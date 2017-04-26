Southwest Bancorp's (OKSB) CEO Mark Funke on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Southwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKSB)

Q1 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

April 26, 2017, 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Rusty LaForge - EVP and General Counsel

Mark Funke - President and CEO

Joe Shockley - EVP and CFO

Analysts

Rusty LaForge

Thank you and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Southwest Bancorp Inc.'s first quarter 2017 earnings call.

At this time, if you've logged on to our webcast, please refer to the slide presentation including our Safe Harbor statement on Slide 2. For those joining by phone, please note that the Safe Harbor statement and presentation are available on our website, oksb.com.

I'm joined today by Southwest's President and CEO, Mark Funke; and CFO, Joe Shockley. In light of our announced agreement and plan of merger with Simmons First National Corporation, we will not be taking questions at the end of the call.

With that I'll turn it over to Mark.

Mark Funke

Thank you, Rusty. Good morning, everyone. I'm Mark Funke, President and CEO of Southwest Bancorp and as Rusty mentioned Joe Shockley is here with me, our CFO. I want to thank you for your continued interest in our Company and for joining us today. Hopefully you all have the PowerPoint presentation that was sent out yesterday along with our earnings release statement. I’m going to start with the Slide 3 on the PowerPoint presentation.

I'm pleased to announce today that Southwest Bancorp has reported first quarter earnings of $5.3 million or $0.28 per fully diluted share as compared to $6.2 million or $0.33 per fully diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2016. The fourth quarter results included a release from our loan-loss reserve at $1.3 million, as opposed to our $1.8 million provision this quarter. You should also recall that our first quarter of 2016 yield earnings of only 1.9 million or $0.10 per fully diluted share.

This represents a positive quarter for us giving all the initiatives that we've been focused on. We experienced good loan production during the quarter adding new loan commitments of $121.3 million which included $87.7 in new fundings. Coupled with our paydowns and payoffs overall funded loans increased by $59.3 million or about 3% for the quarter leading our loan total at the end of the quarter at $1.94 billion. This represents a 9% increase from the first quarter of 2016.

Loan growth occurred primarily in Oklahoma. Our growth was diversified across our portfolio with energy in real estate having the largest gains but we did have new loans generated in Texas they were offset by payoffs. Our net interest margin did improve slightly for the quarter to 3.43% from 3.40% at the end of the fourth quarter.

Our pre-tax pre-provision income was $9.4 million for the first quarter of 2017 that was up 9.3% when you compared to the fourth quarter which was an increase of 25.1% from $7.5 million earned in the first quarter of 2016.

We made notable progress improving our efficiency ratio over the last year. Adjusted for non-core expenses and related merger costs, our efficiency ratio was 61.5% for the first quarter compared to 60.5% for the fourth quarter. This is an improvement from the first quarter of 2016 when we had a ratio of 67.5%.

Yesterday, I'm pleased to announce that our Board did approve a cash dividend of $0.08 per share payable on May 19 to shareholders of record on May 5. Our capital ratios also remain well above regulatory standards for a well-capitalized institution with a common equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 12.2%.

As you know on December 14, we signed a definitive agreement to merge with Simmons First National Corporation. We remain very pleased with this announced merger as it provides our shareholders with the opportunity to achieve a positive return on the capital they have invested in OKSB and also the opportunity to remain part of the growing and high-performing institution in Simmons First National Corporation.

Following the merger, Simmons will have a strong footprint in key Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Colorado markets and our current Bank SNB customers will have greater access to a broader product line including wealth management and trust, SBA lending and more retail products.

While the regulatory process is slow, we remain confident in and we look forward to our future partnership with Simmons, as well as Southwest Bank in Fort Worth. Updates on the status of our merger agreement was provided by Simmons management team on the recent earnings call and I suggest that you refer to that information into them for further updates on the process.

Joe will be going into more details on first quarter results but I want to address a few credit related issues that I think are important to highlight, then I’ll come back from - with some comments as we close out. I'm going to move now on to Slide 4 of the PowerPoint presentation.

We continue to experience modest stabilization in the economy and some growth in all of our markets. We are also seeing more stabilization in the energy markets which should bode well for us in the future. For the first time in several months we funded some new energy credits in our portfolio which I'll address here in a moment.

