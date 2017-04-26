TE Connectivity (TEL) Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Q2 2017 Earnings Call

April 26, 2017 8:30 am ET

I would now like to turn the conference over to the Vice President of Investor Relations, Sujal Shah.

Sujal Shah - TE Connectivity Ltd.

Good morning and thank you for joining our conference call to discuss TE Connectivity's second-quarter 2017 results. With me today are Chief Executive Officer, Terrence Curtin; and Chief Financial Officer, Heath Mitts.

During the course of this call, we will be providing certain forward-looking information and we ask you to review the forward-looking cautionary statements included in today's press release. In addition, we will use certain non-GAAP measures in our discussion this morning. We ask you to review the sections of our press release and the accompanying slide presentation that address the use of these items.

The press release and related tables, along with the slide presentation, can be found on the Investor Relations portion of our website at te.com.

Now, let me turn the call over to Terrence for opening comments.

Terrence R. Curtin - TE Connectivity Ltd.

Thanks, Sujal, and thank you, everyone, for joining us today for the earnings call. While many of you know me well, it's very exciting to me holding my first earnings call as CEO and sharing our strong results for the second quarter as well as an improved growth and earnings outlook for the year.

In the second quarter, we delivered sales of $3.2 billion, representing 8% organic growth year-over-year, and we experienced growth across all regions. We delivered record quarter two profitability, with 170 basis points of adjusted operating margin expansion year-over-year and adjusted earnings per share of $1.19, which was up 32% over the prior year.

Now, this second-quarter performance was ahead of our prior guidance due to the higher organic growth as well as strong execution by our teams. All of our segments contributed to our sales growth and margin expansion was driven by our Industrial and Communications segments.

Based upon these strong results and our view of market conditions for the second half, we are raising the midpoint of our revenue and adjusted earnings per share guidance to $12.7 billion and $4.62, representing 6% organic revenue growth and 17% earnings per share growth, respectively.

I do want to take a moment to reiterate the key pillars of our strategy that we've had discussed within the past. First is our focus on harsh environment applications, which demand high levels of engineering and manufacturing in excellence and provide competitive differentiation.

Second is our TEOA operating system that drives the customer service enhancements and productivity that reduces our fixed cost footprint. And third is our consistent execution of our balanced capital allocation strategy, which enabled us to make strategic acquisitions that have expanded our portfolio, while consistently increasing dividends and repurchasing our shares.

Also in addition to these three, we are also focused on ensuring that we align and enable our teams around the world to be focused in executing towards these pillars. With our portfolio focused on the harsh environments, I'm pleased that our business is now firing on all cylinders with revenue and profitability growth across each of our segments.

Our second-quarter performance and increase guidance for fiscal 2017 demonstrate successful execution on our strategy and we believe this foundation will continue to drive growth ahead of our markets, deliver improved financial performance and generate strong returns for our owners.

If you could, please turn to slide 3 to review some additional highlights from the second quarter. As I indicated, we have growth across all segments of regions with particular strength in Asia, where our organic growth was 16%.

We delivered 10% organic growth in our Transportation segment, with auto and commercial transportation driving significant performance above-market growth rates due to content gains. In Industrial Solutions, markets are improving and we generated 3% organic growth, that was in line with our prior guidance for the segment. And in the Communications segment, sales increased 9% organically with growth across each of our three business units.

At the company level, adjusted operating margins were 16.6% with year-over-year expansion driven by the Industrial and Communications segments.

As we look forward to guidance, we're raising our organic growth expectations from 4% to 6% for the year, with second-half growth expected across all segments year-over-year. Adjusted earnings per share, we're raising from $4.40 to $4.62 at the midpoint, reflecting higher growth and a slightly lower tax rate.

Heath and I will go through the details on the guidance later in the call, but as you think about our revenue guidance increase, please keep in mind that we have stronger-than-expected second quarter and this outperformance explains about half of the full-year increase.

