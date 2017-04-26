Vantiv (VNTV) Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Vantiv, Inc. (NYSE:VNTV)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

April 26, 2017 08:00 AM ET

Executive

Nathan Rozof - IR

Charles Drucker - CEO

Stephanie Ferris - CFO

Analyst

David Koning - Robert W. Baird

Dan Perlin - RBC Capital Markets

Ashwin Shirvaikar - Citi

James Schneider - Goldman Sachs

George Mihalos - Cowen & Company

Tien-Tsin Huang - JPMorgan

Bryan Keane - Deutsche Bank

Rayna Kumar - Evercore ISI

Darrin Peller - Barclays

Vasu Govil - Morgan Stanley

Paul Condra - Credit Suisse

Tim Willi - Wells Fargo

Brad Berning - Craig-Hallum

Craig Maurer - Autonomous

Joseph Foresi - Cantor Fitzgerald

Bob Napoli - William Blair

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Vantiv First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded.

At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Nathan Rozof, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Nathan Rozof

Thank you. Good morning and thank you for joining us today. By now you should have access to our first quarter 2017 earnings release, which can be found at vantiv.com under the Investor Relations section.

During today's call, our CEO, Charles Drucker will begin by reviewing our first quarter operating performance and discussing a few milestones from the quarter. Our CFO, Stephanie Ferris will then describe our financial results and provide guidance for both the second quarter and the full year.

Throughout this conference call, we will be presenting non-GAAP and pro forma financial information, including net revenue, adjusted EBITDA, pro forma adjusted net income, and pro forma adjusted net income per share. These are important financial performance measures for the company, but are not financial measures as defined by GAAP. Reconciliations of our non-GAAP pro forma financial information to the GAAP financial information appear in today's press release.

Finally, before we begin our formal remarks, I need to remind everyone that our discussion today will include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and therefore, you should not put undue reliance upon them. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect. Please refer to the forward-looking statement disclosure in today's earnings release and in our periodic filings with the SEC.

Additional details concerning our business risks and the factors that could cause actual results to materially deviate from our forward-looking statements can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K under the headings, Risk Factors and MD&A, and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at sec.gov.

Now, I'll turn the call over to Charles. Charles?

Charles Drucker

Thank you, Nate, and thanks to everyone for joining us this morning. This was an exciting quarter for us. In addition to a strong financial result the Nilson report also ranked us as the largest acquirer in the United States. We have strong momentum and we continue to build on our lead.

Last night, we announced an agreement to acquire Paymetric, which will extend our reach in to high growth, B2B, ecommerce payment vertical. So before we discuss Paymetric, I’d like to review our operating performance. During the first quarter, net revenue grew 9% to $470 million, and EPS grew 21% to $0.68. Our net revenue includes merchant growth of 13%, with our high growth channels continuing to perform well and helping us to consistently win new business with SMBs.

Our Financial Institution segment performed in line with expectation during the first quarter as underlying business trend remain stable and the de-conversion of a major client is moving more slowly. We’ve strategically built Vantiv in to a market leader with sustainable, competitive advantages.

Our strategy is to expand in to high growth channels and verticals by building on our core advantages of scale, distribution and technology. We’ve done this both organically and through strategic M&A. We’ve done it organically by developing our omni-channel capabilities to win large merchants like the US Post Office and Papa John’s, as well as by expanding in to the merchant bank channel where we’ve built a network of nearly 5,000 referring banks.

We view strategic M&A to leverage our platform and expand our sales channels. Past acquisitions have allowed us to gain leading technologies in to e-commerce space to also solidify our leadership position in the integrated payment channel and to expand in to new verticals. Now with Paymetric, we will strengthen our capabilities in another high growth e-commerce category, B2B card payments.

Card based transactions are the fastest growing segment within the $30 trillion B2B payment vertical, yet nearly 70% of the companies lack the back-office capabilities and systems integration to officially accept these transactions.

Paymetrics' integrates B2B payment workflows within the enterprise systems including SAP, Oracle, Sales force and more. Paymetric also tokenizes payment data within these systems in order to secure customer information and history.

By integrating leading ERP and CRM systems with robust payment capabilities for the web, mobile devices and call centers, Paymetric helps the world’s most recognized companies optimize workflow, save time and reduce cost. Paymetric has deep stick client relationships with over 500 of the world’s largest multi-national companies.

At least is that we will be able to further enhance their offerings by giving them access to our capabilities and scale. For example, what Paymetric enables B2B payments, it doesn’t offer payment processing which gives a clear opportunity for us to partner together.

The transaction is expected to close during the second quarter. This is a high growth, high margin business, and Paymetric’s attractive re-occurring revenue stream will be accretive to our net revenue growth. We also expect to enhance that margin profile in addition to be being accretive to our earnings per share.

I’d like to thank everyone involved for bringing our two companies together. As I mentioned a moment ago, acquiring Paymetric builds upon our strategy to expanding the high growth channels and verticals. It will enhance our already leading e-commerce technology capabilities and it focuses on B2B will enable us to enter this fast growing vertical in a unique and differentiated way.