In the first quarter we did experience a net reduction in our potential problem loans as they decreased by $1.9 million and ended the quarter at $42.1 million or 2.2% of our total funded portfolio. This is improved from $68.5 million in potential problem loans that were reported at the end of the first quarter in 2016.

Non-performing loans stood at $16.6 million at the end of the quarter virtually flat from the fourth quarter and our other real estate owned also remain flat at only $400,000 at the end of the quarter.

We incurred net charge-offs for the quarter at $1.8 million primarily related to a real estate project where the primary tenant was an energy company which had been identified previously as a non-performing loan with a specified reserve. As a result of our nearly 60 million in loan growth recorded during the quarter and some specific added reserves on a few credits, we provided an additional $1.8 million to our loan-loss reserve as required by of our consistent methodology and the process resulting in an ending reserve position at 1.43% of our portfolio loans.

And when you combine this with our overall purchase discount on acquired loans our reserve position stands at 1.63% at the end of the quarter. Overall our portfolio showed good stabilization during the quarter.

I’m now going to focus a little bit on our energy portfolio and that is outlined on Slide 5. Our total funded energy portfolio increased from $48.6 million $78.8 million during the quarter. now I had mentioned last quarter that we were seeing some activity in our pipeline of energy deals as pricing and market have began to stabilize, we were fortunate to be able to move some of those high-quality credits to our banks during this quarter. They represent strong reserve based deals with companies based in Oklahoma City and the Dallas market areas.

Our direct energy commitments increased to $115 million from $84.7 million at the end of the fourth quarter. Given our recent new fundings, the energy segment now represents only 4.1% of our overall funded credit portfolio up from 2.6% last quarter. The portfolio breakdown includes 83% based on production and reserve based credits and 17% based on energy services providers and this is a shift with 70% and 30% at the end of the year due to paydowns on several of our service-based credits and new fundings of reserve based credits.

We have committed reserve based credits consisting of $85.5 million with $65.5 million in funded balances and our service-based credits include $29.5 million in commitments and $13.3 million in funded balances. Including our specific reserves our loss reserve on the total energy portfolio now stands at 3.6%. We do have energy borrowers with funded balances of $24.2 million that remain criticized and that includes 13.5 million per reserve base credits and 10.7 for services based credits.

We have one non-performing reserve based credit in the amount of $3.2 million which we discussed previously where we continue to have a specified reserve position of about $756,000. Based on our continuous and thorough review of our portfolio, we believe we're appropriately reserved at this time on our energy portfolio and energy is and remains a important component of our region's economy and we will remain committed to our customers in this industry.

I’m going to move on Slide 6 and talk a little bit about healthcare. There's been some discussion on other calls regarding the healthcare industry and related credit issues. As noted many times in the past Bank SNB has a history and is known to have expertise in some level of concentration in the healthcare industry.

Today Bank SNB has approximately $1.94 billion in total funded credit and of that $431.6 million or 22.4% is healthcare related. We have approximately $9.7 million or 2.3% of our funded portfolio identified as potential problem healthcare loans.

We have healthcare related nonaccrual credits at quarter end of $1.2 million. As subsequent to quarter end, one of those credits for the balance of $542,000 did payoff producing that nonperforming total.

Our portfolio is diversified by product type and geography. We have a named Director of Healthcare Lending in our bank we have a specialized Senior Credit Officer overseeing the underwriting of healthcare transaction. Our portfolio is focused in certain key areas including the financing of both the facilities and operators of Memory Care, Assisted Living, Independent Living and Nursing Care. These categories would make up about 30% of our overall committed balances.

Our largest category in the healthcare area includes general and specialty hospitals which makes up about 24% of the portfolio. The balance of the healthcare portfolio is to position in dental groups along with veterinarians and other healthcare practitioners which is a large group of diversified small balance credits.

Our portfolio tends to be heavily focused and oriented towards real estate and therefore as well secured focused - is also focused on in-market providers and concentrated in what we would consider traditional healthcare niches. Our relationships tend to be backed by guarantors and ownership groups. We have an expertise in treasury product platform in our treasury product platform that is healthcare providers with cash flow and working capital utilization.