We're also seeing a strong momentum in orders, which reinforces slightly higher growth expectations for the second half in our commercial transportation business and our Communications segment, along with a slightly reduced headwind from add-backs versus our prior guidance view.

Before we get into the segment results and updates, I appreciate if you could turn to slide 4, so I can cover our orders for the quarter, which will help provide context for the trends that we're seeing and our expectations.

Demonstrating continued momentum, our total orders were $3.4 billion in the second quarter and if you exclude SubCom, which is what has shown on the slide, orders were $3.2 billion, which were up 16% year-over-year and up 15% organically. We saw organic order growth across all of our segments in the second quarter as well as growth among all our regions. By region and excluding SubCom, orders in the Americas grew 14%; in Europe, they grew 13%; and in Asia, they grew 18%.

As we want to remind you that these growth rates are somewhat amplified due to a relatively weaker comparison versus last year's second quarter when we're contending with both inventory corrections and certain regional weaknesses.

By segment in Transportation, orders increased 17%, with growth in all regions. Industrial orders grew 22% year-over-year due to the Creganna and Intercontec acquisitions, while orders organically were up 8%.

In the Communications segment, excluding SubCom, we saw year-over-year organic orders growth of 17%, including 9% growth in Data and Devices, that's from our high-speed connectivity focus, as well as Appliance orders grew 27% organically, reflecting continued strength and share gain in Asia. When you look at our sequential orders growth in Industrial and Communications, both of these support our growth outlook in the second half.

So, please turn to slide 5, so I can discuss the segment results and I'll start with our Transportation segment. Quarter two was a very strong quarter for Transportation, with sales growing 10% organically year-over-year and operating margins in the range of our expected levels. Segment sales exceeded expectations due to auto demand in China, where we saw another quarter of production growth versus the prior year and growth from our leading position in the heavy truck market.

Our auto sales were up 9% organically due to growth in Asia and in Europe and auto production growth, we estimate, was up approximately 4% in the quarter and we continue to outperform the market due to content growth and share gains.

For the full year, we expect global auto production to be up 2% to 3% based upon the stronger-than-expected first-half production. With the strong production that we experienced in the first half, we expect the estimated growth for the year from a production perspective really to be driven by the first-half production growth.

Looking at the second half, it pretty much implies a flat to 1% production growth in the second half, which is what we expected when we started the year and we expect the production growth to moderate and really has not changed from our prior guidance.

Turning to commercial transportation, our business delivered another very strong quarter, as this business continued to outperform the market. Organic revenue growth grew 21%, driven by our strong global position, strength in the heavy truck market in China and content growth due to adoption of new emission standards and regulations.

In our sensors business, we had 3% growth organically with growth driven by Transportation and getting the benefit of improving Industrial markets. Adjusted operating margin for the segment remained strong at 19% and was where we expected. And we continue to support a robust pipeline of design wins that will generate future growth above production. As we've have indicated to you before, you should continue to think of a steady-state Transportation operating margin at 20% plus or minus a point (10:32).

If you could, please turn to page 6 to discuss our Industrial Solutions segment. Sales in this segment grew 16% on a reported basis, driven by Creganna and the Intercontec acquisitions, and 3% on an organic basis, which was in line with our expectations.

We are very pleased with the growth and performance of our acquisitions and they're contributing favorably to the segment, both on the top and bottom line. In industrial equipment, we grew 4% organically, with increased demand from factory automation applications and we're seeing the benefit of that in all regions.

In our aerospace and defense unit, our defense business grew organically, while our commercial aero was negatively impacted by timing of programs in the quarter. Our oil and gas business has now stabilized and is no longer expected to be a headwind to revenue or operating margins on a year-over-year basis.

Our energy business grew 7% organically, driven by strength both in Europe as well as in Asia. Adjusted operating margins for this segment increased 130 basis points to 12.7% as we expect and we believe operating margins will expand from this level in the second half with the revenue growth. It help show the progress, excluding the impact on the acquisition-related amortization, adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 160 basis points to 16.9%.

