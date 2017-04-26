Don't Be Tempted By AT&T's Yield

Back on October 26th, I recommended selling AT&T (NYSE:T), mostly on news that it was acquiring Time Warner Inc. (NYSE:TWX), which in my opinion was too much after news that the company was also acquiring DirecTV.

Courtesy of Google Finance.

My call had bad timing, I readily admit. I recommended selling AT&T right about at the 52-week low at $36.70. Shares have since jumped back over $42, but as of now, they have pulled back down to below $40. I continue to be glad not to be in AT&T, mainly because of the uncertainties in the greater industry, but also because recent developments have shown that the telecom industry is undergoing disruptive competition, and therefore it will be increasingly difficult for AT&T to grow revenue organically.

This article takes a look at AT&T's latest quarter, and what the latest developments in the US telecom industry mean for AT&T going forward.

'Unlimited' or bust

This quarter both AT&T and Verizon (NYSE:VZ) have been forced to do something they really haven't wanted to do, and that is offer unlimited data plans. This move has been forced by competition from upstart T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS). Unlike AT&T and Verizon, T-Mobile does not pay a cent in dividends, and so it has been able to rapidly build out a high-capacity data network and offer unlimited access to its subscribers.

For multiple years, T-Mobile has not only been gaining share but has literally been growing faster than the entire industry put together; in other words, T-Mobile has been sucking up all the growth and then some.

The effects of this competition showed in AT&T's results this quarter. Wireless revenue decreased from $18 billion from the same period last year to $17.2 billion last quarter. Overall revenue dipped from $40.5 billion to $39.4 billion. While tablet, connected cars and Cricket prepaid drove AT&T's second quarter subscriber additions to 2.1 million, the company actually lost 190,000 postpaid phone subscribers - a category which tends to be the most lucrative

When one looks at the larger telecom picture, it's pretty clear what is going on with postpaid smartphone subscribers: Customers are leaving AT&T and Verizon and going to T-Mobile. Much of this, I believe, was due to T-Mobile's unlimited data offers. Now that AT&T and Verizon have both offered unlimited data, I suspect postpaid subscriber numbers will improve for AT&T, but the offering of unlimited data itself is going to have some negative effect on revenue.

Ongoing uncertainties

To add to the unlimited data offerings, AT&T will still have a lot of work to do - successfully integrating DirecTV, Time Warner Inc., and two other Mexico-based cellular carriers, all of which AT&T acquired over the last couple years. These are very disparate businesses and the overall volume of these companies should give any investor pause.

To be sure, AT&T is on its way to achieve some good synergies from the DirecTV acquisitions, and the initial successes of DirecTV Now are encouraging. Also, the bundling of DirecTV with AT&T's postpaid service appears to have been beneficial for both. But if wireless and cable are going to converge onto the mobile internet, eventually, DirecTV will have to be available on all carriers to remain relevant.

In the short run, the current setup with DirecTV works well, but the long-run viability of putting the limitations of satellite and cable TV onto the mobile internet is questionable. I don't doubt that AT&T will succeed in taking advantage of synergies from these acquisitions, and I don't doubt that both the DirecTV and Time Warner acquisitions could be accretive, but whether the acquisition of these companies will bring a competitive advantage is a matter that remains to be seen.

Don't be tempted

AT&T is reasonably valued. Shares now yield a solid 4.9% and trade at just a hair under 14 times earnings, which is just about the ten-year average valuation according to data from FAST Graphs. The problem is that AT&T is going to have to add a lot of spectrum and infrastructure to meet the ever-growing demand for mobile data, and due to competitive pressures, it looks like AT&T will have trouble growing revenue for all its trouble.

AT&T's dividend is sustainable nonetheless, so there is no danger of a cut that I can see. Over the last year, AT&T has been able to invest in its network and pay for its dividend and still have some $5 billion in cash left over.

Still, I see a lot of network investment over the coming years without much revenue growth for AT&T. This is an industry in flux, and it's very hard to tell where AT&T will land when all the dust settles.

Conclusion

AT&T might be reasonably priced and have a generous yield, but there is too much uncertainty in regards to disruptive change in the industry and some very large, disparate acquisitions. For this reason, I can't recommend buying. If you're interested in AT&T, feel free to follow me here on Seeking Alpha. I've been following this company for quite a while, and I will write update articles when doing so is both material and relevant.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.