So by executing on that strategy, we’ve been able to consistently win market share, and I’m proud to highlight that Nilson report recently ranked this as the largest acquirer in the US. The ranking shows that our strategy is working and is a testament to the hard work of our people.

According to the Nilson data, we’ve grown our market share from 13% of transactions in 2010 to over 21% in 2016. That’s more than a point of share per year, while being ranked as the largest acquirer in the Nilson report; it’s also an important milestone. We’re not stopping there. We’re continuing to invest across that business in order to build the largest ecosystem of new partners and new technology in that space.

I have a few examples, within the integrated payment, we are rolling out new EMV solutions across multiple hardware and software configurations including a mobile product for tablets, as well as a cloud based product. These new EMV solutions are attracting new ISPs, as well as deepening the relationship with our existing ISPs, further opening up the embedded base opportunity.

In the e-commerce, we are continuing to enhance our leading technology capabilities, accelerating our pace of growth. Paymetric is a great example. In addition to Paymetric, we are also continuing to invest in high-valuing e-commerce services like our authorization, maximization engine, and our account of data products. We’re also continuing to build that differentiation in omni-channel capabilities.

And in the merchant bank channel, we are continuing to win new banks, as well as aggressively pursuing the embedded base within our existing footprint, as value proposition is allowing us to continue to differentiate offerings and to win market share.

Looking forward, I firmly believe that our talented team combined with that differentiated and unique solutions will allow us to build momentum and continue to grow in the future.

So with that let me turn it over to Stephanie to review our financial results and provide guidance. Stephanie?

Stephanie Ferris

Thank you Charles and thanks everyone for joining the call today. As Charles discussed, we had another very strong quarter. Net revenue grew 9% to $470 million. Pro forma adjusted net income grew 22% to $135 million and pro forma adjusted net income per share grew 21% to $0.68.

Our merchant segment generated net revenue growth of 13%, as transactions grew by 10% and net revenue per transaction increased by 3%. On an organic basis, merchant net revenue grew in the low double-digit reflecting our continued success with new business as well as with SMBs.

Net revenue declined 6% in our financial institution segment. As expected net revenue growth was impacted by compression from the Fifth Third Bank contract renewal, lapping the benefits from EMV and fraud related services and the deconversion of a major client. When normalizing to exclude these impacts, the underlying organic growth trends remain consistent in the low single digit.

We continue to expect this segment to return to growth in 2018 after we began to lap these headwinds during the second half of this year.

Turning to expenses and margin expectations, we continue to be laser focused on enhancing our scale and driving operating leverage in the business. This is particularly true in the back-office, where other operating costs increased by 2% and general and administrative expenses increased by 5% on an adjusted basis.

We continue to invest for growth including our expansion in to high growth partner channels, and as a result, sales and marketing expenses increased by 14% during the quarter.

Moving down the income statement, adjusted EBITDA grew by 9% to $210 million. Our adjusted EBITDA margin during the quarter was 44.7% down 20 basis points, primarily due to our prior year acquisition.

I expect adjusted EBITDA margins to expand from here through the rest of the year, as we continue to drive operating leverage. Below the adjusted EBITDA line, depreciation and amortization expense excluding intangible amortization increased 18% to $24 million and net interest expense of $29 million, both largely consistent with expectations.

Turning to taxes, we adopted a new accounting standard related to share-based compensation during the first quarter, which had the effect of reducing both our GAAP and our pro forma adjusted tax rate.

As a result, our pro forma adjusted tax rate was 14% during the quarter and we expect our pro forma adjusted tax rate to be approximately 18% for the full year. In terms of EPS, this change created approximately a penny of upside relative to our expectations in the first quarter.

Before I turn to guidance, I would also like to note that we reached a settlement agreement stemming from Mercury’s legacy litigation. As a result of this agreement, we recorded a $38 million pre-tax charge to general and administrative expenses and our GAAP financial statement. This settlement avoids further cost for attracted litigation and closes the matter and puts it behind us.

Finally, I would like to provide financial guidance. Based on the current level of transaction trends and new business activity, we are maintaining our net revenue guidance range for the full year of $2.08 billion to $2.12 billion. It represents growth of 9% to 11%.

We are increasing our guidance for pro forma adjusted net income per share. We now expect to generate between $3.22 to $3.29 for the full year of 2017, which represents growth of 18% to 21%. The primary reasons for the increase are our strong financial performance during the first quarter, as well as adoption of the updated accounting standard for employee share based comp.

We are also providing guidance for the second quarter, which is consistent with our full year expectations. For the second quarter, we expect to generate net revenue of $517 million to $527 million, representing growth of 8% to 10%. We also expect to generate pro forma adjusted net income per share of $0.81 to $0.83.

Our second quarter guidance assumes merchant net revenue growth in the mid-teens inclusive of our expectations for continued low double-digit organic revenue growth. Our second quarter guidance also included our expectations for FI net revenue to decline low double digits during the second quarter.

