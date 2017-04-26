Is BP's Prudhoe Bay Small Oil And Gas Leak Of No Consequence?

Below is a FLIR image from the incident location at Prudhoe Bay on April 14, showing crude misting on the snow within the red-lined area.

Source: Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation

Two weeks ago, a small oil and gas spill occurred from a BP (NYSE:BP) well on Alaska's North Slope near Prudhoe Bay. The company retained specialists from Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) to kill the well and the spill was stopped within a couple of days. As the image above shows, it doesn't look like a serious spill, but is there a more serious issue that does require attention?

What Happened?

While details are scant, the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation reported that the BPXA Drill Site 2 pad, Well 3 in the Greater Prudhoe Bay area vented gas, which "caused an initial spray of crude oil that impacted the well pad." While the impacted area was limited to the reserve pit of the gravel pad, cleanup responders have yet to confirm no impact on adjacent tundra. At this stage, there is no estimate of the volume of crude spray released. Well 3 is an oil and gas production well. The cause of the release is reported to be "unknown at this time."

The Context

BP recently released a strategy update about "getting back to growth." The primary issue that BP highlights is "always executing in a way that's safe, reliable and efficient." The presentation emphasizes significant gains in safety performance and operational reliability over the past decade. For example, operational reliability for upstream plants has increased from ~84% to ~95% between 2011 and 2016.

A major claim is improving efficiency, and Prudhoe Bay is used as an example of this. There has been a massive 40% reduction in the breakeven price between 2014 and 2016, with no loss of production. Here is what Chief Executive of Upstream Bernard Looney said about Prudhoe Bay:

We are driving down the breakeven oil price each year and making the business more resilient. Our teams around the world are working on this, and let me give you just one example from Prudhoe Bay in Alaska. The team there has been focused on developing the most advantaged barrels from across the field - executing wellwork and optimizing field activities. The results have been fantastic - in spite of reducing drilling, we have reduced decline, holding production almost flat. And the result is a business whose overall breakeven is down by 40%.

The above is extraordinary for any company, even one recovering from poor management. For a well managed company like BP, to cut costs by 40% in an oil field in a tough environment over just two years is extraordinary. To anticipate further decline in unit production costs is even more extraordinary.

So What Caused the Spill?

I have no knowledge of drilling practices, but in the comments section of an article I wrote recently, which mentioned the spill as "breaking news," commenter ousaouparis, who has 40 years of experience in oil and gas engineering and drilling technology, provided some insights into what might have happened. Ousaouparis' commented on possible explanations for the reported damage ("well pipe temporarily jacked up or risen vertically about 3 feet to 4 feet, causing a pressure gauge to break off"). He said that human error was likely because either the geology was not understood or the cement shoe was improperly constructed. He indicated in technical terms that there appeared to be a malfunction which caused the blowout. He indicated that a weekly hydraulic test is performed to identify this kind of problem, but he seemed to suggest that this weekly test may not have been performed for cost saving reasons. He indicated that the checking process is very expensive and may lead to a day or two of lost drilling, which could cost millions. I don't claim to understand the technical details, but I begin to understand how a 40% saving might be made.

Ousaouparis went further, indicating that the Gulf of Mexico blowout was caused by not following good drilling practice, which involves the inspections mentioned above and weekly hydraulic tests. He indicated that constant monitoring (every 15 minutes) of clean mud versus returned mud gives an indication of the presence of gas. Constant monitoring is costly and he suggested that the corporate push was for cost cutting and this might have led to reduced monitoring.

In due course there will be a report on what caused the spill. If the above comments from ousaouparis are in any way relevant, this would be a very serious issue for BP, as it would indicate a focus on cost reductions at the expense of good practice.

Conclusion

Give BP's recent history and the history of oil leaks at Prudhoe Bay in Alaska, it seems surprising that the recent oil and gas leak has received so little attention. Should it prove to be the case that BP decided that cutting costs is more important than risking a spill, this might become consequential to BP as it would indicate a cavalier attitude towards oil spill in a fragile environment. BP investors need to pay attention to this matter.

I am not a financial analyst. I seek to identify issues in the energy sector that have relevance to investment in this space. If my comments help focus your investment decisions pleas consider following me.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.