So, please turn to page 7, so I can cover Communications Solutions. The second quarter really demonstrates the progress that we've made in this segment. We had 9% organic growth and continued momentum in all three businesses.

Segment adjusted operating margins expanded significantly year-over-year and improved versus last quarter and now they are at 15.2%. Data and Devices reported another quarter of organic growth as we continue to benefit from the high-speed ramps with (11:55) cloud infrastructure customers.

As we discussed last quarter, growth in this business is the result of our multi-year transformation to focus the product portfolio in key growth applications and we expect organic growth for the full year.

In addition, D&D more than doubled its adjusted operating margin from a year ago, driving significant improvement at the segment level as the actions taken to transform the portfolio and optimize the operations have really taken hold.

In our Appliance business, we have very strong performance of 14% organic growth year-over-year as demand remained strong, particularly in Asia. And our SubCom business grew 11% in the second quarter.

Adjusted operating margins of 15.2% were up 680 basis points from the prior year with contributions from all businesses and actually was up 200 basis points sequentially.

So, with that segment overview, I'll turn it over to Heath, who'll cover the financials.

Heath Mitts - TE Connectivity Ltd.

Thank you, Terrence, and good morning, everyone. Please turn to slide 8, where I will provide more details on the Q2 financials. Adjusted operating income was $535 million with an adjusted operating margin of 16.6%, driven by strong organic growth of 8% and productivity benefits.

GAAP operating income was $473 million and included $59 million of restructuring charges and $3 million of acquisition-related charges. For the full year, we continue to expect restructuring charges of approximately $150 million, driven by footprint consolidations from acquisitions and structural improvements.

We aim to strike a healthy balance between investing for future growth while capturing SG&A efficiencies. GAAP EPS was $1.13 for the quarter. Adjusted EPS was a new record for the second quarter at $1.19, up 32% year-on-year. This was above our prior guidance range driven by revenue growth and the benefit from a lower tax rate.

The growth above the prior year is a result of our strategy in action with harsh applications driving growth, TEOA driving efficiency and balance capital deployment enabling acquisitions and share buyback.

We also benefited from a lower adjusted effective tax rate of 15.4% driven by the expirations of statutes in certain jurisdictions and additional benefits from Accounting Standards (sic) [Standards] (15:30) Update 2016-09 related to stock compensation. For the full year, I now expect an adjusted effective tax rate around 18%, which is similar to last year.

However, as discussed last quarter, please keep in mind that the year-over-year dynamics, we get an EPS benefit in the first half of 2017 and have an EPS headwind in the second half of 2017 given that our Q3 2016 and Q4 2016 adjusted effective tax rates were 17% and 13% respectively.

While the first half benefit is $0.10, you have a negative impact of $0.10 in the second half, resulting in a zero net impact for the year. Going forward, I would expect an adjusted effective tax rate between 19% and 20%. Page 15 of our slide deck contains a bridge that provides the details on the first half and second half.

Turning to slide 9; our strong Q2 results demonstrate that we are executing on our strategy and performing well against our business model. Adjusted gross margin in the quarter was 34.4%, a 180-basis-point improvement from prior year, driven by fall-through on increased volumes, productivity improvements from our TEOA programs and restructuring benefits.

Adjusted operating margins were 16.6% in the quarter, up 170 basis points year-over-year driven by our Industrial and Communications segments. Adjusted EBITDA helps explain the cash earnings on our business. Adjusted EBITDA margins in Q2 were 21.3%, up 160 basis points year-on-year.

Cash from continuing operations was $521 million, and free cash flow was $387 million in the quarter. Free cash flow grew year-over-year, primarily due to the better operational performance. We returned $234 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases in the quarter.

