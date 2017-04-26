What If A Retiree Went All To Cash And Bonds

What if a retiree removed the stock market sequence of returns risk and went all to cash and bonds and then dollar cost averaged back in?

As we know the accumulation stage and the retirement stage are two entirely different animals. For the investor in the accumulation stage who is investing within his or her risk tolerance level, lower prices for stocks and funds can be more than beneficial, assuming that the assets move onto higher values in the future. Of course, there is no guarantee that assets will move onto new highs. And certainly past performance does not guarantee future returns or future performance characteristics. But for the retiree, those lower stock prices can create incredible risks as the retiree might have to sell assets to fund retirement. Selling assets when the prices are down considerably means that, of course, the retiree has to sell additional shares or units to create the income. Selling assets does not necessarily create a great risk, and in many situations it is a normal course for retirement funding, but selling too much of the companies and/or bonds that a retiree holds creates portfolio longevity risk as you've lessened your ownership in the growth and income creating assets.

Here's a nice overview of sequence of return risks from BlackRock.

And here's a wonder retirement calculator that runs Monte Carlo simulations, courtesy of Vanguard. Have fun, that Monte Carlo tool shows you the historical probabilities of success or failure for retirement funding asset allocation models, using stocks, bonds and cash with various spending rates and time horizons. Don't spend too much time there, like I do. I will admit I need to go to PMTA - Portfolio Modelling Tools Anonymous.

Over the last 20 years, retirees have been hit with two severe stock market corrections in 2000-2003 and 2008-2009. Retirees with an all equity portfolio or heavy allocation to equities might have seen their retirement dreams squashed, had their retirement start date landed on those two stock market crash events.

Courtesy of portfoliovisualizer.com, here's a scenario where a retiree began his or her retirement in January of 2000, with a 4% spending rate. That retiree was invested in 100% US equities. The retiree is receiving $40,000 of annual income from a $1,000,000 starting portfolio value. The spending amount is inflation adjusted.

As we can see, the portfolio value has not held up. While the portfolio has delivered the spending requirements to date, the portfolio value has been cut in half and the portfolio would not likely survive another stock market correction. IMHO the portfolio is a "Dead Portfolio Walking".

Now, if a retiree had no equities in 2000 or 2008, they did not possess any stock market returns risk, no sequence of returns risk. What they've certainly created, if they've moved to the safety of cash or cash and short-term treasuries is a portfolio that likely does not have the growth potential to fund a 4% inflation-adjusted spend rate for an extended period.

For that period, with the identical conditions and spend rate, here's the retiree invested 100% in cash.

The returns are even worse. How does a retiree remove or drastically reduce the sequence of returns risk of the volatile equity markets? We know that for the accumulator, dollar cost averaging can take advantage of those lower prices. Can a retiree turn the tables and become a dollar cost averager that can also take advantage of those lower equity prices? If so, the retiree greatly manages the sequence of returns risk, and gradually increases the growth required for the portfolio.

Here's the scenario for demonstration purposes. And for clarity, we will separate the retirement funding monies and the dollar cost averaging monies. The retiree will hit his or her retirement day and move entirely to cash and short-term treasuries. The 20% short-term treasuries/cash component will fund 5 years of retirement. The other 80% that is in cash will be dollar cost averaged into the equities over that same 5-year time horizon. If we start at a $1,000,000 portfolio value, that $800,000 would allow for $13,333 to be invested into the equity markets every month. Here's how that $800,000 invested, dollar cost averaged over 5 years performs from a January 1, 2000 start date to end of 2004.

We see that the portfolio value actually grew to over $1,000,000 - $1,008,832 to be exact. The retiree in the above scenario would have more than the original starting of $1,000,000, from the $800,000 dollar cost averaging monies alone. That retiree had an internal rate of return (IRR) of 6.77% for monies invested in a period where the rate of return for US equities was actually negative at -1.44%. Every $100,000 invested in that period would have become $93,000, and that's the forward rate of return balance, not the balance for a retiree who was withdrawing funds.

Keep in mind that the original $200,000 set aside to cover 5 years of spending wound not have been depleted. From January 2000 through to end of December 2004, here's a 50% cash and 50% bond portfolio funding a 4% spending rate, inflation adjusted.

There is still over $36,000 remaining from that pot of monies. The balance is now $1,045,319. Keep in mind that there is also the interest income from the original $800,000 pot of funds that was separated and used to dollar cost average into the markets. In today's interest rate environment, one could net about 1% on funds in a high interest savings account. There is certainly the potential of 5 figure returns from that cash pile over the 5-year period. Retirees should certainly look into insurance on deposits. Cash can create its own risks.

Of course, the above strategy of going all to cash and short-term treasuries can carry opportunity costs in a rising equity market. But if one is dollar cost averaging into a market that is mostly going up, one is going to generate positive returns from monies invested.

Let's take the above strategy and start with that $800,000 pot of monies and invest that $13,333 every month from January of 2008, in a market that saw a quick and severe correction, but then a bull market run that continues today. Here's that dollar cost averaging strategy from January of 2008 through to end of 2012. We see the $800,000 dollar cost average monies grow to $1,096,247.

And what if we start from 2009, there is certainly opportunity cost. But from 2009 to end of 2013, the final balance would have been $1,365,508. That would put the retiree in good shape with an increase in portfolio assets.

Yes, but of course, you will rightly proclaim, "But Dale, now that retiree has incredible sequence of returns risk". And you are right. The above is a demonstration to show what happened with dollar cost averaged monies and how one can mostly remove that sequence of returns risk, and turn falling markets into an opportunity. Every retiree is different with respect to their spending needs and risk tolerance level, every market situation is different as well - from equity markets to what one might earn from cash and bonds. How you might employ the above strategy or some of the above strategy is up to you. You may consult a well respected Certified Financial Planner to help you understand the risk and reward scenarios. I believe that holding at least a modest component of cash and bonds is always prudent for the retiree who wants to make funds potentially last from 20-25 years or more.

But the above test does deliver some surprising results for the retiree that might have become quite risk averse. But in the end, I will also send retirees and readers to my article How Retirees Made It Through the Last Two Recessions as demonstrated by the Vanguard Wellington and Vanguard Wellesley Funds. What worked for retirees that held those funds was a simple mix of large cap dividend payers and a healthy bond component, rebalanced on schedule.

Once again, always know and invest within your risk tolerance level. Retirees should understand the risks and opportunity costs and the tax implications of the strategy that they embrace.

