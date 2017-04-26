Qualcomm: Activist Investor Had It Right

It's been nearly a year since JANA Partners gave up its activist battle at Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM). Qualcomm fended off Jana, refusing to split its two core businesses - the licensing and smartphone chip business. Instead, the path of it chose instead, a Strategic Realignment Plan for cost cutting and revamping corporate governance hasn't paid off. Since Jana dumped the majority of its stake, shares are basically flat and off 25% from its near $70 a share 52-week high.

Granted, the move looked advantageous at the time, as keeping the businesses together kept synergies intact. However, now things aren't looking so great. Like other previously fast growing companies, such as Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM), Qualcomm's success has attracted a lot of competition. Pricing has become a race to the bottom.

Is it too late for Qualcomm? The company could still try to sell off its mobile semiconductor business to a competing chipmaker, but the price would likely be heavily depressed from where it was a year ago. Things don't look good for Qualcomm. It's under attack from all angles, with a race to the bottom in the smartphone market. Qualcomm had its advantages back in the day, but now everyone is taking aim at the chipmaker, including China and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Qualcomm makes money from making chips for smartphones, but also makes most of its money from patent licensing. Back in the day, Qualcomm made money because its technology was needed in every smartphone. Now, the reliance on Qualcomm is waning and that means less revenue and royalties.

Qualcomm is now battling Apple in court given Qualcomm's abusive control of the smartphone chip technology. Qualcomm has claimed that Apple is misleading regulators. The worry is that this looks to be a nasty battle. Apple has the potentially to win billions of dollars from Qualcomm for years of overcharging. Others will continue to pile in as well, wanting to gain some damages from Qualcomm.

Sitting sideways.

In the end, Jana got out in time. Qualcomm has been dead money and will likely continue to be so with the Apple lawsuit overhang. Last quarter the company warned that market share of parts in the next iPhone will fall. Now Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) is looking to take advantage of Qualcomm's weakness and grab some market share for the iPhone 7 and future models. Qualcomm sold some 80 million broadband chips to Apple in the second half of 2016, and that number is expected to drop by nearly half in the second half of this year. A worrying fact, considering Apple makes up some 20% of Qualcomm's revenues.

Qualcomm's 2Q earnings beat expectations, but the outlook, the outlook is what frightened many investors. The Apple disputes call into question Qualcomm's highest margin and biggest revenue contributor, licensing. Even after the likely scenario of a negotiated licensing deal for lower payments/rates between Qualcomm and Apple - you still have a company that faces a lot of competition.

Shares have already recovered nicely for the Apple lawsuit related news. The company now trades back up toward 11x EV/EBITDA, which is the highest we've seen in two-and-a-half years. For now, Qualcomm is still just a value trap.