Looking ahead, we continue to expect free cash flow to approximate (17:36) net income and capital expenditures to be approximately 5% of sales. We remain committed to our disciplined long-term capital strategy for balanced return of free cash flow to shareholders, while still having ample capital to invest for acquisitions.

Our balance sheet is strong, with reasonable debt levels and an ability to continue to support return of capital and acquisitions going forward. We have added a balance sheet and cash flow summary in the appendix for additional details.

Now, I'll turn the call back to Terrence.

Terrence R. Curtin - TE Connectivity Ltd.

Thanks, Heath. And let me cover our guidance for both the third quarter and full year. So let's start with the third quarter. And if you could look at slide 10, please.

We expect third quarter revenue of $3.2 billion to $3.3 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $1.14 to $1.18 per share. This represents reported sales growth of 4% and organic sales growth of 5%, with 7% adjusted EPS growth at the midpoint.

I do want to highlight that our outlook includes the negative impact of the stronger dollar, which we expect will be a headwind of $70 million to sales and $0.04 to EPS on a year-over-year basis. And in addition, as Heath mentioned, there is a unfavorable tax impact of 3 years (sic) [$0.03] (18:58) when you compare it to the prior year.

Without these two headwinds, we would expect solid double-digit earnings per share growth year-over-year on 5% organic revenue growth, which is in line with our business model.

Looking by segment, we expect Transportation Solutions to grow low single digits on a reported basis and mid single digits organic (19:20). This is above the expected Auto production growth levels of 1% that we expect in the third quarter, with our outperformance being driven by content growth. We also expect continued growth in our commercial transportation segment across all regions.

In Industrial Solutions, we continue to expect to grow low single digits on both a reported and organic basis, with growth expected across all three of our business units.

And in Communications, we expect high single-digit growth on both a reported and on an organic basis, with growth in each of our three businesses. We do expect SubCom to be particularly strong in the third quarter due to the timing of program executions.

Now let's move to slide 11 so I can cover full-year guidance. And just before I get in the guidance, as I said earlier, I'm very pleased that our business is firing on all cylinders, with revenue growth and operating margin expansion this year being driven by all three segments. And as we look at the second half, the margin expansion that we're going to experience in the second half will be driven by the Communications and Industrial segments. It's very similar to what we saw in quarter two.

So, when you look at our guidance for the year, we are raising the midpoint of revenue and adjusted earnings per share guidance from our prior view by $300 million on the top-line and $0.22. Roughly $100 million of the sales increase and $0.04 of the earnings per share improvement is from reduced currency exchange headwinds.

Organic revenue expectations were increasing from 4% to 6% or roughly $200 million. Of this, approximately, $130 million is from the outperformance we had in the second quarter, and $70 million is driven by higher outlook in both our Commercial Transportation business and the Communications segment in the second half.

I do want to note that our assumption for Auto growth in the second half has not changed from our prior view. We expect our Auto business to deliver mid-single digits growth in the second half on a slight production increase.

When you look at our implied year-over-year trends in the first half to second half, I would ask you to keep in mind the impact of currency exchange rates and the tax dynamics that Heath talked about and then we have more details on slide 15 of the deck.

For the full year, the increase I just walked you through results in revenue in the range of $12.6 billion to $12.8 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $4.58 to $4.66. This represents 6% reported and organic growth and 17% adjusted EPS growth at the midpoint versus the 52 weeks of fiscal 2016.

By segment, we expect Transportation Solutions to now be up high-single digits organically, reflecting strong results in the first half and continued content growth and share gains. As I said, while we continue to expect auto production to moderate, we expect to generate mid-single-digit revenue growth in our Auto business in the second half.

Commercial Transportation is expected to outperform its end market again this year, benefiting from content expansion in the heavy truck market. And we expect our sensors business to grow mid-single digits year-over-year.

In our Industrial segment, organic growth guidance is consistent with the guidance we've been giving since the start of the year, reflecting continued improvement in the industrial markets.