Our guidance for both the second quarter and the full year excludes the potential impact of the Paymetric acquisition. Consistent with our practice, we would expect to update our guidance for the acquisition after the transaction is closed. However, we currently expect this transaction to be immaterial to pro forma adjusted net income per share in 2017, with increasing accretion in 2018.

With that, I’ll turn the call back to Charles for closing remarks.

Charles Drucker

Thanks Stephanie. In closing, I’m very happy with that performance and execution. I’m excited about Vantiv’s position in the market and the opportunities that lie ahead. As I mentioned at the beginning of the call, this was an exciting quarter for us here at Vantiv. We’re continuing to invest for growth, and as I said earlier, we view the acquisition of Paymetric as an opportunity to build upon that strategy to expand in to high growth channels and verticals.

It’s a terrific example of our ability to identify strategic areas in the market that have experienced the above average growth and then to either build or buy the leading company in the space. Once again I’d like to offer a sincere thanks to everyone at Vantiv for all the hard work you do every day, and to everyone at Paymetric we look forward to welcoming you to the team.

For all you on the line, thank you again for joining us today. And with that operator, I’d like to open it up for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And our first question we’ll hear from today is from Dave Koning with Baird.

David Koning

My first question is just growth decelerated a little bit this quarter, and historically you’ve guided in a way where you’ve beaten pretty materially. I’m just wondering this quarter was definitely good on earnings just it was in line on revenue, and if there’s anything maybe that surprised you a little or some more nervous acquisition came in maybe a little light of the 3.5% expectation that you had for the year.

Stephanie Ferris

We did experience low double-digit organic growth this quarter slightly down right from the fourth quarter. What surprised us a little bit was the big box retailers coming under some significant pressure. And you’re right, we do tend to guide conservatively and that was really one of the biggest reasons in terms of why we didn’t see.

That being said, as you know with our big box retailers, they have a lot of transactions, they are great merchants for us, but don’t necessarily drop a lot of margins to the bottom line, and so we are pretty excited that we are able to continue to meet the top end of our guidance as well as significantly expand our revenue per transaction, which is really evidenced by continuing to invest in our high growth channel and drive SMB and e-commerce. But really the big surprise there was more of the big box retailers being more under pressure than we expected.

David Koning

And then my one follow-up just, you clearly have a lot of confidence guiding back to mid-teens growth in merchant in Q2. Some of that’s leaped in east, but maybe what are you seeing earlier in the quarter to kind of give the confidence of the reacceleration in merchant.

Stephanie Ferris

In terms of outlook for the second quarter and for the remainder of the year, we continue to be very positive, and expect our merchant growth to be low double digit in terms of organic, with the Moneris acquisition adding a couple of points on top of that in terms of our expectations for second quarter and the out quarters.

Our expectations continued to be that the big box retailers are under pressure, but given the continued growth of our new business, execution or actions there as well as being able to cross sell in to the portfolio. And the other thing I would tell you is, we have been slightly conservative in terms of our expectations from a same store sales growth standpoint, considering in April things are a little bit better in low single digits.

But we’ve got, it’s just 30 days in, so we wanted to be consistent with what we saw on the first quarter and set our expectations for the second quarter and out in the low single digit same store sales growth range.

Operator

And next we’ll move to Dan Perlin with RBC Capital Markets.

Dan Perlin

I had a couple of questions on Paymetric in terms of how you’re thinking about. How do you think about integrating that given it’s a B2B platform, it’s a little bit different. One of the attributes that‘s so great about Vantiv is your unique cost of processes are low, under this single platform and I’m wondering is this going to run separately or you’re actually going to integrate this in to your back-office in some way shape or form and then I had a follow-up.

Charles Drucker

We’re still working through the acquisition we just completely agree. But what we like about Paymetric, it’s an extension of integrating in to companies, ERP and CRM systems and really providing that ecommerce capabilities in order to really to help these companies reduce the cost of the back-office.

So there are new components to the business that will really add our ability to be embedded in to these company systems, and it will allow us then to really leverage the payment aspects and grab the B2B transactions.

So when you think of some general back-office stuff, those things still allow us to integrate, but then they have a whole new section of development that’s really going to allow us to expand. So I think there would be a combination of it, but we’re really viewing as investing in to the future and grabbing this market.

But frankly we just didn’t plan and through our strategic analysis it really showed it was one of the fast areas, and we’re always trying to go where the puck is and I think we’ve been successful with things like Mercury and what we’ve done with e-commerce and this is just an extension of it.

So it’s kind of the combination of that.

Dan Perlin

And does this asset bring you guys enough scale or you feel like you got to go after additional assets in this space. And the other question I had with this was, I think you said you had 500 clients, but is there any overlap, you said they don’t offer processing. So, is there any overlap with those 500 clients or is it pretty de-minimus.

Charles Drucker

So I’d say in this space we’ve looked and they are the dominant player of integrating. So we got the player that was integrated in, and we ‘re going to continue to help them accelerate getting in to these clients. But by adding the payment capabilities, we’re going to now allow these clients that they integrated the opportunity to come directly to Vantiv.

