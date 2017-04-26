Sell Dynagas LNG Partners Due To A Possible Dividend Reduction, Buy Gaslog Parters As A Hedge

If the current dividend level is maintained, we estimate that Dynagas will pay more than 100% of its operating cash flow to dividends (common and preferred).

However, it is anticipated that four of the six vessels will have to operate at much lower charter rates in the spot market for some time in 2017 and 2018.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) owns and operates six liquid natural gas (LNG) carriers with a total capacity of 914,100 cubic meters. The average age of the fleet is 6.6 years, whereas the average remaining duration of the existing charters is 10.7 years, as per page 10 of the company's most recent presentation. The company is a master limited partnership (MLP) and is supported by a sponsor with decades of valuable experience in shipping that also controls about 44% of the Units of DLNG, as per page 92 of the most recent 20-F.

The company operates in a shipping segment that is expected to improve considerably in the years to come as the supply of LNG grows worldwide. The company already has a quite material amount of contracted revenues from its existing charters. However, we believe that the current dividend level is unsustainable and would argue that a reduction may occur.

We intend to structure our analysis into three sections: the cash flow profile of the company, the current price to net assets value, and a comparison between DLNG and Gaslog Partners (NYSE:GLOP).

Cash Flow

It is expected that four out of the six vessels of the company will have to operate in the spot market for some time in 2017 and 2018, as per page 42 of the most recent 20-F. A vessel in the spot market is currently receiving charter rates that are lower than the contracted rates that DLNG already has in place. We assume a time charter daily rate of $25k per day for Clean Energy (a 149,700 cubic meters vessel with steam propulsion) and a $45k rate for the other vessels that are expected to operate in the spot market and have a tri-fuel diesel electric propulsion system. The existing long-term charters are assumed to continue seamlessly (other than the off-hire days associated with the maintenance drydock of each vessel).

Other assumptions include:

Forecast period: full years 2017-18

Daily operating expenses for the fleet: $12.25k per day, which is at around the levels reported by the company on page 73 of the most recent 20-F

Drydock expenses of $9 million for the six vessels in the aggregate and off-hire of 25 days per vessel

LIBOR: Average of 1.81% for 2017-18

Dividend level: assumed to remain the same for both classes of shares

Based on these assumptions, the company is estimated to generate $121.6 million of operating cash flow in 2017-18, whereas the dividend payments to common and preferred shareholders, based on the current levels, are calculated to be $133.6 million -- i.e., 110% of the operating cash flow. The dividend payments are analyzed as follows: $0.4225 per quarter for each of the 35.5 million common units and $0.56250 per quarter for each of the preferred shares.

If we add the projected debt repayment of $65 million until the end of 2018, the cash flow generation becomes materially negative. Finally, the fact that the company needs to re-finance an unsecured bond of $250 million in Q4 2019 is going to be an additional stretch to the cash flow.

Net Assets Value (NAV) Analysis

Using the book values for the fleet ($1.0 billion, from page 78 of the most recent 20-F) and the respective figures for the end of 2016 as per the financial statements in the company's 20-F filing, we calculate a NAV of $8.24 per share. This means that the current share price is more than 200% in terms of the price/NAV ratio. We do not assign a value to the existing long-term charters since we believe that their rate is around the current market rate of low to mid-$70,000 daily.

Hence, we do not expect that the current NAV can support the stock price. This means that in the case of a dividend reduction, there might be significant pressure on the stock price. We understand that the MLP structure commands a premium to NAV, but we consider the above premium to be too wide.

Comparison Between DLNG and GLOP

Running similar analysis for GLOP and using the same assumptions about the market and further adjusting for the higher operating expenses of $14.7k per day for GLOP (see page 70 of the 2016 20-F), we come to the conclusion that GLOP is priced much more attractively than DLNG. We also argue that GLOP also has more important headroom in terms of cash flow generation if the spot rates come out weaker than what we assume. This is despite the fact that three out of its 10 vessels will come off charters in 2018 (see page 46 of the 2016 20-F), and we assume that they will operate in the spot market at rates equal to the assumptions used for the vessels of DLNG. More specifically, GLOP is estimated to pay 65.7% of its operating cash flow in dividends in 2017-18 (vs. 110% for DLNG), whereas we estimate the price/NAV ratio to be 114% as of year-end 2016 (vs. 209% for DLNG).

Since both companies operate in the same segment, we find much more value in holding Gaslog Partners than Dynagas LNG Partners at the current prices of $24.25 and $17.23, respectively (closing prices as of April 25, 2017). We recommend that investors sell DLNG.

Disclosure: I am/we are short DLNG AND LONG GLOP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.