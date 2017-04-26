iPhone To Be Squeezed In All Chinese Market Segments In 2017

Unless new iPhones to be launched this year are really outstanding, Apple’s smartphone sales and market share will be squeezed further in China.

Top local smartphone makers are forced to push more expensive flagship smartphones with new features to enlarge their razor-thin profit margin. It means iPhone faces more challenges.

Over-shipment last year, worsening inflation and improved product durability will slow China’s 2017 smartphone sales volume growth to 4.8%. Inflation and product upgrade will push up sales values by 11%.

Over-shipment last year, worsening inflation as well as improved product durability will force Chinese buyers to slow down buying new smartphones but push up unit prices this year, according to analysts and a GfK research report. Chinese makers are thus forced to launch more advanced but much dearer flagship products to widen razor-thin profit margin. Foreign premium brands such as Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Samsung will be further squeezed in all markets in China.

The GfK report predicts Chinese consumers to buy new phones this year mainly for upgrade replacement. Analysts also point out that Chinese makers face rising costs due to yuan depreciation and worsened inflation in the past year.

Smartphone Sales Volume To Rise 4.8% While Sales Value Jump 11.4%

GfK report projects 493 million smartphones to be sold in China in 2017, a rise of 4.8% from 470 million units last year. Total sales value is expected to jump 11.4% to 0.98 trillion yuan ($142.4 billion), apparently due to cost inflation and general product upgrades.

GfK's prediction is hardly unique as Chinese analysts already predicted early this year a slower smartphone sales growth in 2017 after a better-than-expected growth last year. IT consultant firm Canalys reported a 11.4% volume growth of to 476.5 million units in 2016, about one-third of the world total, after a lukewarm gain of 1.9% in 2015. ( See my previous article).

Local smartphone makers offered deep discounts and other promotions last year in a bid to revive the stagnant market in 2015. Some observers described their efforts too successful as many consumers realized their 2017 smartphone upgrade and replacement plans in 2016. A sharply slower sales volume growth in 2017 is thus inevitable.

Chinese consumers are also expected to slow down buying new smartphones this year due to a general improvement of smartphone quality. More customers do not see the necessity of replacing or upgrading their phones yearly.

The predicted unit price rise in 2017 is also due to yuan depreciation and China's worsening inflation over last year.

In fact, the double trends of price inflation and smartphone upgrade replacement already emerged in last year and were shown in two aspects. Firstly, consumers bought more smartphones of over 2,500 yuan ($362.84) each in 2016, accounting for one third of all smartphones sold in China. Crossing the 2,500 yuan threshold into the medium-high price market has been a goal for Chinese smartphone makers for long time.

Secondly, top ten Chinese brands saw their combined online sales volume jumped by 15% while the sales values rocketed 22% in 2016, according to GfK. That means their products achieved higher average selling prices compared with 2015.

Among the top ten makers, channel-type makers (those makers sell phones mainly through physical shops) are expected to carry on their excellent sales performance into 2017. As e-commerce is still not as popular in Chinese rural areas, rural consumers usually buy cell phones from shops. With more rural consumers upgrading functional cell phones into smartphones, the channel-type makers have effectively boosted rural smartphone sales. Their sales are also benefited.

Top Channel-type Makers Also Outperform In Online Market

Channel-type makers' momentum has spilled into online sales. They even out-performed their online-type competitors on the latter's home turf. In 2016, the top four channel-type makers OPPO, Vivo, Gionee and Huawei saw their combined online sales volume jumped 75% while sales value rocketed 103%.

There are two possible reasons for the channel-type makers' spectacular online performance. Urban customers may take smartphone shops as showrooms and seek advice from shop clerks but buy them cheaper online. Channel-type makers have also followed the trend of "channel integration" to build up online shops. Growing from a low starting point, their online sales thus enjoy huge percentage growth.

With their extensive rural and small city presence, top and fast growing channel-type makers, Oppo and Vivo are expected to swarm their flagship products into tier-1 cities in 2017 (the principle market for premium brands). Apple and Samsung's market space in offline channels has thus been further squeezed in these metropolises.

Yet, major online shops like JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) and Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) are still strong in big cities. But it is a double-edged sword. On one side, they help Apple and Samsung to trim their sales losses in these traditional markets. On the other hand, they help channel-type makers to penetrate their products into these big-city markets.

Chinese Makers Sell Dearer Flagship Smartphones To Enlarge Profit Margin

As consumers replace their smartphones with more advanced ones, Chinese makers have launched more flagship products than ever so far in 2017. They quote much higher prices for these new flagship products compared with older models in hope of a wider profit margin.

Take Huawei, the most successful Chinese smartphone maker globally, as an example. It has just launched its new flagship handset P10 (see photo) in China with a price starting at 3,788 yuan ($549), a whopping 700 yuan ($102 or 22.7%) more expensive than the previous edition P9, according to Sohu.com.

The huge price jump is a response to Huawei's disappointing 2016 results. Its 0.4% annual profit rise was way below analyst expectation, though its 32% sales rise came in line with its own guidance. The net profit margin was a decade-low of 7.1%. Even Huawei's founder Ren Zhengfei was reportedly concerned with the company's profitability.

Huawei thus faces mounting pressure to increase profit, especially from its handset business which has achieved spectacular sales growth but minimal profits.

In short, China's smartphone industry in 2017 can be described in three words: "consumption upgrade", "scientific and technological innovation" and "channel integration."

Consumption upgrade means consumers prefer higher range products with a future feeling and a technical touch. Similarly, product technology innovation and breakthrough will stimulate customers' desire for new products.

Channel integration means an accelerated integration of online and offline channels. In China, the two channels have evolved from mutual cut-throat competition to integration and shared development. As it is always easier for a channel-type maker to diversify into online market than vice versa, foreign premium brands like Apple and Samsung suffer more than local competitors as they are far behind on the number of offline outlets than the top channel-type makers Oppo and Vivo.

Conclusion: Apple And Samsung Expected To Be Further Squeezed In Chinese Market

A slower growth of smartphone sales volume expected this year means keener competition. High inflation as well as Customers' demand for upgraded replacement and have forced Chinese makers to launch dearer flagship products in a bid to widen their razor-thin profit margin. Chinese makers have no choice but wage a large scale invasion to the Chinese premium market which was originally iPhone's stronghold.

Even worse, domestic channel-type makers have started to expand their reach into China's online market and tier-one cities, further squeezing the iPhone's market space. The iPhone is thus expected to continue its downward trend in sales and market share unless its new product this year, either iPhone 7S or 8, manages to achieve real product innovation.

Samsung's situation is even worse. Seoul has started to deploy THAAD anti-missile system despite Beijing's protest that THAAD's radar is capable of detecting China's nuclear weapon movement. Just like other South Korean products, Samsung may face Chinese consumer boycott and sink further away from the top five makers in China's smartphone market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.