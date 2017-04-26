Tesla Set To Roll Out Updated Autopilot With AEB Functionality

We are skeptical that this is the release of a solid feature but instead find it likely that it is a PR move.

This feature was delayed due to the safety issues from phantom braking that could be hazardous on the road.

Consumer Reports is downgrading Tesla cars because of a glaringly missing safety feature. Is it a coincidence that Tesla is releasing this feature this week?

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) friendly site, Electek, reported on Tuesday that Tesla will finally release the Automatic Emergency Braking, or AEB, functionality for its Autopilot 2 system later this week.

In the ongoing saga of the problematic rollout of Autopilot 2.0, it has been abundantly clear that AEB is a critical feature that needs to be implemented sooner than later. A study conducted by NHSTA has found that AEB functionality when combined with Forward Collision Warning systems can reduce some collision rates by as much as 40%. The AEB feature was found to be so important for safety that over 40% of the cars in 2016 had this feature and all manufacturers are expected to implement this feature by 2022.

In spite of the criticality of this feature, Tesla automobiles manufactured since October of 2016 do not have this feature. Tesla touts its safety feature but it has been embarrassing for Tesla that the expensive Tesla cars do not have the functionality that is now becoming available in cars at the $25K price point.

So, why does Tesla not have this feature enabled?

While Tesla does not disclose the reasoning, it appears that, lacking the Mobileye system, Tesla Autopilot software generates false positive braking incidents. In other words, Tesla software makes cars brake when there is not a problem on the road that requires that a brake be applied.

This problem was very acute with the early releases of the Autopilot system. Some examples of the complaints about this problem can be seen here. An example quote:

"Each time I turned off cruise control by hitting the brakes to take back full control. This is very problematic as randomly hard breaking for no reason poses a danger to cars behind me who would not see that behavior coming."

As to be expected, Tesla has improved the software over time but the problems have persisted. As can be seen from a discussion thread here, as of 4/24, Tesla software continues to be problematic partly due to random braking as can be seen by example quotes from users with the latest 8.1 Autopilot system:

"After a lane change at high speed, the car abruptly slowed down for no apparent reason. The car in back of me had to brake to avoid an accident. I had my hands on the steering wheel and took over driving quickly, but it was close."

"Welcome to Tesla ownership. Same happened to me a few days ago, except the car behind me was a Prius, the driver seemed very miffed, and yelled at me. I couldn't hear what he said, but I'm pretty good at lip reading. "

This commentary from some Tesla drivers should be a warning bell to customers and investors. It is unfortunate that NHSTA refuses to get up from its deep slumber to address such a major safety issue on the road.

Now, coming back to AEB release, does this release mean that Tesla fixed these phantom braking problems and the software is ready to go?

Call us skeptical, but we highly doubt that to be the case. The test and QA cycle appears way too short to identify the vast majority of the cases that can lead to this type of behavior.

As is common with Tesla, we suspect that PR needs, and not product maturity, may be the driver behind this feature release.

The PR aspect has two prongs:

Firstly, as can be seen from the Consumer Reports latest review, Tesla cars have been downgraded due to lack of this functionality. Releasing AEB now would make it appear like Tesla has already addressed the problem. Here are some key quotes from the Consumer Reports review:

"When we purchased our latest test car, we were assured automatic emergency braking would be enabled by the end of 2016," says Jake Fisher, director of Consumer Reports' Auto Test Center in Colchester, Conn. "We've been waiting for this important safety feature, which is standard equipment on much cheaper cars."

"Tesla declined to answer a question about any potential compensation for owners who have driven their vehicles for up to six months without the benefit of advanced safety functions and convenience features they may have expected much sooner."

"The wait for Tesla customers began Oct. 19, when CEO Elon Musk announced that the automaker would be equipping all future models with new cameras and sensors that would eventually enable self-driving capability-after the development of supporting software and approval by regulators.

The downside to the new hardware, the company disclosed at the time, was that some basic safety features wouldn't be immediately available because software for those systems would have to be rewritten and validated.

Despite that explanation, Tesla still was selling premium luxury cars without basic safety features that come standard on far less expensive vehicles, such as the $20,000 Toyota Corolla.

A prospective Tesla buyer late last year might have considered a short delay a minor inconvenience. But now someone who bought a Tesla with advanced hardware after October has been driving without the safety feature for roughly half a year."

Secondly, with Tesla earnings coming up next week, it is likely that uncomfortable questions are going to come up in the earnings call about the status of Autopilot 2.0. Autopilot 2.0 was already a sticky point for Mr, Musk last quarter but he skated through the issue glibly as can be seen from this interchange.

"Ryan Brinkman - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Great. Thanks for taking my question. Just regarding the explanation in the shareholder letter that you experienced a little autopilot revenue, a little new revenue in 4Q, can you talk about what delayed the software updates into 1Q? Was it the switch from Mobileye in any way? And then talk about how the current capabilities of autopilot in 1Q in terms of performance and safety, how that's better than maybe what was offered previously?

Elon Reeve Musk - Tesla, Inc.

Yes, we had some challenges in the transition from Mobileye to Tesla software running on GPU. Our original plan was to have a migration strategy, where we have Mobileye and Tesla Vision operating at the same time to have kind of a smooth process, but Mobileye refused to do that. So, that poised (18:16) us to re-spin the board and caused unexpected delays where we had to basically (18:22) from the board and just kind of (18:26) Tesla Vision.

Safety is always our primary concern. So, really we could have released Tesla Vision and including (18:42) high speed, probably three months ago - I was driving at a high speed personally three months ago, but I think we want to just have an exhaustive testing process, vetting (18:57) process before enabling that throughout the fleet.

So, we've been edging our way up there gradually. Now, longitudinal control, the Traffic-Aware Cruise Control is at 80 miles an hour. And Autosteer is at 50 miles an hour, and I think we should be able to get, unless testing shows something different, we should be able to get them both to around the maybe 85 miles an hour next month and be at parity with Hardware 1 (19:36). And then obviously things will only improve from there. So, that's that."

But, Mr. Musk's answer was a non-answer and hid much deeper trouble with Autopilot.

One more quarter is over now and Tesla is still struggling with its Autopilot. As such, we do not believe that Tesla can recognize revenue for this feature in Q1. To respond to the same execution problem two quarters in a row can be a PR setback. We suspect that this AEB release is a way for Tesla to show progress on the issue which has been a very challenging one for Tesla.

Based on the results from version 8.1 that we see above and the known inadequacies of Tesla software, we wonder if the AEB function is another premature product rollout for PR purposes.

The proof of the pudding will be in seeing how this rolled out features behaves on the road. Once Tesla rolls out the product, and once we have user feedback, we will know if AEB is yet another vaporware announcement to support the stock price or if Tesla really took the time to do a responsible product roll out.

As an epitome of irony, Tesla, in its comments to say that:

"Automatic Emergency Braking and other safety features are a top priority, and we plan to introduce them as soon as they're ready," Tesla said in the statement. "We believe it would be morally wrong and counterproductive to our goal of improving consumer safety to release features before they're ready, and we believe our customers appreciate that."

How credible is the Company's commentary given they are routinely putting unsafe systems on the field?

Until Tesla changes its business practices, the swashbuckling beta testing Tesla drivers may be well served to keep a warning sign in the back window of their Tesla cars (if not for their safety, at lease for the safety of others on the road).

Or better yet, Tesla should start shipping such labels with its software release to reduce future legal liability.

As always, we continue to forecast a collapse for this stock.

Our view: Sell short

