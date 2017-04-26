Fox In Trouble: Will Scandals Scare Away Advertisers For Good?

The stock price of Twenty-First Century Fox has sharply underperformed so far in 2017.

The Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) (NASDAQ:FOX) stock price seems to have hit a brick wall the last few months. After performing in-line with media and entertainment peers during much of 2016, something has definitely changed in 2017.

Whether from an expansion in allegations and lawsuits against the Fox News organization by employees for a hostile and discriminatory work environment, or liberals bent on punishing Fox for supporting President Trump, advertising revenues are now at risk.

Stock price lagging

Below are charts comparing Fox's weakening stock market performance vs. the overall S&P 500 Index, PowerShares Dynamic Media ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS), Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL), and peers CBS Corp. (NYSE:CBS), Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), Time Warner (NYSE:TWX), and Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB). Performance began to lag other similar investments badly right after President Trump was inaugurated.

Television advertisement business model

Advertisers put pressure on Fox to fire ratings popular Bill O'Reilly this month over allegations of sexual harassment. Enough large dollar ad agencies and consumer product companies pulled their placement of ads during his show, Fox was forced to bend to public outcry and fire Mr. O'Reilly. Advertisers may now feel they have an important social justice voice and role to play in television programming.

Shareholders of Twenty-First Century Fox should be aware of the growing trend by advertisers to demand more centrist, less controversial, family-friendly, anti-inflammatory programming. The Murdochs may soon be faced with the choice of whether or not to continue broadcasting the current political news slant on Fox, at a cost of watching advertising revenues and profits plunge. We may be at the dawn of a new social activist/advocate advertiser trend.

The impact advertisers could exert on company income if they pull the plug

How credible is the advertiser boycott card in determining 21st Century Fox's future business direction? Below are graphs taken from its December 2016 10-Q filing with the SEC. The cable network represented 55% of total revenues the last six months of 2016, with the bulk of the rest coming from local television stations, TV programming, and films. However, cable news and related cable networks accounted for an oversized 72% of OIBDA [Operating Income Before Depreciation and Amortization].

Advertisers are a critical source of revenue at the biggest and most profitable division of the company. For the six months ended December, 29% of all sales for the company originated from ad sources. If you theoretically cut ad revenues in half as an exercise, Twenty-First Century Fox would be roughly break-even on a GAAP accounting basis, all else being equal. If just 25% of advertisers bail on network ad spending, company profitability would be cut in half, given current expenses.

Murdoch business practices remain under fire

Just yesterday, another batch of lawsuits was filed claiming racial discrimination at the network. To boot, regulators in Great Britain are being asked to stop the company's purchase of the remaining 39% of Sky shares not owned by Twenty-First Century Fox. Specifically, the British Office of Communications (Ofcom) is weighing if the Murdochs are "fit and proper" owners of the European broadcast leader, using examples of scandal, arm-twisting, and anti-competitive behavior at other Murdoch-controlled companies. In general, Fox has a bullseye painted on it from a variety of angles and sources right now. Should investors look elsewhere until the dust settles?

Expensive stock valuation

Just like many other stock market investments today, Fox is richly valued. Price is 2.1x the revenues per share number the last four quarters. The 10-year cyclically adjusted average is around 1.7x. Versus a 10-year average price to trailing cash flow multiple of 13x, the April 2017 equivalent number is abnormally high at 18x. Price to accounting book value is 4x today against the decade norm of 2.5x.

In addition, stock buybacks over several decades have levered the balance sheet with $21 billion in debt and a $5 billion shortfall in tangible assets vs. total liabilities. Basically, investors are counting on solid future cash flow and operating earnings growth as justification for the stock quote at its present lofty level.

Takeaway

With an extremely high stock valuation, any decline in operating results could punish the stock quote measurably. Wall Street may be at the early stages of understanding the risk in Fox's business model, if advertisers feel they have greater say in programming.

Beside a recession-induced drop in advertising dollars, the next biggest risk to Twenty-First Century Fox share owners may be an overall boycott of the cable news by advertisers over content. If this media giant does not change course and deal better with its hostile work environment allegations, behind the scenes behavior by on-air personalities and management, and talk of widespread discrimination, sizable marketing dollars may switch to other networks. There are plenty to choose from.

I see another clear and present danger to Fox's overleveraged business. If President Trump's approval rating declines further, his credibility craters, and the network remains defiant in defending ever greater nuttiness, many advertisers may give up on Fox and walk away. The Bill O'Reilly example of success could embolden ad buyers to demand changes at the company.

Twenty-First Century Fox has been highlighted by my proprietary Victory Formation momentum-based computer model as a sell candidate. Wall Street appears to be getting nervous about business prospects in early 2017. Shareholders should carefully review the reasons to own FOXA and FOX equity. Please engage in further research and due diligence before making any investment decision. Consulting an experienced investment adviser is always recommended.