And in Communications, we expect to be up low single digits on a reported basis, an improvement versus our prior year, reflecting selecting continued strength in Appliances and growth in Data and Devices. And we're raising our guidance for our SubCom unit to high-single-digit growth this year.

In summary, I feel very good about our ability to drive 6% organic growth, and expand our operating margins and generate strong double-digit adjusted earnings per share growth this year. I think this demonstrates that our portfolio is delivering and continuing to benefit from the secular trend of content growth across our businesses.

Before we go to Q&A, I do want to close by thanking our employees for the strong execution in the second quarter as well as their continued commitment to bring our technologies to our customers all around the world.

So, with that, let's open it up to questions, Sujal.

Sujal Shah - TE Connectivity Ltd.

Okay, Brad, could you give the instructions for the Q&A session?

Shawn M. Harrison - Longbow Research LLC

Hi. Morning, everyone, and congrats on the good first half of the year.

Terrence R. Curtin - TE Connectivity Ltd.

Thanks, Shawn.

Shawn M. Harrison - Longbow Research LLC

This is the obvious question on Auto, but you have had some other players into the markets raise some red flags, be it excess inventory in North America, China production declining. And I know your fiscal year doesn't align with the other calendar year-ends of many companies. But are you seeing any weakness in Auto production out there right now, being (24:58) kind of flattish second half that would lead you worried into the next fiscal year?

Terrence R. Curtin - TE Connectivity Ltd.

Hey, Shawn, it's Terrence. So let me take that question. When you look at auto this year and we go back to the beginning of the year, we expected North America to be flat to slightly down in production and it's sort of playing out as we expected. I think when you look at Europe, we've actually seen a Europe that has constructively gotten better throughout the year, incrementally. So not major movement, I would say, continued strength and it has been a positive trend.

And the same has then hold true (25:33) in Asia, outside of China. When we guided in the beginning of the year and we guided to 1% growth overall, it was really the big wildcard was around the China incentive and what would be the impact once that incentive tailed off. And we always assumed that auto production was going to be pretty much flat in the second half and it looks like it's playing out that way.

And so while we had a strong first half in production and a lot of it was driven by China, as we're looking at order rates, we view the year is playing out as we sort of said all year, with the only real change being China production was a little stronger in the first half, which really has driven the increase from our original 1% production growth up to the 2% to 3%.

The other thing, I said on the call, we always also view the – even in that low production growth environment we were going to get into in the second half, we felt very good with our content wins and we were going (26:37) to drive mid single-digit growth and that hasn't changed at all. So when you think through our guidance and the changes we're making in the guidance, our Auto has been pretty consistent with the picture that we said, and we expect the China auto to slow and we expected a tough North American market, it's been tough in North America now almost for two years (26:56), when you sort of look at the production environment, it's been sort of flat to slightly down. So I don't think there is incremental red flag. I think it's playing out as we go (27:07).

Shawn M. Harrison - Longbow Research LLC

That's very helpful. And then secondly, just following up on the SubCom business now being up high single digits for the year, maybe you could talk about what visibility you have into fiscal 2018? Does the business decline, can you hold it flattish into fiscal 2018 based upon the backlog you have right now?

Terrence R. Curtin - TE Connectivity Ltd.

Shawn, thanks for that question. Well, SubCom, we always talk to you about SubCom and we have a pretty good 18-month window based upon the projects in the pipeline, and what was nice during the quarter, our backlog is still pretty steady at around $850 million is what we have got (27:44), and we're also working on a number of opportunities that we're quoting.

So I think when you look at where we are right now, the strength of the backlog, I would sort of assume as you model next year, keep SubCom pretty much flat with where we guided for this year. And like we normally do, we get more projects and we'll update as confidence increases, but I think the confidence we have is the amount of activity that we're quoting and working on, and I think modeling sort of a flat off (28:10) this number we're giving you for this year is probably the most prudent thing to do right now.

