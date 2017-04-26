Valuing First Sola - A Comprehensive Analysis

I estimate a valuation range of $21 - $86 per share across all plausible scenarios, with likely intrinsic value estimate of $57 per share.

The purpose of this article is to provide a comprehensive valuation analysis of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). From my reading of other Seeking Alpha articles and even professional Investment Bank analysts' research, valuation analyses for FSLR tend to be superficial, typically involving the overly simplistic application of a P/E multiple on some estimate of EPS.

It is perhaps not surprising that most attempts at valuing FSLR are so unsophisticated, as admittedly it is one of those businesses that is very difficult to value, as its true earnings power (which is not the same as EPS) cannot be easily estimated for the following reasons:

Earnings and cash-flow from FSLR's Systems segment are lumpy, due to the timing and revenue recognition around solar project sales Market pricing of Solar PV modules is in a continual state of flux due to competition, supply and technological advancements, with average selling prices (ASPs) and manufacturing costs for following a downward trajectory over time The solar industry is characterized by continuous technological change - advancement in PV technology tends to be constant and rapid, making it difficult to assess long-term competitive positioning and earnings power

Given the above challenges, one might think that FSLR simply falls into Buffett and Munger's "Too Hard" pile and should be disregarded for other ideas that are more readily analyzable. However, it is precisely where there is such complexity that interesting value opportunities can be found.

Approach to Valuation

FSLR is not worth 8x, 10x or 15x this years' or 2019 EPS estimate as many analysts tend to propose. And it certainly cannot be valued on historic earnings given the dynamics of the solar industry - and besides valuation should always be a forward-looking exercise.

A sound and defensible valuation of FSLR can only be arrived at via a comprehensive sum-of-the parts analysis, comprising the following components:

Earnings Power - based on likely forward-looking PV manufacturing capacity, module and systems ASPs, and operating margins. Project Assets & PV Solar Power Systems owned - given the inherent challenges in estimating the earnings from its Systems business, projects capitalized at cost on FSLR's balance sheet offer us some way of ascribing value to this business segment, but book value should be adjusted to reflect realizable market value for these assets - many analysts models ignore this asset component in their analyses. 8Point3 Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:CAFD) - FSLR currently has a 28% interest in CAFD, its listed yieldco venture with SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR). Cash Available to Equity - simplistic EPS-based models completely ignore the significant cash asset on FSLR's balance sheet. Furthermore, many analysts take an erroneous view of FSLR's cash balance, ignoring the transitional cash requirements over the FY17 - FY19 period, comprising the $900m in capex, and operating cash flow/burn for part of this period as it sells down remaining Series 4 product. Therefore the current cash position needs to be discounted for these factors in any meaningful valuation analysis.

Following a full appraisal of the above components, I estimate a valuation range of $21 - $86 per share across 4 identified business cases, which I believe cover the most plausible future scenarios for the business as it manages through current solar market conditions and transitions to Series 6 technology:

Source: ValuEye analysis

Given the range of scenarios, a probabilistic approach is necessary to determine an overall estimate of intrinsic value. On a probability weighted basis, I believe intrinsic value is $57 per share, implying upside of 112% from the current share price.

I address each valuation component in turn below, followed by a comprehensive sum-of-the-parts analysis underpinning each of the above Cases and the intrinsic valuation.

Analysing the Components of Valuation

Earnings Power

Given the transition to Series 6 and the dynamics of the solar industry, historic earnings are of limited use in assessing FSLR's future earnings power. EBITDA (excluding restructuring charges) was c. $547m in FY16, and averaged $657m over the 2012-16 period.

I estimate earnings power to be in the range of $315m - $744m EBITDA post-Series 6 transition fully ramped by 2020, as follows:

Source: ValuEye analysis

Base Case manufacturing capacity for New Series 6 product is c. 3.5GW p.a. fully ramped by 2020, and within this, business segment revenue split is projected to be 71% PV modules / 29% systems, or 2.5GW modules / 1GW systems (Q4 FY16 Earnings Call).

Regarding PV module ASPs, current market prices for thin-film PV modules are $0.352 (as at time of writing). I assume ASPs on Series 6 modules to be c. $0.30/watt by 2020. At the 2016 Analyst Meeting, management suggested a manufacturing cost of $0.24 - $0.25/watt by 2020, and assuming a 20% gross margin (as achieved historically), this implies $0.30 - $0.31/watt ASP. Recent analysts' estimates are in the $0.28 - $0.33 range for Series 6 ASPs on Series 6.