Today, they are able to move transactions or gateway transactions to multiple acquirers and we’re going to be able to give these clients an alternative to that and package it together. So pretty excited about that.

Dan Perlin

And then just one quick housekeeping I apologize. The $8.6 million tax credit that is in fact fully included in the pro forma or is it proportionate to that. I think you said it was a penny but I wasn’t sure, it seems like it was more than that it was 8.6.

Stephanie Ferris

Yeah, sure, 8.6 million for the full year benefit. What we are saying is a portion of that was a benefit for the first quarter, a penny.

Charles Drucker

So remember that 8.6 you’re pulling off the GAAP statement, so there’s a bit of a timing different all through the GAAP pro forma. The effect on the pro forma statement was it reduced our income tax expense from roughly 36% to 34% which is about 3 million a quarter and the one penny (inaudible) expectations in 1Q, and the remaining [offer] through the rest of the year.

Operator

And next we move on to Ashwin Shirvaikar with Citi.

Ashwin Shirvaikar

I was wondering if you could talk about the high growth channels. Obviously your start-off comment was it continued to perform well. But if you could delve in to the relative performance of each of the three high growth channels, and I guess going forward, will you start talking about B2B as a fourth one or how should we think about this?

Stephanie Ferris

Ashwin I’m very happy to take that question. So our high growth channel is continuing to do really well, growing in the mid-teens. Our expectations for them continue to be really strong, mid-teens are better. And as you think about each one of those, I think obviously these are places where the growth is, e-commerce continues to do really, really well for us. Mid-teens are better, the Merchant Bank channel continues to be very positive as we continue to win new banks and the integrated payment channel continues to be a dominant player again with nice upper teens growth. So, we’re continuing to see a very strong growth in the high growth channel, and you’re exactly right, as we think about Paymetric for us, it opened up more e-commerce opportunity for us in that B2B payments vertical, so you would absolutely expect to see us as we come out with the Paymetric acquisition add that in to our high growth channel.

Charles Drucker

I would say you have the channels, e-commerce integrated payments, Merchant Bank can get you there. And inside the channels we continue to refine. So for example, with the Moneris we really accelerated in to healthcare, which are very optimistic about it, allowing us to continue to have those rates and we start to make good traction in to that.

The B2B was another section that we saw a lot of payments activity in the emerging side happening. So we wanted to be able to participate as that channel continues to grow aggressively. So they’re going to be folded in to those as the vertical under it, but those are going to be part of the high growth channels that continue to give us confidence in their ability to win share.

Nathan Rozof

And just one housekeeping item, high growth channels grew high-teens in the first quarter, the guidance in the mid-teens are better (inaudible).

Stephanie Ferris

Thank you Nate.

Ashwin Shirvaikar

So the other question I had was, we do get a lot of Q&A from investors with regards to industry consolidation, particularly as it relates to adding the international component eventually. I understand there is not necessarily an urgency here, but could you maybe lay down some guide lines. Will you primarily look for this one or more countries at a time or is it broader play that you go after, if you could comment on that?

Charles Drucker

Our focus has been to find where the high growth stuff or the hard payments are accelerating, and we have an opportunity of Paymetric which is on our radar screen and became available and we developed an area. So we look to Paymetric and thought that at this point in time, grabbing the B2B high growth channel was a good place to go.

International still remains on our radar. Paymetric, these companies they work while they’re domestic. They are in to international companies that also allow us a foot in to that. So I would say our position is not changing there. We will become an international player in the future. We do always scan the environment to decide where we want to go. So the timeframe is really not a particular timeframe, but it is on a radar that our intentions will be in the future to be a large world player.

Operator

And next we’ll move to Jim Schneider with Goldman Sachs.

James Schneider

Maybe a follow-up on the Paymetric acquisitions if I could, can you maybe talk a little bit about the unit economics of that business, how you might anticipate that you would change that at all, if at all when you acquire it. And then can you maybe just give us a rough sizing in terms of how big the business is today?

Stephanie Ferris

Sure, happy to talk about it. So this is as Charles mentioned in the script a great strategic buy for us. It has very high revenue growth, high margin metrics. As Charles mentioned they don’t do payment processing today, and so it’s a little bit different. They come and provide the integration. Our expectations around them is for us to be able to work with them, if they bring payment processing as well as their capabilities together to market.

So if you think about the overall metrics, high revenue growth, high margin business around expectation. In terms of size about probably $0.5 billion acquisitions for us, a nice strategic tuck-in acquisition for us if we think about a chance of getting and expanding our e-commerce capabilities in to B2B.

Charles Drucker

Yeah, I’d also tell you that they integrate in to the software they really say large multi-national guys, good back-office, and then the payment transaction flows through that, but they are not an acquirer. So it flows through them so every payment that comes out of this integration flows through them and then they get to direct working with that client direct where that is. So it was a component that we felt that they had a great scenario, they save a lot of money, very sticky, very integrated in to the Oracle, the SAPs and then the payment flows through them. So there’s an opportunity to give them an alternative when they are packaging for their clients, which we think will provide in the future good opportunity for us to grab growth.

