused REITs (apartments, single family rental, and storage REITs) have outperformed. Finally, we noted the limitations of the models, as free cash flow-based metrics are just one valuation tool in a REIT investor's toolbox. Spreads and correlations can change significantly over time, and in very short order.