This is an important growing segment that is going through a lot of significant changes and I think our bank is well positioned to continue to support this industry and very focused and conservative manner.

I’m going to close out now and I’m going to turn it over to Joe and then I’ll come back with some closing comments.

Joe Shockley

Thanks Mark. Good morning, everyone.

I will begin my comments starting on Slide 7. The company entered the first quarter this year with total assets of $2.5 billion which was an increase of $47 million over the previous quarter and an increase of $162 million or 6.9% at March 31 a year ago. The increases were driven by our loan growth. At quarter end 2017, our loans totaled $1.94 billion which was an increase of 59 million over year end 2016, an increase of $154 million or 8.6% over the same quarter in 2016.

Our total deposits at March 31 were $1.98 billion, an increase of 31 million over the previous quarter in and up $82 million or 4.3% over the same quarter and a year ago. Our equity capital was $291 million at March 31 of this year and slightly up over year-end 2016 and a year ago.

If you recall during 2016, we continue to execute under our repurchase programs primarily during the first six months. During 2016 we repurchased 1.4 million shares for a total of $22 million. There were no shares repurchased under the stock repurchase program during the first quarter of 2017.

At March 31, 2017 our tangible book value was in $14.72 up from $14.50 at year-end 2016. When compared to the same quarter and a year ago, tangible book value was $13.97 which is an increase from a year ago of $0.75 or 5.4%.

As Mark previously noted, our capital ratios remain well above those established of the well-capitalized set by the regulators. Our net income for the first quarter was $5.3 million or $0.28 per diluted common share and I’ll provide more detail to this quarter financial results on the following slide.

Our net interest margin improved slightly in the first quarter to 3.43% and our efficiency ratio is computed to 63.3%. However adjusted for non-core items, the efficiency ratio was 61.5% compared to 60.5% for the previous quarter on a pro forma basis.

We continue to benefit in our operating expenses from the initiatives that we took in the third quarter of 2016 and closing three branches, reducing our lease space and various offices and implement certain operational efficiencies.

Now moving on to Slide 8, I’ll walk through the components of our income statement for the first quarter results. My comments will be variances based on a linked-quarter basis. Our net interest income for the quarter was $20.2 million slightly up from the previous quarter and previous quarter included higher loan fees due to couple of a large loans prepaid in the fourth quarter of 2016.

As previously noted, our net interest margin was 3.43%, up slightly from the previous quarter. The $59 million of loan growth in the first quarter occurred primarily in the latter part of this quarter and we also experienced an increase in our deposit and funding cost during the quarter due to increased - recent increased at Fed rates and seeing some increased competition.

The provision for loan losses was $1.8 million compared to a credit provision of $1.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. This quarter's loan provision was due to loan growth and added reserves on a few classified credits. The credit provision in the previous quarter was driven by the recovery on our long-standing non-performing loan.

Looking at non-interest income for the first quarter this year which totaled $4.9 million compared to $4.2 million the previous quarter. The increased level was driven by strong fees on interest rate swap transactions which totaled 585,000 and that was up 150,000 over the previous quarter.

Also we had a nice gain on the sale of private equity investment by our parent company of 450,000 and then we also had a gain on recovery of an acquired loan of 227,000 during the first quarter of this year.

Looking at service charges and fees in comparing linked-quarter we were down about $90,000. However this is due primarily to seasonality. Also in the first quarter we had strong mortgage revenues but again when compared to the previous quarter, it was down again due to seasonality.

Our non-interest expense was $15.3 million for the first quarter of this year which compares favorably to the $15.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. Our personnel cost was up about 900,000 over the previous quarter however that was related to higher payroll taxes, certain severance costs, incentives and employee benefit expenses. Payroll taxes again are somewhat seasonal earlier in the year and should be lower in coming quarters.

Our personnel expense in future quarters is expected to approximate about 9.7 million per quarter and that includes the merit raises that we just recently implemented that became effective on April 1.

Other expense categories that had notable variances were occupancy which was down 243,000 from the previous quarter and provision for unfunded commitments in this quarter we had credit provision of 388,000 compared to a 32,000 expense in the fourth quarter of 2016.