James Schneider

And maybe as a follow-up, can you may be Charles can follow-up on the earlier comment. Just talk about your appetite for a scale acquisition, you’ve done some tuck-ins of late, can you maybe just talk us through your thinking on your desire to just being more transformative on a larger scale.

Charles Drucker

I do agree that payment industry with the complexity and the different places you have to go scale and consolidation in industry will be happening over a period of time. And we think we will in the future participate in that and drive some of that, because the complexity is actually starting to drive even more consolidation in the industry. So I think over the period of time transformational types of things will happen in the industry.

Operator

And next we’ll move to George Mihalos with Cowen & Company.

George Mihalos

Just wanted to keep on the M&A front, maybe for us Charles when you look at the capabilities that are coming in with Paymetric are you most excited about being able to offer some of these Paymetric services to your existing clients or do you view a bigger opportunity around bringing your payment processing capabilities to some of our Paymetric clients?

Charles Drucker

Couple of things that’s why we like both. So, bringing our payment processing and these guys have - when you integrate so deeply, your trusted advisor they’ve done that, and the ability to bring our payment processor is a big part of it. And we think there is a good opportunity in the future to really move those transactions. So you got the existing, you got the new business that are moving forward.

Also we have a lot of clients today that really gives us company and an entrée to bring their products in to a lot of our clients. So we see it both ways. I do see the higher prioritization is that and the quicker opportunity to bring our payment capabilities to all the transactions that move through them today in to the clients. And the universe is 500, so it’s not like tens of thousands of clients, so an opportunity to really enhance their offering.

George Mihalos

As a follow-up Stephanie, just as a housekeeping item, when we think of the Moneris contribution in the first quarter, was that about 10 million or 11 million, and maybe how should we think about that over the course of the remainder of the year?

Stephanie Ferris

Sure. The Moneris contribution in the first quarter was about 3% of merchant net revenue. As you think about that, and then it does have some seasonality to it and as it goes throughout the year. So, the contribution would be probably approximately 3% in the second quarter and then expanding a little bit more in the third and fourth as seasonality would come in to play.

Operator

Next we’ll move to Tien-Tsin Huang with JPMorgan.

Tien-Tsin Huang

Like the Paymetric deal, just curious, just beyond capturing the processing flow thinking about revenue synergies. How do you imagine energizing the sales at Paymetric, where are the revenue synergies going to come from, can you extend from B2B to B2C for example or within that client base, is there any leverage with the tokenization tech, any integrations for example, just trying to learn a little bit more about what you’re thinking.

Charles Drucker

So from that perspective I think the tokenization and the way they approach a security, allow them to bend over that, B2C not as much at this time but a little more, but really it’s taken the way they integrate, and when you think about e-commerce and software integration, we’re working with the Oracles, the SAPs but we think how they do things will help us get in to more integrated space for other verticals in to the e-commerce. So we think we can take how they do things that’s in B2B and as you look at other verticals they have some capabilities about integration that we think in the future can also enhance, because e-commerce is accelerating and we have got to - in all payments company we got to grab more of that share in different verticals that are happening and we think these guys not only give (inaudible) to be here, we have expertise to five more in to in the future. So we’re planning for now, we’re planning for the future and looking where the market continues to move.

Tien-Tsin Huang

And then just from FI front, the status and the timing of the large client conversion, did that not cut over in the quarter?

Stephanie Ferris

Yeah Tien-Tsin a great question. So, we slightly outperformed our FI versus our expectation. That was related to our large client conversion going a little bit more slowly than they and we had expected in the first quarter. So we did get a little of a benefit there. It’s all timing related, we expect them to be fully de-converted in to second quarter.

Operator

And Bryan Keane with Deutsche Bank will have our next question.

Bryan Keane

Just want to ask on Paymetric, I might have missed it, but just the annual revenue contribution expected and then any metrics you can give us on valuation paid, how you guys thought about that?

Stephanie Ferris

So you didn’t miss it, we didn’t give it. So, it was a high growth, high margin business, so it’s a very competitive profit process as you might imagine. We anticipate it closing in the second quarter. We would expect to give you a very clear revenue and EBITDA margin guidance when we closed second quarter. But in terms of relative size, I did mention it was approximately $0.5 billion deal. As you think about 2018 expectation paid around a mid-teens multiple. So hopefully that helps.

Charles Drucker

In terms of EBITDA multiple.

Stephanie Ferris

EBITDA multiple.

Bryan Keane

And then just on Moneris, are we still expecting about 65 million for the year through total revenue contribution?

Stephanie Ferris

Yes.

Bryan Keane

And then just finally on the big retailers that were coming up a little bit in the fourth quarter, how much did that impact revenue? Was that 4 million or 5 million, just trying to size that? And was there any share shift that happened there or is it all just their own doing of slow-down.