Shawn M. Harrison - Longbow Research LLC

Thanks so much.

Terrence R. Curtin - TE Connectivity Ltd.

(28:19).

Sujal Shah - TE Connectivity Ltd.

Thank you, Shawn. Could we have the next question please?

And our next question comes from the line of Amit Daryanani with RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Amit Daryanani - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Yes, thanks. Good morning, guys. I guess two questions from me as well, on the Transportation side, could you maybe talk about the operating margin dynamics you saw on a sequential basis. I think it was down about 300 basis points. Could you just touch on what kind of happened over there and how do you think of margins as you go through fiscal 2017 broadly and when do you see the Center (28:47) headwind, which I think it is a big issue for you guys right now, abating?

Heath Mitts - TE Connectivity Ltd.

Amit, this is Heath. I'll take that. I think if you go back and look at our comments from 90 days ago, we were pretty clear that the Transportation segment margins were running very hot and are not really sustainable.

So I think internally, when we looked at the 19% it was right in line with where we thought it would come in and consistent with where we've guided in terms of 20% plus or minus. There is some investment activity going on in the segment, as we're ramping up, because our revenue pipeline is very strong in Transportation globally.

So we're going to continue to make those investments, and I think modeling plus or minus 20% is probably a good number for that. Sensors is improving, you see the organic growth in terms of their – it still continues to be a bit of a headwind relative to the overall segment margins, but it is progressing on track with where we thought it would be this year at this point, and the outlook going forward will continue to be less of a headwind as we progress through the next couple of years.

Amit Daryanani - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Got it. And I guess, Heath, you talked about, I think the $150 million researching plan for the year. How much of that is just M&A integration versus implementing structural improvements within TE Connectivity's portfolio? And how should we think about the payback period for the cost take-out that you guys are doing?

Heath Mitts - TE Connectivity Ltd.

Thanks, Amit. That's a good question. There is some acquisition-related integration, some of those tied to more recent acquisitions that have been done, even including Sensors and into the medical space. There is some of that included in there. And then quite honestly, there is some broader footprint consolidation that we're doing as well, we'll continue to move forward on as we optimize the footprint. But there is a balance there between those. And I think in general, if you want to calculate, most of our restructuring has somewhere between a 18-month, two-year payback in terms of the cash-on-cash returns.

Some of the restructuring that you see in the $150 million, there is a chunk of that that's non-cash-related, that are write-offs. So if I think about it on a (31:11) cash-on-cash return, I think two years is probably a good number.

Amit Daryanani - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Perfect. Thank you and congrats on the quarter, guys.

Sujal Shah - TE Connectivity Ltd.

Thank you, Amit.

Heath Mitts - TE Connectivity Ltd.

Thanks Amit.

Sujal Shah - TE Connectivity Ltd.

Could we have the next question please?

And we do have a question from the line of Joe Giordano with Cowen & Co. Please go ahead.

Joseph Giordano - Cowen & Co. LLC

Congrats on the quarter. I've seen several news releases highlighting some of your products and it looks like you have a pretty big boost at the upcoming LIGHTFAIR trade show. Are you trying to accelerate your penetration in the whole connected home market?

Terrence R. Curtin - TE Connectivity Ltd.

Thanks, Joe. When you look at it – LIGHTFAIR is coming up. And when you think about what we do there, around the home, I talked a little bit about our Appliance business, which we have a lot in the home. And over the past five years, we have increased investment around lighting; that would be part of our Industrial business. So it's areas where as lighting goes that we need (32:09), you get into sockets, it comes into a natural opportunity for us. I think it's just one of those applications that sort of shows where we bring our engineering to and also how it is finally engineered (32:23) there.

So it is a product area we've gotten into. I don't know the revenue we have off the top of my head. But from that standpoint, I think it's pretty typical of the type of applications throughout our business we try to go after to really make sure how do we continue (32:39) the market. So certainly around that space, we have made investments into it.