In the first quarter of this year we also incurred 200,000 expense to settle some litigation and other G&A expenses were down 815,000 due primarily to the consulting expenses incurred in the previous quarter related to the pending merger. Apart from one-time items, we would expect non-interest expenses to approximate $15.2 million per quarter.

Also in the quarter the effective tax rate was lower than the previous quarter due to an new accounting principle related to the tax benefit on stock and incentive awards on vesting that became effective January 1 of this year. The net benefit for the first quarter this year was 202,000 which reduced our effective tax rate to 33.7% compared to 37.4% in the previous quarter.

I will note that we do not expect this level of benefit each quarter going forward. We expect that the effective tax rate to approximate 36%. Again our net income for the first quarter was $5.3 million or $0.28 per diluted common share compared to the $6.2 million or $0.33 per share in the fourth quarter of 2016. Our pre-tax pre-provision number was $19.4 million which was an increase of 799,000 or 9%.

Moving on to Slide 9 which reflects our loan portfolio by type and geography. As previously noted, loans totaled 1.94 billion at quarter end 2017 which was up over the previous quarter end and also up over a year ago. The charts on the left of this slide shows the growth in the same quarter in compared to a year ago. Market mentioned growth compared to the linked-quarter but this slide compares to a year ago.

The largest growth is in our C&I component which grew $63 million and that component now totals $570 million or 29% of our total loans. The second largest growth component over a year ago was non-owner occupied commercial real estate at $59.9 million. This component now stands at $632 million and represents 33% of our total loans.

The third largest component of growth was residential real estate which grew $47 million over a year ago and now totals 229 million and represents 12% of total loans. Owner occupied commercial real estate segment actually declined slightly about $14.6 million when compared to a year ago with totals $293 million and comprises 15% of total loans.

Construction and development loans increased $37 million over a year ago and now comprised 10% of total loans at $194 million. Our consumer loans remain modest comprising about 1% of total loans.

On the right side of this slide, we show the loans by segment or by state. Oklahoma is still our largest segment for loans totaling $1.1 billion representing 56% of total loans. Oklahoma grew $78 million over a year ago. Texas continues to be a strong market for loan growth and as the loan growth in Texas was slightly higher in the loan growth in Oklahoma, as Texas loans increased by right at $80 million totaling now $640 million representing 33% of total loans. Our Kansas market was down slightly at totaling $143 million and that comprises 8% of our total loan portfolio.

Moving on to Slide 10 which reflects the non-performing loans by type and by geographic location compared again to a year ago. The good news is that non-performing loans have decreased $5.7 million or 25.6%. The non-performing loans at March 31 of this year totaled $16.6 million. The largest component is our C&I at $8.2 million or 49% of total non-performing loans, $3.2 million in energy as Mark previously noted, and $2.8 million in residential real estate.

I would point out that the largest decrease in non-performing loans from a year ago is in our healthcare portfolio, healthcare/C&I which is down $5.7 million and is now 800,000. Again this is healthcare C&I related credits. This is also reflected on the improvement on the charts on the right side of the slide as this particular healthcare loan was in Arizona. We have seen a few increases in non-performing loans in Oklahoma and in Texas and we believe we're appropriately reserved for these loans.

Moving on to Slide 11, we reflect the ratio of our loan loss reserve to non-performing loans and our potential problem loans. The ratio remained strong at 47% and is slightly higher than the previous quarter. Again as I noted on the previous slide, we believe we appropriately reserve through our credit exposures.

Looking at our credit risk profile reflected on Slide 12, we achieved good improvement over the past two years both in credit quality numbers and ratios. Non-performing assets remain under 1% of total assets.

On Page 13 we show our strong core deposit base. We have over 69% of our 1.98 billion deposit base represented in non-interest-bearing demand, low interest-bearing demand, money market accounts, and savings accounts. With the increase in Fed funds rate in December and then again in March, although modest impact for the quarter in the March, we've seen our cost deposits rise to 52 basis points which is an increase of four basis points over the previous quarter.

On Slide 14 we show the trend in our net interest margin and our cost of funds. As previously discussed, the net interest margin for the first quarter of this year was 3.43% and our cost of deposits was 52 basis points. Also as previously mentioned, our net interest margin is impacted by our loan accretion and level of loan fees. Also as interest rates increase, we have and we’ll continue to see an increase in our cost of funds.