Stephanie Ferris

Yeah we think it’s about 1% to 2% in terms of the impact of the softness of the big box retailers. We don’t see much of share shift frankly, as you read in the news. They’re just under a lot of pressure in terms of the way consumers shop, and --.

Charles Drucker

There was no shift, we didn’t lose anybody if that’s what you’re asking to be clear. It was all there organic.

Stephanie Ferris

Yeah, no one. General softness.

Operator

And next we move to David Togut with Evercore ISI.

Rayna Kumar

This is Rayna Kumar for David Togut. The 3% growth in RevPAR trends that you saw in the merchant business, could you talk about the drivers and also talk about the sustainability of that growth through the remainder of the year.

Stephanie Ferris

So as we talked about, we continue to focus on the SMB channel, getting there through integrated payments as well as the merchant bank. We continue to have a great success there, and offsetting a lot of that big box pressure we just talked about. We expect the revenue per transaction to continue to expand throughout the year, as we continue to sell in to the SMB space, so would expect to see those trends continue.

Rayna Kumar

That’s very helpful. And then finally could you just discuss your capital allocation for ARDs and how you would rank the purchase of further TRAs in your plans.

Stephanie Ferris

Sure. So I think we said our capital allocation priority hasn’t changed. We would start first with strategic M&A to drive the operating earnings or revenue growth Paymetric being one of those, Moneris before that. After that we look at a combination of share buyback, debt pay-down and then ultimately TRA. At this point, we don’t have any plans to purchase any TRA and wouldn’t expect to see that necessarily in the next couple of quarters.

Operator

And next we’ll move on to Darrin Peller with Barclays.

Darrin Peller

Just the first question, I’m not sure if I missed it, but on the (inaudible) side I know it’s going smaller for you guys but what was the growth profile there and just a quick follow-up on the (inaudible) strategy, I mean it’s obviously going well and you have more to go now with Moneris on the healthcare side and integrating that for you. Have you put any thought further in to actually buying an ISV outright or a software company instead just partnering through Mercury and others.

Stephanie Ferris

So (inaudible) continues to be in the mid-single digits for us and in to high single digit doing well. Like we said we continue think there’s a tail there for us and for them as they continue deploy EMB throughout their SMB phase. On the integrated side that continues to do really well for us, like we said in the mid to upper teens expectations for us going forward. I’ll let Charles comment in terms of how we think about whether we would buy in to a vertical versus really serving our large 3,000 to 4,000 integrated partners.

Charles Drucker

First of all we continue to be excited about that channel, it continues to expand, that’s where a small mid-sized client continue to bring the software in. So there’s a lot of addressable market opportunity. A thought process continues to be to support our clients not to compete with our clients in the verticals. But it’s also us expanding in to other where we are very strong in the retail aspect, the restaurant aspect that’s getting in to the healthcare, the B2B aspect. So, you’re going to see us more investing in new verticals that bring a different layer of ISPs in to that vertical. Healthcare with Moneris really accelerate us, they have a good healthcare practice and by bringing our capabilities to scale, it’s going to accelerate. So, our intentions are to remain the course of really supporting our clients and not competing with our clients.

Darrin Peller

Just a quick follow-up on the FI segment, you guys talk a lot about the moving parts, just remind us, I know there is the one large client against the capital one you said on the last call. So (inaudible) that changed pricing obviously at the end of last year and their [SMB] timing. Is there anything else, any other moving parts you should be aware of such that all these changes should be completely grown over by the beginning of ’18 and what is the normal growth rate you would expect there again, still correct me if I’m wrong, let’s say low single digits or flat to low single digits. Is that fair?

Stephanie Ferris

You got it all right actually. There is nothing incremental to the three items you talked about there’s the compression from the [sister] bank, contract renewal, the grow over of EMB and (inaudible) and then the de-conversion of the large client. There’s nothing else there, if you those shift those out we continue to feel very confident about the business, its growing low single digits as they come out in to 2018, we would expect it to return to growth. So continue to see our expectations here vis-à-vis positive as well as single digit.

Operator

And next we’ll move to on to Vasu Govil with Morgan Stanley.

Vasu Govil

First I just had a quick follow-up on the Paymetric acquisition. Since you guys are not processing the payment in that business yet, is the revenue model still transaction based or is it more of a software based or a subscription fee model currently?

Stephanie Ferris

So they are software to service. Some of they are not transaction based. As Charles mentioned they don’t do payment processing, we’re going to bring that piece to the company, so they software to service from a revenue standpoint.

Vasu Govil

And I just wanted to follow-up on the integrated payment channel. I’m wondering if you can give us an update on what the attach rates look like within the installed base of merchant in your network. I think when you first brought Mercury the number was around 10% if I remember correctly. Have you seen that number climb higher if not what can you do to capitalize the improvement there?

Charles Drucker

Vasu I’ll take that one actually. So, we are continuing to make progress, but the installed base is large so I’d say in terms of percentage now it’s moving slowly. We’re still in that 10% range and investing in opportunities and continue to penetrate that base.