Joseph Giordano - Cowen & Co. LLC

Thank you. And then could you give us some details on what you're seeing in Data and Devices, particularly in China?

Terrence R. Curtin - TE Connectivity Ltd.

Yeah, no, on Data and Devices, our performance was extremely strong and even slightly ahead of what we thought because as you know, we very much repositioned the portfolio around high speed. And I think you really start to see the benefit both on the growth (33:12) side as well as the margins that we felt we could the business up to. It certainly came truly in there.

When we look in Asia in Data and Devices, we have a very strong performance in Asia. We grew double digits organically in China and we basically grew greater than that outside of China, which would include Japan and Southeast Asia. So really the traction when you look at that business has always been and continues to shift towards Asia.

And the sales performance that you saw as well as the operating performance really have been driven by those wins that we have, while we still get the (33:55) infrastructure investments being made around China as well as how do they service the rest of the world. So a lot of that growth will be driven out of Asia as we go forward as well.

Joseph Giordano - Cowen & Co. LLC

Thanks for the color.

Sujal Shah - TE Connectivity Ltd.

All right. Thank you, Terrence. Could we have the next question, please?

Next question comes from the line of Craig Hettenbach with Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Craig M. Hettenbach - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Yes. Thanks. Can you expand a bit just on the theme of increasing Automotive content, so any particular applications that are driving the content increase in fiscal 2017? And then even as you go out to 2018 maybe some of the applications you guys are excited about?

Terrence R. Curtin - TE Connectivity Ltd.

Craig, thanks for the question. I mean it is so broad-based (34:35) applications, it's everywhere in the world. So if you take our – we talk about growth being greater than production. I mean this year every region is going to have pretty substantial growth greater than production whether it's China, whether it's Japan, whether it's Korea, even in places like North America where production is light, we're doing better than production.

So it's very broad-based around the world and it comes back to those trends we talked to you about not only on the connected side where you have infotainment wins, but also were you see powertrain and emission programs that does call into where our team is going to help solve the problems in the harshest environments (35:18) emission and then you continue (35:20) safety side.

So it's not one application. We're very fortunate, we cover all applications in what we do, being the global leader what we are, so we're benefiting from the secular trends all around Automotive and you're seeing it with the strong performance we have that's greater than production.

I mean, when you look at the guidance I talked about as we expect production to moderate, production being relatively flat in the second half, we're going to grow mid-single-digit, which improves the content growth assumption we talked to you about, about 4% to 6% (35:56) price off of it, it's all across – it's not just one. And it's really very good execution of how we cover our customers hopefully and enable their technology to make sure they can bring it to the market.

Craig M. Hettenbach - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Got it. And then as my follow-up, I want to focus on one of the three things you highlight in terms of focal points for the company on capital allocation. And there has been I think some discussions around maybe some increased discipline around OpEx and M&A? Just wanted to get your sense of how the approach is changing if it is, and what the implications are for that as you approach M&A versus cash returns?

Heath Mitts - TE Connectivity Ltd.

Craig, this is Heath. I'll take that. By no means would I suggest there's been a pivot in terms of our approach. We're going to continue to be disciplined with our deployment. The dividend strategy stays on tack (36:49); the share repurchase strategy is consistent. And we have been active in the M&A market, but it's been a tough market right now with where evaluations are. And so we'll continue to be active and push that lever. But we're going to also be disciplined about where the returns are relative to those M&A investments and make sure there are deals for our shareholders.

Craig M. Hettenbach - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Got it. Thanks.

Sujal Shah - TE Connectivity Ltd.

Okay. Thank you, Craig. Could we have the question, please?

And we do have a question from the line of Wamsi Mohan from Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please go ahead.

