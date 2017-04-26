S&P Core Logic Case-Shiller: February 2017

Today's release of the S&P Core Logic Case-Shiller (CSI) home price indices for February reported that the non-seasonally adjusted National index increased from January, with prices rising 0.24% while the non-seasonally adjusted Composite-10 city index increased 0.33% and the Composite-20 city index increased 0.42% over the same period.

On an annual basis, the National index increased 5.76% above the level seen in February 2016 while the Composite-10 city index increased 5.19% and the Composite-20 city index increased 5.85% over the same period.

On a peak basis, the non-seasonally adjusted National index just surpassed the record high level seen prior the onset of the great recession, rising 0.24% above the level seen in 2006 while the Composite-10 index remained -8.41% below the peak level and the Composite-20 remained -6.31% below.