Nathan Rozof

We think as I talked about, as we pull in to EMB, EMB and the clouds, you’d be able to enable and bring more products. It gives a reason for our existing ISV to go faster through their pace. We’re getting traction there, but quite frankly the addressable market continues to get bigger and that’s where ISV like anyone else is focused on the new sales versus going back to the cross-sell. So we think that that’s what gives us the confidence for continued growth across the horizon for a longer time period.

Operator

And next we’ll move on to Paul Condra with Credit Suisse.

Paul Condra

I wanted to just ask about the revenue yield and merchant, it looked like that was down a bit sequentially. So can you talk about the drivers there, is that related to big box at all, the kind of shift that you’re seeing and what would be the yield’s run rate you would expect that’s kind of the new normal level.

Stephanie Ferris

If you recall we started boarding the United States Postal Service in the fourth quarter of last year, which really drove our merchant yield down a bit in the fourth quarter sequentially over the third quarter. You saw it really flat now than I think in the first quarter and we would expect to see it continue to expand as we go out in to the remainder of the year. Again it’s been driven by the expansion in SMB through the integrated payment and merchandising channel.

Paul Condra

And then just with regard to the big box landscape, I’m wondering what you’re seeing in your e-commerce channels for those merchants. Is some of the growth moving there, are those channels still growing pretty quickly? I don’t know if you can just comment on that a little bit.

Stephanie Ferris

Absolutely, so we see the e-commerce transaction of those big box being very significant and growing very quickly. It’s really that they are being challenged at in-store transaction is really where some of the softness is. So e-commerce continued to be very strong for those big box retailers.

Operator

And next we’ll move on to Tim Willi with Wells Fargo.

Tim Willi

A question on merchant and one around Paymetric as well, but on merchants and with integrated, could you talk a bit about the opportunity with EMV and [Aplu] with the sort of the legacy Mercury customer base and whether or not that actually presents an opportunity to up those penetration rates as you go back to those merchants to talk about the EMV compliant etcetera.

Charles Drucker

So I think [Aplu] has been happening mid last year?

Stephanie Ferris

Yeah, mid last year. We started deploying [Aplu] in the integrated payment space. As you know we waited until we could get it over on to our platform. So we continue to benefit from Aplu and then EMV we think there’s a big tailwind there this year if you think about (inaudible).

Charles Drucker

There’s an opportunity to rollout the product and their - or ISP is upgrading the software and going back. We think that first you get sales in this year and then carries to through to ’18 and beyond.

Tim Willi

And then my question on Paymetric was around the topic of B2B there’s also a lot going on right now within the world of ACH and faster payments and the Fed. And I guess from the security as to Paymetric it’s only a play B2B through the conventional card rail or if you actually have exposure to the ACH and faster payments initiatives as well with that platform.

Charles Drucker

I think the capabilities that they have plus what we have allow us to take the payment across any track that we feel to take. So where card payment today is the most prevalent, when you think about faster ACH or removing the funds, we have those rails and the ability to take advantage of that as those potentially accelerate. So, we do have the capabilities but card payment is typically what the fundamental piece is. So it positions us with new ways to move transactions to be able to take advantage of that.

Operator

And our next we’ll hear from Brad Berning with Craig-Hallum.

Brad Berning

One more follow-up on the acquisition. Were the revenues for that included in the guidance for this year as a follow-up to that?

Stephanie Ferris

No they were not. So we didn’t include anything related to Paymetric in our current guidance.

Brad Berning

You guys have also been moving more in to testing like with the carbon type product, and obviously that’s kind of a new product area for you guys. I was wondering if you could give an update as to how the competitive environment is at and what do you think of the prospects for kind of getting in to that newer channel area for you.

Charles Drucker

I think that some of the terminals that have the smart terminal capabilities is something we continue to develop. I think that the cycle - we’ve done some testing, we have some products that are moving out there. I think it’s not going to be as quick for the adoption on the small client scenario, but I think it’s going to be a good tool to help us differentiate in the market, because we’re going to lead in bringing these products to the market. But it’s not material at this point of time.

Operator

And we’ll move on to Craig Maurer with Autonomous.

Craig Maurer

Two questions, first the ISV channel. As we other players get involved in that channel like FirstData, what are the risks that residuals in that channel start to trend towards residuals in the standard ISO channel. Secondly, network fees and other costs grew faster than revenues again for the second straight quarter, so I was hoping you could just address what’s going on there?

Charles Drucker

So I’ll take the first, the revenue piece. We’ve had consistently over the last several years residuals always creep up, but no half stakes no big movements like that before. Our ISVs are about us bringing product, helping them expand their market in order to grab more share in the addressable market.

To your second question, if a merchant enquirer is not saying that they are getting in to ISV which is the quickest part of the market and the fastest growing, I’d be surprised. That’s what we look at, but it’s a very relationship oriented, it’s very embedded in to it. And the advantage we have today is we do a good job for our clients and then on top of that the addressable market has got bigger, so our clients are very focused on grabbing share versus do I try to switch or do multiple types of things. So we are very aware of it, everybody is talking about it, but there’s only a couple of players who really have the scale in it and we’re one of them. So we just haven’t seen in that traction.