Wamsi Mohan - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Hi. Yes. Thank you. Hey, Terrence, clearly, the market's worried about deceleration and auto production trends and you guys are clearly outperforming based on the content growth commentary that's implied both in your guidance and in your comments here. But can you remind us maybe what levers you might lean on, if the deceleration continues to be stronger? Say in 2018, where trough transport margins might be. I know we're firing on all cylinders right now, but just from a risk mitigation standpoint, how should investors think about the levers that you might have at your disposal if things do end up getting a little tougher? And maybe calibrate in an environment of flat to 1%, you're growing 4%, 5%; if production were to be, say, a couple of points more negative, how that might influence your auto growth? And I have a follow-up.

Terrence R. Curtin - TE Connectivity Ltd.

Yeah, so I think let's talk a little bit about trough, and I think (38:27) production was flat next year we would expect that we're going to grow mid-single digit. And if it would be down a little bit from that, we would be growing low-single-digit, but I think with what we've done with our content wins we realize, these are platforms that we won, they're in the backlog. This is not stuff to go get when you think about next year. So I think even in a slightly negative production environment we're going to post growth.

So I don't really view that as a trough by any means, I really view – we would tighten up like we always do around where do we invest capital and make those trade-off decisions, but I don't view that as a free-for-all from a financial performance. We would just have to manage (39:12).

I think it shows where the business has come from and I think it's the expansion around content, and everywhere in the world. So I think similar to this year where early in the year we told you we thought production was going to be 1%, we could grow mid-single digits. We're doing that in second half, certainly got some benefit.

But I think the way that we're positioned as well as where we see the trends, we do expect that global auto production long term should mirror GDP. So certainly (39:44) country or a region and adjust. But I think the content trend that we have and I'll go back to what I said, again, with Craig, the trends that happen around connecting the car from an infotainment perspective, the continued safety applications and probably the bigger one always has to be around the powertrain, what happens on from emissions and what happens in those environments, whether it be electrification of the (40:13) that's content benefit for us. Or even if you're adding turbochargers to get better fuel economy on a smaller engine.

That is where we thrive and that drives our engineers to create the most value, the toughest engineering challenges. And I feel very strong that we're going to continue to drive that content growth. And I think this year truly demonstrates that.

So I think when you think through is production a little worse, I think you're still going to have, even in a slight production decline, we're going to be growing due to our content position that we have established that over the past five years.

Wamsi Mohan - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

No, that's very clear, Terrence. Thanks for that color. And as a follow-up can I just ask, we've heard of a pickup in restock activity in the channel, any comment on inventory levels, sort of non-auto inventory levels that you might have seen and could you address the discrepancy between sort of what you are including SubCom order pattern as (41:15) versus the guide? Thank you.

Terrence R. Curtin - TE Connectivity Ltd.

Yes. So it's a great question. So let me take the first half of your question without Automotive and without SubCom, because we have seen a couple things, we have seen our channel partners increase their ordering levels. I would tell you from inventory that (41:38) channels, it's actually, has not moved. So it isn't like inventory is building. But what we have seen through our channel partners is that they have seen some shortages in certain other electronic components in sort of the semi side. You see them getting a little bit more aggressive in their ordering patterns. And we experienced that in our second quarter.

In some cases those orders were placed out. We've discounted that in the guidance that we've given you in the third and fourth quarter. But certainly, we did see an acceleration of orders through our channel partners in the second quarter, which is typically a good indicator. It isn't like their inventory is getting ahead of themselves. But I think it does sort of show, just positive momentum, where they are starting to pulls. And so I think in some parts of the electronic supply chain there are some shortages that they're also trying to be cautious on. So we're monitoring that, and we'll continue to update you on that.

Wamsi Mohan - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Thanks, Terrence.

Terrence R. Curtin - TE Connectivity Ltd.

Thanks, Wamsi. Good question.

Sujal Shah - TE Connectivity Ltd.

Thanks, Wamsi, could we have the next question please?

We do have a question from the line of William Stein from SunTrust. Please go ahead.