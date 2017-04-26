Oil Producers Will Soar - Just Not Quite Yet

Source: Stock photo.

One major thing to take into account concerning the oil sector is ultimately, like all sectors, it'll perform based upon fundamentals, no matter what OPEC does or geopolitical events dictate at the time.

While potential OPEC decisions are interesting to read about, they no longer have the effect they had in the past because of the emergence of the powerful U.S. shale industry. So the idea of financial media breathlessly watching every nuance that will suggest whether or not OPEC will extend production cuts, is nothing more than theater. We already know it's going to do so.

The remaining question is whether or not Russia in particular, decides to agree to participate, even though as expected, it hasn't come close to meeting its agreed upon quotas.

With all that as a back drop, as easily predicted, when the price of oil did move up modestly in response to the production cut deal, U.S. shale producers quickly increased production, offsetting a significant portion of the lower output. They were able to do so because of the amount of costs they took out of operations, making many of them profitable with oil prices in the mid-$40s and up.

Whether OPEC extends the cuts or not doesn't matter to me. What matters is the shale industry becoming more efficient and productive, which is really the main driver of increased production activity. The production cuts only slightly accelerated what was already happening. They were going to raise production no matter what OPEC or others did or didn't do. They still will.

Short term oil prices

My view is that the price of oil will remain under pressure through at least the end of 2017, and possibly into the first half of 2018. By under pressure I mean there won't be a break out into the $60 per barrel, or even $70 per barrel range some have called for.

It may temporarily surpass the $60 per barrel range, but based upon the amount of oil coming to market, it won't matter what OPEC does one way or the other. This is especially true because of the amount of oil coming from Canada and Brazil.

Another major factor that will play a big part in oil in 2017 is whether or not Libya can end its internal strife and ramp up production. If it can do so, it could add another 400,000 to 600,000 barrels per day to the market by the end of the year. As I write things are looking better in Libya, but that's usually how it works before more problems emerge.

If Libya can't end the strife, it would be a catalyst for oil in the short term. Since it's already disrupted though, we're probably seeing what the effect would be further in the year if production remains close to current levels. Libya, as far as global production goes, should only be considered a negative catalyst in regard to being a downward pressure on prices.

Most of the market isn't pricing Libya's potential in at this time, so whatever improvements it makes in boosting production will be detrimental to the price of oil. If it continues to struggle, I see it being meaningless - one way or the other - to oil prices in 2017.

All that said, it means we're in a battle between OPEC cuts and rising production of U.S. shale. Demand is of course a factor, but that continues to be somewhat subdued and not as robust as thought to be about a year ago or so.

The problem the market will eventually have to face is what happens - even if there is some temporary support for oil because of the output cuts - when all the oil off the market is brought back? At that time if there are any meaningful gains, they'll be quickly reversed.

For these reasons, I see oil prices continuing to struggle to break out until demand rises to the point it is close to offsetting most of the supply coming to the market. I think that could take from 18 to 24 months to happen. It could be longer if we get hit with an economic slowdown.

The only sustainable catalyst there is

I don't like what OPEC is attempting to do for a number of reasons, but the main one is it skews the market price of oil by artificially trying to prop it up. That makes it more difficult for investors to accurately project what the market price of oil is, which in turn makes it harder to analyze the performance of oil producers.

As mentioned above, we have to ignore the distraction of OPEC and look at the fundamentals of the oil market and the financial health of the upstream companies competing in it. The idea of temporarily propping up oil does nothing to change that.

When talking of these things I'm referring to long-term investors in the oil segment of the energy sector. Obviously these types of things are positive for speculators that like to play the market when events happen that increase price volatility.

It's also why they're somewhat frustrated over the weakness of the response of the market to the production cuts. That's why they've been reducing long positions. Of course I've been saying for a year or so that the oil market has been disrupted and changed forever, and what worked in the past wouldn't work today or in the future.

Even Saudi Arabia, from 2014-2016 made similar statements, yet they couldn't refrain from going the production cut route that had somewhat worked in the past.

Conclusion

I really do believe, over time, the price of oil will find support, as global demand in the years ahead soars. Nothing will keep that from happening, including so-called sustainable alternatives. They will grow as well, but energy demand is going to climb to such high levels it'll raise all ships.

There is also the products made from oil that don't have meaningful competition at this time That market will continue to grow, even if gasoline demand declines some. I'm not convinced it will, even with the expected growth in the electric car market. The major reason there is because emerging markets will demand vehicles in general, and the amount of disposable income will require them to buy vehicles run by gasoline. It'll take decades for that to be resolved.

Contrary to what many people think, as I've said a number of times, I'm very bullish on oil for the long term, and those investing in the market should do very well in the years ahead. But in the short term, I believe it'll take about two years or so for the market to organically rebalance and the price of oil to sustainably rise.

At that time I believe the oil sector will take off and there will be no looking back. For now, adding to positions in companies that have reduced costs and increased productivity, is the best way to play it in my view. That means shale producers with strong balance sheets, good credit lines, and quality acreage in low-cost plays like the Permian.

Majors like Exxon (NYSE:XOM) are a secondary option, as they are adding a lot of acreage in the Permian, which will lower costs across the entirety of its portfolio. They aren't likely to grow near to the level of the quality, pure shale producers.

Oil is for patient, long-term investors who are looking for growth in the years ahead. I have no doubt over time it'll be one of the stronger market sectors over the next couple of decades. Just not so much in the short term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.