Nathan Rozof

And then on the network piece just as a reminder, those are pass-through costs, where we are passing without margin cost from vendors to our clients. So to the extent that those are increasing, that’s reflecting rate starts by those pass-through now they are falling through. So it doesn’t affect our net revenue nor our margin profile. So frankly we don’t spend a lot of time analyzing those as we get the cost we pass them along.

Operator

And Joseph Foresi with Cantor Fitzgerald will have our next question.

Joseph Foresi

I was wondering if we could get the puts and takes on the margin front. I think you said they would expand, how did that look throughout the year?

Stephanie Ferris

Thinking about the EBITDA margin, we were obviously pleasantly surprised that our margin expansion that we were able to deliver in the first quarter even that was slightly down year-over-year, we expected that because of the Moneris acquisition. As we think about margin expectations through the remainder of the year, I think you could think about a 1% expansion in them on a year-over-year basis as we go throughout the rest of the year.

Joseph Foresi

And can you talk about the new large clients, how are the ramps there, and how does the pipeline look for large clients?

Stephanie Ferris

Sure. As we talked about the United States Postal Service started boarding in the fourth quarter and I think they are fully boarded here in the first quarter. That client continues to do very well for us, it’s an omni-channel client, it brings quite a bit of transaction. The pipeline for the large national business is robust and continues to be really strong. As you know those can tend to be lumpy but we continue to win new business there very effectively and felt really good about that channel.

Charles Drucker

And the just to be clear, I think as we’re looking at the expansion in the margins through the year, I think our expectation is, you’ll end up with a full year margin that’s relatively consistent with the full year of last year.

Stephanie Ferris

That means that the base business is expanding and absorbing the impact of Moneris, because as we talked about the full integration of Moneris will be done in the first half of 2018. So if you kind of peel those apart, the margin itself, how the organic business is expanding throughout the year being offset by Moneris coming in.

Operator

And our final question today will come from Bob Napoli with William Blair.

Bob Napoli

Any thoughts as to what was the effect on the first quarter revenue from leap year and the move of Easter and then maybe following in to the month of April the acceleration that you talked about Visa gave some pretty good acceleration numbers. What do you think is driving that? If you look at Visa, big box retailers are weak [got] strong and do you feel like the economy is improving.

Stephanie Ferris

Sure. About two percentage point year-over-year contribution from EMB and [Leap] are flapping that. As we look to April, like I said, April same store sales growth trends weren’t really strong, more in the mid-single digits. Just from a conservative standpoint we set the second quarter guide more in the low single because of the softness we were seeing in big box retail there.

I would really expect Easter this year is in April and so we kind of think about possibly some of those same store sales growth trends being impacted positively by Easter. We do our best to strip those out. So again seeing positive trends, even us stripping out that Easter benefit, but I would tell you Easter probably is what’s benefiting from our portfolio standpoint.

I think the consumer continues to do very well. We see no signs of declination in the consumer in terms of spend trends. We just see how our spend trend is going in to e-commerce, and so as you know that’s why we’ve been really, really focused on our e-commerce in continuing to grow assets like Paymetric where e-commerce and I think our present transactions are, but overall retail looks healthy though.

Bob Napoli

Are there are certain areas Stephanie that look stronger than others, certain verticals?

Stephanie Ferris

In terms of retail I would say, obviously the e-commerce piece of it, I can’t tell you. Restaurants continue to do well, we’re not seeing anything specifically. Obviously other than people just changing the way they shop and being more cordoned up by the focus.

Bob Napoli

And on the tax side the adjustment 31.6 million for the first quarter is that steady throughout the year or is that expected to be about the same amount.

Charles Drucker

I’ll take that. Yes, we do expect that to remain at that level through the remainder of the year.

Bob Napoli

Last question on Paymetric, you have a, as you mentioned, a lot of international global businesses Paymetric does as clients. Does that drive you more to look to expand internationally to follow some of those partners to different geographic markets.

Charles Drucker

I do believe that Paymetric’s integration, the SAP and Oracle allow and very large multi-national client it’s just another opportunity as we think about where we want to go with international. So I think it’s another item in that tool chest there and we’re kind of excited. We are not kind of, we are pretty excited about what the company can bring to us very complimentary.

Bob Napoli

What is the key benefit they bring those enterprise customers? So what makes them unique?

Charles Drucker

They really integrate in to the European CRM system and they really put cost - take cost out of the system and allow these guys to transact business and according to their GL they just - it moves across that whole back-office. What we want to do is really explain more about the company and give more details as we roll in to the second quarter.

Operator

And that will conclude the question-and-answer session at this time. I’d like to turn the call back over to Nathan Rozof for any additional or closing remarks.

Nathan Rozof

Thank you. And thanks everyone for joining the call today. If you have any additional question after the call, please reach our office using the contact information available on our website and we’ll be happy to help you. Thanks again everyone. Good bye.

Operator

And that will conclude today’s call. We thank you for your participation.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.