Moving on to Slide 15, we reflect the components of our non-interest income. I previously commented on these components but the chart does show the nice increase we've experienced in these different categories of revenues over the previous quarters.

On Slide 16, we show the categories of our non-interest expense. Again I’ve already commented on the various categories but we are pleased with the improvement we are making in our core operating non-interest expenses as we have shared the pro forma efficiency ratio 61.5% for the first quarter of this year.

Our capital position which reflected moving to Slide 17, we show our various capital ratios while we had - as mentioned earlier executed on our stock repurchase program over the past three years, we are still above the well-capitalized ratios set by the regulators. Again we did not repurchase any shares in 2017 due to the pending merger with Simmons First National Corporation.

We believe we have started 2017 with good growth and momentum and we’ll continue prudently manage the bank, our balance sheet and income statement to achieve strong results as we join forces with Simmons later this year.

I’ll turn it back to Mark for his closing comments.

Mark Funke

Thank you, Joe.

While there is additional financial affirmation as part of your package that begins on Slide 20, I won't be going over that, I want to cover some specific information on our priorities for 2017 and that's going to begin on Slide 18.

We will continue to manage our company in an appropriate and positive manner that will allow for a smooth and successful transition as we merge our company later this year into Simmons. This is the most important corporate priority for us in 2017. We'll continue to run our company in a manner that is consistent with our historical performance as we continue to focus on the following key objectives.

Maintaining a strong credit culture and credit quality and a conservative balance sheet remains a key objective. I'm pleased we will continue to show and have shown good stabilization in our credit portfolio. We do expect continued growth trends in our commercial banking sector, as well as our fee-based business. This quarter showed good strong growth. We have excellent teams and positive leadership in our markets and I would expect these trends to continue.

We continue to focus our attention on deposit growth commensurate with loan growth. We do recognize this is one of the more critical aspects of our business. Core deposit growth is critical to our ability to ongoing - manage our commercial loan growth.

Expanded products and growth in our fee-based income categories will remain an important progress for us as we move forward in 2017. We continue to focus on the mortgage and the treasury services and pieces of our business, as well as growth in our retail product offerings and our delivery channels. I'm very pleased with the excellent progress that we've shown in our mortgage group particularly in our expansion in Texas, as well as the production numbers in our other markets.

We will continue to expand our commercial treasury products and we know this is an important delivery channel that our clients have come to expect from us. We continue to make active use of back to back interest rate swap products which benefits our clients, as well as helps us effectively manage the interest rate sensitivity risk and our own balance sheet. We experienced good positive fee income from swaps in the first quarter and many of our clients are considering those options as they anticipate further rate hikes.

We continue to assess and manage our talent and we will add new experience bankers into our company as we find those opportunities when they are appropriate for our company. Our healthcare banking segment remains an important part of our organization. We will closely watch for anticipated changes in the healthcare industry.

As I stated earlier, this is a critically important industry for our region's economy and banks that understand and have expertise in this business will become important financial services providers to this industry. We will work on improvements in operating efficiency.

We showed positive stabilization during the first quarter, we recognized there is always room for improvement and I remain highly confident in this management team and the leadership we built throughout the company to continue that process.

Once again we will diligently focus on the opportunity ahead of us brought about by the announced merger with Simmons First National Corporation. Our complementary markets and products sets, along with a similar credit and management culture will result in a stronger regional bank offering, and a unique business style in seven states.

I do want to acknowledge the critical importance as a role of each of our employees play in this company and their tireless efforts to service our clients. I thank them for their superb effort in helping to meet many challenges and the opportunities that we face. I look forward to working with them as we complete the historic transaction for 120-year-old company later this year as we join the Simmons team.

I want to acknowledge and thank also the Board of Southwest Bancorp and Bank SNB who continue to play a positive role and provide leadership for our company. And I want to thank each and every one of you who joined us on the call today. We do appreciate your continued interest in our company.

As Rusty mentioned at the beginning, we will not be taking questions today. So that concludes our call for this morning. Thanks for attending.

