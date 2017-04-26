Why I Sold Kraft Heinz And What I Bought To Replace It

A comment about Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) in an article I was reading caused me to review how that company was doing. Based on that review showing declining growth, I decided it was time to swap KHC out for some better performing companies.

Why did I originally own KHC?

When I am reviewing whether or not I should keep a stock, I start by looking at why I bought it in the first place. I got my shares in KHC by owning shares in Kraft Foods before the merger. Part of why I bought Kraft in the first place was that it had a high yield (close to 5% IIRC). I used the approximately $4,000 special dividend I got with the merger to purchase other dividend stocks. KHC was paying a pretty decent yield and did well by me for most of the time since the merger. I first started thinking about selling it when KHC made its failed bid to acquire Unilever (NYSE:UL).

Why did I sell KHC?

Over the last few years, I have begun paying a lot more attention to the credit ratings of companies I invest in. In part, this is due to the credit rating having some ability to screen out companies that are having significant troubles. The factors that lead to a low credit rating are the same issues a company would have in raising and even paying a dividend. Also, with a low credit rating, companies tend to have to pay more to borrow money, which leaves them with less cash to pay the dividend.

Looking at Moody's, I see that KHC has a credit rating of Ba3. That is the lowest investment grade rating from Moody's and is equivalent to BBB- from S&P. Of more concern to me is that when KHC put up their bid for UL, Moody's saw that as a credit negative. Since many thought KHC wanted UL to offset its slow growth, I find it problematic that such an acquisition was considered negatively by at least one credit rating agency.

Next I looked into what KHC had been paying me. First, I looked on the SA page that provides information on dividends for KHC.

I note a couple of things that cause me some concern with holding KHC going forward. First, I see that the 4-year average yield is quite a bit higher than the current yield, telling me that the shares are likely overvalued. Second, I see that the 3-year dividend growth rate is less than 5%. That wouldn't be so much of a problem if the yield was higher, but the yield is below 3%. With the payout ratio over 80%, I also don't see it as likely that KHC will be able to grow the dividends it pays faster than it grows earnings. In fact, I think a good case can be made that going forward it will have to grow the dividends slower than it grows earnings so that it can get the payout ratio to a more sustainable level, like below 70% or so. Looking at my position in KHC, my 170 shares will pay me about $408 or so over the next 12 months.

Next, I go to Simply Wall St to see what they have to say about KHC. One of the things I like about that site is that they have very interesting graphs that help in visualizing data about a company. Right at the top, they present a graph they call a snow flake which shows how a company is doing in 5 areas: value, past performance, future performance, health and dividends. They have 6 tests for each area and the snow flake graphs (in polar coordinates) how many a company passed. The snowflake is also colored from green (for very good) to red for very bad.

The red color and the fact that KHC passes no more than 2 tests on any of the 5 areas of comparison shows that Simply Wall St doesn't like what it sees at KHC. So, I want to look at what data they have on earnings growth.

The earnings data comes from S&P Capital IQ and looks very flat to me going forward. Looking at how earnings grew over the last few years and comparing that to how the earnings can be expected to grow in the future (or not grow as it appears here), I worry that the slow growth of the dividend in the past will get even slower in the future.

To spell out what might be obvious, I wonder if a company whose stock has a low yield and has had slow dividend growth combined with a projected slowing of earnings growth (and thus likely slowing dividend growth) is a good candidate to hold going forward. Couple that with just barely having an investment grade credit rating and the likely event that buying its way out of slow growth could result in a downgrade and I just don't see a reason to hold this stock anymore. Now, my 170 shares had a cost basis of $9747.09 or about $57.34 a share. So with KHC trading over $90 a share, I have a nice gain if I sell.

What is the present value of KHC's dividend stream?

To sell KHC, I want the current market price to be greater than the NPV of the dividend stream. To figure that out, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). Normally, I get many of the parameters I use in this calculation from David Fish's CCC List (which contains a data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for 5 or more years), but KHC hasn't existed in its current form long enough to make that list yet. SA does provide a page (I linked to it above) providing information on dividends for KHC, so for my calculation here I will use the 3-year DGR rate of 4.6% for my dividend growth rate parameter, along with the current dividend of $2.40.

Using those parameters, the NPV of the dividend stream is $79, assuming that KHC will be able to grow the dividend at the same rate over the next 5 years as it did during the last 3. I think that assumption is on the optimistic side, but with KHC trading around $92, it's clearly overvalued. With my actual cost basis (which doesn't include any of the dividend payments I got) more than $20 lower still, I decided that selling KHC was a good idea. I have a lot of stocks on my watch list that I haven't had the cash to buy and this will give me the cash to do some of that. Below is a screenshot from my broker showing the sale of the KHC shares. I got a price that worked out to be $92.51 per share (this is the price after the commission charge).

What did I buy to replace KHC?

I had multiple stocks on my buy list, but at the top of the list was Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN). I also wanted to top off my positions in Dominion Resources (NYSE:D) and Duke Energy Corp. (NYSE:DUK). I was also looking to add more to my positions in CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) and Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO). I have written articles on each of those stocks and why I want them. The last purchase I made was of a closed-end fund, which I haven't written about, called Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividends Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO). I recently started buying some on the recommendation of SA contributor Chowder.

One of the things I very much like about my broker, Capital One Sharebuilder, is that I can purchase stocks based on a specific dollar amount instead of buying only whole shares. So here is what my purchase order for the stocks I was going to buy looked like.

Here is the screen shot from my broker showing the actual purchases, including the number of shares I got.

That allows me to create a spreadsheet showing how many shares I got and how much dividend I can expect over the next 12 months.

While I did use about $1,350 of the cash (from accumulated dividend payments) to buy the new stocks, I increased my yearly dividend income by over $500 and improved both the quality of the companies and the dividend growth rate.

Conclusion

From time to time, a dividend growth investor should review their holdings to make sure that an investment that was once suitable for their goals remains so. Doing such a review on KHC, I determined that it was no longer suitable for my goals. While part of that was due to a newer concern over credit ratings, much of it was due to the slowing of the company's growth since I originally bought its predecessor company. In picking items off of my watch list, I looked for investment grade credit, better growth and improved income.

My portfolio continues to generate dividends, with a dividend payment of $39.56 from CSCO this morning which bought me just over 1 additional share. My account was also just credited with the cash from my 401(k) rollover, so I have to put a plan together to put that $26,000 of cash to work as well.

Note: Simply Wall St provides me free access to its premium paid service so I can use data they provide to help support my investment thesis. I use their data and graphs when it supports my case. Much of the data that appears in their graphs and charts comes from Capital S&P IQ.

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended. The price I call fair valued is not a prediction of future price but only the price at which I consider the stock to be of value for its dividends.

Disclosure: I am/we are long D, DUK, CNP, CSCO, MAIN, ETO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.