In the systems segment, I estimate ASP of $0.90/watt for FSLR's PV systems using Series 6 modules by 2020. I estimate current systems ASPs are c. $1.14/watt for utility scaler tracker PV systems, based on the $1.49 price for Q1 FY16 as reported by NREL, adjusted for a $0.25 decline in PV module ASPs from c. $0.60 at that time to c. $0.35 currently. I arrive at $0.90/watt ASP based on the 2016 Analyst Meeting roadmap, which indicated target cost of c. $0.70/watt by 2020 - assuming a 20% gross margin (again achieved historically) on this implies ASPs of c. $0.90/watt. Furthermore, GTM Research forecasts sub-$1.00/watt system ASPs by 2020, which supports my assumption.

Operating (EBIT) margins across the 3 cases are based on previous management roadmap guidance:

Base Case of 3GW+ of capacity: 10%

Growth Case of 5GW: 15%

Upside Case of 7GW: 18%

Depreciation expense is adjusted for lower deprecation going forward based on the $900m in Series 6 equipment capex to be implemented over FY17 - FY18. As per Q4 FY16 guidance depreciation expense is projected to be approximately half the level of historic charge due to lower capex cost/watt for Series 6 - assuming depreciation life of 6 years (being the mid-point of 5-7 year life per company's depreciation policy per the FY16 10-K) on the $900m of equipment capex, this equates to an annual depreciation expense add-back of $150m to projected EBIT (and represents c. 60% of average depreciation expense of $246m over last 5 years, and so is in line with the guidance).

The above analysis indicates a maintainable EBITDA range of $315m- $744m across the three cases.

Project Assets & PV Solar Power Systems owned

Per the FY16 10-K, FSLR disclosed c. 2GW of total Project Assets Sold, Under Contract or under PPA:

Source: Form 10-K for FY16

These projects are carried at cost on the balance sheet at c. $1.5bn, per the FY16 10-K:

Source: Form 10-K for FY16

In assessing the value of these project assets, these need to be adjusted to market value rather than book value for valuation purposes.

Within the c. 2GW project pipeline, Moapa and Helios (275 MW) both sit in the $701m Deferred Project Costs balance within Current Assets at 31 December 2016, as these are classified as Sold/Under Contract in the 10-K. Additionally, per the FY17 Guidance call, Phase 1 of California Flats (130 MW) will be sold during FY17. These project sales are the key drivers behind estimated FY17 net cash flow included in the Cash Available to Equity component (see below), and therefore these assets are excluded in adjusting project assets to market value here. I estimate the remaining 1.62 GW of project assets will have a realizable market value of $2.24bn, as follows:

Source: Form 10-K for FY16; ValuEye analysis

Key considerations and assumptions in estimating value of project assets:

It is important to note that the project size for these assets are stated as MW AC in the 10-K - however in reality, project modules are shipped and installed on a DC basis, which is 1.2x - 1.3x higher vs. AC in MW terms under the typical AC-DC ratio, as disclosed in the 10-K. This implies that the MW AC nameplate capacity should be multiplied by this ratio to get to the MW actually being sold for these projects. In my analysis I assume mid-point of this ratio range, at 1.25x MW.

I apply current ASPs for PV systems at c. $1.14/watt as outlined above to FSLR's US project assets. Due to intense competition and supply into India and Japan, I assume a $1.00/watt ASP for FSLR's projects in these markets. Furthermore, my ASP assumption for systems is consistent with the $1.18/watt estimate per SEIA/GTM Research 2016 Year In Review

Applying these ASPs to the projects, adjusted for DC MW, gets to a $2.24bn aggregate market value for FSLR's project assets, which I believe is conservative. In reality, all of these projects have PPAs in place, which have locked in higher power prices compared to recent PPA pricing. Therefore ASPs on these projects are likely higher than the current price of $1.14 assumed.

PV Solar Power Systems owned

In addition to the above in-development project assets, FSLR holds operational PV solar power systems that generated c. $26m in revenues in FY16. These are carried at $449m, net of depreciation and impairments. Given the recent impairment charge taken on one of these assets (30MW Barilla project written down in Q4 FY16), I assume the $449m book value on these for valuation purposes.

Interest in 8Point3 Energy Partners

FSLR hold a 28% interest in CAFD, its yieldco JV with SunPower , and recently announced that it intends to exit this. At current market cap of c. $963.2m (as at time of writing), this implies a value of c. $270m for FSLR's interest in CAFD.

Cash Available to Equity

A common argument for why FSLR is a buy at current prices is that it's latest reported cash balance of c. $1.95bn (including Marketable Securities) equates to c. $19 per share or 70% of market cap. This is a misleading argument and ignores a core driver of future value that must be factored into any honest valuation - the $900m of announced Series 6 capex requirements. FSLR are carrying out an essential brownfield expansion to upgrade and re-tool existing production facilities to manufacture Series 6. Additionally, given the transition phase the business is in, cash reserves need to be adjusted for operating cash flow (OCF) requirements over the FY17-FY18 period as Series 4 is phased out. To date, I have not seen any analysis on Seeking Alpha or elsewhere address this.

As per management guidance, the expected cost of re-tooling for Series 6 is $0.30/watt for c. 3GW of production capacity, resulting in the $900m capex budget. It is also important to note management's statement during the FY17 Guidance Call that the $900m brownfield expansion involves re-use of existing factories, which in total can accommodate up to 5GW of production - therefore no incremental capex would be required for the additional capacity under the 5GW Growth Case. For the Upside Case assuming 7GW production, I assume a further $600m in capex is required at $0.30/watt cost to install the further 2GW of capacity.

Therefore current reported cash of $1.95bn needs to be adjusted to reflect the essential Series 6 capex requirements, indicating "true" cash reserves of $1.06bn under the Base and Growth Cases, and $455m under the Upside Case:

Source: Form 10-K for FY16; ValuEye analysis

A second important consideration in assessing cash available to equity is that as Series 6 production (and subsequent sales) will not commence until 2019, there are 2 full years of operations to be funded as Series 4 is phased out - therefore the current cash balance needs to be further adjusted to account for operating cash flow/burn during this 2 year transition period.

Taking management's FY16 Earnings Call guidance (per Q4 FY16 Earnings Call), due to the sale of the Moapa and first phase (130MW) of the California Flats projects, OCF is forecast to be $250m - $350m in FY17. Additionally, capex guidance for FY17 is $525m - $625m, of which $500m relates to the first phase of Series 6 capex to be incurred in FY17. Therefore, taking the mid-points of these ranges this implies net cash flow of $225m in FY17 ($300m in OCF - $75m in non-S6 capex, assuming mid-point of $575m for total capex):

Source: ValuEye analysis

Turning to FY18 and remaining Series 4-related cash flows, of the stated 3.6GW - 3.8GW in remaining Series 4 supply, c. 2GW is already contracted or booked and therefore included in the project assets on the books (as noted above). This leaves 1.6GW - 1.8GW of remaining Series 4 supply not booked in the current project pipeline. Assuming current thin-film prices of $0.352/watt (again as noted above), a 1.7GW mid-point of remaining Series 4 shipments, and a conservative 10% gross margin (vs. FY17 guidance of 11% - 13%), this implies gross cash profit of $60m. I estimate FY18 opex of $280m, based on upper end of FY17 guidance opex estimate of $380m less the non-recurring restructuring and Series 5 cancellation charges of $80m and severance pay of further $20m to be incurred in FY17. This results in implied cash-burn of $220m in FY18:

Source: Management Guidance; ValuEye analysis

Bringing together the above analyses, rather than cash being $1.95bn or c. 70% of FSLR's market cap, the "true" cash position for equity valuation purposes is a more modest $1.06bn under the Base and Growth Cases (a still robust 37% of current market cap), or $460m under the Upside Case:

Source: ValuEye analysis

Valuation - Sum-of-the-Parts Analysis

Bringing together each of these valuation components, I estimate a valuation range of $2.2 bn - $8.9bn for FSLR's equity, or $21 - $86 per share across 4 cases - Down, Base, Growth and Upside - which I believe take account of FSLR's current circumstances and prospects, and cover all plausible future scenarios for the business.

It is necessary to think in terms of such scenarios in valuing FSLR given the following risk factors that impact it:

The inherent uncertainties in the solar PV market at present due to overcapacity, competition and PV module pricing The risks and uncertainties around PV technology, and the specific circumstances of FSLR as it enters a period of transition from Series 4 thin-film technology to Series 6 and the execution risk around this The commoditized nature of the solar PV industry itself, and the resulting tendency towards boom and bust cycles.

Based on the assessed scenarios, I believe the stock has downside risk of 21% (in a worst case) from current market price, vs. potential upside of c. 105% - 222%. My analysis therefore indicates FSLR is significantly undervalued, with a highly asymmetric risk / reward profile - potential upside is c. 5x - 10x the downside risk:

Source: ValuEye analysis

Given the risk factors, the range of potential scenarios and the resulting high margin for error in determining valuation outcomes, a probability-based approach is warranted. In determining an overall estimate of intrinsic value for the stock, I apply a probability weighting to each of the identified cases. On this basis, I estimate intrinsic value to be $57 per share, implying upside of 112% from the current share price:

Source: ValuEye analysis

In assessing probabilities, on balance I believe the Down Case is highly unlikely, with the Base and Growth Cases being the most plausible outcomes, for the following reasons:

Management's track record and experience in managing through the previous solar market downturn (post-2012 solar market shake-out) supports the view that they will manage through the current market challenges of overcapacity and ASP declines Strongest balance sheet within sector - FSLR is the only company in a net cash position, while its peer group are all highly leveraged, carrying significant financial risk in such a commoditized industry with ASPs in a downtrend - FSLR's relative financial position indicates it is best positioned to weather current market challenges: Execution of the previous Series 4 technology and business roadmaps suggests Series 6 should be similarly achievable; Historic performance in meeting and exceeding targets and guidance (including manufacturing cost/watt and module efficiency; Continued solar demand - at the wider market level, solar is now cost-competitive or better compared with fossil fuel sources in FSLR's key markets, driving increased demand in combination with environmental and regulatory growth drivers

Each of the above factors lead me to conclude that the most likely outcome will be a successful execution and transition to the Series 6 product offering, which will be the catalyst for value realization.

Valuation Scenarios - Commentary & Assumptions:

Downside Case assumes:

A worst case outcome for management's business roadmap

Series 6 transition fails with no earnings power or terminal value ascribed to future operations.

Available cash to equity of c. $1.06bn after accounting for (failed) Series 6 capex, and operating cash flow profile during transition to Series 6 through FY18

Project assets and PV systems owned are valued at current carrying cost - no mark-up for realizable market values, and assumes liquidation value at current WIP or book cost

CAFD interest valued at current market price

Base Case - 3.5GW Capacity & Shipments, assumes:

Management's baseline scenario for Series 6 transition succeeds, with maintainable EBITDA of $315m

Operating business valued at 6.6x EBITDA, based on FSLR's peer group currently trading at average of 6.6x LTM EBITDA, within a range of 4.1x - 10.3x:

Source: Company SEC filings; ValuEye analysis

*Trina multiple reflects take private deal value vs. LTM EBITDA to time of acquisition completion

Note peer average of 6.6x excludes SPWR multiple as not meaningful

FSLR's heavily discounted multiple on LTM EBITDA (excluding non-cash restructuring charges) is just 1.9x, which clearly indicates market ascribes no value to FSLR's operating business beyond FY18 (i.e. perceived value equates to c. 2 years of residual earnings)

As with Downside Case, available cash to equity is c. $1.06bn after accounting for Series 6 capex and FY17 & FY18 operating cash flow/burn

Project Assets adjusted to likely realizable market value of $2.2bn as analysed above, with PV systems owned valued at book value

As above, CAFD interest valued at current market price

Growth Case - 5GW Capacity & Shipments, assumes:

Initial baseline transition to 3.5GW of Series 6 capacity successfully completed by end of FY19, and further 1.5GW - 2GW of capacity added on existing factories on back of strong market demand for Series 6 product

Expanded capacity drives EBITDA to c. $500m, with improved operating (EBIT) margin at 15%

Given growth profile and market demand in this scenario, operating business warrants a higher multiple, and I assume an undemanding 8.0x - note this remains within range of FSLR's peer group at of 4.1x - 10.3x as noted above

As above, available cash to equity is c. $1.06bn after accounting for Series 6 capex and FY17 & FY18 operating cash flow/burn

Project Assets adjusted to likely realizable market value of $2.7bn, and PV systems owned valued at book value as above

As above, CAFD interest valued at current market price

Upside Case - 7GW Capacity & Shipments, assumes:

Further expansion post-2020 due to strong solar market, and increased demand for a proven Series 6 product by this point - further 2GW of capacity is added, to bring total capacity to 7GW (as per the April 2016 Analyst Day roadmap)

Further expansion to 7GW drives EBITDA to c. $744m, on further improved operating (EBIT) margin at 18% given scaling (as per the April 2016 Analyst Day roadmap)

As in Growth Case, operating business warrants a higher multiple vs. Base Case, and I again assume 8.0x - I believe this is a conservative multiple for 7GW of capacity in this scenario

Available cash to equity is c. $460m, after further adjusting for additional $600m in capex for the 2GW expansion at $0.30/watt.

Project Assets and PV systems ascribed realizable value of $2.7bn as above

As above, CAFD interest valued at current market price

In determining equity value, it is also necessary to deduct the value of minimum future lease payments for non-cancellable leases as disclosed in the 10-K for FY16 - FSLR's lease obligations are a form of off-balance sheet financing for premises and equipment, and therefore are debt-like in nature. As these leases are contractually fixed commitments that are not a function of operating performance, these should be effectively treated as debt in estimating equity value. Again this is a valuation consideration overlooked by most analysts.

In terms of value realization, there is one clear catalyst - the successful execution of Series 6 by management, with the risk to this substantially mitigated by the (adjusted) cash reserves and realizable value of project assets and systems owned providing support at $21 per share under the Down Case.

As a final comment, while much of the above valuation analysis is built on management guidance over the last 12 months (April 2016 Analyst day up to the most recent Q4 FY16 Earnings Call and 10-K), given management's proven track record in managing through the previous post-2012 cyclical fall-out, successfully implementing their previous product technology roadmap, and meeting or exceeding performance targets, I believe it is entirely reasonable to build the valuation case off management's guidance.

